PHOTOS: No Kings rally in D.C.

The Center for Black Equity held a gala event at the National Press Club on Saturday, Oct. 4. Awardees at “BE. A Gala for Black Equity” included Tracey Africa Norman, the late A. Cornelius Baker, Jack Mizrahi, Hope Giselle-Godsey, MOBI, Patrik-Ian Polk, Eva Marcille, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Big Freedia.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)