News
NBC reduces minority-focused reporting as anti-DEI rhetoric grows
Layoffs cut specialized coverage of marginalized communities
NBC News has significantly scaled back its LGBTQ coverage, along with other identity-focused reporting, as recent layoffs put minority journalism at risk, according to reporting by The Wrap.
Roughly 150 employees—about 7 percent of NBC’s newsroom—have been let go, and the network has dissolved its dedicated editorial teams covering Black, Latino, Asian American, and LGBTQ+ communities. As NBC restructures its newsrooms in the wake of Peacock Network fully splitting from its cable entities, stories about these communities will now be integrated into general daily reporting. Critics warn that such integration often results in fewer stories and diminished focus on marginalized voices.
NBC Out, launched in 2016, was the first major broadcast vertical dedicated to LGBTQ+ issues. It recently earned a GLAAD Media Award for its reporting, including stories like “Friends Remember Nex Benedict, Oklahoma Student Who Died After School Fight, as ‘Fiery Kid,’” by Jo Yurcaba.
Rich Ferraro, GLAAD’s chief communications officer and an executive producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, described NBC’s decision as “part of a dangerous pattern of mainstream media outlets choosing to lose trusted and talented journalists who focus on important LGBTQ news that otherwise is under-reported or not reported at all,” according to The Advocate.
NBCUniversal chairman Cesar Conde addressed the layoffs in a staff memo last week:
“Today is a hard day. We have had to make some difficult decisions, including the elimination of positions across NBC News. While these decisions are necessary to remain strong as an industry leader, they are not easy and are never taken lightly. We have sought to minimize the number of affected team members, and our teams’ decisions should not be seen as a reflection on our colleagues who will be leaving. We will miss them and their valuable contributions.”
The NLGJA, the National Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, condemned NBC’s decision:
“These newsroom cuts do not just impact individual journalists. They erode diversity across the media landscape, and run the risk of reducing the amount of high-quality LGBTQ+ coverage that is available to readers,” wrote NLGJA National Board President Ken Miguel. “NLGJA urges news leaders to explore alternatives to layoffs and prioritize retaining diverse voices. Financial challenges are real, but they can be addressed through innovative strategies that preserve both sustainability and inclusivity.”
The NBC layoffs are occurring within the broader context of rising anti-minority rhetoric, often framed as opposition to “DEI” (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives. These efforts, championed by the Trump administration, are increasingly influencing the private sector as well. From repeated attacks on LGBTQ+ rights—such as bans on trans youth in sports and restrictions on gender-affirming care—to policies targeting immigrants and people of color, GOP-led initiatives have consistently sought to roll back protections for marginalized communities.
Ukraine
On the ground with Ukraine’s LGBTQ war heroes
Building a community amid attacks from inside and outside the country
(Editor’s note: The International Women’s Media Foundation’s Women on the Ground: Reporting from Ukraine’s Unseen Frontlines Initiative in partnership with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation funded this reporting. This report is exclusive to the Washington Blade.)
Ukraine’s LGBTQ war heroes have a chance to build a community and share their courage.
Despite Russian drones raining down on the capital, Kyiv’s gay military and veteran community gathers in a freshly redecorated safe space called “K-41.” The club has been a boiling pot this summer — Ukrainian, German, Dutch, and Portuguese DJs played music on warm September nights, guests gathered to dance, listen to lectures, or see a movie in the leafy garden outside.
One of the recent lectures was on “Practices for Non-Discrimination for LGBTQ people in the Workplace.” For many community members, the workplace is now the front, where they continue to fight and defend their country from Russian troops attacking Ukraine’s eastern, northern, and southern regions. And on rejoining the community for a break, veterans take up a different fight, for their human rights, against discrimination. Their fight does not stop on the front lines.
The number of LGBTQ heroes is growing; so is the number of fallen, sadly. There is a wall at the center covered in soldiers’ patches.
“Soldiers and veterans pop in and stick their insignias to this wall — we have welcomed more than 700 members into our LGBTQ veteran and military club,” one of the center’s founders, 38-year-old veteran, Victor Pylypenko, told the Washington Blade with pride. Openly gay, he volunteered and fought for his country from 2014-2016 and then again from 2022-2024.
Giving us a tour of the club on a recent night, Pylypenko pointed out a portrait on the wall of another war hero, the newly elected leader of the “Ukrainian LGBT Military Personnel and Veterans for Equal Rights” NGO, Oleksandr Demenko. He is a survivor of the hellish battle for Mariupol and 20 months of horrific imprisonment in Russia.
“I always eat all the edges of the pizza, because I know that my brothers in arms do not have enough food or enough water in jail right now,” Demenko wrote, sharing his emotions recently with his Facebook readers.
A decorated officer, Demenko was among about 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers defending Azov Steel, a giant Soviet-era steel plant that was surrounded during the battle for the city of Mariupol from February to May, 2022.
Thanks to the British photographer Jesse Glazzard, who followed the lives of Ukrainian gay soldiers, Elton John helped Ukraine’s queer heroes.
“Elton John and his partner, David Furnish, bought a photograph by Glazzard in May and gave funds for our reconstruction of this center,” Pylypenko told the Blade. “We fixed the two rooms of the space nicely, bought furniture and the movie screen for our LGBTQ veterans — the biggest community for a military in Eastern Europe.”
Demenko and his boyfriend recently became engaged, and the fight for the legalization of gay marriage became personal. Both Pylypenko and Demenko came to Kyiv’s Court of Appeals last month to support the first legal marriage.
“Every gay couple in our country hopes for President Zelensky to allow us to marry. This is our human right, along with every citizen,” the decorated veteran Demenko said in a recent interview.
To most members of this community, the war started in 2014 with Russia annexing the Crimean Peninsula. As many self-defense volunteers, Pylypenko, joined to defend his country in the Eastern regions of Ukraine. He served for nearly two years. There was too much homophobia at the time, so he stayed in the closet during his service. On coming home to Kyiv, Pylypenko tried to reconstruct his peaceful life, went to university and finished a master’s program in technical and scientific translation from English and French.
But the conflict with Russia did not stop; it escalated to Russia’s full-scale invasion early on the morning of Feb. 24, 2022. Pylypenko was visiting his parents in the town of Borodianka, a suburb north of Kyiv. Russian shelling blew up and burned buildings in Borodianka, killing hundreds of civilians.
Without thinking twice, Pylypenko volunteered to defend his country again, this time openly gay.
“At some point, I took out my cell phone with rainbow stickers from K-41 club; and my sergeant asked me if I was gay in front of everybody. I answered yes. The commander, who was only 22 years old, did not have any problems with that,” Pylypenko said.
During the battle for Kyiv, his platoon was defending the capital from the trenches on freezing cold days and nights, and saved lives of their wounded brothers in arms by evacuating them to hospitals. Pylypenko’s military experience was useful. And after Kyiv, he fought in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Some campaigns turned out “disastrous,” he said.
Last year, Pylypenko had to resign to take care of his father, who was “like a baby after a stroke.” The law allowed that. Shortly after his return from the front, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church honored him for “Courage and Love for Ukraine.”
“I thanked the church and Patriarch Filaret, previously famous for stating that gays had created COVID-19. I expressed my hopes that the priest would reject his homophobia; but immediately, the same day he cancelled his medal to me,” Pylypenko said. “Immediately, a flash mob began, soldiers who had previously received that same medal denounced it in solidarity with me. The soldiers’ brotherhood is great.”
The battle for survival during the war is tiring. The battle for human rights in the war-torn country is exhausting. The LGBTQ community is vibrant, active and well-organized in Ukraine. Its activists across the country fight for human rights, judicial reform and against corruption together with prominent civil liberties groups. Olena Shevchenko, 42-year-old leader of Insight, a group focusing on LGBTQ and feminist activism, says there is no time to live: “I have no life. I have a constant fight.”
The Insight community center is a cozy house in the hipster part of Kyiv’s old town, Podil. For nearly four years, Insight activists have been providing aid, legal support and shelter for their community, organizing art exhibits and taking part in anti-corruption and pro-democracy campaigns.
“Three days ago, homophobes attacked our center in Lviv and before that our center in Ivano-Frankivsk; some thugs stormed our exhibition in the city of Chernovtsy,” Shevchenko told the Blade. “They come again and again, break windows, spray walls with paint that imitates blood. Their goal is to block our events. They spray tear gas, terrify our activists.”
Shevchenko said that the attacks on the LGBTQ centers around the country are organized by far-right groups.
“One group is called Carpathian Sich, another Brotherhood, led by Dmytro Korchinsky and various new groups and networks frequently launched, like Tradition and Order,” she said. “We noticed that they received some amount of money about a year ago. They put around homophobic posters and aggressive stickers — we can tell that the money is coming to them. If before, money came from Russia, now they get funded from the U.S. as well.”
In spite of the attacks and risks, the community lives. Shevchenko, as many Ukrainians in the rear, saw her fight for human rights and against corruption as just as important as the fight on the frontline.
“If we don’t fight for democracy, who will do it? Our country would look bad if we stop. This is not just about LGBTQ, this is about freedom, democracy and the spirit that you can fight for something that is right,” she said. “Our government should be reminded about how good we are still at self-organization. We’ll be always here, this our own front. We have to keep track of democracy on all levels.”
El Salvador
Discriminación transfóbica en la BIANES de El Salvador
Mujer trans denuncia agresión por parte del personal de seguridad
La Biblioteca Nacional de El Salvador (BINAES), considerada un símbolo del desarrollo cultural y tecnológico del país, se ha visto envuelta en una denuncia de discriminación que pone en el centro del debate los derechos humanos de las personas trans en el país.
Daniela Alfaro, activista independiente y estudiante de la Universidad de El Salvador, asegura haber sido víctima de un acto de violencia verbal y discriminación el 13 de octubre, cuando el personal de seguridad de la institución le prohibió el uso del baño de mujeres, a pesar de que —según relata— lo ha utilizado en múltiples ocasiones sin inconvenientes.
“Un vigilante me dijo que yo tenía que entrar al baño de hombres y decidí decirle que quería hablar con el jefe. Llegó tanto el jefe de la BINAES como el jefe de seguridad, y ambos se pusieron a estarme humillando por mi condición de mujer trans”, declaró Alfaro al medio Washington Blade.
Según su testimonio, los encargados le argumentaron que “no existe ninguna ley que les obligue a respetar” su identidad de género. Además, le advirtieron que, si insistía en usar el baño de mujeres, podría ser detenida.
“Me dijeron que había una orden desde arriba que nos prohibía a nosotras ingresar a los baños de mujeres. Entonces me amenazaron que si volvía y no usaba los baños de hombres me iban a llevar detenida”, añadió.
El incidente, ocurrido en un espacio público de carácter nacional, expone la falta de garantías legales hacia la población LGBTQ y evidencia cómo la ausencia de una Ley de Identidad de Género continúa vulnerando la dignidad y los derechos fundamentales de las personas trans en El Salvador.
Una denuncia por dignidad y derechos humanos
Tras el suceso, Alfaro presentó una denuncia formal ante la Procuraduría para la Defensa de los Derechos Humanos (PDDH), en la que relata con detalle los hechos acontecidos y solicita la intervención del Estado para garantizar su derecho a la igualdad y a la no discriminación.
En su denuncia, Alfaro escribió:
“El señor Iván Baires (Coordinador de Servicios de Información) ratificó que yo tengo que utilizar el baño de hombres, menospreciando en todo momento mi identidad y expresión de género ya que dijo que ellos no están en la obligación de respetar tratados internacionales como la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos que El Salvador firmó, comprometiéndose en el trato digno de sus ciudadanos”, relató.
Alfaro le explicó a las autoridades de la biblioteca que estas acciones ponían en riesgo su integridad y su imagen, ya que los prejuicios sociales pueden provocar malentendidos o incluso agresiones físicas y sexuales. Sin embargo, la respuesta fue aún más hostil.
La activista denuncia que en ese momento fue rodeada por aproximadamente diez personas, quienes la intimidaron “como si fuera una delincuente”, solo por ejercer su derecho al uso de los espacios públicos.
Una biblioteca moderna con prácticas excluyentes
La BINAES fue inaugurada en noviembre de 2023 como parte del megaproyecto impulsado por el gobierno salvadoreño con apoyo de la Embajada de China. Con modernas instalaciones, espacios de estudio, zonas tecnológicas y acceso a internet gratuito, el proyecto fue presentado como un ejemplo del desarrollo cultural y educativo del país.
Sin embargo, Alfaro denuncia que ese mismo espacio que promueve la inclusión tecnológica, reproduce prácticas de exclusión social.
“La Biblioteca Nacional de El Salvador es una donación de la Embajada China para nosotros los salvadoreños, pero los dueños actuales generan mucho maltrato a las personas transgénero”, expone en su denuncia.
Daniela explica que asiste frecuentemente a la biblioteca para utilizar las computadoras, ya que no cuenta con una propia y las necesita para redactar su tesis universitaria, requisito indispensable para su graduación en la Universidad de El Salvador.
“Actualmente no tengo los recursos para tener una computadora en mi casa, por ello asisto a la BINAES para elaborar mi trabajo de tesis y poder graduarme. Este trato hostil y denigrante me lleva a abandonar las oportunidades que me permitan crecer y desarrollarme plenamente.”
El acceso a espacios públicos sin discriminación forma parte del derecho universal a la educación, la cultura y la libertad de expresión. Sin embargo, en El Salvador, este derecho parece condicionado por la identidad de género.
“La discriminación y un trato injusto son barreras a mi derecho a ser tratada con respeto y dignidad, y poder acceder a los servicios públicos sin temor a ser discriminada”, enfatiza Alfaro.
Daniela solicita que las autoridades competentes tomen medidas inmediatas para restituir sus derechos como ciudadana salvadoreña, y advierte que la amenaza de ser encarcelada por ejercer su identidad en espacios públicos representa una forma grave de persecución.
“Sin duda, esto es una persecución desde la imposición y la coacción, lo cual repercute gravemente en mi salud física y mental”, escribió en su denuncia.
Violencia institucional y miedo cotidiano
El caso de Alfaro no es aislado.
Las personas trans en El Salvador enfrentan un contexto de violencia estructural y estigmatización que atraviesa la vida cotidiana, desde el acceso a la educación y el empleo, hasta la atención en salud y el uso de espacios públicos.
“Una vez, en el Centro Histórico, un agente de la Policía Nacional Civil solo por estar sentada en un parque me dijo que en este gobierno no se está respetando a las personas LGBT y me tiró mis pertenencias al piso”, relata Alfaro, recordando otro episodio de agresión.
Este tipo de acciones, según organizaciones defensoras de derechos humanos, constituyen una forma de violencia institucional, donde agentes del Estado o personal de instituciones públicas refuerzan prejuicios que vulneran los derechos fundamentales.
El Salvador, a diferencia de otros países de la región, no cuenta con una Ley de Identidad de Género ni con políticas públicas específicas que protejan a la población trans. La ausencia de marcos legales y la falta de reconocimiento administrativo de la identidad autopercibida agravan la vulnerabilidad de este grupo.
Según Alfaro y activistas consultados, existe un clima de impunidad y desinterés gubernamental frente a estos hechos. “La violencia institucional no solo nos quita derechos, también nos quita esperanza”, reflexionó la joven.
Una deuda pendiente: la Ley de Identidad de Género
En 2022, la Sala de lo Constitucional de la Corte Suprema de Justicia emitió una resolución en la que ordenaba a la Asamblea Legislativa legislar sobre una Ley de Identidad de Género, que permita a las personas trans adecuar su nombre y género en los documentos legales de acuerdo con su identidad autopercibida.
Sin embargo, a la fecha, el gobierno de Nayib Bukele y la actual Asamblea —con mayoría oficialista— no han avanzado en la discusión ni en la aprobación de dicha ley.
Para las organizaciones que acompañan a la población trans, esta omisión es una forma de violencia estructural. “El Estado salvadoreño sigue sin reconocer nuestra existencia jurídica. No tener documentos que reflejen quiénes somos nos expone a humillaciones, exclusión laboral y vulneraciones constantes”, explicó un representante de la organización Comcavis Trans en declaraciones recientes.
La Ley de Identidad de Género no solo busca el reconocimiento nominal, sino también garantizar el acceso a servicios básicos, educación, salud y empleo sin discriminación. En la práctica, la falta de esta ley permite que situaciones como la ocurrida en la BINAES se repitan con frecuencia, sin mecanismos de reparación efectivos.
La invisibilidad legal se traduce en exclusión social. Al no contar con documentos que correspondan a su identidad, las personas trans enfrentan obstáculos para inscribirse en universidades, obtener empleo o incluso acceder a atención médica sin ser expuestas o ridiculizadas.
Un país que sigue vulnerando derechos
La situación de Alfaro pone rostro a una realidad más amplia: la falta de garantías para vivir con dignidad siendo una persona trans en El Salvador. Su testimonio refleja cómo la discriminación no siempre se manifiesta con violencia física, sino también con gestos institucionales de exclusión, humillación y negación de derechos.
A pesar de los compromisos internacionales asumidos por el Estado salvadoreño —como la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos y los Principios de Yogyakarta, que reconocen la identidad de género como parte de la dignidad humana—, las políticas nacionales siguen sin incorporar una visión inclusiva y de respeto hacia la diversidad.
Organismos internacionales como la ONU y la CIDH han advertido que la discriminación basada en identidad de género constituye una forma de violencia que puede derivar en daños psicológicos, pérdida de oportunidades y, en los casos más extremos, crímenes de odio.
En ese contexto, el caso de Alfaro no solo evidencia un acto de discriminación individual, sino también un síntoma de un problema estructural.
“Es triste que en un lugar donde uno va a estudiar, a prepararse y superarse, te humillen por ser quien sos. No pedimos privilegios, solo respeto”, expresó Daniela con tono de frustración.
El retroceso académico tras la censura del lenguaje inclusivo
El caso de Alfaro también puede entenderse dentro de un contexto más amplio: el retroceso institucional que ha comenzado a experimentarse en el sistema educativo salvadoreño tras la reciente disposición gubernamental de prohibir el uso del lenguaje inclusivo en todos los niveles de enseñanza.
Aunque la medida fue presentada por el Ministerio de Educación como una forma de “mantener la pureza del idioma”, especialistas en derechos humanos advierten que esta decisión envía un mensaje de exclusión hacia las personas LGBTQ, especialmente hacia estudiantes y docentes que trabajan por ambientes más respetuosos y diversos.
En la práctica, la censura del lenguaje inclusivo puede profundizar el miedo a hablar sobre temas de género y diversidad en el ámbito académico, limitando la libertad de expresión y el derecho a la educación inclusiva. “Cuando se prohíben palabras, se prohíben existencias”, expresó una docente universitaria consultada, aludiendo a que el lenguaje no solo comunica, sino que reconoce identidades y realidades sociales.
Para jóvenes como Alfaro, que viven en carne propia la discriminación en espacios públicos, esta política representa un nuevo obstáculo en su formación profesional. La falta de apertura institucional no solo afecta la seguridad física de las personas trans, sino también su desarrollo académico y su posibilidad de proyectarse en igualdad de condiciones.
Una lucha por existir y ser reconocida
La historia de Alfaro es la de muchas personas trans en El Salvador que, pese a los avances sociales, continúan enfrentando un sistema que las invisibiliza y excluye. Su denuncia ante la PDDH representa un acto de valentía, pero también de desesperación frente a un Estado que no reconoce plenamente su humanidad.
Mientras no exista una Ley de Identidad de Género ni políticas que garanticen el respeto a la diversidad, las personas trans seguirán expuestas a humillaciones, amenazas y exclusión institucional.
El incidente en la BINAES no debería verse como un hecho aislado, sino como un recordatorio urgente de que la igualdad y la dignidad deben ser una realidad vivida, no solo un discurso.
El Salvador, país que se precia de ser “el país de la libertad y la fe”, sigue en deuda con quienes, como Alfarpo, buscan simplemente estudiar, trabajar y vivir sin miedo.
La justicia y la igualdad no deberían depender de una “orden desde arriba”, sino del reconocimiento de que toda persona —sin importar su identidad o expresión de género— merece respeto, dignidad y la oportunidad de construir su vida plenamente.
Politics
Homophobia, racism, and Nazis: The dark side of rising Republican leaders
Leaked messages from young GOP leaders reveal normalized extremist rhetoric and internal party divisions.
The Young Republican National Federation (YRNF) — an organization dedicated to politically organizing young conservatives and helping them win elected office across the United States — is under fire after thousands of homophobic, sexist, racist, anti-Semitic, and violent Telegram messages from state-level group chats were leaked.
Politico reviewed nearly 2,900 pages of messages exchanged between January and August 2025 by members of state chapters of the YRNF, the youth wing of the Republican Party. Many of those involved in the chats currently hold or have held positions in state governments across New York, Kansas, Arizona, and Vermont.
Participants in the chats used racist, ableist, and homophobic slurs 251 times, according to Politico’s analysis. “Faggots,” “monkeys,” “watermelon people,” and “retards” were just some of the reported language used.
Within the leaked messages, at least six instances of explicitly homophobic language came from some of the youngest leaders in the Republican Party. Much of this rhetoric targeted Hayden Padgett, who recently won election as national chair of the Young Republicans. Padgett’s victory came after a bitter contest with Peter Giunta, the former chair of the New York State Young Republicans, who led an “insurgent” faction within the group and has been quoted most frequently in coverage of the leak.
Giunta, who was found to repeatedly say how much he “loved” Hitler in the group chat and used the N-word multiple times, was reportedly angry over losing the August election. He wrote messages such as “Minnesota – faggots,” referring to the state’s Young Republican organization, and “So you mean Hayden faggot wrote the resolution himself?”
Luke Mosiman, chair of the Arizona Young Republicans, responded with “RAPE HAYDEN” — later joking about Spanish colonizers coming to America and having “sex with every single woman.” Alex Dwyer, chair of the Kansas Young Republicans, replied, “Sex is gay.” Mosiman followed with, “Sex? It was rape.”
Bobby Walker, former vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans and former communications director for New York state Sen. Peter Oberacker, made at least two homophobic comments, including “Stay in the closet faggot,” and, in another message mocking Padgett, “Adolf Padgette is in the faggotbunker as we speak.”
William Hendrix, vice chair of the Kansas Young Republicans and former communications assistant for Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, was also a frequent participant, posting numerous racist and homophobic remarks — including, “Missouri doesn’t like fags.”
Joe Maligno, who served as general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, said, “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit the Hitler aesthetic.”
There were multiple anti-Semitic dog whistles used, most notably Dwyer’s use of “1488” in the chat. The “14” references the 14 words in the white supremacist slogan, “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children,” while “88” is shorthand for “Heil Hitler,” with “H” being the eighth letter in the alphabet.
In response to the controversy Vice President J.D. Vance downplayed the leak, calling it an example of “kids doing stupid things” and “telling edgy, offensive jokes.”
Everyone mentioned in the group chat is over the age of 20. Peter Giunta is 31 years old, and Joe Maligno is 35. The ages of the other participants were not specified, but most accounts indicate they are over 24.
This leak exposes how some up-and-coming Republican leaders have normalized offensive and extreme rhetoric, reflecting both the erosion of political and cultural sensitivity and the influence of Trump and his allies. It also underscores the widening divide within the party between its traditional conservative wing and a far-right faction emboldened by such rhetoric.