Chefs for Equality undergoes dramatic reimagining

In a time of uncertainty, coming together in unity and solidarity is especially important —and along shared tables over bountiful meals even more so. In light of the national mood and local political climate, the Human Rights Campaign has announced its signature Chefs for Equality (CFE), the region’s largest and most star-studded culinary event supporting LGBTQ rights and equality — but with a dramatic reimagining. This year’s edition (the 13th), dubbed Everything Everywhere All at Once, takes place Monday, Oct. 27, at five restaurants across D.C.

Fresh off last year’s CFE event at the National Building Museum, which featured 150 chefs, bakers, mixologists, sommeliers, and restaurateurs across 50 savory and 20 dessert stations, CFE 2025 is going back to its roots and recognizing the deep importance of community with a format that centers restaurants: five exclusive collaborative dinners hosted by some of the DMV’s most celebrated chefs, mixologists, and restaurateurs.

“Chefs for Equality shines a spotlight on the strength and solidarity of the DMV’s vibrant restaurant scene,” says esteemed writer David Hagedorn, the gala’s creator and chair. “This new format is a powerful expression of the resilience and inventive spirit that celebrates culinary excellence while championing equality.”

Hagedorn, a longtime leader of the LGBTQ food community in Washington, D.C., says that given the challenging economic environment in the city, the organizers were looking to scale back the event, and realized that by having dinners at restaurants, they would still be able to collaborate and raise money for the HRC Foundation, as well as “redouble our efforts as a restaurant community to stand up for equality, especially when the government is intent on taking away rights for which LGBTQ and other marginalized people have fought long and hard.”

Each of the five dinners follows the same format: beginning with an extravagant cocktail reception, followed by a multi-course paired dinner and dessert.

New this year as well is an even more open format: everyone in D.C. could participate outside the dinners. From Oct. 27–Nov. 2, select restaurants and bars around the DMV will participate in “Chefs for Equality Promotional Week,” offering specials and donating a portion of those sales to the HRC Foundation. While the dinners take place on just one night, the promotional week signifies that restaurants across town can show their support for equality in a diversity of ways.

HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson added that, “Food has always been a great unifier — it brings people together across differences and reminds us of our shared humanity. That’s why we are thrilled to once again partner with DC’s culinary leaders. We believe in a world where all LGBTQ+ people feel safe and able to be their authentic selves wherever they show up in their daily lives.”

“It’s an honor to chair this event,’ Hagedorn said. “I’ve been in Washington since 1976, so I’ve lived through the AIDS years. Chefs for Equality was created in 2012 as a one-off to raise some money for the marriage equality push that was on the ballot in Maryland. The lesson I learned in the trenches is that our rights can never be taken for granted.”

Chef and co-owner Johanna Hellrigl, of Northern Italian restaurant Ama, has supported Chefs for Equality and the HRC Foundation for many years. She will be at the Duck and the Peach dinner’s opening course, featuring Ligurian Fügassa Focaccia, among other bread items. “I think that the events taking place at restaurants instead of at a venue this year showcases how supportive restaurants are of the community — no matter what obstacle stands in the way, we will find a way to come together and make it happen. It’s a time to spread some love.”

The five collaborative dinners are as follows. Each dinner will include an auction, Chefs for Equality’s signature goody bags, florals by Amaryllis Design House and other surprises.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck – Host Chef Wolfgang Puck in collaboration with Chefs Andrew Ho and Ligia Barros (CUT), Amy Brandwein (Centrolina), Harley Peet (Bas Rouge), and Bryan Voltaggio (Wye Oak Tavern)

Moon Rabbit – Host Chefs Kevin Tien and Susan Bae, in collaboration with Chefs Rob Rubba (Oyster Oyster), Ryan Ratino (Bresca, Jont) and Ellin Yin (a.kitchen+bar), Satang Ruangsangwatana and Prapavadee Limvatana (Six Ways to Sunday), Seng Luangrath (Baan Mae), and Paolo Dungca (Kaya)

The Duck and the Peach – Host Chefs Katarina Petonito and Rochelle Cooper in collaboration with Chefs Johanna Hellrigl (Ama), Matt Adler (Caruso’s Grocery), Carlos Delgado (Causa), Jova Urriolla (Colada Shop), Mike Friedman and Robert Cain (Red Hen), Simon Lam (Tiger Fork), Ria Montes (Fish Shop Bar & Restaurant), and Kareem Queeman (Mr. Bake)

Acqua Bistecca – Host Chef Colin Clark in collaboration with Chefs Tatiana Mora and Miguel Guerra (MITA), Ruben Garcia (Casa Teresa), Tony Chittum (Iron Gate, Vermillion), Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss (Pascual) and Scott Drewno (Fried Rice Collective)

Perry’s – Host Chef Masako Morishita in collaboration with Audrey Angeles (Forst & Flourish) and David Guas (Neutral Ground). Perry’s has a unique format: it will present “Drag Brunch for Dinner,” a lavish buffet curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Morisita with performances by several of D.C.’s top drag superstars.