Supreme Court’s conversion therapy case tests if science matters
A ruling against Colorado’s ban would endanger LGBTQ youth
Imagine: A 15-year-old in Colorado confides in his therapist that he might be gay. Instead of finding support, he was told to pray harder, to picture himself with a girl, to imagine God “fixing” him. Weeks later, he stopped showing up for sessions. His parents thought he was improving; in reality, he had learned that honesty carried punishment. He’s one of thousands of LGBTQ young people who entered therapy seeking help and left believing they were broken.
Stories like this are why states banned conversion therapy in the first place, and why the Supreme Court’s latest case could undo those protections.
When the justices heard arguments in Chiles v. Salazar on Oct. 7, they weren’t simply weighing a dispute over counseling. They were deciding whether scientific consensus still counts as fact in American law.
The issue before the Court is Colorado’s 2019 law prohibiting licensed mental health professionals from subjecting minors to so-called conversion therapy – interventions that claim to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Every major medical and public health organization in the United States has rejected these practices as both ineffective and harmful. The American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Medical Association all warn that such interventions increase anxiety, depression, and suicide risk among youth.
Yet several justices appeared more concerned about the “speech rights” of counselors who wish to continue the practice. They suggested that Colorado’s law might represent “viewpoint discrimination,” because it allows therapists to affirm LGBTQ identities but forbids them from trying to change them. In that framing, evidence-based medicine becomes ideology, and ideology becomes protected speech.
This inversion of expertise has become a recurring theme in modern jurisprudence. During the pandemic, the Court restricted states’ ability to enforce public health orders, treating epidemiological evidence as optional. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the Court majority brushed aside decades of medical testimony about the safety of abortion care. Now, in Chiles v. Salazar, the justices are poised to decide whether overwhelming scientific consensus on psychological harm can be reduced to a matter of personal belief.
But medicine is not a marketplace of ideas in which every viewpoint deserves equal weight. It is a field governed by empirical testing, ethical standards, and the obligation to do no harm. To call conversion therapy “just speech” is to erase the patient sitting across from the clinician – a vulnerable minor whose trust and health depend on professional integrity. The state’s role in setting those standards is not viewpoint censorship; it is public health in action.
Consider the analogy to prescribing medication. A physician who tells patients that antibiotics cure viral infections is not exercising free speech; she is providing substandard care. A state medical board that disciplines her is not policing ideas; it is enforcing evidence-based practice. Mental-health care should be no different. Words are a therapist’s instruments, and when used to shame or pathologize identity, they can wound as deeply as any physical act.
If the Court strikes down Colorado’s law, it will erode the principle that professional conduct must be guided by evidence. States could find themselves unable to regulate misinformation in clinical settings – from anti-vaccine counseling to denial of gender-affirming care. The ripple effects would reach school-based programs, public health campaigns, and any professional discipline that relies on communication as a form of treatment.
For LGBTQ youth, the consequences would be immediate. The Trevor Project reports that LGBTQ young people who have been subjected to conversion efforts are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide. Legalizing such practices under the guise of “speech” does not protect expression. It protects harm.
Public health policy depends on one fragile norm: that evidence and scientific consensus matters. Once the judiciary treats empirically validated standards as partisan viewpoints, we lose the ability to distinguish expertise from ideology. That threatens LGBTQ youth, but it also threatens every patient who expects the doctor’s office to be a refuge from politics.
Science will survive this Court. But its authority, and the health of the people it protects, may not emerge unscathed. Whatever the ruling, we must be clear that protecting youth from harm is not ideology. It’s care, backed by evidence.
Harry Barbee, Ph.D., is an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Their research and teaching focus on LGBTQ+ health, aging, and public policy.
Erasure laws are the new frontline of anti-LGBTQ hate
Rendering our identities unspeakable, and therefore, unthinkable
In a Tennessee classroom this fall, a teacher was told she could lose her job for displaying a small rainbow sticker on her door. Her offense wasn’t speaking about sexuality or teaching gender theory — it was the mere act of suggesting that LGBTQ students were welcome. The policy that targeted her isn’t officially called an “erasure law,” but that’s what it is: legislation designed not merely to restrict queer life, but to erase it from public existence altogether.
Across the country, right-wing legislators are experimenting with a new kind of weapon in the culture war. Gone are the days when anti-LGBTQ policy came disguised as “religious freedom” or “protecting children.” The new frontier is subtler and more insidious. States like Montana, Florida, and Tennessee have introduced or passed laws that redefine “male” and “female” in statute to exclude gender identity, prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms, and mandate the use of birth-assigned pronouns in schools or government documents.
These are not mere bureaucratic adjustments. They are ideological projects—efforts to write queer and trans people out of the law itself.
In Montana, the “Sex Definition Act” passed earlier this year legally defines sex as “immutable biological characteristics at birth,” effectively nullifying any recognition of transgender or intersex individuals in state policy. In Tennessee, a law now prohibits teachers and librarians from displaying symbols or materials that “promote sexual ideology.” Florida’s laws restrict even university departments from using public funds for “programs that advocate for gender ideology.”
The language of these bills is bloodless, almost clinical. But their intent is unmistakably political. They aim to make LGBTQ identity unspeakable, and therefore, unthinkable.
The right has realized that it can’t always win by targeting specific rights like marriage or adoption — issues on which the public has largely moved toward acceptance. Instead, it has shifted the battlefield to language itself: who gets to define “man,” “woman,” “family,” or even “existence.” By redefining sex in law, by banning the words that describe us, these legislators are waging a linguistic purge.
Erasure laws carry devastating consequences for everyday life. A trans woman in Montana may find her driver’s license no longer matches her identity. A nonbinary student in Tennessee can’t ask to be called by their name without their teacher violating a statute. Librarians in Florida are pulling queer books off shelves, fearful of losing their jobs. Even medical systems are confused about what counts as “gender-affirming care,” since the state’s definition of gender itself has been legally rewritten.
The result is a bureaucratic maze built to suffocate. Queer people don’t vanish through violence alone; they vanish through paperwork, through silence, through fear.
Proponents of these laws claim they are merely “clarifying biological reality.” But biology is not what’s at stake — humanity is. These are not clarifications; they are redefinitions meant to justify exclusion. When you erase the word “transgender” from legal language, you erase the protections, the data collection, and the recognition that make life livable.
It’s a strategy with global roots. In Hungary and Poland, authoritarian leaders have pushed near-identical measures redefining sex in law and banning “gender ideology.” It’s part of a transnational campaign that frames queer existence as a threat to the “natural order.” America’s new erasure laws are echoes of that project, dressed in the language of states’ rights and “parental control.”
For LGBTQ Americans, this means the fight has entered a new phase. The frontlines are no longer just in courts or Pride parades — they’re in classrooms, libraries, health databases, and ID offices. Visibility itself has become an act of defiance.
As a transgender man, I know that visibility is a fragile thing. It’s something we fight to gain and must fight again to keep. Every pronoun, every rainbow sticker, every acknowledgment of our lives in the public record is a small bulwark against oblivion. When lawmakers move to silence those symbols, they are declaring that our existence is optional—that we can be legislated out of memory.
We cannot let that happen.
Queer people are not abstractions to be edited out of legal code. We are citizens, neighbors, and contributors to the nation’s fabric. The erasure of our presence in language and law is a moral failure, one that history will judge harshly.
Erasure is the first step toward persecution. Before you can target a group, you make them invisible. The rainbow sticker on a classroom door may seem small, but it represents something lawmakers fear most: the undeniable fact of our existence.
They can strike our names from documents, ban our books, and redefine our bodies — but they cannot erase us. We will continue to speak, to write, to love, and to live in the open. Because visibility is not vanity. It is survival.
Isaac Amend is a writer based in the D.C. area. He is a transgender man and was featured in National Geographic’s “Gender Revolution” documentary. He serves on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Contact him on Instagram at @isaacamend.
The hidden struggle for LGBTQ refugees in East Africa and beyond
Those seeking refuge and safety are often silenced
I never imagined that fleeing my own country would not free me from fear. Yet, when I left Uganda, the place of my birth, my memories, and the source of both joy and pain I believed that the hardest part of my journey was behind me. I was wrong.
I had lived under the weight of persecution, where being queer was not only condemned but criminalized by laws and reinforced by the religious and cultural doctrines that shaped daily life. Every glance, every whispered insult, every hushed conversation reminded me that the very core of who I am was treated as a threat. In the end, I had no choice but to flee.
I arrived at Kakuma Refugee Camp in northern Kenya with hope in my heart, imagining that safety and relative freedom awaited me. Kakuma is one of Africa’s largest camps, home to hundreds of thousands displaced by conflict across the region. But what I found was a different kind of cage: the cage of silence. The fear I carried from Uganda followed me, threading itself into my interactions, my movements, my very breath. “You cannot say who you are,” a fellow refugee whispered one night as we huddled in the corner of a tent. “Even the walls have ears.”
For LGBTQI+ refugees across East Africa, silence is often the only shield against violence. But silence is also a heavy burden. In Kakuma, Malawi’s Dzaleka Camp, and Zambia’s Meheba settlement, we live in a constant negotiation between visibility and invisibility, between survival and authenticity. The promise of freedom is only partial; the moment you speak your truth, the risk of reprisal is real from fellow refugees, from camp authorities, and from the broader legal and social systems that criminalize us.
Freedom of speech is not merely the right to speak about politics; for us, it is the right to exist openly, to report threats, to seek help when we are attacked, and to be acknowledged as human. But in countries where same-sex relations are criminalized, even reporting a threat can become an act of extreme risk. Arrest. Deportation. Beaten for daring to ask for safety. Silence, then, becomes both our protection and our punishment.
In Kakuma, I have seen friends beaten for holding hands with someone of the same sex, harassed for wearing clothing that did not “fit” traditional gender expectations, and denied essential aid because our identities are deemed illegitimate. We are told to stay quiet, to blend in, to survive in shadows. And yet, survival in silence is a constant reminder that our rights exist only on paper.
The tension between hope and hostility is a daily reality. Humanitarian organizations like UNHCR and NGOs such as ORAM and Rainbow Railroad provide critical interventions, but safe spaces are limited and often inaccessible. Even interpreters people meant to help us navigate the bureaucracy of aid can inadvertently “out” us, putting lives at risk. Attempts at advocacy, such as peaceful marches within camps, are met with hostility, detention, or social ostracism.
Malawi and Zambia offer a similar narrative, albeit in different hues. In Dzaleka Camp, Malawi, LGBTQI+ refugees live largely underground, avoiding clinics or services for fear of ridicule or exposure. Even when protections are formally recognized, they are often overridden by national laws or local social norms. In Zambia, settlements like Meheba and Mantapala host tens of thousands of refugees, but restrictive legal frameworks and growing public hostility force many queer individuals to remain silent, invisible, and isolated.
Silence carries a cost far beyond fear of immediate violence. It fosters isolation, anxiety, and depression. It limits access to justice, healthcare, and advocacy. When we cannot speak openly, misinformation and stigma flourish. The very systems meant to protect us in camps, NGOs, and legal frameworks often fail to bridge the gap between policy and practice.
Yet, even within these constraints, resilience thrives. I have witnessed extraordinary courage: small networks of LGBTQI+ refugees who create discreet support groups, online networks that allow us to share information safely, and local NGOs that quietly provide legal aid and mental health support. Technology, especially encrypted communication tools, has become our lifeline. Even if we cannot speak openly in our physical spaces, our voices travel through digital networks, connecting us with allies and advocacy channels across the globe.
I think of Musa, a bisexual refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who once told me, “Even if we can’t speak loudly here, we can be heard somewhere.” Those words linger, reminding me that freedom of speech is not just about talking it is about being acknowledged, being safe, and being human.
International organizations are slowly recognizing these realities. UNHCR’s 2024 Global Appeal emphasizes the need for safe spaces, community outreach, and equitable access to protection for LGBTQI+ refugees. Yet, progress remains uneven. Governments and donors must move beyond statements to tangible actions: confidential reporting channels, SOGIESC-sensitive training for camp staff and interpreters, funding for refugee-led initiatives, and legal reforms that at least protect asylum seekers under international protection.
Writing this from Gorom Refugee Settlement in South Sudan, I reflect on the journey I have taken from Uganda’s shadows of persecution, through Kakuma’s labyrinth of fear, to this temporary space of relative safety. I still carry the echoes of enforced silence, the whispers of caution, and the weight of being invisible. But I also carry hope, solidarity, and the knowledge that even small acts of courage ripple outward.
I write not just for myself, but for every queer refugee silenced by fear, for every friend who cannot report an assault, who cannot access medical care, who cannot simply say, “I am here. I am human. I exist.” Freedom of speech is more than words; it is the right to live authentically and safely. Every whispered story, every cautious disclosure, is a testament to our humanity and our resilience.
I did not come to Kakuma, or to any camp, to be a hero. I came to survive. I came to live. And I continue to write in shadows, in whispers, and now, finally, in a voice that reaches beyond the walls of fear. One day, I hope, we will no longer have to whisper. We will be able to speak, freely, openly, and safely. Until then, every word I write is a small act of defiance, a claim to my right to exist, and a reminder to the world that legal protection means little without the freedom to claim it.
Abrina lives in the Gorom Refugee Camp in South Sudan.
Vice President Eyeliner lies, carries water for Trump
Vance defends indefensible Young Republicans’ racist texts
It was Sunday morning and Vice President Eyeliner appeared on all the news shows. He had to do something, as there was no funeral he could attend. Clearly the felon in the White House doesn’t have him do anything really important. On these shows he can repeat all of Trump’s lies, and even add some of his own.
I heard him on “Meet the Press,” spouting all his usual BS. It is embarrassing to listen to his lies, and obfuscations. He likes “Meet the Press” because the host, Kristen Welker, quickly gives up trying to challenge him, letting him spout his crap. She is a worse moderator than Chuck Todd was, and many thought that was going to be a difficult thing to find. I missed his appearance with George Stephanopoulos, but did watch the recording. Clearly, George did what a journalist should do, and called him on some of his BS, and finally just cut him off. Congratulations George.
Vance always does what he did at the last Cabinet meeting. When called on he heaps praise on the felon. Then last week, in even more disgusting comments than usual, after it was reported ‘Young Republicans’ across the nation had texted each other vile, racist, anti-Semitic, sexist, comments, Vance suggested they should be forgiven their ‘youthful indiscretion’ and not have their lives hurt. Young Republican chapters are made up of people from 21 to 45. Even Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), MAGA congresswoman, called to disband the New York chapter of the Young Republicans for this.
One thing the felon hasn’t let Vance near is his 20-point peace plan to end the Gaza/Israeli war. The president arrived in Israel a week ago Monday, to be in pictures welcoming the hostages home. I give him credit for pushing this ceasefire, and for helping to get the remaining 20 living hostages home. But it’s important to note, what most media don’t mention, there was a ceasefire in place before Biden left office and he had gotten about 140 hostages released before he left office. When Trump took office that ceasefire was broken, and it took the felon another eight months to get to this one. Again, I give him credit for this, and for trying to get the bodies of the other 28 hostages out. At this time only about 10 of those bodies have been returned. The issue I have is Trump still calls this a peace deal. So far there is no peace deal signed off by either side. When Trump entered the Knesset to give his speech, he was asked about that, and he said, “As far as I am concerned this war is over.”
I hope this is not like the felon’s other issues where he moves on to the next thing without accomplishing what he talked about. It only took until Tuesday morning, when the felon returned to D.C., for the IDF to shoot five more Palestinians, and as many predicted, this is how the ceasefire will end. Hamas is not disarmed. We know Netanyahu is opposed to a Palestinian state, and Trump never mentioned that part of his plan in his meeting with leaders in Sharm el Sheikh. He did however call on the Prime Minister of Pakistan to laud him, saying he would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize next year. He said Trump brokered the deal to stop the fighting between his country and India, which Indian Prime Minister Modi, has already said was not true.
The felon returned from being feted as a hero for ending a war, which is not ended, and is home where he has declared war on American cities. Where he calls his Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of War. Even members of his cult have reminded him only Congress can change the name of a Cabinet agency. He is facing a closed government, which is his fault, and based on his prior statements he agrees with that. He is firing more people, playing politics with people’s lives. He fired 1,000 from the CDC and then found his clown-car of a government, and his addled Secretary of Health & Human Services, screwed that up, and had to try to rehire many of them.
So, while his vice president and his Speaker of the House, Johnson (yes, he owns him lock stock and barrel) blame Democrats for the government being closed, Congress doesn’t act. The Speaker keeps the House out of session to keep them from passing a bill demanding the release of the Epstein files. Trump sits in his gold guilt office figuring out how to give $20 billion to Argentina and meddle in their politics. He refuses to do anything about keeping down healthcare costs for Americans, to the point where even Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) a leader of his MAGA cult, has told him he is wrong. Then she along with two other MAGA women, Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), have joined the crazy Laura Loomer and attacked Trump for not releasing the Epstein files. Then Trump announced the insanity of the Qataris building an Air Force base in Idaho, which Loomer and a host of MAGA cult members, are attacking him for. Guess it was the grifter’s way of thanking the Qataris for the plane. All this is the sickness in the White House being perpetrated by the old, demented, sexist, homophobic, racist, felon, now residing there.
Last Saturday millions of proud, patriotic, Americans, came out to rally in NO KINGS events around the nation, and the world. It is my hope they will take the next step and VOTE in their state and local elections, for Democrats, up and down the ballot. By doing that they will tell the felon in no uncertain terms, “We will not allow you to destroy our country. You and your fascist buddies are on your way out. We are taking back our country!”
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
