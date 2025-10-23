Books
New book celebrates gay rights pioneer you’ve never heard of
Craig Rodwell was at Stonewall riots, helped start first Pride, and more
‘Insist That They Love You: Craig Rodwell and the Fight for Gay Pride’
By John Van Hoesen
c.2025, University of Toronto Press
$36.95/432 pages
Craig Rodwell is, sadly, not nearly as well known as he should be, given his accomplishments. He opened the first bookstore devoted to gay and lesbian literature. He led a chant of “Gay power!” at the Stonewall riots and contributed many articles about the struggle for equality and fair treatment. He helped organize the first Pride march. Thankfully, journalist John Van Hoesen’s new book, “Insist that They Love You,” tells Rodwell’s story.
Rodwell was born in Chicago in 1940 and spent his early years at a Christian Science-run children’s home. As a teenager, he roamed the streets, connecting with older men. One of those lovers was arrested and later died by suicide. He moved to New York to study dancing and joined the Mattachine Society, one of the first groups involved in “gay liberation.” He dated Harvey Milk, a challenging relationship, as the older Milk was still closeted while Rodwell was out and deeply involved in the cause. This was when being gay was a crime and public exposure risked getting fired and evicted.
In 1967, he opened the Oscar Wilde Memorial Bookshop (correcting anyone calling it a bookstore), which openly displayed gay and lesbian books and materials. It had large, inviting windows, different from the typical places gay people congregated. Many walked past it, working up the courage to go in. Once they did, they found a welcoming place where they could learn and connect with others. Van Hoesen writes about the diversity of the Bookshop’s employees, gay, lesbian, Black, and white, who all loved the sense of community and purpose Rodwell created.
That same year he helped form the group Homophile Youth Movement in Neighborhood and created their periodical HYMNAL. He wrote many articles for them and later, for QQ Magazine, describing the forces in straight “heterosexist” society, as he termed it, against gay people. He wrote about mafia-controlled gay bars, including the Stonewall Inn, seedy places that overcharged for watered-down drinks. He decried how the law was used to persecute gay people, describing his arrest for wearing “too-short” swim trunks. He explained what to do if arrested: never speak without a lawyer present and never provide names of other gay people. Van Hoesen helpfully includes these articles in an appendix.
Rodwell’s history of activism is impressive. In 1966, he participated in a “sip-in” protesting a law forbidding bars serving alcohol to homosexuals; it took three attempts before one refused to serve him. He and his partner happened by the Stonewall Inn when the riots began, offering the protesters support. He helped lead a group that picketed Independence Hall in Philadelphia every year as an “Annual Reminder,” arguing with organizer Frank Kameny over the required conservative dress code.
He organized the first Pride march in 1969. One of the biggest challenges was getting all the different gay rights groups, with different objectives, to work together. The police only issued the permit the morning of the march. Among the book’s photos is one of Rodwell and his partner afterwards, looking exhausted but happy.
Rodwell never sought the spotlight for his work, always working with others. Yet he often chaffed against many of the organizations’ philosophies, one of the few Mattachine Society members to use his real name. He refused to sell pornography in the Bookshop, or work with gay business owners funded by the mob. He even threw some customers out. Let’s hope this biography shines more attention on this lesser-known leader of the gay rights movement.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Featured Local Savings
Books
New book a fun travelogue, memoir focused on cemeteries
‘Somebody is Walking on Your Grave’ takes readers around the world
‘Somebody is Walking on Your Grave: My Cemetery Journeys’
By Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell
c.2025, Hogarth
$30/336 pages
The knee bone’s connected to the shin bone.
You can go up from there, or down your body’s scaffolding. The backbone’s connected to the rib bone. The hip bone to the leg bone, the wrist bone to the finger bones, and in the new book “Somebody is Walking on Your Grave” by Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell, there’ll come a day when you won’t need any of them.
She always had an appreciation for cemeteries.
Still, they weren’t an obsession until Mariana Enriquez fell head bone over heel bones in love with a street musician while on a vacation in Italy with her mother. He took Enriquez through a cemetery on their whirlwind romance, which sealed her love for graveyards.
She never seems to miss a chance to tour them, to marvel at the beauty of statuary atop marble resting places, to see tombstones listing sideways, or to note the names and tragedies of the dead. This includes the graves of non-humans, like a horse that helped its owner escape an Argentinian uprising in 1885; and a Scottish dog who guarded his owner’s grave for more than a decade.
Enriquez visited San Sebastián, Spain, and was almost jailed for it; and she was lectured about Aboriginal graves by a white man on Rottnest Island, off the Australian coast. There was a magical sense at Sara Braun Municipal Cemetery in Chile, and an absurd couple of mysteries in Argentina. She visited just some of the 42 cemeteries in New Orleans including, of course, crypts and the grave of Marie Laveau. She spent Dios de Muertos in Mexico, and was surprised that you can live near a funeral home in Savannah and not have ghosts. She visited the catacombs in France, and argued with guides and guards in several different places, noting that people are a lot nicer when they’re dead.
In a very big way, “Somebody is Walking on Your Grave” is a fun travelogue that’s also part memoir, and taphophiles will love it. But readers who specifically add a cemetery tour to their vacation itinerary, or who obsessively scour guidebooks for graveyards to visit will enjoy author Mariana Enriquez’s observations; they’re humorous and not stuffy, lightly acknowledging the bit of the macabre that’s here. She includes history behind the cities she visits, as well as for the cemeteries, and that can be a bit longish sometimes. You may not mind, though, because her descriptions enhance any trip you might make, serving as exactly what you’d want from a real live tour guide.
But toward the end of this otherwise-delightful book, Enriquez unabashedly admits to doing something atrociously unsettling, to which she says she feels no remorse – which may be a hard forgive for readers who wouldn’t ever dream of emulating it.
This book is a fun read, up to that point, so just beware. Most of “Somebody is Walking On Your Grave” is truly interesting, but that one chapter inside here may not fully allow you to wrap your head bone around it.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Books
These four intertwined stories will leave you flabbergasted
Characters in ‘The Elements’ wrestle with culpability and the past
‘The Elements’
By John Boyne
c.2025, Henry Holt
$29.99/496 pages
You weren’t proud of it.
Something you did in your past, yesterday, five years ago, a lifetime, you think of it sometimes and poke it like a bad tooth. You’re not proud of it but you paid for it anyhow, with time, money, apologies, or through a jury of your peers and you know this: as in the new novel, “The Elements” by John Boyne, the condemnation is harshest when the jury is you.
She changed her name again.
It was the first thing Willow Hale did when she rented the cottage on an island not far from Dublin. Isolation would help her sort things out: to figure out why her husband was in jail, why her daughter avoided her. Willow didn’t want anyone to recognize her as she came to terms with her role in what happened.
Though he was born with the skills of an athlete, Evan Keogh didn’t want to be a soccer star. He wanted to be an artist after he left the island, but he wasn’t talented enough. Coming to terms with that took a while, and he sold his body to older men to get by in the meantime. When he finally accepted his athleticism, it was not because he loved the game. It was because he loved revenge but satisfying that itch would ruin his life.
Medical students were annoyances that Freya Petrus had to endure.
Though she was a highly regarded burn surgeon, the truth was that she disliked humanity in general, perhaps because of childhood trauma she couldn’t forget. So, teeth gritted, no family, no friends, no close colleagues, she endured people, relying instead on a sordid hobby to soothe her memories.
Rebecca didn’t ask Aaron Umber to bring their son from Australia to Ireland, but there was a reason he did so, though Emmet balked at the trip. Emmet was at a tender age, not an adult but not a child anymore, either – 14, the same age as when something happened to Aaron that affected him forever.
Where to begin?
How about: “The Elements” is an incredible book.
How about from the very beginning of it, you’ll be captured by what feels like “The Twilight Zone” without the paranormal; like reading the news, and wincing.
Here, the lush Irish background that author John Boyne so lovingly portrays is secondary to his characters, each of them flawed, maybe irretrievably so, as they wrestle with culpability and self-indulgent recognition of the past. You’ll dangle from a string as four intertwined tales eke out in a delicious tease, detonating a little TNT on a page every now and then to keep you on the edge of your chair.
No spoilers here but the end of these four stories isn’t quite really an end, which will leave you flabbergasted, staring at the back cover for a few minutes after you close it.
Beware that there are adult themes inside this book, and they could be triggering. If that’s not a worry, let yourself be stunned by “The Elements.”
Love it? Guilty.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
a&e features
‘American Teenager’: A nonbinary journalist’s pursuit of joy amid hate
Inside author Nico Lang’s odyssey to find trans teens who are thriving
If you’ve ever marveled at how sometimes a rainbow appears after what seems like the darkest day and the wildest storm, then you’ll appreciate what it’s like at a time like this, to discover “American Teenager” — an honest chronicle of diverse, complex, and completely real transgender and nonbinary youth, struggling to live their authentic lives all across America.
“I think the more that we can remind people that these kids are just kids, that they’re just people, the better off the world’s going to be,” author Nico Lang, told the Washington Blade.
Lang is an award-winning journalist, who was recently honored by NLGJA, The Association of LGBTQ Journalists, with the Al Neuharth Award. Lang, who is nonbinary themself, has been touring for nearly a year since the publication of the hard cover first edition, a 2025 Stonewall Book Award honoree.
Lang’s bestselling ethnography has now hit bookstores and online booksellers in paperback. And, they said, they are exhausted.
“In 12 days, it will be 12 whole months of being on the road, with tiny breaks every now and then,” Lang said. “I just got nine days off to be home with my husband. They felt very short. I’ve been to 110 stops so far, in 39 states and the District of Columbia. I plan to make it to all 50, but to be honest, I’m not sure when traveling will be over for me, when it feels like I will have done enough.”
Before the book tour, there was their odyssey across the country, spending days, sometimes weeks, with eight families who opened up to Lang about their challenges, their pain and also their joy. Lang spoke with the Blade in 2024 as well as last month about that journey, during which they also struggled.
“I was just completely living off what little savings I have, being really scrappy,” they said, pausing to reflect on what it took to write the book; not just the financial challenges, but emotional ones as well. “I don’t want to ever overemphasize my own struggle here, but being present with these families all the time, and doing that emotional labor and just, you know, being a human, around humans who are really struggling, was a lot.”
And the people they interviewed told Lang, that weight was plain to see.
“All of the families kept telling me, over and over again, ‘You sacrificed a lot for this. You really gave up your life for this.’ This wasn’t easy for me. This wasn’t easy for any of us.”
So why do it? Especially given that the most recent Gallup opinion poll, published in June, showed a slim majority of Americans believe changing one’s gender is “morally wrong.” The tide is high right now for the transgender community, especially families raising trans kids.
“A friend who is a civil rights attorney told me something recently that stuck with me: namely, that the movement for LGBTQ+ equality lost for years before we won anything,” said Lang. “Every court battle ended in defeat for decades until the tide started to turn slowly, and then quickly. Then, we became so used to winning that we always thought it would be that way. We’re finding out the hard way that that was never true, but it’s a reminder that tides can change. We can still fight to change them. That’s what this book is: the fight.”
And the fight is just beginning.
Lang told the Blade the book — subtitled “How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in A Turbulent Era” — is aimed at countering narratives spread by opponents of gender affirming care and transgender inclusion in schools and sports, with an emphasis on what they call “the universality of the stories here.”
“It’s about their resilience. It’s about how they survive in the world,” they said. “But it’s also about them being kids and about them being humans.”
Each of Lang’s seven chapters introduces readers to a new family in a different city, focusing on eight individuals and their everyday lives. One centers on homeless trans siblings in Pensacola, Fla. — Augie, who is both nonbinary and neurodivergent, and Jack, as well as their mom.
“Homelessness is such a part of the trans experience,” Lang said.
There’s also Wyatt of Sioux Falls, S.D., Rhydian in Birmingham, Ala., Mykah in Charleston, W.Va., Ruby in Houston, Clint in Chicago and Kylie in Torrance, Calif.
“More than anything, it’s just a book that centers the humanity of these kids,” said Lang. “It’s not always about them being trans. Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn’t. Sometimes it’s just us talking about, like, Kierkegaard on the balcony, you know? And there’s a universality there that, even if people have that kind of initial apprehension to the subject matter of a book like this, I hope that universality is able to sneak past that, and remind people, why these kids’ stories are important, and why their lives are important. I think that we can, when we put that humanity first and we remind people that these kids are just people, we can stop forcing our preconceptions onto them. We can just let them live their lives.”
After daily doses of negative mainstream media reports mentioning transgender people, Lang said their goal for the paperback is to provide positivity.
“I hope this book brings people optimism, that it brings people comfort, and that it gives others joy on hard days, of which we have collectively had many recently,” they told the Blade in an email Thursday.
“I struggle with those concepts myself,” wrote Lang. “Right now, I have really lost touch with hope. I sometimes say that ‘I hope to hope.’”
After this break with their husband, Lang vows to return to the road to resume promoting the book, right into the new year, and beyond.
“I’ve thought about traveling all the way through 2028, through the next election,” they said. “I don’t feel I did enough to try to stop the second Trump presidency. In regards to what could be coming next, I don’t want to make the same mistake again. I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t put everything I had into that project.”
Looking back on the project that produced “American Teenager” — they said the title is borrowed from a song by Ethel Cain — it’s clear they put everything they had into the 304 pages, including the dedication.
“In our journalism,” Lang told the Blade, “we make connections beyond what general cisgender journalists do in terms of covering the stories.”
Lang’s dedication is to what they called, “lost souls,” like Terri Bruce, a trans man and South Dakota advocate, who died by suicide in 2018, and to HRC staffer Henry Berg-Brousseau, both of whom “gave their lives to us,” wrote Lang. And to Nex Benedict of Oklahoma, whose death after bullying made national headlines. And to Acey Morrison, a Native American killed in 2023 after meeting a man from a dating app, all of whom “deserved better,” they wrote.
“For me, the book is a record of the fact that we were here, we are here, and we will be here,” said Lang. “Trans people have always existed; they will always exist. Try as they might — and they will try very, very hard — they cannot will us out of being.”