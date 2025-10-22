6 Creative DIY Party Ideas for LGBTQ+ Celebrations

June is Pride Month, and most of the LGBTQ+ community comes together to celebrate in the shape of parades, parties, and festivals. But why limit yourself to just one month in the year to celebrate all types of love and gender expression?

You can have celebrations throughout the year and create a theme around each event to support and cheer on the queer community. From activities to drinks and snacks, there are so many ways to DIY your own unforgettable event.

1. Paint And Sip

Paint and sip events are sophisticated get-togethers, although they’ve been known to spiral into revelry every so often as the wine flows.

Setting up your own paint and sip party is easy, as long as you have access to a hobby store. Purchase a couple of canvases, oil paints, and brushes, and you’re pretty much ready to go. You should also, of course, stock up on wine or your drinks of choice.

Once your guests arrive, everyone settles down with their art supplies and starts painting. You can stick to a pride-themed painting, or have everyone paint anything they want.

2. Fabulous Casino Night

You can never go wrong with a casino night at home. Classic casino parties involve poker tables and other card games, and you can ask your guests to dress up as if they’re going to one of the top luxury casinos in Vegas.

If your friends are a bit more tech-savvy, you can show them online casino platforms, and everyone can log onto a game together to play.

It’s recommended that you get a bit of practice first if you’re new to gambling, so review resources like 99Bitcoins Telegram casino guide to practice your gambling skills on a couple of Telegram casinos before you make a fool of yourself when your guests arrive.

3. Rainbow-Themed Cocktail Evening

Who doesn’t love a rainbow-inspired event? A fun way to get everyone involved in the celebrations is to assign all your guests a color before the event, and ask them to bring the ingredients for a cocktail of that color. Think sangria for red, appletini for green, and pineapple daiquiri for yellow.

Once everyone arrives, you can get started with the mixing and tasting. As an added bit of fun, request that each of the attendees also dress up in the colors they’ve been assigned.

4. LGBTQIA+ Trivia Night

A trivia night is the perfect opportunity to test your guests’ knowledge on all things queer. Questions can include famous LGBTQIA+ personalities, organizations, or historical events.

Just be clear about the rules upfront, including how answers should be submitted and how points are scored. You should get small prizes for the winners of each round, like candy, magnets, and restaurant vouchers for the big winners.

5. Drag Bingo Night

Planning a drag bingo night is a lot of fun, but you need some organizational skills to pull it off. You will first have to hire a drag performer, or if you’re gutsy enough, dress up in drag yourself. The drag performer will act as the host, calling out the numbers and entertaining your guests.

You will also have to prepare the bingo cards. There are plenty of free online resources to help, but you will have to print out the physical cards yourself. If you feel the inspiration, customize the cards with a Pride theme.

Next, you have to source the prizes. Custom t-shirts, gift cards, or mugs are all great bingo prizes. Or, you can make a donation in the winner’s name to an LGBTQIA+ charity.

Once your guests arrive, the fun can start. Online bingo platforms can do the number draws for you, or you can do it old school-style and add a couple of numbered balls to a box.

6. Pride-Themed Movie Night

A chilled movie night can also be a fun celebration, especially if you’re watching a queer-friendly film.

Some options include:

Brokeback Mountain

Love, Simon

Call Me By Your Name

Girl

Moonlight

Paris Is Building

Pariah

Invite your guests to arrive in comfy clothes or pyjamas, and create a cozy atmosphere with lots of blankets, scatter cushions, soft seating, and of course, the typical movie snacks like popcorn and pizza.

If it’s your type of thing, you can encourage discussion about the movie once it is completed, like metaphors in the film, or whether anyone has had similar experiences to the characters.

Wrapping Up

Celebrating the queer community with a party at home can be easy with a little creative inspiration and some prior planning. What really matters when hosting is how you make your guests feel. The LGBTQIA+ community often faces discrimination and other challenges, and your role as host is to provide a safe, fun, and welcoming atmosphere for everyone in attendance.