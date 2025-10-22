Conservative group’s anti-transgender ad targets Spanberger

Virginia
Restoration of America PAC attacks Va. gubernatorial candidate
A new ad paints Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger “as extreme as it gets” because of her stance on transgender rights.
Restoration of America PAC, a collection of conservative groups, funded the 30-second spot. It claims that Spanberger supports allowing “boys to play girls sports and shower in girls locker rooms … naked,” “horrifying gender mutilation reversal,” and “irreversible sterilization of children.”
The ad then argues Spanberger “refuses to answer questions about this because she knows how evil it is.”
When asked if she would support a bill that would allow trans women to use bathrooms and to play on sports teams consistent with their gender identity, Spanberger told WSET in Roanoke last month that she would “support a bill that would put clear provisions in place that provide a lot of local ability for input.”
Spanberger is running against Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican “morally opposed” to marriage equality, to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Equality Virginia Advocates, an organization that works alongside Equality Virginia, aims to advance equality for LGBTQ Virginians through advocacy and public policy. Executive Director Narissa Rahaman described the ad as “poorly recycled scapegoating” pulled from the “Trump 2024 playbook.”
“We need leaders focused on combating the everyday challenges facing Virginians across the commonwealth, not manufacturing culture war issues to encourage discrimination against our friends, families, and neighbors who happen to be transgender,” Rahaman said.
Rahaman added Equality Virginia PAC’s recent data shows 71 percent of the Earle-Sears campaign’s digital ad spending has been dedicated to ads against trans youth.
Earle-Sears has previously aired ads that claim Spanberger is for “they/them, not us,” echoing messaging the Trump-Vance campaign used to target former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.
“The Virginia GOP is wasting millions villainizing a small part of the population while ignoring the real issues facing Virginians: unaffordable housing, rampant inflation, and federal job cuts,” Rahaman said.
Laurel Powell, communications director at the Human Rights Campaign, noted conservative groups have spent more than $230,000 on anti-trans ads in Virginia. She described the anti-trans advertisements as “dangerous, blatant lies created to exploit misinformation about the trans community.”
“Republicans are desperately trying to distract from their ongoing failure on issues facing Virginians — like the Republican-led government shutdown, the fallout from the disastrous tariff wars, and thousands of people being booted from their jobs to feed Donald Trump’s lust for political vengeance,” Powell said. “While they make life harder and more dangerous for transgender people, all Virginians are being robbed of the leadership they need and deserve.”
A Christian Newport University poll notes Virginia’s likely voters are focused on threats to democracy, inflation or cost of living, healthcare, and immigration as key issues for the upcoming election. The poll found likely voters said Spanberger would do a better job than Earle-Sears in handling trans-specific policy by 13 points.
Spanberger cosponsored and voted for the Equality Act three times, which would ban discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation in federal law. Earle-Sears, for her part, has previously misgendered state Sen. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) — the first openly trans statewide lawmaker in Virginia — during a floor debate and has made inaccurate claims about trans people at school board meetings.
Spanberger currently leads Earle-Sears by a 47.5-45.1 percent margin, according to a poll from Trafalgar Group, although the lead is within the poll’s 2.9 percent margin of error. Election Day is on Nov. 4.
Buttigieg to campaign for Spanberger next week in Va.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate ahead of Winsome Earle-Sears
Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will campaign in support of former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger in Virginia next week.
The gay politician will participate in a rally in Charlottesville on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Buttigieg is also expected to headline a Spanberger fundraiser in D.C. the night before.
Spanberger, a pro-LGBTQ Democrat who is running to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, will face off against current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who stated during an Oct. 9 gubernatorial debate that a lack of marriage equality and employment protections for LGBTQ people is “not discrimination.”
“Looking forward to hitting the campaign trail next week with my friend and Virginia’s next governor,” Buttigieg said on social media on Oct. 14.
A new poll from Trafalgar Group finds Spanberger leading Earle-Sears by a 47.5-45.1 percent margin. Spanberger’s lead is within the poll’s 2.9 percent margin of error.
The poll follows a recent scandal involving former state Del. Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for attorney general who sent text messages in 2022 about shooting former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican. Spanberger has not called for Jones to exit the race.
The Charlottesville rally will take place two weeks before Election Day.
Earle-Sears: Lack of marriage equality, employment protections is ‘not discrimination’
LG clashed with Abigail Spanberger in gubernatorial debate
Republican Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears on Thursday said a lack of marriage rights for same-sex couples and employment protections for LGBTQ people is “not discrimination.”
Earle-Sears made the comment during a debate against her Democratic opponent in the Virginia gubernatorial race, former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, that took place at Norfolk State University. Earle-Sears also raised transgender athletes on high school sports teams and students using restrooms and other facilities that correspond with their gender identity.
“Yes, Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears, that is indeed discrimination,” said Sam Lau, a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, on Thursday in response to Earle-Sears’s comments. “Vote for Abigail Spanberger.”
A Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted between Sept. 25-29 shows Spanberger ahead of Earle-Sears by 12 points.
Earle-Sears, who hopes to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who cannot run for a consecutive term, has previously expressed her “moral” opposition to marriage equality. Earle-Sears also deliberately misgendered state Sen. Danica Roem (D-Manassas), who is Virginia’s first openly transgender state senator, in 2024.
Spanberger leads Earle-Sears in Va. gubernatorial race
Poll shows former congresswoman ahead by 12 points
A new Washington Post-Schar School poll finds Democrat Abigail Spanberger leads Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.
The former congresswoman holds a 12-point advantage over Earle-Sears, Virginia’s current lieutenant governor, according to the poll conducted between Sept. 25-29. Earle-Sears previously expressed “moral” opposition to same-sex marriage and deliberately misgendered Danica Roem, Virginia’s first openly transgender state senator, in 2024.
Democratic state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi leads Republican John Reid, a gay conservative talk show host, in the race for lieutenant governor; Democrat Jay Jones also leads incumbent Republican Jason Miyares for attorney general. Still, a significant margin of error fails to indicate a significant lead for either Democratic candidate.
The poll was conducted before the National Review published screenshots Jones fantasizing about shooting former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican, during a text with former colleague and Republican state Del. Carrie Coyner.
The August 2022 text conversation featured Jones envisioning a scenario where Gilbert “gets two bullets to the head,” going on to describe Gilbert and his wife as evil and “breeding little fascists.”
President Donald Trump called Jones a “Radical Left Lunatic” and demanded him to drop out of the state race. Spanberger expressed her “disgust” at Jones’s words but did not encourage him to exit the race.
Earle-Sears released a new campaign ad following the scandal encouraging Virginians to “reject the insanity. Vote Republican.”
The six candidates in Virginia’s statewide races all hold varying stances on LGBTQ policy and equality.