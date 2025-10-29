Virginia
Va. election to determine future of LGBTQ rights in state
Democrat Abigail Spanberger ahead in race to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Virginia will hold elections on Nov. 4 for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and the House of Delegates. A “moral opposition” to marriage equality and anti-transgender advertisements, among other things, have shaped current polling numbers and the election’s relevance to LGBTQ voters.
With one week before election day, Democrats may face a split ticket result, considering former state Del. Jay Jones’s text message scandal that shook up the attorney general race.
Governor: Abigail Spanberger v. Winsome Earle-Sears
Democratic former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are competing for the governor’s office. Spanberger leads Earle-Sears by seven points among Virginia’s likely voters, according to an Oct. 27 poll by Christian Newsport University.
Earle-Sears declared during the gubernatorial debate that opposing marriage equality and employment protections for the LGBTQ community is “not discrimination.” The candidate also holds a “moral opposition” to marriage equality.
Spanberger, supported by former President Barack Obama and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, holds a record of supporting LGBTQ rights, specifically in co-sponsoring the Equality Act, which would enshrine non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people in federal law.
An ad from Restoration of America PAC, a collection of conservative groups, describes Spanberger “as extreme as it gets” because of her stance on trans rights.
Lieutenant governor: Ghazala Hashmi v. John Reid
State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi holds a two point lead against Republican John Reid, according to the CNU poll. The Democrat’s advantage narrowed from a previous 48-39 percent lead.
Reid, a conservative talk show host, is the first openly gay person nominated for a Virginian statewide office. The candidate, however, denies the existence of trans people on his campaign website and has pledged to vote against a constitutional amendment that would protect marriage equality in Virginia.
Reid earlier in the campaign faced calls from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who Virginia law prevents from running for a consecutive term, and others to drop out after pornographic images he allegedly posted on social media emerged.
Hashmi’s record includes supporting marriage equality protections and sponsoring a bill to protect doctors who provide gender-affirming healthcare to patients who don’t live in Virginia.
Attorney general: Jay Jones v. Jason Miyares
Incumbent Republican Jason Miyares holds a one point lead against Jones, according to the CNU poll conducted after the text message scandal. The National Review earlier this month published screenshots of Jones texting a colleague about a scenario in which he shot former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican.
The publication of the August 2022 conversation led to President Donald Trump demanding Jones to drop out of the race, Spanberger expressing “disgust” toward him, and Earle-Sears encouraging voters to “reject the insanity.”
Jones still holds 91 percent support among Democrats, although the number is a drop from a previous CNU poll that found 96 percent of Democrats backed him.
House of Delegates
All 100 Virginia House of Delegates seats are on the ballot. The CNU poll finds that, upon asking likely voters the party for which they intend to vote, Democrats hold an eight point lead over Republican candidates.
The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, a political action committee seeking to increase LGBTQ political power, has endorsed eight House candidates: State Dels. Rozia Henson (D-Prince William County), Laura Jane Cohen (D-Fairfax County), Joshua Cole (D-Fredericksburg), Marcia Price (D-Newport News), Adele McClure (D-Arlington County), and Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County) and Lindsey Dougherty and Risë Hayes.
Dougherty and Hayes are both challenging Republican incumbents in District 75 and 52, respectively.
Victory Fund President Evan Low said LGBTQ representation is “about improving lives and sharing critical lived experiences.”
“In this time when LGBTQ+ identity is under attack, we are proud to have a strong, powerful coalition of delegates on the ballot this November,” Low said.
Daniel Hernández, the organization’s vice president of political programs, added state legislatures offer a more “direct and tangible” pathway to change.
“To know that LGBTQ+ Victory Fund is working alongside this amazing slate of candidates working to grow our LGBTQ+ caucus in the Virginia House of Delegates, with several incumbents up for reelection, shows the power and impact of LGBTQ+ representation and how it’s working for Virginians,” Hernández said.
Narissa Rahaman is the executive director of Equality Virginia Advocates, the advocacy branch of Equality Virginia, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy group.
Rahaman said the candidates elected on Nov. 4 will dictate the progress of LGBTQ rights and amending the state constitution to protect marriage equality, reproductive freedom, and voting rights.
“As national guards are mobilized into neighboring states and cities, as communities are disrupted by increasingly militant ICE raids, as federal funding is used to threaten public education and healthcare institutions into submission, Virginia’s greatest hope of fighting back in the coming years will be ensuring we elect pro-equality candidates to the House of Delegates and statewide offices,” Rahaman said.
Virginia
Conservative group’s anti-transgender ad targets Spanberger
Restoration of America PAC attacks Va. gubernatorial candidate
A new ad paints Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger “as extreme as it gets” because of her stance on transgender rights.
Restoration of America PAC, a collection of conservative groups, funded the 30-second spot. It claims that Spanberger supports allowing “boys to play girls sports and shower in girls locker rooms … naked,” “horrifying gender mutilation reversal,” and “irreversible sterilization of children.”
The ad then argues Spanberger “refuses to answer questions about this because she knows how evil it is.”
When asked if she would support a bill that would allow trans women to use bathrooms and to play on sports teams consistent with their gender identity, Spanberger told WSET in Roanoke last month that she would “support a bill that would put clear provisions in place that provide a lot of local ability for input.”
Spanberger is running against Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican “morally opposed” to marriage equality, to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Equality Virginia Advocates, an organization that works alongside Equality Virginia, aims to advance equality for LGBTQ Virginians through advocacy and public policy. Executive Director Narissa Rahaman described the ad as “poorly recycled scapegoating” pulled from the “Trump 2024 playbook.”
“We need leaders focused on combating the everyday challenges facing Virginians across the commonwealth, not manufacturing culture war issues to encourage discrimination against our friends, families, and neighbors who happen to be transgender,” Rahaman said.
Rahaman added Equality Virginia PAC’s recent data shows 71 percent of the Earle-Sears campaign’s digital ad spending has been dedicated to ads against trans youth.
Earle-Sears has previously aired ads that claim Spanberger is for “they/them, not us,” echoing messaging the Trump-Vance campaign used to target former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.
“The Virginia GOP is wasting millions villainizing a small part of the population while ignoring the real issues facing Virginians: unaffordable housing, rampant inflation, and federal job cuts,” Rahaman said.
Laurel Powell, communications director at the Human Rights Campaign, noted conservative groups have spent more than $230,000 on anti-trans ads in Virginia. She described the anti-trans advertisements as “dangerous, blatant lies created to exploit misinformation about the trans community.”
“Republicans are desperately trying to distract from their ongoing failure on issues facing Virginians — like the Republican-led government shutdown, the fallout from the disastrous tariff wars, and thousands of people being booted from their jobs to feed Donald Trump’s lust for political vengeance,” Powell said. “While they make life harder and more dangerous for transgender people, all Virginians are being robbed of the leadership they need and deserve.”
A Christian Newport University poll notes Virginia’s likely voters are focused on threats to democracy, inflation or cost of living, healthcare, and immigration as key issues for the upcoming election. The poll found likely voters said Spanberger would do a better job than Earle-Sears in handling trans-specific policy by 13 points.
Spanberger cosponsored and voted for the Equality Act three times, which would ban discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation in federal law. Earle-Sears, for her part, has previously misgendered state Sen. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) — the first openly trans statewide lawmaker in Virginia — during a floor debate and has made inaccurate claims about trans people at school board meetings.
Spanberger currently leads Earle-Sears by a 47.5-45.1 percent margin, according to a poll from Trafalgar Group, although the lead is within the poll’s 2.9 percent margin of error. Election Day is on Nov. 4.
Virginia
Buttigieg to campaign for Spanberger next week in Va.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate ahead of Winsome Earle-Sears
Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will campaign in support of former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger in Virginia next week.
The gay politician will participate in a rally in Charlottesville on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Buttigieg is also expected to headline a Spanberger fundraiser in D.C. the night before.
Spanberger, a pro-LGBTQ Democrat who is running to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, will face off against current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who stated during an Oct. 9 gubernatorial debate that a lack of marriage equality and employment protections for LGBTQ people is “not discrimination.”
“Looking forward to hitting the campaign trail next week with my friend and Virginia’s next governor,” Buttigieg said on social media on Oct. 14.
A new poll from Trafalgar Group finds Spanberger leading Earle-Sears by a 47.5-45.1 percent margin. Spanberger’s lead is within the poll’s 2.9 percent margin of error.
The poll follows a recent scandal involving former state Del. Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for attorney general who sent text messages in 2022 about shooting former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican. Spanberger has not called for Jones to exit the race.
The Charlottesville rally will take place two weeks before Election Day.
Virginia
Earle-Sears: Lack of marriage equality, employment protections is ‘not discrimination’
LG clashed with Abigail Spanberger in gubernatorial debate
Republican Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears on Thursday said a lack of marriage rights for same-sex couples and employment protections for LGBTQ people is “not discrimination.”
Earle-Sears made the comment during a debate against her Democratic opponent in the Virginia gubernatorial race, former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, that took place at Norfolk State University. Earle-Sears also raised transgender athletes on high school sports teams and students using restrooms and other facilities that correspond with their gender identity.
“Yes, Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears, that is indeed discrimination,” said Sam Lau, a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, on Thursday in response to Earle-Sears’s comments. “Vote for Abigail Spanberger.”
A Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted between Sept. 25-29 shows Spanberger ahead of Earle-Sears by 12 points.
Earle-Sears, who hopes to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who cannot run for a consecutive term, has previously expressed her “moral” opposition to marriage equality. Earle-Sears also deliberately misgendered state Sen. Danica Roem (D-Manassas), who is Virginia’s first openly transgender state senator, in 2024.
