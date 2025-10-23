New book celebrates gay rights pioneer you’ve never heard of

If you’ve ever marveled at how sometimes a rainbow appears after what seems like the darkest day and the wildest storm, then you’ll appreciate what it’s like at a time like this, to discover “American Teenager” — an honest chronicle of diverse, complex, and completely real transgender and nonbinary youth, struggling to live their authentic lives all across America.

“I think the more that we can remind people that these kids are just kids, that they’re just people, the better off the world’s going to be,” author Nico Lang, told the Washington Blade.

Lang is an award-winning journalist, who was recently honored by NLGJA, The Association of LGBTQ Journalists, with the Al Neuharth Award. Lang, who is nonbinary themself, has been touring for nearly a year since the publication of the hard cover first edition, a 2025 Stonewall Book Award honoree.

Lang’s bestselling ethnography has now hit bookstores and online booksellers in paperback. And, they said, they are exhausted.

“In 12 days, it will be 12 whole months of being on the road, with tiny breaks every now and then,” Lang said. “I just got nine days off to be home with my husband. They felt very short. I’ve been to 110 stops so far, in 39 states and the District of Columbia. I plan to make it to all 50, but to be honest, I’m not sure when traveling will be over for me, when it feels like I will have done enough.”

Before the book tour, there was their odyssey across the country, spending days, sometimes weeks, with eight families who opened up to Lang about their challenges, their pain and also their joy. Lang spoke with the Blade in 2024 as well as last month about that journey, during which they also struggled.

“I was just completely living off what little savings I have, being really scrappy,” they said, pausing to reflect on what it took to write the book; not just the financial challenges, but emotional ones as well. “I don’t want to ever overemphasize my own struggle here, but being present with these families all the time, and doing that emotional labor and just, you know, being a human, around humans who are really struggling, was a lot.”

And the people they interviewed told Lang, that weight was plain to see.

“All of the families kept telling me, over and over again, ‘You sacrificed a lot for this. You really gave up your life for this.’ This wasn’t easy for me. This wasn’t easy for any of us.”

So why do it? Especially given that the most recent Gallup opinion poll, published in June, showed a slim majority of Americans believe changing one’s gender is “morally wrong.” The tide is high right now for the transgender community, especially families raising trans kids.

“A friend who is a civil rights attorney told me something recently that stuck with me: namely, that the movement for LGBTQ+ equality lost for years before we won anything,” said Lang. “Every court battle ended in defeat for decades until the tide started to turn slowly, and then quickly. Then, we became so used to winning that we always thought it would be that way. We’re finding out the hard way that that was never true, but it’s a reminder that tides can change. We can still fight to change them. That’s what this book is: the fight.”

And the fight is just beginning.

Lang told the Blade the book — subtitled “How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in A Turbulent Era” — is aimed at countering narratives spread by opponents of gender affirming care and transgender inclusion in schools and sports, with an emphasis on what they call “the universality of the stories here.”

“It’s about their resilience. It’s about how they survive in the world,” they said. “But it’s also about them being kids and about them being humans.”

Each of Lang’s seven chapters introduces readers to a new family in a different city, focusing on eight individuals and their everyday lives. One centers on homeless trans siblings in Pensacola, Fla. — Augie, who is both nonbinary and neurodivergent, and Jack, as well as their mom.

“Homelessness is such a part of the trans experience,” Lang said.

There’s also Wyatt of Sioux Falls, S.D., Rhydian in Birmingham, Ala., Mykah in Charleston, W.Va., Ruby in Houston, Clint in Chicago and Kylie in Torrance, Calif.

“More than anything, it’s just a book that centers the humanity of these kids,” said Lang. “It’s not always about them being trans. Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn’t. Sometimes it’s just us talking about, like, Kierkegaard on the balcony, you know? And there’s a universality there that, even if people have that kind of initial apprehension to the subject matter of a book like this, I hope that universality is able to sneak past that, and remind people, why these kids’ stories are important, and why their lives are important. I think that we can, when we put that humanity first and we remind people that these kids are just people, we can stop forcing our preconceptions onto them. We can just let them live their lives.”

After daily doses of negative mainstream media reports mentioning transgender people, Lang said their goal for the paperback is to provide positivity.

“I hope this book brings people optimism, that it brings people comfort, and that it gives others joy on hard days, of which we have collectively had many recently,” they told the Blade in an email Thursday.

“I struggle with those concepts myself,” wrote Lang. “Right now, I have really lost touch with hope. I sometimes say that ‘I hope to hope.’”

After this break with their husband, Lang vows to return to the road to resume promoting the book, right into the new year, and beyond.

“I’ve thought about traveling all the way through 2028, through the next election,” they said. “I don’t feel I did enough to try to stop the second Trump presidency. In regards to what could be coming next, I don’t want to make the same mistake again. I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t put everything I had into that project.”

Looking back on the project that produced “American Teenager” — they said the title is borrowed from a song by Ethel Cain — it’s clear they put everything they had into the 304 pages, including the dedication.

“In our journalism,” Lang told the Blade, “we make connections beyond what general cisgender journalists do in terms of covering the stories.”

Lang’s dedication is to what they called, “lost souls,” like Terri Bruce, a trans man and South Dakota advocate, who died by suicide in 2018, and to HRC staffer Henry Berg-Brousseau, both of whom “gave their lives to us,” wrote Lang. And to Nex Benedict of Oklahoma, whose death after bullying made national headlines. And to Acey Morrison, a Native American killed in 2023 after meeting a man from a dating app, all of whom “deserved better,” they wrote.

“For me, the book is a record of the fact that we were here, we are here, and we will be here,” said Lang. “Trans people have always existed; they will always exist. Try as they might — and they will try very, very hard — they cannot will us out of being.”