District of Columbia
Politics and drag mix at annual High Heel Race
Thousands flock to 17th Street for popular event
The 38th annual High Heel Race was held in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Scores of costumed competitors ran from R Street to P Street in high heels, passing by thousands of spectators. The event was sponsored by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs. Drag artist Cake Pop! served as the emcee.
The program began at 5 p.m. with music provided by DJ Alex Love. Drag artists, dancers, singers and musicians entertained from a stage set up in the intersection of 17th Street and R Street. Entertainers included DC Different Drummers, Cheer DC, Pirouette, Ricky Rosé, Bruce Brown, Urban Couture, Sophia Honey, Cake Pop!, Kaira, Bang Garçon, among others. A costume contest was held with several categories. A person in a spotted lantern fly costume won the “Most D.C.” costume of the night.
“For nearly 40 years, a handful of drag queens raced from JR.’s to Annie’s…And tonight, thousands of us are here to carry on that same energy of joy, of creativity, and a pure community spirit,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
“Just a few months ago our city hosted WorldPride 2025,” Bowles continued. “And the world saw what we already know that Washington, D.C. is the heartbeat of Pride – full, diverse, and unstoppable. Tonight, the High Heel Race is part of that story. We have turned our street yet again into runway art, freedom, and love.”
“And let me be real. It’s not only about love. This event – it brings business from throughout the country, from the region. It reminds everyone that Pride brings progress and prosperity,” Bowles concluded.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke from the stage. “I’m also proud to say that D.C. is the gayest city in the world,” said Bowser. “And on behalf of D.C. residents, I’m proud to say that we hosted WorldPride. We welcomed people and showed them how our city is inclusive and welcoming. We generated $310 million in economic impact, $75 million in lodging, dining, and more in tax revenue.”
“And beyond the numbers we reminded the world just who we are,” Bowser continued. “I’m talking about the real D.C. The full story of D.C. that we are proud Americans, that we take care of each other and we stand up for each other. I am proud to be your mayor. And I am proud to welcome members of the Council.”
D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, as well as D.C. Council members Kenyan McDuffie, Robert White, Brooke Pinto, and Matt Frumin were also introduced on the stage.
“Lady Liberty” won the race.
District of Columbia
Bet Mishpachah celebrates 50 years as D.C.’s LGBTQ synagogue
Oct. 25 ‘gay-la’ to honor and reflect on role as home for queer Jewish community
Leaders and members of Bet Mishpachah, D.C.’s LGBTQ synagogue, have been reflecting on the positive impact it has had on their lives as its 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 25 is about to take place.
The anniversary celebration, to be held at the Washington Hebrew Congregation’s gathering hall at 3935 Macomb St., N.W., will honor Bet Mishpachah, among other things, for its role as a, “beacon of love, acceptance, and spiritual connection for LGBTQ+ Jews and allies in our nation’s capital and beyond,” according to a statement it released.
“Founded by a small group of visionaries, we quickly grew into a diverse and thriving community that has supported hundreds of individuals and families over the years,” the statement says. “From the early days of meeting in living rooms and small venues, to our current home in the heart of D.C., Bet Mishpachah has remained steadfast in its mission to offer a spiritual home for all who seek it,” the statement continues.
“Throughout these five decades, we have witnessed profound shifts in both Jewish life and LGBTQ+ rights, and we are proud to have played a role in advancing both,” it says.
Joshua Maxey, Bet Mishpachah’s current executive director, said the LGBTQ synagogue has about 190 members and holds its weekly Friday evening Shabbat services at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center at 1529 16th St., N.W.
Longtime D.C. gay activist Joel Martin, who is one of Bet Mishpachah’s founding members, said like other founding members, he first learned about a fledgling D.C. gay Jewish group through an ad in the then Gay Blade monthly newspaper in 1975 or possibly 1974.
A Blade archives search shows that a small ad appeared in the April 1974 Gay Blade, which stated, “JEWISH GAYS of Greater Washington-Baltimore is forming to help gay Jewish people to develop social contacts. They also intend to do consciousness raising amongst the Jewish Community to the problems of gay people.” The ad included only a post office box number for people to obtain more information about the group. It did not have the name of the person who placed the ad.
In the July 1974 issue of the Gay Blade, an article titled “Gay and Jewish” appeared under the byline of authors Herb Gold and Jen Lib that talked about the group it identified as Jewish Gays of the Baltimore-Washington area.
The article said the group had 35 members and that, “All members prefer that their gayness remain undisclosed for professional and personal reasons.”
Martin told the Washington Blade in an interview this week that he doesn’t recall whether the three or four men he met through the Gay Blade ad were part of this group. But he said they continued to meet at first in someone’s house or apartment in D.C. and decided on the name of Bet Mishpachah, which is a Hebrew phrase for “house of family.”
According to Martin, the group grew in numbers most likely due to additional ads or write-ups in the Gay Blade and soon began looking for a place to hold its meetings and services, which had been taking place in people’s homes. He said one place the group approached was the organization that had started the D.C. Jewish Museum. “And we were told to go away,” he said in recounting the response they received from what was then the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Washington.
Sarah Levitt, a spokesperson for what is now known as the D.C. Capital Jewish Museum, said the Jewish Historical Society at that time had a policy of not allowing on their premises “congregational services to anybody, so they declined the request on that basis.”
She added, “I can’t speculate on other reasons they might have said no. Certainly Joel and others felt a lot of cold shoulders from Jewish institutional life in that period.”
In a sign of how things have changed, the current Capital Jewish Museum at this time has a special exhibition entitled LGBTQ Jews in the Federal City that includes exhibits about Bet Mishpachah.
Martin said the fledgling Bet Mishpachah group soon was able to arrange to meet and hold its services at D.C.’s First Congregational Church at 10th and G Streets, N.W. Around that same time, First Congregational also allowed the Metropolitan Community Church of Washington, the city’s longtime LGBTQ Christian congregation, to hold its services at their church.
The Capital Jewish Museum’s LGBTQ exhibition shows that Bet Mishpachah held its services at First Congregational Church from 1976 through 1978, when it moved to Christ United Methodist Church along the city’s Southwest waterfront. The exhibition shows that in 1992, Bet Mishpachah moved its services to the National City Christian Church at Thomas Circle before moving in 1997 to its current location at the Jewish Community Center on 16th Street, N.W.
Bet Mishpachah has prepared a booklet to be handed out on Oct. 25 at the anniversary gala that includes statements from about 25 of its longtime members describing how the LGBTQ synagogue has impacted their lives in a positive way.
It also includes statements from Rabbi Bob Saks, Bet Mishpachah’s first rabbi, and Rabbi Jake Singer-Beili, its current rabbi.
“At the core of Bet Mishpachah’s founding was the idea that one should not have to hide one’s sexuality or identity in a Jewish space, and that all of us are created in the Divine image,” Singer-Beili said in his statement. “Its message was and is this: love is holy, the fullest expression of oneself is essential.”
He added, “We also proclaimed that we will celebrate these things as Jews and people who love Jews, in a dedicated Jewish space where everyone belongs. How awe-inspiring it is that we have made it to our 50th anniversary.”
In his own statement, Bet Mishpachah’s current president, Joseph Pomper, expressed a sentiment like other members about how Bet Mishpachah has helped them reconcile their status as Jewish and LGBTQ.
“My history with Bet Mishpachah goes back to 1980 when I moved to Washington, D.C. to go to graduate school,” he stated. “I remember stumbling across an ad for the synagogue in the Washington Blade. I could not believe it was possible for there to be a place where I could be both LGBTQ+ and Jewish,” he said.
“While that may not seem like such a big deal today, back then it was hard to even imagine that a place where one could be both LGBTQ+ and Jewish actually existed,” he wrote. “After much deliberation, I finally summoned up the courage to go to services one Friday, mainly out of curiosity.”
He said he quickly became a regular member and moved later to take on leadership positions. “Perhaps most important, I found my community at Bet Mishpachah,” he wrote, adding that many of the people he met are an “amazing circle of friends” who “remain among my closest friends today, 45 years later.”
Longtime Bet Mishpachah member Stuart Sotsky, who wrote in his statement that he became involved with the group in 1975 as one of its founding members, told of the obstacles that Bet Mishpachah faced in its early years.
“With the major denominations still considering homosexuality as religiously prohibited and unacceptable, no synagogues accepted gay or lesbian people or relationships openly, and no synagogues would have sponsored or hosted our congregation in their facilities,” he wrote.
He told of how Bet Mishpachah evolved into a strong organization that developed ties to the wider Jewish community to fight for the rights of LGBTQ people in the faith community and the secular community. He said like the wider LGBTQ community, Bet Mishpachah members struggled to comfort those whose loved ones were lost during the height of the AIDS epidemic.
“Yet, as was true for the Jewish people wandering in the desert for forty years after the Exodus from Egypt, we were tested and strengthened as a community by our trials,” he wrote. “We not only survived but we were inspired toward social and political activism in the Gay and women’s liberation movement, and encouraged to risk coming out to our family, friends and co-workers,” he continued.
The statement released by Bet Mishpachah announcing its 50th anniversary gala celebration on Oct. 25 says the event would honor “visionary trailblazers,” including its Rabbi Emeritus Bob Saks and nationally acclaimed LGBTQ rights attorney Evan Wolfson, the founder of Freedom to Marry, the advocacy organization credited with leading the successful campaign to legalize same-sex marriage.
District of Columbia
Strong turnout for D.C. LGBTQ Town Hall meeting
Trump attacks prompt gathering dubbed ‘Preparing for An Uncertain Future’
Representatives of more than a dozen local and national LGBTQ advocacy organizations were among the 83 people who turned out for an Oct. 21 Town Hall Discussion for D.C.’s LGBTQ Community.
The event, which was organized by the local LGBTQ event planning organization Team Rayceen Productions, was held in a conference room in the building at 899 North Capitol St., N.E., where D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs is located.
Much of the discussion at the event focused on topics related to the organizers’ subtitle for the town hall event, “Protest, Liberation & Pride: Preparing for An Uncertain Future.”
Among the six panelists led by Team Rayceen leader Rayceen Pendarvis who led the discussion at the event was Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, which arranged for the meeting location.
The other panelists included June Crenshaw, deputy director of D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance, which played the lead role in organizing WorldPride 2025 in D.C.; Cesar Toledo, executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation, which provides housing services for homeless LGBTQ youth in D.C.; Heidi Ellis, director of the D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition; and Patrick Algyer, executive director of Equality Chamber, a group that represents local LGBTQ-owned and supportive businesses.
Ashley Elliott, a Team Rayceen Productions official and inclusivity adviser for the D.C. LGBTQ bar Spark Social House, served as co-moderator at the town hall event and presented a series of questions to the panelists and audience members.
At the start of the event, Elliot asked audience members to raise their hands if they thought 2025 so far has been an overall “good year” for the LGBTQ community under the Trump administration. Only a few people raised their hands. When she asked if people thought 2025 was a “bad year” for LGBTQ people under the same overall circumstances, many people raised their hands.
During the discussion between panelists and audience members, many said among the reasons they were pessimistic about conditions facing the LGBTQ community in 2025 was the Trump administration’s drastic budget cuts that adversely impacted LGBTQ programs and organizations providing services for LGBTQ people.
Bowles said the mayor’s office, including his Office of LGBTQ Affairs were doing all they could to secure funds for programs that support the LGBTQ community in response to the Trump budget cuts.
Many of the audience members along with most panelists, including Pendarvis, called on the LGBTQ community and its advocacy organizations to support candidates in the 2026 congressional midterm elections who will be supportive on LGBTQ issues and who will oppose Trump’s anti-LGBTQ actions, especially the actions they said have been harmful to transgender people.
“I was overjoyed that so many amazing community members joined us for our town hall,” Pendarvis told the Washington Blade after the event. “I hope our gathering is just the beginning of many conversations our community has in the near future and that it all leads to people being motivated and activated,” Pendarvis said.
“Last night we channeled the spirit of many trailblazers and movement leaders who came before us,” Toledo told the Blade in providing his thoughts on the town hall event. “It served as a reminder that by working together, we can overcome today’s challenges,” he said, adding, “Organizing is how we confront today’s attacks, economic uncertainty, and rising queer youth homelessness.”
Algyer, who heads the Equality Chamber, said an important theme that emerged from the event was the need to continue to bring the diverse members of the LGBTQ community together to become involved in a wide range of activities.
“A big focus was on getting involved,” he told the Blade. “Now’s the time to join a board, volunteer, or support the organizations and LGBTQIA+ owned businesses that keep our community vibrant,” he said. “Spend what you can, but don’t overextend yourself because every dollar and every hour we reinvest into our community helps strengthen our shared economic foundation.”
Team Rayceen Productions official Zar, who also played a lead role in organizing the town hall event, said he was hopeful that attendees will continue or increase their involvement with LGBTQ organizations, including joining organizational boards that he said currently have vacant positions that need to be filled.
“Making this town hall happen was more challenging than I expected, but I’m glad we did it,” he said. “I tried to reach out to every LGBTQ organization and group that I could in an effort to be as inclusive as possible.”
Crenshaw said the discussion around leadership, accountability, and engagement within the LGBTQ community was especially impactful for those who attended the event.
“My key takeaways include the need to strengthen communication and transparency, to engage with the community in more intentional and responsive ways, and to apply the lessons learned from WorldPride to enhance future Pride celebrations,” she told the Blade.
“I was particularly encouraged that the discussion also centered on our most vulnerable community members – those who are unhoused, experiencing food insecurity, or navigating mental health challenges,” she said.
District of Columbia
Ashley Smith resigns as Capital Pride president following ‘claim’ against him
Organization opens investigation but declines to disclose details
Ashley Smith, who since 2017 has served as president of the board of the Capital Pride Alliance, which played a lead role in organizing WorldPride 2025 in D.C., abruptly resigned from his position on Oct. 18, according to a statement released by Capital Pride Alliance.
The brief statement sent to the Washington Blade says Smith “stepped down as Board President” after the organization became aware of a “claim” regarding Smith and it has opened an investigation, but it provided few further details.
“Recently, CPA was made aware of a claim made regarding him,” the statement says. “The organization has retained an independent firm to initiate an investigation and has taken the necessary steps to make available partner service providers for the parties involved,” it says.
“Anna Jinkerson (she\her\hers) has been named interim Board president,” the statement continues. “To protect the integrity of the process and the privacy of all involved, CPA will not be sharing further information at this time,” the statement concludes, with no additional information.
Smith did not immediately respond to a request by the Washington Blade for comment.
Smith’s LinkedIn page shows he had served as the board president for Capital Pride Alliance since 2017 and prior to that he served on the board as CPA treasurer since March of 2016.
It says he has been involved with the D.C.-based LGBTQ national advocacy group Human Rights Campaign and HRC Foundation in a number of different positions, including on the foundation’s board of directors and national co-chair of the HRC Board of Governors. He has also served on the board of the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community, according to his Linked-In page.
His LinkedIn page also says he has worked professionally in the field of hotel management since the early 2000s and that he has served as general manager at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington since May 2022.
