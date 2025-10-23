Opinions
The hidden struggle for LGBTQ refugees in East Africa and beyond
Those seeking refuge and safety are often silenced
I never imagined that fleeing my own country would not free me from fear. Yet, when I left Uganda, the place of my birth, my memories, and the source of both joy and pain I believed that the hardest part of my journey was behind me. I was wrong.
I had lived under the weight of persecution, where being queer was not only condemned but criminalized by laws and reinforced by the religious and cultural doctrines that shaped daily life. Every glance, every whispered insult, every hushed conversation reminded me that the very core of who I am was treated as a threat. In the end, I had no choice but to flee.
I arrived at Kakuma Refugee Camp in northern Kenya with hope in my heart, imagining that safety and relative freedom awaited me. Kakuma is one of Africa’s largest camps, home to hundreds of thousands displaced by conflict across the region. But what I found was a different kind of cage: the cage of silence. The fear I carried from Uganda followed me, threading itself into my interactions, my movements, my very breath. “You cannot say who you are,” a fellow refugee whispered one night as we huddled in the corner of a tent. “Even the walls have ears.”
For LGBTQI+ refugees across East Africa, silence is often the only shield against violence. But silence is also a heavy burden. In Kakuma, Malawi’s Dzaleka Camp, and Zambia’s Meheba settlement, we live in a constant negotiation between visibility and invisibility, between survival and authenticity. The promise of freedom is only partial; the moment you speak your truth, the risk of reprisal is real from fellow refugees, from camp authorities, and from the broader legal and social systems that criminalize us.
Freedom of speech is not merely the right to speak about politics; for us, it is the right to exist openly, to report threats, to seek help when we are attacked, and to be acknowledged as human. But in countries where same-sex relations are criminalized, even reporting a threat can become an act of extreme risk. Arrest. Deportation. Beaten for daring to ask for safety. Silence, then, becomes both our protection and our punishment.
In Kakuma, I have seen friends beaten for holding hands with someone of the same sex, harassed for wearing clothing that did not “fit” traditional gender expectations, and denied essential aid because our identities are deemed illegitimate. We are told to stay quiet, to blend in, to survive in shadows. And yet, survival in silence is a constant reminder that our rights exist only on paper.
The tension between hope and hostility is a daily reality. Humanitarian organizations like UNHCR and NGOs such as ORAM and Rainbow Railroad provide critical interventions, but safe spaces are limited and often inaccessible. Even interpreters people meant to help us navigate the bureaucracy of aid can inadvertently “out” us, putting lives at risk. Attempts at advocacy, such as peaceful marches within camps, are met with hostility, detention, or social ostracism.
Malawi and Zambia offer a similar narrative, albeit in different hues. In Dzaleka Camp, Malawi, LGBTQI+ refugees live largely underground, avoiding clinics or services for fear of ridicule or exposure. Even when protections are formally recognized, they are often overridden by national laws or local social norms. In Zambia, settlements like Meheba and Mantapala host tens of thousands of refugees, but restrictive legal frameworks and growing public hostility force many queer individuals to remain silent, invisible, and isolated.
Silence carries a cost far beyond fear of immediate violence. It fosters isolation, anxiety, and depression. It limits access to justice, healthcare, and advocacy. When we cannot speak openly, misinformation and stigma flourish. The very systems meant to protect us in camps, NGOs, and legal frameworks often fail to bridge the gap between policy and practice.
Yet, even within these constraints, resilience thrives. I have witnessed extraordinary courage: small networks of LGBTQI+ refugees who create discreet support groups, online networks that allow us to share information safely, and local NGOs that quietly provide legal aid and mental health support. Technology, especially encrypted communication tools, has become our lifeline. Even if we cannot speak openly in our physical spaces, our voices travel through digital networks, connecting us with allies and advocacy channels across the globe.
I think of Musa, a bisexual refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who once told me, “Even if we can’t speak loudly here, we can be heard somewhere.” Those words linger, reminding me that freedom of speech is not just about talking it is about being acknowledged, being safe, and being human.
International organizations are slowly recognizing these realities. UNHCR’s 2024 Global Appeal emphasizes the need for safe spaces, community outreach, and equitable access to protection for LGBTQI+ refugees. Yet, progress remains uneven. Governments and donors must move beyond statements to tangible actions: confidential reporting channels, SOGIESC-sensitive training for camp staff and interpreters, funding for refugee-led initiatives, and legal reforms that at least protect asylum seekers under international protection.
Writing this from Gorom Refugee Settlement in South Sudan, I reflect on the journey I have taken from Uganda’s shadows of persecution, through Kakuma’s labyrinth of fear, to this temporary space of relative safety. I still carry the echoes of enforced silence, the whispers of caution, and the weight of being invisible. But I also carry hope, solidarity, and the knowledge that even small acts of courage ripple outward.
I write not just for myself, but for every queer refugee silenced by fear, for every friend who cannot report an assault, who cannot access medical care, who cannot simply say, “I am here. I am human. I exist.” Freedom of speech is more than words; it is the right to live authentically and safely. Every whispered story, every cautious disclosure, is a testament to our humanity and our resilience.
I did not come to Kakuma, or to any camp, to be a hero. I came to survive. I came to live. And I continue to write in shadows, in whispers, and now, finally, in a voice that reaches beyond the walls of fear. One day, I hope, we will no longer have to whisper. We will be able to speak, freely, openly, and safely. Until then, every word I write is a small act of defiance, a claim to my right to exist, and a reminder to the world that legal protection means little without the freedom to claim it.
Abrina lives in the Gorom Refugee Camp in South Sudan.
Vice President Eyeliner lies, carries water for Trump
Vance defends indefensible Young Republicans’ racist texts
It was Sunday morning and Vice President Eyeliner appeared on all the news shows. He had to do something, as there was no funeral he could attend. Clearly the felon in the White House doesn’t have him do anything really important. On these shows he can repeat all of Trump’s lies, and even add some of his own.
I heard him on “Meet the Press,” spouting all his usual BS. It is embarrassing to listen to his lies, and obfuscations. He likes “Meet the Press” because the host, Kristen Welker, quickly gives up trying to challenge him, letting him spout his crap. She is a worse moderator than Chuck Todd was, and many thought that was going to be a difficult thing to find. I missed his appearance with George Stephanopoulos, but did watch the recording. Clearly, George did what a journalist should do, and called him on some of his BS, and finally just cut him off. Congratulations George.
Vance always does what he did at the last Cabinet meeting. When called on he heaps praise on the felon. Then last week, in even more disgusting comments than usual, after it was reported ‘Young Republicans’ across the nation had texted each other vile, racist, anti-Semitic, sexist, comments, Vance suggested they should be forgiven their ‘youthful indiscretion’ and not have their lives hurt. Young Republican chapters are made up of people from 21 to 45. Even Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), MAGA congresswoman, called to disband the New York chapter of the Young Republicans for this.
One thing the felon hasn’t let Vance near is his 20-point peace plan to end the Gaza/Israeli war. The president arrived in Israel a week ago Monday, to be in pictures welcoming the hostages home. I give him credit for pushing this ceasefire, and for helping to get the remaining 20 living hostages home. But it’s important to note, what most media don’t mention, there was a ceasefire in place before Biden left office and he had gotten about 140 hostages released before he left office. When Trump took office that ceasefire was broken, and it took the felon another eight months to get to this one. Again, I give him credit for this, and for trying to get the bodies of the other 28 hostages out. At this time only about 10 of those bodies have been returned. The issue I have is Trump still calls this a peace deal. So far there is no peace deal signed off by either side. When Trump entered the Knesset to give his speech, he was asked about that, and he said, “As far as I am concerned this war is over.”
I hope this is not like the felon’s other issues where he moves on to the next thing without accomplishing what he talked about. It only took until Tuesday morning, when the felon returned to D.C., for the IDF to shoot five more Palestinians, and as many predicted, this is how the ceasefire will end. Hamas is not disarmed. We know Netanyahu is opposed to a Palestinian state, and Trump never mentioned that part of his plan in his meeting with leaders in Sharm el Sheikh. He did however call on the Prime Minister of Pakistan to laud him, saying he would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize next year. He said Trump brokered the deal to stop the fighting between his country and India, which Indian Prime Minister Modi, has already said was not true.
The felon returned from being feted as a hero for ending a war, which is not ended, and is home where he has declared war on American cities. Where he calls his Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of War. Even members of his cult have reminded him only Congress can change the name of a Cabinet agency. He is facing a closed government, which is his fault, and based on his prior statements he agrees with that. He is firing more people, playing politics with people’s lives. He fired 1,000 from the CDC and then found his clown-car of a government, and his addled Secretary of Health & Human Services, screwed that up, and had to try to rehire many of them.
So, while his vice president and his Speaker of the House, Johnson (yes, he owns him lock stock and barrel) blame Democrats for the government being closed, Congress doesn’t act. The Speaker keeps the House out of session to keep them from passing a bill demanding the release of the Epstein files. Trump sits in his gold guilt office figuring out how to give $20 billion to Argentina and meddle in their politics. He refuses to do anything about keeping down healthcare costs for Americans, to the point where even Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) a leader of his MAGA cult, has told him he is wrong. Then she along with two other MAGA women, Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), have joined the crazy Laura Loomer and attacked Trump for not releasing the Epstein files. Then Trump announced the insanity of the Qataris building an Air Force base in Idaho, which Loomer and a host of MAGA cult members, are attacking him for. Guess it was the grifter’s way of thanking the Qataris for the plane. All this is the sickness in the White House being perpetrated by the old, demented, sexist, homophobic, racist, felon, now residing there.
Last Saturday millions of proud, patriotic, Americans, came out to rally in NO KINGS events around the nation, and the world. It is my hope they will take the next step and VOTE in their state and local elections, for Democrats, up and down the ballot. By doing that they will tell the felon in no uncertain terms, “We will not allow you to destroy our country. You and your fascist buddies are on your way out. We are taking back our country!”
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Imagine
John Lennon classic is universal lesson in a tumultuous world
“Imagine all the people living life in peace … ”
— John Lennon
Some songs never age because they are born from the depths of the human soul. They don’t belong to a single decade or a single nation, but to the collective memory of humankind. “Imagine,” by John Lennon, is one of those songs. Its melody is a prayer without a temple, a creed without religion, a manifesto without borders. More than 50 years later, it remains one of the most revolutionary pieces ever written — a quiet rebellion that still echoes through the noise of our time.
To sing “imagine there’s no countries” on a planet bleeding from wars and forced migrations, surrounded by walls and divided by oceans that have become graves, is now an act of resistance. To whisper “imagine there’s no religion” in an age when faith is used to exclude, condemn, and control, is a sacred heresy. And to hum “imagine all the people sharing all the world” when millions continue to be stripped of their homes, lands, and dignity is a prophecy that still unsettles the powerful.
We live in an era where the word “peace” is spoken more often than it is lived. Speeches overflow with promises while nations run dry of hope. Governments that boast of freedom imprison those who dissent. Countries that proclaim democracy rule by fear. Systems that glorify progress manufacture hunger.
And through all this noise, Lennon’s voice still breaks through like a beam of light in the fog: “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one … ”
Maybe now, more than ever, we need to learn to imagine again.
Imagine Lennon walking among us in this century of confusion and cruelty. What would he write upon seeing how hard-won rights are being dismantled? What would he feel as hate speech becomes common language? What would he say about borders closing to those fleeing war or hunger, or about seas returning nameless bodies to their shores?
Perhaps he wouldn’t change a single word of his song — perhaps he’d only turn up the volume because “Imagine” was never naïve. It was — and still is — a moral demand.
The problem isn’t that the world has forgotten Lennon.
The problem is that the world has stopped imagining.
We have grown used to violence as background noise.
To inequality as destiny.
To lies as political strategy.
And in that resignation lies our deepest defeat.
Imagine if, instead of building walls, we built schools.
Imagine if, instead of crucifying difference, we celebrated it.
Imagine if economies served life rather than life serving economies.
Imagine if power meant service instead of domination.
Imagine if faith once again meant love and not exclusion.
Imagine if the planet stopped being a resource and became a home again.
This is not utopia — it is humanity.
The same humanity that bleeds in Gaza, trembles in Haiti, flees across Africa, resists in Latin America, and mourns in Ukraine.
The same humanity that cannot fit into one flag or one language.
The humanity Lennon dreamed of, without knowing that half a century later, we would still need his dream.
“Imagine all the people sharing all the world … ”
Maybe that’s what power fears the most — a world that shares.
A world where love is worth more than weapons.
Where justice depends not on color, creed, or wealth.
Lennon’s song never called for armed revolutions or promised paradise.
It asked for something harder: a change of heart.
Today, when hate spreads faster than truth, “Imagine” remains a light that refuses to go out.
It reminds us that change begins in the mind, in the word, in the smallest gesture of compassion.
It reminds us that no empire, no government, no ideology can survive forever on the pain of the people.
Because peace cannot be decreed — it must be built.
And hope cannot be bought — it must be sown.
Maybe Lennon’s miracle was never a heaven without hell,
but a world where no one has to die to live in peace.
Because yes, he was right: “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.”
And as long as there are dreamers, there is still hope for the world.
Join the Blade in honoring the best among us
Thanks to the activists, politicians, entrepreneurs who make D.C. a welcoming place
Some have questioned why the Washington Blade holds its annual “Best Of LGBTQ DC” contest each year. To me it is the chance to honor a whole range of people who work hard both in, and for, our community. I see all those who have been nominated in all the categories, as winners. Beyond that, I see as winners all those who would fit into the many categories, even if their names aren’t listed.
Those of us who live in D.C., or the surrounding suburbs of Maryland and Virginia, and places like Rehoboth Beach, Del., are so lucky. I know people around the country who read the Blade online might envy us if they are not as fortunate as we are to live in welcoming communities. We live in communities that honor us, and are willing to fight to protect us. The laws passed here are ones we can be proud we fought for. I feel very fortunate to know people like Mayor Muriel Bowser and Gov. Matt Meyer Delaware; Reps. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.); people like Luke Clippinger, chair of the Judiciary Committee in the Maryland House of Delegates, and Virginia State Sens. Danica Roem and Adam Ebbin, among so many others, who have fought for us either because they are one of us, or are our allies, and believe in equality.
Then I see as best of as those who open businesses, and help grow the economy; allowing us to have jobs, and live lives where we can grow our families, and live well. People and organizations like Second Block Hospitality Group in Rehoboth Beach; Jamie Leeds, who owns the Hank’s group of restaurants; Freddie Lutz, who has businesses in both Virginia and Rehoboth Beach; David Perruzza of Pitchers, and Ed Bailey of Trade and other bars, past and present. People like Stephen Rutgers and Mark Rutstein who own Crush Bar. Stephen also works for the Blade and Mark has a real estate group. People like Bruce Namerow of Interactive Strategies, and David Franco of Level 2 Development; and so many more. These are all the people I thank for making my community, and my life, better.
I grew up in New York City and worked for Congresswoman Bella S. Abzug (D-N.Y.) who introduced the first Equality Act in 1974. I wasn’t even out when she did that. But I understood what it meant, and how it could make my life better in the future. The sad part is, it still hasn’t passed in Congress. So, in 27 states today, if you are a member of the LGBTQ community, you can marry on Sunday, and get thrown out of your apartment, and fired from your job on Monday. That is why I am so thankful I live in a place like Washington, D.C., where that can’t happen. At least it couldn’t until the felon, now in the White House, who is working to see that you can lose your federal job if you are a member of the LGBTQ community. So it makes me even more thankful that the people I know in local government here, all join me in the fight against the felon, and his MAGA cult. Because of the demented, sick, old, lying, racist, homophobic, sexist, in the White House, it is more crucial than ever we honor those who work for us, work with us, and fight for us. That is why the Blade’s ‘Best Of’ each year, is so important.
I write the Blade’s Comings & Goings column, and have now written more than 260 of them. I have been honored to write about so many great people in our community. They are all what I think of as the Best Of. They have achieved success in their jobs, have joined boards, or been honored with awards in their fields, or for their work in the community. The hundreds I have written about over the years keep reminding me how lucky I am to be a part of the LGBTQ community.
So, join with me as we honor the ‘Best Of’ in our community, and join me in saying thanks to all of them. To all who work in our community, members, and allies, who collectively make it a better, safer, place to live, openly and honestly. I toast all of them; and toast all of you who may read this column, knowing you are a part of the community who care.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.