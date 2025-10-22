District of Columbia
Strong turnout for D.C. LGBTQ Town Hall meeting
Trump attacks prompt gathering dubbed ‘Preparing for An Uncertain Future’
Representatives of more than a dozen local and national LGBTQ advocacy organizations were among the 83 people who turned out for an Oct. 21 Town Hall Discussion for D.C.’s LGBTQ Community.
The event, which was organized by the local LGBTQ event planning organization Team Rayceen Productions, was held in a conference room in the building at 899 North Capitol St., N.E., where D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs is located.
Much of the discussion at the event focused on topics related to the organizers’ subtitle for the town hall event, “Protest, Liberation & Pride: Preparing for An Uncertain Future.”
Among the six panelists led by Team Rayceen leader Rayceen Pendarvis who led the discussion at the event was Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, which arranged for the meeting location.
The other panelists included June Crenshaw, deputy director of D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance, which played the lead role in organizing WorldPride 2025 in D.C.; Cesar Toledo, executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation, which provides housing services for homeless LGBTQ youth in D.C.; Heidi Ellis, director of the D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition; and Patrick Algyer, executive director of Equality Chamber, a group that represents local LGBTQ-owned and supportive businesses.
Ashley Elliott, a Team Rayceen Productions official and inclusivity adviser for the D.C. LGBTQ bar Spark Social House, served as co-moderator at the town hall event and presented a series of questions to the panelists and audience members.
At the start of the event, Elliot asked audience members to raise their hands if they thought 2025 so far has been an overall “good year” for the LGBTQ community under the Trump administration. Only a few people raised their hands. When she asked if people thought 2025 was a “bad year” for LGBTQ people under the same overall circumstances, many people raised their hands.
During the discussion between panelists and audience members, many said among the reasons they were pessimistic about conditions facing the LGBTQ community in 2025 was the Trump administration’s drastic budget cuts that adversely impacted LGBTQ programs and organizations providing services for LGBTQ people.
Bowles said the mayor’s office, including his Office of LGBTQ Affairs were doing all they could to secure funds for programs that support the LGBTQ community in response to the Trump budget cuts.
Many of the audience members along with most panelists, including Pendarvis, called on the LGBTQ community and its advocacy organizations to support candidates in the 2026 congressional midterm elections who will be supportive on LGBTQ issues and who will oppose Trump’s anti-LGBTQ actions, especially the actions they said have been harmful to transgender people.
“I was overjoyed that so many amazing community members joined us for our town hall,” Pendarvis told the Washington Blade after the event. “I hope our gathering is just the beginning of many conversations our community has in the near future and that it all leads to people being motivated and activated,” Pendarvis said.
“Last night we channeled the spirit of many trailblazers and movement leaders who came before us,” Toledo told the Blade in providing his thoughts on the town hall event. “It served as a reminder that by working together, we can overcome today’s challenges,” he said, adding, “Organizing is how we confront today’s attacks, economic uncertainty, and rising queer youth homelessness.”
Algyer, who heads the Equality Chamber, said an important theme that emerged from the event was the need to continue to bring the diverse members of the LGBTQ community together to become involved in a wide range of activities.
“A big focus was on getting involved,” he told the Blade. “Now’s the time to join a board, volunteer, or support the organizations and LGBTQIA+ owned businesses that keep our community vibrant,” he said. “Spend what you can, but don’t overextend yourself because every dollar and every hour we reinvest into our community helps strengthen our shared economic foundation.”
Team Rayceen Productions official Zar, who also played a lead role in organizing the town hall event, said he was hopeful that attendees will continue or increase their involvement with LGBTQ organizations, including joining organizational boards that he said currently have vacant positions that need to be filled.
“Making this town hall happen was more challenging than I expected, but I’m glad we did it,” he said. “I tried to reach out to every LGBTQ organization and group that I could in an effort to be as inclusive as possible.”
Ashley Smith resigns as Capital Pride president following ‘claim’ against him
Organization opens investigation but declines to disclose details
Ashley Smith, who since 2017 has served as president of the board of the Capital Pride Alliance, which played a lead role in organizing WorldPride 2025 in D.C., abruptly resigned from his position on Oct. 18, according to a statement released by Capital Pride Alliance.
The brief statement sent to the Washington Blade says Smith “stepped down as Board President” after the organization became aware of a “claim” regarding Smith and it has opened an investigation, but it provided few further details.
“Recently, CPA was made aware of a claim made regarding him,” the statement says. “The organization has retained an independent firm to initiate an investigation and has taken the necessary steps to make available partner service providers for the parties involved,” it says.
“Anna Jinkerson (she\her\hers) has been named interim Board president,” the statement continues. “To protect the integrity of the process and the privacy of all involved, CPA will not be sharing further information at this time,” the statement concludes, with no additional information.
Smith did not immediately respond to a request by the Washington Blade for comment.
Smith’s LinkedIn page shows he had served as the board president for Capital Pride Alliance since 2017 and prior to that he served on the board as CPA treasurer since March of 2016.
It says he has been involved with the D.C.-based LGBTQ national advocacy group Human Rights Campaign and HRC Foundation in a number of different positions, including on the foundation’s board of directors and national co-chair of the HRC Board of Governors. He has also served on the board of the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community, according to his Linked-In page.
His LinkedIn page also says he has worked professionally in the field of hotel management since the early 2000s and that he has served as general manager at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington since May 2022.
Ruby Corado jailed after sentencing is postponed
Former Casa Ruby director pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2024
A federal judge on Oct. 14 ordered Ruby Corado, the founder and former executive director of the now closed D.C. LGBTQ community services organization Casa Ruby, held in jail while she awaits sentencing on a charge of wire fraud to which she pleaded guilty in July 2024.
U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden postponed the sentencing hearing, which had been scheduled for the next day on Oct. 15, after Corado’s court appointed public defender attorney withdrew her representation of Corado.
The attorney, Elizabeth Mullin, stated in a court motion that her reason for withdrawing from the case was an “irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”
After calling Corado and Mullin to speak with him at the judge’s bench in a private conversation, McFadden told Corado he was revoking her release status while she awaited sentencing because he was concerned she would not return to court for her sentencing.
Corado disputed the judge’s concern, saying she has always returned to court for previous hearings and would return to court for the sentencing. McFadden refused to reverse his order that she be held until sentencing.
He said he would postpone the Oct. 15 sentencing to give Corado time to retain another lawyer. Corado told the Washington Blade prior to the Oct. 14 hearing outside the courtroom that she planned to retain her own attorney rather than use another court appointed attorney. She said she disputes the charge to which she pleaded guilty but declined to discuss the matter on grounds that she was restricted from publicly discussing her case
The judge’s postponement of the sentencing, which he did not reschedule, marked the seventh time Corado’s sentencing hearing has been postponed. Court records show the previous postponements came mostly at the request of Corado’s attorneys, with one caused by a medical issue faced by Corado.
Online court records posted later in the day on Oct. 14 show Judge McFadden scheduled a follow-up hearing for Dec. 15 at which time arrangements would be made for a new defense attorney to represent Corado.
The charge to which she pleaded guilty is based on the allegation that she diverted at least $180,000 “in taxpayer backed emergency COVID relief funds to private offshore bank accounts for her personal use,” according to an earlier statement released by prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C.
Court records show that FBI agents arrested Corado on March 5, 2024, at a hotel in Laurel, Md., shortly after she returned to the U.S. from El Salvador, where authorities said she moved in 2022. Prosecutors have said in charging documents that she allegedly “fled” to El Salvador after “financial irregularities at Casa Ruby became public,” and the LGBTQ organization ceased operating.
Shortly after her arrest, another judge agreed to release Corado into the custody of her niece in Rockville, Md., under a home detention order until the time of her trial.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, additional charges filed against her at the time of her arrest, including bank fraud, laundering monetary instruments, monetary transactions in criminally delivered proceeds, and failure to file a report of foreign bank accounts, were dropped at the time she pleaded guilty.
Under the federal wire fraud law Corado could be sentenced to a possible maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. But in a 16-page sentencing memorandum filed in court on Oct. 8, Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Borchert, the lead prosecutor in the case, called for a sentence of 33 months of incarceration.
“The defendant and Casa Ruby received no less than $1.2 million in taxpayer-backed funds during the COVID-19 global health crisis,” the sentencing memo states. “But rather than use those funds to support Casa Ruby’s mission as the defendant promised, the defendant further contributed to its demise by unlawfully transferring no less than $180,000 of those federal emergency relief funds into her own private offshore bank accounts,” it says.
“Then when media reports suggested the defendant would be prosecuted for squandering Casa Ruby’s government funding, she sold her house and fled the country,” the memo says. “Meanwhile, the people who she had promised to pay with taxpayer-backed funds – her employees, landlord, and vendors – were left behind flat broke.”
In an Oct. 10 interview with WUSA-9 news, Corado disputed the claims that she used the funds she took from Casa Ruby to El Salvador for personal use. WUSA reports that Corado said she was working on a project to establish a Casa Ruby in El Salvador to help LGBTQ migrants avoid a “dangerous journey” to the U.S.
“At the time there was a huge crisis with immigration,” Corado said in an on-air interview. “We helped them. That was my mission,“ she said. When asked by WUSA if she left the U.S. as Casa Ruby folded, she replied, “There was a famous tweet that said it appears she has left the country. No, I was on and off.”
She added, “The first thing I want to say to people, mainly clients, I am sorry. I am sorry that I have not been there to support you the way I always have. That is something that is part of my healing.”
Bet Mishpachah welcomes release of last hostages from Gaza
President Donald Trump helped broker ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
Bet Mishpachah on Monday welcomed the release of the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire agreement that President Donald Trump helped broker.
“As we enter into the holy days of Shmini Atzeret and Simhat Torah, we are flooded with a mix of emotions,” said Jake Singer-Beilin, the Washington LGBTQ Jewish congregation’s chief rabbi, in a message to members. “The great joy of these holy days was smashed two years ago on Oct. 7, 2023. Hundreds were murdered on that day, and many — alive and dead — were taken hostage.”
“Today, as the last living hostages return back to Israel, we find great relief as well as pain for what has happened to them up to this point,” he added. “This year, we will celebrate with exuberance knowing that a ceasefire is holding, and that the captives have been redeemed. We will also hold within us the grief that we feel for Israelis and Palestinians who died on that day and since. With these swirling emotions, we offer thanks to the peacemakers and to the One who makes peace on high. We pray that peace will reign in the region, and that those who have endured so much will find healing and hope.”
The Israeli government says Hamas militants killed roughly 1,200 people on Oct. 7, including upwards of 360 partygoers at the Nova Music Festival near Re’im, a kibbutz that is a couple miles from the Gaza Strip, when it launched its surprise attack on the country. The militants also kidnapped more than 200 people.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed more than 67,000 people in the enclave since Oct. 7. Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who the Israel Defense Forces killed last October, are among those who have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and Israel.
The Israeli government has strongly denied it has committed genocide in Gaza.
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Oct. 10.
The last 20 living hostages returned to Israel on Monday, while the Jewish State released 1,968 Palestinians who had been in Israeli prisons. Hamas on Monday released the bodies of four hostages who died while in captivity.
Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday signed the ceasefire agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Trump earlier in the day spoke at the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem.
“This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East,” said Trump in his Knesset speech.
The ceasefire and its implementation remains tenuous, but one Israeli LGBTQ activist with whom the Washington Blade spoke on Monday celebrated the hostages’ return.
“Emotions are high and everyone is with their loved ones or celebrating in the streets,” they said. “It’s definitely a historic and joyful day for the Israeli people.”
Ga’ava, an LGBTQ group that is affiliated with the Toronto-based Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, on its Instagram page proclaimed the “hostages are free, war is over.” A Wider Bridge — a group that “advocates for justice, counters LGBTQphobia, and fights antisemitism and other forms of hatred” — described Monday as “a joyful day.”