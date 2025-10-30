A transatlantic cruise to ease mind and soul

Integrity matters in our queer community. Many of us know what it is like to hide parts of who we are just to stay safe, to edit ourselves, to shrink, to survive. Because of that, honesty means something deeper to us. We know what it costs. Integrity is not a luxury; it is how we stay whole. When we ask our leaders to act with integrity, we are asking them to live by the same truth we have had to live by ourselves.

Across the country, in cities and hometowns, something troubling is happening. Some of the leaders who once gave us hope are now staying silent, or worse, while trans kids are being attacked by cruel laws and political games. Some elected officials say queer leaders have told them not to fight for things like Pride flags or rainbow crosswalks, calling it “smart politics” when really it is fear and moral failure.

Some people in our community are blurring the line between public service and personal gain, using the trust of queer people to advance their professional standing. Others, unprepared for the seriousness of our moment, keep rolling out surveys and “listening sessions” as if paperwork could replace leadership, while their inaction compounds the real hurt queer folx are experiencing.

These are not small mistakes. Together they show something bigger: a loss of accountability among people who are supposed to protect and defend our full community.

Queer and trans people are facing organized attacks across the country. In schools, libraries, and statehouses, our rights are being stripped away. This is not the time for quiet or calculation. Leadership right now is not about being seen; it is about showing up. When people in power stay quiet, it is our most vulnerable who pay the price. Trans kids are left isolated. Queer parents and families are left unsupported. Our trust is broken.

We need courage, not calculation. We need solidarity, not silence.

Queer leadership is extraordinarily hard work. It means facing public hate, navigating tough politics, and carrying the hopes of a community that is used to being disappointed. Many of our leaders are trying their best under tough conditions, and that matters. Anyone who steps forward to advance queer issues deserves our sincere praise and our utmost gratitude.

It’s also important for us to remember our leaders. Being a leader does not mean being perfect. It means being responsible. When someone makes mistakes, accountability is how they rebuild trust. It is what separates real leadership from self-promotion, and community service from personal ambition.

Leadership is not a prize for popularity. It is a responsibility. It comes with privileges like access, visibility, and influence, and those privileges come with limits. You cannot use them to exclude people. You cannot put your comfort ahead of your community’s safety. And you cannot hide behind endless bureaucracy when what is needed is action.

I cannot stress this enough, every queer leader deserves our appreciation for stepping up. And it’s appropriate for that appreciation to come with expectations. It is how we keep our movement healthy and our leaders honest. We can be enthusiastic about someone’s work and still provide them with the tools and coaching to do better. Avoiding accountability weakens trust. Facing it makes us stronger. A community that can be honest with itself is one that endures.

In this context, we each have a heightened responsibility to inclusion. Our movement is built by people who were told they did not belong. Doing that same harm to others is not leadership; it is betrayal. Real leaders open doors wider and when necessary tear them off the hinges.

Accountability in action means being clear about decisions, standing up for trans youth and other vulnerable people, and taking action instead of just talking. It means welcoming disagreement instead of silencing it. And when harm happens, it means owning it and making it right.

None of this is easy. But nothing about compound liberation ever will be.

It is being hopeful. It means believing that our leaders can do better, and that our movement deserves honesty and integrity. We can support our leaders and still expect courage. We can appreciate their work and still demand they act with principle.

The queer community has never been built on comfort or convenience. It has been built on truth telling, to power, to each other and to ourselves.

Leadership is not about being beyond criticism. It is about being worthy of trust.

When we hold our leaders accountable, we are not tearing our community down. We are protecting it. Accountability is how we honor those who came before us and how we make sure queer leadership reflects the best of who we are: brave, inclusive, and unapologetically ourselves.



Will Fries is a Maryland communications strategist with experience in multiple presidential campaigns.