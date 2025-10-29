EXCLUSIVE: Adelita Grijalva on gov’t shutdown, House swearing-in, trans rights

Adelita Grijalva was elected by Arizona’s 7th District with overwhelming support in a special election in September. More than a month has passed, and she has yet to be sworn in, marking the longest delay of a swearing-in in American history. Republicans—most notably Speaker of the House Mike Johnson—blame the government shutdown for the delay, despite having the power to call the House in session for her swearing-in. Grijalva, however, believes other motives are at play.

Republicans currently control the House, Senate, the executive branch, and a majority on the Supreme Court, giving party leadership the ability to act in line with their goals, including supporting President Donald Trump.

Trump’s motives, according to observers, appear tied to consolidating power and controlling sensitive information. During his campaign, he promised to release the Epstein files—a collection of documents detailing the alleged crimes of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, and other high-profile figures, perhaps including Trump. Despite controlling the Department of Justice, which holds the files, Trump has still not fully released them and has criticized supporters who continue to demand disclosure.

Grijalva has been vocal about her support for releasing the files, a stance that helped her secure a decisive victory in the special election. Once sworn in, she would become the 218th member of the House to support a discharge petition, potentially forcing a vote that Johnson has delayed on releasing the files. She believes this is a major reason for her delayed swearing-in.

“It shouldn’t matter my party. It shouldn’t matter whether I am going to support whatever agenda Speaker Johnson has,” Grijalva told the Blade in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. “I should be sworn in, period.”

Her frustration with the delay is compounded by the real-world consequences for her constituents. She emphasizes that this is not just a political game.

“I don’t care who’s implicated. I don’t care what party they are. If you committed a crime, if you’re a pedophile, if you raped children and women, then you deserve legal consequences, and the survivors need to be able to try to move on and see justice for what they said has happened to them, have consequences, and then be able to move forward.”

Grijalva warns that the stakes go beyond the files, extending to the functioning of government itself.

“For there to be votes in Congress, and I’m not sworn in before that happens, that would be major constitutional lawsuit time. The unfortunate part is, who’s really suffering through all of this are the federal workers and the 900,000 Arizonans who use SNAP benefits—they don’t know if they’re going to get a check or be able to feed their families.”

Following in her father’s footsteps, who held the same House seat until his death earlier this year, Grijalva also emphasized her commitment to the LGBTQ community and her outspoken support for trans rights—at a time when transgender identity is increasingly targeted by Republicans and other conservative figures, including Johnson and Trump.

Her stance is clear and uncompromising:

“Trans rights are human rights. That’s it. I’m going to speak up for those who don’t feel like they have a voice and don’t have a place at the table — that means everybody,” she said.

With the prolonged delay and high stakes, Grijalva’s fight to be sworn in is as much about representation as it is about accountability. Her unwavering advocacy signals the priorities she will champion once in office. The Blade will publish the full interview with Grijalva later this week.