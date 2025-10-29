Federal Government
LGBTQ federal workers face growing strain, fear of backsliding rights
Government shutdown began on Oct. 1
The federal government has been shut down since Oct. 1, marking the second-longest shutdown in American history. This is the third government shutdown under a Trump presidency.
Government shutdowns have become a somewhat normalized part of American governance. Their circumstances often vary, but the solution is always the same: Congress must appropriate the funding for the federal government.
At the heart of the current shutdown is a disagreement over healthcare: Democrats want to extend Medicaid and Affordable Care Act subsidies granted during COVID-19, while Republicans, with the Trump-Vance administration at the helm, argue these subsidies should expire to save money. The standoff has left millions at risk of losing coverage because they otherwise won’t be able to afford it.
As Congress fails to reach a decision on healthcare, roughly 4.5 million paychecks will be withheld from federal civilian employees. Additionally, 1.3 million active-duty personnel and over 750,000 National Guard and Reserve members are required to serve, potentially without pay, according to an Oct. 24 study by the Bipartisan Policy Center.
The Washington Blade spoke with two LGBTQ federal employees from different parts of the government to understand how the shutdown has disrupted their lives and added stress to an already uncertain future.
Both sources spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of retribution amid the current political climate surrounding federal employment and their sexuality. For LGBTQ federal employees, the stakes are often higher, as they must navigate not only financial and professional uncertainty but also a political environment that can threaten hard-won rights and recognition.
The first federal employee with whom the Blade spoke described the difficulty of focusing on work amid the chaos.
“I feel like I expected a certain amount of crazy with the shutdown, but I wasn’t quite ready for, as Steve Bannon said, ‘the muzzle velocity of all this’ — just how quickly they would implement things across the board,” they said. “That’s made it really hard to focus on any one issue, and I think even trans issues almost get buried under all the other things happening.”
They noted that the current shutdown differs from previous ones, in part because of the sheer number of concurrent crises and the quiet targeting of LGBTQ-related programs.
“Even the last shutdown felt huge, it galvanized the news, but this time there are so many other critical things happening at the same time — ICE kidnapping people, the Epstein files, changes in the LGBT space,” they said. “A lot of it happens quietly, under the radar, and it’s troubling.”
The employee also raised concerns about the slow erosion of government services and oversight, particularly in ways that affect LGBTQ representation and history.
“It’s scary how quickly some government agencies can be stripped of their oversight and history. Like the National Park Service scrubbing things off the Stonewall historic marker, or LGBT references from museum exhibits in the Smithsonian, or kicking drag queens and Pride events from the Kennedy Center,” they said. “I feel like there are so many things that would have been huge stories, but just because of how fast everything has happened, it’s allowed a lot of stuff to happen quietly under the radar that’s pretty troubling.”
Despite these challenges, they emphasized the dedication of federal workers, many of whom choose public service over higher-paying private-sector jobs.
“One of the coolest things about D.C. is meeting people who were top of their class, who could have gone into business for themselves, but instead chose to give back and do work that has an impact on the country,” they said. “There are so many people quietly doing fascinating, important work, and they want to keep doing that.”
The employee expressed frustration over the broken budget system, which adds to the instability of federal employment.
“The budgeting system is broken. No other country operates the way we do, and it creates constant uncertainty for federal workers,” they said. “If budgets continued automatically unless changed, we could plan multi-year projects and make government work more effectively.”
Despite the challenges, they stressed that federal workers’ contributions benefit real people, often in ways that go unnoticed.
“Most federal workers do not want to be the story. We want the story to be about real people whose lives are better because of our work. Even during a shutdown, the focus should not be on us, but on the services we provide and the impact we make,” they said.
The Blade also spoke with a second federal employee, who works with the military. They highlighted the personal and financial pressures that accompany a furlough.
“I’ve always worked with the military, and I don’t have a sense of purpose being here without my job … I also need my paycheck, obviously,” they said.
They described the toll the shutdown is taking on mental health — specifically the anxiety over housing costs and the uncertainty of back pay.
“I bought a house, and now I have a mortgage to pay, and I can’t pay it. This is my source of income. I got three months of forbearance on my mortgage, which is a huge relief, because that’s probably my biggest bill,” they said.
Being part of the LGBTQ community has offered some support — particularly from smaller groups and businesses providing free or reduced-cost meals, events, and drinks to federal employees. Many LGBTQ bars and restaurants have begun offering free drink hours in response to the shutdown, including Crush, Shaw’s Tavern, and Shakers. These discounts provide a few moments of relief, the first federal employee explained, but they don’t fully shield workers from the pressures of a shutdown.
“As an out gay federal employee, there’s a broad network of support within the LGBTQ community … I have access to those networks, and I might be better off than my straight counterparts because of that,” they said.
The second federal employee also voiced concern about political bargaining over federal pay and protections.
“It’s troubling to see lawyers in the administration argue that we may not be entitled to back pay, when we are guaranteed this by law,” they said. “I would like to see them not use our pay and our livelihoods as a bargaining chip for their political agenda.”
Reflecting on the broader implications, the employee tied the shutdown to historical challenges for LGBTQ people in federal service.
“I joined the military after ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ and now serve as a civilian in the same military … I’ve seen LGBT rights advance a lot in my lifetime,” they said. “I would hate to see that backslide and feel like I have to be concerned in my position … because of my sexuality.”
Another factor complicating the shutdown is the optics — both the visuals and rhetoric coming from the White House.
The Trump-Vance administration continues to push the narrative that Democrats alone are to blame, rather than acknowledging the broader lack of bipartisan cooperation. Coupled with the White House’s visible efforts to renovate and upgrade the presidential living quarters, it all carries a certain “let them eat cake” undertone.
“It’s heartbreaking to see the East Wing being demolished so quickly without process or public input, while other government workers are furloughed,” the second federal employee with whom the Blade spoke said. “It makes the White House feel like a commodity for sale, and it’s demoralizing for those who maintain it.”
“Seeing bulldozers funded by corporations plow through the White House grounds while National Park Service employees are furloughed is demoralizing,” they added. “It’s a very visual metaphor for what’s happening across the government: those entrusted to maintain it are out of work, while other interests move forward unchecked.”
They continued, explaining that unity — not division — is needed to do the type of work millions of federal employees perform every day.
“I can’t always tell who among my colleagues is conservative or liberal, and honestly, most people just want the government to work efficiently. Even conservatives, when they see potential improvements, want the government to deliver,” they said. “It’s the follow-through that really matters — the thousands of people slogging away doing the actual work.”
EXCLUSIVE: Adelita Grijalva on gov’t shutdown, House swearing-in, trans rights
Warns of ‘major constitutional lawsuit time’
Adelita Grijalva was elected by Arizona’s 7th District with overwhelming support in a special election in September. More than a month has passed, and she has yet to be sworn in, marking the longest delay of a swearing-in in American history. Republicans—most notably Speaker of the House Mike Johnson—blame the government shutdown for the delay, despite having the power to call the House in session for her swearing-in. Grijalva, however, believes other motives are at play.
Republicans currently control the House, Senate, the executive branch, and a majority on the Supreme Court, giving party leadership the ability to act in line with their goals, including supporting President Donald Trump.
Trump’s motives, according to observers, appear tied to consolidating power and controlling sensitive information. During his campaign, he promised to release the Epstein files—a collection of documents detailing the alleged crimes of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, and other high-profile figures, perhaps including Trump. Despite controlling the Department of Justice, which holds the files, Trump has still not fully released them and has criticized supporters who continue to demand disclosure.
Grijalva has been vocal about her support for releasing the files, a stance that helped her secure a decisive victory in the special election. Once sworn in, she would become the 218th member of the House to support a discharge petition, potentially forcing a vote that Johnson has delayed on releasing the files. She believes this is a major reason for her delayed swearing-in.
“It shouldn’t matter my party. It shouldn’t matter whether I am going to support whatever agenda Speaker Johnson has,” Grijalva told the Blade in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. “I should be sworn in, period.”
Her frustration with the delay is compounded by the real-world consequences for her constituents. She emphasizes that this is not just a political game.
“I don’t care who’s implicated. I don’t care what party they are. If you committed a crime, if you’re a pedophile, if you raped children and women, then you deserve legal consequences, and the survivors need to be able to try to move on and see justice for what they said has happened to them, have consequences, and then be able to move forward.”
Grijalva warns that the stakes go beyond the files, extending to the functioning of government itself.
“For there to be votes in Congress, and I’m not sworn in before that happens, that would be major constitutional lawsuit time. The unfortunate part is, who’s really suffering through all of this are the federal workers and the 900,000 Arizonans who use SNAP benefits—they don’t know if they’re going to get a check or be able to feed their families.”
Following in her father’s footsteps, who held the same House seat until his death earlier this year, Grijalva also emphasized her commitment to the LGBTQ community and her outspoken support for trans rights—at a time when transgender identity is increasingly targeted by Republicans and other conservative figures, including Johnson and Trump.
Her stance is clear and uncompromising:
“Trans rights are human rights. That’s it. I’m going to speak up for those who don’t feel like they have a voice and don’t have a place at the table — that means everybody,” she said.
With the prolonged delay and high stakes, Grijalva’s fight to be sworn in is as much about representation as it is about accountability. Her unwavering advocacy signals the priorities she will champion once in office. The Blade will publish the full interview with Grijalva later this week.
Former USAID official criticizes White House foreign policy
Jene Thomas spoke at LGBTQ rights conference in Peru last month
LIMA, Peru — A former U.S. Agency for International Development official who participated in an LGBTQ rights conference last month in Peru said the Trump-Vance administration is adversely impacting human rights in the U.S. and around the world.
“He doesn’t want anyone to intervene with him, because he has these tendencies that are obviously antidemocratic,” said Jene Thomas, referring to President Donald Trump without specifically mentioning him by name in comments he made on Sept. 25 during the LGBTIQ+ Political Leaders from the Americas and the Caribbean Conference that took place in Lima, the Peruvian capital.
The LGBTQ+ Victory Institute co-organized the conference alongside LGBTQ advocacy groups from Peru, Colombia, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. Former U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Eric Nelson is among those who also spoke.
“We were one of the leaders of the international community to intervene, for example the anti-NGO law here in Peru,” said Thomas, referring to a controversial bill that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte signed in April. “The ambassador took a very strong position against this law, and these voices have been silenced.”
“It doesn’t just affect the LGBT community,” he added.
Thomas worked at USAID for 28 years until his forced retirement on Sept. 2, the day his termination took effect.
He was mission director in Mexico, Peru, and Haiti, and held senior positions with USAID in Colombia, Pakistan, and in the Caribbean.
Expanding conservation efforts in the Yucatán Peninsula’s Selva Maya, addressing the root causes of migration from southern Mexico and Central America, and leading humanitarian efforts in Haiti are among the issues on which Thomas worked. He also worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Germany, and volunteered with the U.S. Peace Corps in Mali.
Trump-Vance administration shuttered USAID
The promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad was a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris administration’s overall foreign policy. The global LGBTQ and intersex rights movement since the Trump-Vance administration froze nearly all U.S. foreign aid has lost more than an estimated $50 million in funding. (The Lima conference took place with 10 percent of the original budget.)
Secretary of State Marco Rubio in March announced 83 percent of USAID contacts had been cancelled, and the State Department would administer the remaining programs. USAID officially shut down on July 1.
Rubio issued a waiver that allowed PEPFAR and other “life-saving humanitarian assistance” programs to continue to operate during the funding freeze. The Washington Blade has previously reported PEPFAR-funded programs in Kenya and other African countries have been forced to suspend services and even shut down because of gaps in U.S. funding. Recent reports indicate the White House plans to not fully fund the program in the upcoming fiscal year.
GLIFAA board members in February resigned in response to Trump’s sweeping “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” executive order that he signed shortly after his inauguration.
GLIFAA is an organization for LGBTQ Foreign Service members. Thomas at the conference noted efforts at the State Department when he began his career to fight for gay and lesbian Foreign Service officers.
“We fought for more than a decade to change the system and then, we eventually won,” he said. “What we are seeing now is a setback.”
Thomas in response to a question about current U.S. foreign policy that George Hale, executive director of Promsex, a Peruvian LGBTQ rights group, asked said the White House’s anti-transgender and anti-human rights policies are having an impact around the world. Thomas added China, Russia, and other anti-democratic countries will try to become more influential on the global stage.
“This example is being replicated in all parts of the world, and not just in Latin America,” said Thomas. “It is true, and it is terrible.”
Thomas referred to advocacy in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic that began in New York and San Francisco in the early 1980s as an example of how to respond to the current situation. He also found inspiration in Spanish Sen. Carla Antonelli, a trans woman who said earlier this year in a parliament speech said she and other trans people “are not going to go back to the margins.”
“What we have to do is look for other allies. We have to come together to share experiences, to look for other financing,” said Thomas. “This is obviously a big part of what went into strengthening the fight against these anti-democratic currents.”
“The good news is that they are cycles,” he added.
As federal gov’t shuts down, Trump blames Democrats, trans people
The government shutdown escalates partisan blame as Trump targets Democrats and transgender people.
Despite attempts by Republicans and Democrats in Congress to reach a compromise on the budget, the federal government shut down on Wednesday.
As of 12:01 on Wednesday morning, the government is shut down and relies on lawmakers to make a deal to secure funding. Republicans failed to make an agreement with Democrats and are blaming them for the shutdown, while Democrats point fingers at Republicans for cutting tax credits for healthcare that will result in millions paying significantly higher monthly insurance premiums next year.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both from New York, have said they will not allow a bill funding the government to pass without extending subsidies for health insurance plans purchased through the Affordable Care Act. Republicans have attempted to pass short-term spending measures that didn’t include the healthcare provision.
The Democratic backed subsidies would extend Obamacare tax credits, which would prevent higher costs for healthcare.
While legislators continue working their way toward funding the federal government on the Hill, the Trump administration is using the shutdown to blame Democrats and to justify the firing of federal employees.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates about 750,000 federal employees may be furloughed.
In the White House press briefing room, a video of Democrats discussing past government shutdowns played on a loop as the president continued to blame the Democratic Party and “woke” issues—including transgender people.
“A lot of good can come from shut downs. We can get rid of a lot of things. They’d be Democrat things,” Trump said last night.
“They want open borders. Men playing in women’s sports. They want transgender for everybody.”
It is unclear how long the shutdown will continue, as it will require 60 votes in the Senate to end.
