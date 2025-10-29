Federal Government
EXCLUSIVE: Adelita Grijalva on gov’t shutdown, House swearing-in, trans rights
Warns of ‘major constitutional lawsuit time’
Adelita Grijalva was elected by Arizona’s 7th District with overwhelming support in a special election in September. More than a month has passed, and she has yet to be sworn in, marking the longest delay of a swearing-in in American history. Republicans—most notably Speaker of the House Mike Johnson—blame the government shutdown for the delay, despite having the power to call the House in session for her swearing-in. Grijalva, however, believes other motives are at play.
Republicans currently control the House, Senate, the executive branch, and a majority on the Supreme Court, giving party leadership the ability to act in line with their goals, including supporting President Donald Trump.
Trump’s motives, according to observers, appear tied to consolidating power and controlling sensitive information. During his campaign, he promised to release the Epstein files—a collection of documents detailing the alleged crimes of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, and other high-profile figures, perhaps including Trump. Despite controlling the Department of Justice, which holds the files, Trump has still not fully released them and has criticized supporters who continue to demand disclosure.
Grijalva has been vocal about her support for releasing the files, a stance that helped her secure a decisive victory in the special election. Once sworn in, she would become the 218th member of the House to support a discharge petition, potentially forcing a vote that Johnson has delayed on releasing the files. She believes this is a major reason for her delayed swearing-in.
“It shouldn’t matter my party. It shouldn’t matter whether I am going to support whatever agenda Speaker Johnson has,” Grijalva told the Blade in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. “I should be sworn in, period.”
Her frustration with the delay is compounded by the real-world consequences for her constituents. She emphasizes that this is not just a political game.
“I don’t care who’s implicated. I don’t care what party they are. If you committed a crime, if you’re a pedophile, if you raped children and women, then you deserve legal consequences, and the survivors need to be able to try to move on and see justice for what they said has happened to them, have consequences, and then be able to move forward.”
Grijalva warns that the stakes go beyond the files, extending to the functioning of government itself.
“For there to be votes in Congress, and I’m not sworn in before that happens, that would be major constitutional lawsuit time. The unfortunate part is, who’s really suffering through all of this are the federal workers and the 900,000 Arizonans who use SNAP benefits—they don’t know if they’re going to get a check or be able to feed their families.”
Following in her father’s footsteps, who held the same House seat until his death earlier this year, Grijalva also emphasized her commitment to the LGBTQ community and her outspoken support for trans rights—at a time when transgender identity is increasingly targeted by Republicans and other conservative figures, including Johnson and Trump.
Her stance is clear and uncompromising:
“Trans rights are human rights. That’s it. I’m going to speak up for those who don’t feel like they have a voice and don’t have a place at the table — that means everybody,” she said.
With the prolonged delay and high stakes, Grijalva’s fight to be sworn in is as much about representation as it is about accountability. Her unwavering advocacy signals the priorities she will champion once in office. The Blade will publish the full interview with Grijalva later this week.
Featured Local Savings
Federal Government
Former USAID official criticizes White House foreign policy
Jene Thomas spoke at LGBTQ rights conference in Peru last month
LIMA, Peru — A former U.S. Agency for International Development official who participated in an LGBTQ rights conference last month in Peru said the Trump-Vance administration is adversely impacting human rights in the U.S. and around the world.
“He doesn’t want anyone to intervene with him, because he has these tendencies that are obviously antidemocratic,” said Jene Thomas, referring to President Donald Trump without specifically mentioning him by name in comments he made on Sept. 25 during the LGBTIQ+ Political Leaders from the Americas and the Caribbean Conference that took place in Lima, the Peruvian capital.
The LGBTQ+ Victory Institute co-organized the conference alongside LGBTQ advocacy groups from Peru, Colombia, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. Former U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Eric Nelson is among those who also spoke.
“We were one of the leaders of the international community to intervene, for example the anti-NGO law here in Peru,” said Thomas, referring to a controversial bill that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte signed in April. “The ambassador took a very strong position against this law, and these voices have been silenced.”
“It doesn’t just affect the LGBT community,” he added.
Thomas worked at USAID for 28 years until his forced retirement on Sept. 2, the day his termination took effect.
He was mission director in Mexico, Peru, and Haiti, and held senior positions with USAID in Colombia, Pakistan, and in the Caribbean.
Expanding conservation efforts in the Yucatán Peninsula’s Selva Maya, addressing the root causes of migration from southern Mexico and Central America, and leading humanitarian efforts in Haiti are among the issues on which Thomas worked. He also worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Germany, and volunteered with the U.S. Peace Corps in Mali.
Trump-Vance administration shuttered USAID
The promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad was a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris administration’s overall foreign policy. The global LGBTQ and intersex rights movement since the Trump-Vance administration froze nearly all U.S. foreign aid has lost more than an estimated $50 million in funding. (The Lima conference took place with 10 percent of the original budget.)
Secretary of State Marco Rubio in March announced 83 percent of USAID contacts had been cancelled, and the State Department would administer the remaining programs. USAID officially shut down on July 1.
Rubio issued a waiver that allowed PEPFAR and other “life-saving humanitarian assistance” programs to continue to operate during the funding freeze. The Washington Blade has previously reported PEPFAR-funded programs in Kenya and other African countries have been forced to suspend services and even shut down because of gaps in U.S. funding. Recent reports indicate the White House plans to not fully fund the program in the upcoming fiscal year.
GLIFAA board members in February resigned in response to Trump’s sweeping “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” executive order that he signed shortly after his inauguration.
GLIFAA is an organization for LGBTQ Foreign Service members. Thomas at the conference noted efforts at the State Department when he began his career to fight for gay and lesbian Foreign Service officers.
“We fought for more than a decade to change the system and then, we eventually won,” he said. “What we are seeing now is a setback.”
Thomas in response to a question about current U.S. foreign policy that George Hale, executive director of Promsex, a Peruvian LGBTQ rights group, asked said the White House’s anti-transgender and anti-human rights policies are having an impact around the world. Thomas added China, Russia, and other anti-democratic countries will try to become more influential on the global stage.
“This example is being replicated in all parts of the world, and not just in Latin America,” said Thomas. “It is true, and it is terrible.”
Thomas referred to advocacy in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic that began in New York and San Francisco in the early 1980s as an example of how to respond to the current situation. He also found inspiration in Spanish Sen. Carla Antonelli, a trans woman who said earlier this year in a parliament speech said she and other trans people “are not going to go back to the margins.”
“What we have to do is look for other allies. We have to come together to share experiences, to look for other financing,” said Thomas. “This is obviously a big part of what went into strengthening the fight against these anti-democratic currents.”
“The good news is that they are cycles,” he added.
Federal Government
As federal gov’t shuts down, Trump blames Democrats, trans people
The government shutdown escalates partisan blame as Trump targets Democrats and transgender people.
Despite attempts by Republicans and Democrats in Congress to reach a compromise on the budget, the federal government shut down on Wednesday.
As of 12:01 on Wednesday morning, the government is shut down and relies on lawmakers to make a deal to secure funding. Republicans failed to make an agreement with Democrats and are blaming them for the shutdown, while Democrats point fingers at Republicans for cutting tax credits for healthcare that will result in millions paying significantly higher monthly insurance premiums next year.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both from New York, have said they will not allow a bill funding the government to pass without extending subsidies for health insurance plans purchased through the Affordable Care Act. Republicans have attempted to pass short-term spending measures that didn’t include the healthcare provision.
The Democratic backed subsidies would extend Obamacare tax credits, which would prevent higher costs for healthcare.
While legislators continue working their way toward funding the federal government on the Hill, the Trump administration is using the shutdown to blame Democrats and to justify the firing of federal employees.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates about 750,000 federal employees may be furloughed.
In the White House press briefing room, a video of Democrats discussing past government shutdowns played on a loop as the president continued to blame the Democratic Party and “woke” issues—including transgender people.
“A lot of good can come from shut downs. We can get rid of a lot of things. They’d be Democrat things,” Trump said last night.
“They want open borders. Men playing in women’s sports. They want transgender for everybody.”
It is unclear how long the shutdown will continue, as it will require 60 votes in the Senate to end.
Federal Government
UPDATE: Nat’l Park Service cancels grants for 3 LGBTQ projects
The Trump administration redirected congressionally allocated historic preservation funds away from LGBTQ projects despite awarding all other grants.
The Washington Blade last week uncovered that the National Park Service—at the behest of the Trump administration — was withholding $1.25 million of federal funding to recognize “Historic Underrepresented Communities.” This week, the administration released the funding for all grant recipients except those undertaking LGBTQ-specific projects.
The agency decided not to honor the three LGBTQ-specific grants already announced as recipients, but rather to give the funds to other non-LGBTQ-related project work, according to multiple sources.
The funding had to be spent by the end of the fiscal year in order to comply with federal regulations on congressionally appropriated spending, which ended on Sept. 30.
All three LGBTQ organizations—the D.C. Preservation League (supposed to be awarded $75,000 to document LGBTQ+ historic resources in the city); the Providence Preservation Society, R.I. (slated to get $74,692 to conduct an LGBTQ+ survey and prepare a National Register nomination); and the Fund for the City of New York, Inc. (expected to get $32,000 to nominate the residence of Bayard Rustin as a National Historic Landmark) — confirmed to the Blade that they had their funding pulled.
This move to discriminate against LGBTQ projects by the federal government is not technically illegal, but is raising concerns about funding future LGBTQ-focused work. These grants, using funds appropriated by Congress, cannot be withheld indefinitely, but they can be given to other organizations at the discretion of the agency.
The National Park Service in January publicly announced the grants, noting that Congress created the Underrepresented Communities Grant Program in 2014 and that it “has provided $8.25 million to State and Tribal Historic Preservation Offices, Certified Local Governments, and nonprofit organizations to expand the National Register of Historic Places through historic surveys and nominations.”
The Blade reached out to the National Park Service last week for comment on the status of the grant funds. The agency responded with a short email: “Pending financial assistance obligations are under review for compliance with recent executive orders and memoranda.”
EXCLUSIVE: Adelita Grijalva on gov’t shutdown, House swearing-in, trans rights
Senate president dismisses redistricting in Md., citing legal and political challenges
West Hollywood residents dubious of officials claim of ‘no ICE involvement’ at gay bar
King Charles III unveils memorial to British LGBTQ servicemembers
Gay Argentine congressman loses bid for country’s Senate
High Heel Race returns Oct. 28
Federal judge strikes down Biden rule protecting transgender health care rights
Kim Davis seeks Supreme Court review in challenge to marriage equality
Chefs for Equality undergoes dramatic reimagining
Clear Space Theatre to remain in Rehoboth Beach
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Out & About5 days ago
High Heel Race returns Oct. 28
-
U.S. Supreme Court5 days ago
Federal judge strikes down Biden rule protecting transgender health care rights
-
U.S. Supreme Court5 days ago
Kim Davis seeks Supreme Court review in challenge to marriage equality
-
Dining5 days ago
Chefs for Equality undergoes dramatic reimagining