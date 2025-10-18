Photos
PHOTOS: Best of LGBTQ D.C. Awards Party
Washington Blade holds annual event at Crush Dance Bar
The Washington Blade held its 24th annual Best of LGBTQ D.C. Awards Party at Crush Dance Bar on Thursday, Oct. 16. To see a full list of awardees, click here.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Franklin County
LGBTQ celebration held at Wilson College
Pride Franklin County was held on Sunday, Oct. 12 at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: BE. A Gala for Black Equity
LGBTQ organization bestows honors
The Center for Black Equity held a gala event at the National Press Club on Saturday, Oct. 4. Awardees at “BE. A Gala for Black Equity” included Tracey Africa Norman, the late A. Cornelius Baker, Jack Mizrahi, Hope Giselle-Godsey, MOBI, Patrik-Ian Polk, Eva Marcille, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Big Freedia.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Winchester Pride
Annual festival held at Museum of Shenandoah Valley
The 2025 Winchester Pride Festival was held at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Oct. 4.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
