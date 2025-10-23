Vice President Eyeliner lies, carries water for Trump

It was Sunday morning and Vice President Eyeliner appeared on all the news shows. He had to do something, as there was no funeral he could attend. Clearly the felon in the White House doesn’t have him do anything really important. On these shows he can repeat all of Trump’s lies, and even add some of his own.

I heard him on “Meet the Press,” spouting all his usual BS. It is embarrassing to listen to his lies, and obfuscations. He likes “Meet the Press” because the host, Kristen Welker, quickly gives up trying to challenge him, letting him spout his crap. She is a worse moderator than Chuck Todd was, and many thought that was going to be a difficult thing to find. I missed his appearance with George Stephanopoulos, but did watch the recording. Clearly, George did what a journalist should do, and called him on some of his BS, and finally just cut him off. Congratulations George.

Vance always does what he did at the last Cabinet meeting. When called on he heaps praise on the felon. Then last week, in even more disgusting comments than usual, after it was reported ‘Young Republicans’ across the nation had texted each other vile, racist, anti-Semitic, sexist, comments, Vance suggested they should be forgiven their ‘youthful indiscretion’ and not have their lives hurt. Young Republican chapters are made up of people from 21 to 45. Even Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), MAGA congresswoman, called to disband the New York chapter of the Young Republicans for this.

One thing the felon hasn’t let Vance near is his 20-point peace plan to end the Gaza/Israeli war. The president arrived in Israel a week ago Monday, to be in pictures welcoming the hostages home. I give him credit for pushing this ceasefire, and for helping to get the remaining 20 living hostages home. But it’s important to note, what most media don’t mention, there was a ceasefire in place before Biden left office and he had gotten about 140 hostages released before he left office. When Trump took office that ceasefire was broken, and it took the felon another eight months to get to this one. Again, I give him credit for this, and for trying to get the bodies of the other 28 hostages out. At this time only about 10 of those bodies have been returned. The issue I have is Trump still calls this a peace deal. So far there is no peace deal signed off by either side. When Trump entered the Knesset to give his speech, he was asked about that, and he said, “As far as I am concerned this war is over.”

I hope this is not like the felon’s other issues where he moves on to the next thing without accomplishing what he talked about. It only took until Tuesday morning, when the felon returned to D.C., for the IDF to shoot five more Palestinians, and as many predicted, this is how the ceasefire will end. Hamas is not disarmed. We know Netanyahu is opposed to a Palestinian state, and Trump never mentioned that part of his plan in his meeting with leaders in Sharm el Sheikh. He did however call on the Prime Minister of Pakistan to laud him, saying he would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize next year. He said Trump brokered the deal to stop the fighting between his country and India, which Indian Prime Minister Modi, has already said was not true.

The felon returned from being feted as a hero for ending a war, which is not ended, and is home where he has declared war on American cities. Where he calls his Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of War. Even members of his cult have reminded him only Congress can change the name of a Cabinet agency. He is facing a closed government, which is his fault, and based on his prior statements he agrees with that. He is firing more people, playing politics with people’s lives. He fired 1,000 from the CDC and then found his clown-car of a government, and his addled Secretary of Health & Human Services, screwed that up, and had to try to rehire many of them.

So, while his vice president and his Speaker of the House, Johnson (yes, he owns him lock stock and barrel) blame Democrats for the government being closed, Congress doesn’t act. The Speaker keeps the House out of session to keep them from passing a bill demanding the release of the Epstein files. Trump sits in his gold guilt office figuring out how to give $20 billion to Argentina and meddle in their politics. He refuses to do anything about keeping down healthcare costs for Americans, to the point where even Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) a leader of his MAGA cult, has told him he is wrong. Then she along with two other MAGA women, Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), have joined the crazy Laura Loomer and attacked Trump for not releasing the Epstein files. Then Trump announced the insanity of the Qataris building an Air Force base in Idaho, which Loomer and a host of MAGA cult members, are attacking him for. Guess it was the grifter’s way of thanking the Qataris for the plane. All this is the sickness in the White House being perpetrated by the old, demented, sexist, homophobic, racist, felon, now residing there.

Last Saturday millions of proud, patriotic, Americans, came out to rally in NO KINGS events around the nation, and the world. It is my hope they will take the next step and VOTE in their state and local elections, for Democrats, up and down the ballot. By doing that they will tell the felon in no uncertain terms, “We will not allow you to destroy our country. You and your fascist buddies are on your way out. We are taking back our country!”



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.