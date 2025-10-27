Dining
Trio, Fox and Hounds to close with Nov. 2 goodbye party
Owner unable to extend lease after 75 years on 17th Street
For 75 years, along the 17th Street corridor that has long been a bastion of LGBTQ social and cultural life, Trio Bistro and Fox and Hounds Lounge have served customers. On Nov. 2, these two mainstays will close their doors.
Owner Mourad Menjelloun wrote that, “For decades, Trio has been more than just a restaurant; it has been a second home for so many of us, both for our guests and our dedicated staff. Our team is a family, and many have spent decades building the connections and community that made Trio so special.”
Although the owner was not gay, both businesses became a safe space for many LGBTQ locals, similar to Annie’s Paramount Steak House, also located on 17th Street. Many LGBTQ social and professional groups used Trio as a meeting place to plan activities and hold events.
Trio Bistro and Fox and Hounds share a kitchen, though they have two separate dining areas. Trio, located on the corner of 17th and Q streets, N.W., is known for its diner-style fare and huge red-and-green neon sign advertising “good food” above the door. With two covered patios wrapping around on both streets, Trio was known for its burgers, steaks, pasta, and other all-American entrees. It was also well-known for brunch, bringing in social sports teams, longtime friends, and groups discussing the previous night’s activities.
Fox and Hounds, right next door, was a more relaxed, bar-focused space. Its large, social patio attracted those who live in the neighborhood and people from outside, for the long happy hour, the people watching, and the casual atmosphere. Customers especially were drawn to the digital jukebox and 80-inch TVs.
The local blog Prince of Petworth posted a short history of Trio, which opened in 1950 by a couple, Pete and Helen Doukas.
In an email, Menjelloun stated that “After three decades of my own life poured into this place, and having shared the news with our loyal customers and neighbors, I can tell you that this decision was not made lightly. Unfortunately, we were unable to extend our lease.” He also noted that a significant number of employees had been with the restaurants for more than a decade, including one waitress who was part of the team for more than 30 years. He set up a GoFundMe to support the staff once the restaurant closes.
In the face of the sudden closure, there will be a goodbye party on Nov. 2, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. for one final gathering.
“As we prepare to close, we are filled with gratitude for the memories, celebrations, and everyday moments you have shared with us. Thank you for making Trio a part of your lives. We will cherish the relationships we have built forever,” Menjelloun stated.
Dining
Chefs for Equality undergoes dramatic reimagining
This year’s event will take place at five different restaurants
In a time of uncertainty, coming together in unity and solidarity is especially important —and along shared tables over bountiful meals even more so. In light of the national mood and local political climate, the Human Rights Campaign has announced its signature Chefs for Equality (CFE), the region’s largest and most star-studded culinary event supporting LGBTQ rights and equality — but with a dramatic reimagining. This year’s edition (the 13th), dubbed Everything Everywhere All at Once, takes place Monday, Oct. 27, at five restaurants across D.C.
Fresh off last year’s CFE event at the National Building Museum, which featured 150 chefs, bakers, mixologists, sommeliers, and restaurateurs across 50 savory and 20 dessert stations, CFE 2025 is going back to its roots and recognizing the deep importance of community with a format that centers restaurants: five exclusive collaborative dinners hosted by some of the DMV’s most celebrated chefs, mixologists, and restaurateurs.
“Chefs for Equality shines a spotlight on the strength and solidarity of the DMV’s vibrant restaurant scene,” says esteemed writer David Hagedorn, the gala’s creator and chair. “This new format is a powerful expression of the resilience and inventive spirit that celebrates culinary excellence while championing equality.”
Hagedorn, a longtime leader of the LGBTQ food community in Washington, D.C., says that given the challenging economic environment in the city, the organizers were looking to scale back the event, and realized that by having dinners at restaurants, they would still be able to collaborate and raise money for the HRC Foundation, as well as “redouble our efforts as a restaurant community to stand up for equality, especially when the government is intent on taking away rights for which LGBTQ and other marginalized people have fought long and hard.”
Each of the five dinners follows the same format: beginning with an extravagant cocktail reception, followed by a multi-course paired dinner and dessert.
New this year as well is an even more open format: everyone in D.C. could participate outside the dinners. From Oct. 27–Nov. 2, select restaurants and bars around the DMV will participate in “Chefs for Equality Promotional Week,” offering specials and donating a portion of those sales to the HRC Foundation. While the dinners take place on just one night, the promotional week signifies that restaurants across town can show their support for equality in a diversity of ways.
HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson added that, “Food has always been a great unifier — it brings people together across differences and reminds us of our shared humanity. That’s why we are thrilled to once again partner with DC’s culinary leaders. We believe in a world where all LGBTQ+ people feel safe and able to be their authentic selves wherever they show up in their daily lives.”
“It’s an honor to chair this event,’ Hagedorn said. “I’ve been in Washington since 1976, so I’ve lived through the AIDS years. Chefs for Equality was created in 2012 as a one-off to raise some money for the marriage equality push that was on the ballot in Maryland. The lesson I learned in the trenches is that our rights can never be taken for granted.”
Chef and co-owner Johanna Hellrigl, of Northern Italian restaurant Ama, has supported Chefs for Equality and the HRC Foundation for many years. She will be at the Duck and the Peach dinner’s opening course, featuring Ligurian Fügassa Focaccia, among other bread items. “I think that the events taking place at restaurants instead of at a venue this year showcases how supportive restaurants are of the community — no matter what obstacle stands in the way, we will find a way to come together and make it happen. It’s a time to spread some love.”
The five collaborative dinners are as follows. Each dinner will include an auction, Chefs for Equality’s signature goody bags, florals by Amaryllis Design House and other surprises.
CUT by Wolfgang Puck – Host Chef Wolfgang Puck in collaboration with Chefs Andrew Ho and Ligia Barros (CUT), Amy Brandwein (Centrolina), Harley Peet (Bas Rouge), and Bryan Voltaggio (Wye Oak Tavern)
Moon Rabbit – Host Chefs Kevin Tien and Susan Bae, in collaboration with Chefs Rob Rubba (Oyster Oyster), Ryan Ratino (Bresca, Jont) and Ellin Yin (a.kitchen+bar), Satang Ruangsangwatana and Prapavadee Limvatana (Six Ways to Sunday), Seng Luangrath (Baan Mae), and Paolo Dungca (Kaya)
The Duck and the Peach – Host Chefs Katarina Petonito and Rochelle Cooper in collaboration with Chefs Johanna Hellrigl (Ama), Matt Adler (Caruso’s Grocery), Carlos Delgado (Causa), Jova Urriolla (Colada Shop), Mike Friedman and Robert Cain (Red Hen), Simon Lam (Tiger Fork), Ria Montes (Fish Shop Bar & Restaurant), and Kareem Queeman (Mr. Bake)
Acqua Bistecca – Host Chef Colin Clark in collaboration with Chefs Tatiana Mora and Miguel Guerra (MITA), Ruben Garcia (Casa Teresa), Tony Chittum (Iron Gate, Vermillion), Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss (Pascual) and Scott Drewno (Fried Rice Collective)
Perry’s – Host Chef Masako Morishita in collaboration with Audrey Angeles (Forst & Flourish) and David Guas (Neutral Ground). Perry’s has a unique format: it will present “Drag Brunch for Dinner,” a lavish buffet curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Morisita with performances by several of D.C.’s top drag superstars.
Dining
New cookbook showcases salsas as diverse as the flavors of Mexico
‘Salsa Daddy’ features 70 recipes from basic to the avant-garde
Proudly wearing his self-styled “gay tio energy,” author and chef Rick Martinez has just published his sophomore cookbook, “Salsa Daddy.” Seventy salsa (and 24 salsa-based meal) recipes pepper the book’s riotously colorful pages. Raw, cooked, historic, avant-garde, basic, complex, earthy, spicy, sassy: the salsas are as diverse as the flavors of Mexico.
“Salsa Daddy” is a saucier approach to Mexican cooking. Instead of hitting on Mexican food totems, Martinez draws on his background, identity, and creativity to discuss, tell stories, and riff on salsas, allowing the reader to digest and craft their own.
Martinez, a native of South Texas with Mexican roots, says that he was often told that he didn’t belong – not American enough, nor Mexican enough. After working in advertising, he finally followed his dreams and attended culinary school, moving into a career in food media at the Food Network and later Bon Appetit. His first cookbook, “Mi Cocina Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico,” won the James Beard Award for best international cookbook. Today, after visiting all 32 states of Mexico, Martinez felt he truly found home. He now lives steps from the Pacific waves in Mazatlán, Mexico, with his dog Choco.
Salsa, Martinez, says, “is one of the most popular condiments in the United States. Over the years, I’ve gotten the same question again and again: “I love salsa, but I only know how to make one or two. How do I level up?”
“Salsa is low cost, low effort, and doesn’t require fancy gear or culinary training. But what it does demand and reward is passion and creativity.”
Salsa offers a spark, a sense of freedom, of play, that there is no ‘right way’ to create a salsa. It’s a culinary game with few rules, few strictures, open thinking, no adherence to a misguided authenticity. Just as people the world over cook with what they have around them, salsas reflect this local cupboard nature of food and flavors. “There’s no such thing as salsa police,” he says.
Martinez divides the book into several salsa categories: smashed, chopped, blended, sweet, hot, cooked, and special. He kicks off the book with a few key tools for crafting salsas (molcajete, good knives), as well as a key to chili peppers and pantry ingredients.
Highlights include the creamy La Tatemada Cremosa (charred tomato, chipotle in adobo, crema), the chunky Xnipec (tomato, habanero, and sour orange), and even three types of Salsa Macha (peanuts, guiajillo, and chile de árbol; almonds, sesame, and habanero; and cashews, vanilla, and ghe.).
The last chapter unites the previous seven, under the heading “easy meals.” This chapter gives the reader various methods of crafting dishes based on or leveraging the salsas he outlined, like chilaquiles, tacos, and pozole verde. There is even a single dessert, a chocolate-chunk cookie based on the flavors of salsa macha along with piloncillo (a brown, unrefined cane sugar).
During this adventure and discovery of being in food media, Martinez has been a proudly out gay man.
“The point is, I am gay. And that’s a huge part of how I show up in the world — joyfully, unapologetically, colorfully,” he says, reflected in the sensuous, saturated colors of “Salsa Daddy” (and in the book title). In the culinary industry, he received “vicious” comments and reactions. Instead of hiding, he decided to live a life that made him happiest, including through his career in food, resulting in a sense of “peace, power, and joy.” Being gay has been “the root of the joy, the freedom, the play, and the boldness in everything I do.” He also thrives embracing his unique Mexican-American identity, helping him overcome struggles and isolation.
Through his writing, vibrant Insta presence, and books like “Salsa Daddy,” Martinez continue to show up, colorfully and thoroughly.
“The goal of ‘Salsa Daddy’ is to give people permission, and the tools, to make something joyful, bold, and personal. To stop chasing some myth of authenticity and start trusting their own sazón. It’s about unlocking a whole category of flavor and making it your own.”
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Dining
D.C.’s summer happy hour scene in full swing
Patios and rooftops are buzzing with tempting deals
In a city known for its happy hour culture, summer can be an even better time to take advantage of post-work drink and eat deals. Interns are in town, summer Fridays are in full swing, and patios and rooftops are aplenty. Here are a few prime, non-comprehensive spots for an afternoon deal with besties, colleagues, and new connections.
Alfreda. Dupont’s Alfreda, a tribute to the chef’s grandmother, offers relaxed pizza and traditional Italian eats. The happy hour runs Monday-Friday 4-6 p.m., featuring $8 spritzes and BOGO pizzas. Few do spritzes like the Italians, and Alfreda leans in on five kinds plus one N/A spritz; our go-to is the rose and mezcal with grapefruit or the locally made Don Ciccio limoncello spritz with basil.
Lyle’s. Especially leaning into the spritz side of summer is at Lyle’s, fully embracing the fizzy ephemera of the season with the Summer of Spritz. The Dupont Circle hotel restaurant imagines cocktails from France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Spritzes feature limoncello and vinho verde. For those that hit Lyle’s every week during the spritz special—and get a literal stamp on Lyle’s passport—will receive a comp cocktail.
Hotel Washington. Over at the Hotel Washington downtown, the patio screams happy hour, especially the frozen cocktails. The chilled drinks are available daily until close on that patio. Highlights include the Frozen Château Sainte Marguerite Rosé, blended with a hint of Aperol, or the zesty Frozen Limoncello, crafted with house vodka, Italian limoncello, fresh lemon, lemonade, and simple syrup.
Dirty Habit. The expansive, wraparound patio at Dirty Habit is running a dog-social “Yappy Hour” on Saturdays this summer, for dogs and their owners to relax and socialize. Yappy Hour will feature food and drink specials, doggy goodie bags, splash pools, and more. Humane Rescue Alliance will also be on-site with adorable, adoptable pups, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to Humane Rescue Alliance.
La Vie. Down on the Wharf, the indulgent happy hour at La Vie is available Mondays through Thursdays; drinks available all day, Happy Hour food from 5-7 p.m. at theConservatory Bar & High Tops. The highlight here is “golden-hour glamour” with $9 draft cocktails like the rosé sangria, $6 beers, bites like truffle frites, and oyster shooters.
Sly. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson takes over not just the lobby-level bar and restaurant, but also the breezy rooftop bar at gleaming NoMa hotel The Morrow with cocktails and D.C. sightlines. Drinks include $11 for wines and bubbles and $7 for beer. Bites include the Samuelsson signature cornbread with chive butter and Aleppo honey, and doro wat empanadas with pickled cabbage.
Nina May. This Shaw mainstay serving New American cuisine is a place to relish breezes on its covered patio. Tuesday to Friday 5-6:30 p.m., there are bar bites, plus $12 drinks – highlights from this menu include the Perfect Spritz, with Aperol, St. Germain, prosecco, soda, grapefruit bitters; and a marg with seasonal fruits.
Lulu’s Wine Garden. Snug in a corner in Shaw, this wine bar’s three lush, festive patios offer “beer garden-style service, but with wine.” Beyond the 50-bottle wine list, there’s Lulu’s famous Golden Hour: Tuesday-Thursday from 5-7 p.m., Friday from 4-6 p.m., and Sunday from 3-8 p.m. for discount eats, wines by the glass and bottle (like $10 glasses of Greek Moschofilero and $39 Basque Txakolina), plus cocktails, and beers.
The Point. Situated at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers about as far south as possible on the north side of these rivers, the seafood-forward spot has huge wraparound open-air patios (plus fire pits for chillier months). Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. try out $2 oysters, $9 house smoked wings, $5 beers, $7 wine, and $10 summery cocktails like gin-and-cucumber highballs or sangria.
Dew Drop Inn. One of the more relaxed spots in the city, the divey, bi-level, indoor-outdoor drinking destination welcomes dogs and bikers. Drinks here are not pricey to start with, but the daily happy hour (Monday-Thursday, 5-6:30 & Friday-Sunday, 4-6:30) certainly helps with $2 off drinks.
Trade. Trade now has a giant patio. Need we say more? Not that we are size queens, but the expansion gets us excited. Speaking of size, the XL happy hour still runs from open until 8 p.m. daily, which is a cocktail in a large glass. Beer and wine are $5.
