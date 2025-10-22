Strong turnout for D.C. LGBTQ Town Hall meeting

Representatives of more than a dozen local and national LGBTQ advocacy organizations were among the 83 people who turned out for an Oct. 21 Town Hall Discussion for D.C.’s LGBTQ Community.

The event, which was organized by the local LGBTQ event planning organization Team Rayceen Productions, was held in a conference room in the building at 899 North Capitol St., N.E., where D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs is located.

Much of the discussion at the event focused on topics related to the organizers’ subtitle for the town hall event, “Protest, Liberation & Pride: Preparing for An Uncertain Future.”

Among the six panelists led by Team Rayceen leader Rayceen Pendarvis who led the discussion at the event was Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, which arranged for the meeting location.

The other panelists included June Crenshaw, deputy director of D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance, which played the lead role in organizing WorldPride 2025 in D.C.; Cesar Toledo, executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation, which provides housing services for homeless LGBTQ youth in D.C.; Heidi Ellis, director of the D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition; and Patrick Algyer, executive director of Equality Chamber, a group that represents local LGBTQ-owned and supportive businesses.

Ashley Elliott, a Team Rayceen Productions official and inclusivity adviser for the D.C. LGBTQ bar Spark Social House, served as co-moderator at the town hall event and presented a series of questions to the panelists and audience members.

At the start of the event, Elliot asked audience members to raise their hands if they thought 2025 so far has been an overall “good year” for the LGBTQ community under the Trump administration. Only a few people raised their hands. When she asked if people thought 2025 was a “bad year” for LGBTQ people under the same overall circumstances, many people raised their hands.

During the discussion between panelists and audience members, many said among the reasons they were pessimistic about conditions facing the LGBTQ community in 2025 was the Trump administration’s drastic budget cuts that adversely impacted LGBTQ programs and organizations providing services for LGBTQ people.

Bowles said the mayor’s office, including his Office of LGBTQ Affairs were doing all they could to secure funds for programs that support the LGBTQ community in response to the Trump budget cuts.

Many of the audience members along with most panelists, including Pendarvis, called on the LGBTQ community and its advocacy organizations to support candidates in the 2026 congressional midterm elections who will be supportive on LGBTQ issues and who will oppose Trump’s anti-LGBTQ actions, especially the actions they said have been harmful to transgender people.

“I was overjoyed that so many amazing community members joined us for our town hall,” Pendarvis told the Washington Blade after the event. “I hope our gathering is just the beginning of many conversations our community has in the near future and that it all leads to people being motivated and activated,” Pendarvis said.

“Last night we channeled the spirit of many trailblazers and movement leaders who came before us,” Toledo told the Blade in providing his thoughts on the town hall event. “It served as a reminder that by working together, we can overcome today’s challenges,” he said, adding, “Organizing is how we confront today’s attacks, economic uncertainty, and rising queer youth homelessness.”

Algyer, who heads the Equality Chamber, said an important theme that emerged from the event was the need to continue to bring the diverse members of the LGBTQ community together to become involved in a wide range of activities.

“A big focus was on getting involved,” he told the Blade. “Now’s the time to join a board, volunteer, or support the organizations and LGBTQIA+ owned businesses that keep our community vibrant,” he said. “Spend what you can, but don’t overextend yourself because every dollar and every hour we reinvest into our community helps strengthen our shared economic foundation.”

Team Rayceen Productions official Zar, who also played a lead role in organizing the town hall event, said he was hopeful that attendees will continue or increase their involvement with LGBTQ organizations, including joining organizational boards that he said currently have vacant positions that need to be filled.

“Making this town hall happen was more challenging than I expected, but I’m glad we did it,” he said. “I tried to reach out to every LGBTQ organization and group that I could in an effort to be as inclusive as possible.”