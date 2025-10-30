Opinions
A transatlantic cruise to ease mind and soul
13 nights away from the chaos of American politics
I am off on another transatlantic cruise. When friends ask, “Where will you be stopping?” I often have to look it up, as the stops are often less interesting to me, than the sea days that I love. On Celebrity, the stops are often the same year after year. This year I will board the Celebrity ASCENT on Halloween, Oct. 31, in the port of Civitavecchia, about an hour and a half outside of Rome. It is the same ship I cruised on last year out of Barcelona, so it’s sort of a homecoming. It is a beautiful ship, and I will be sailing with about 65 old and new friends who also book their cruises each year through my friends, Dustin and Scott, of My Lux Cruise. They have now added Samantha Basar to their team, as their business is growing. Many of those who will be on the cruise I see only once a year, so it is always great fun to catch up. Scott and Dustin host a sail-away party the first evening, in the ship’s Iconic suite, so we all get a chance to reconnect and meet any newbies.
Before boarding the ship, I will spend a couple of days in Rome. It is a city I love, and to which I have been often. My first visit was in 1968, during my first European trip. I was last there in 2023. Rome is a wonderful walking city. This year I will be staying at the Hotel Nord Nuova Roma, near the main train station. I can walk from there to all the tourist spots, including the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, the Coliseum, and the Pantheon, among others. This year I will go to the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, where Pope Francis is buried. I found him to be an interesting Pope who seemed to move the church forward a little with regard to the LGBTQ community. Clearly not far enough, but even little steps are important. And they somehow seem ever more important today, as we have a felon in the White House who is taking us backwards.
This year I will be spending 13 nights on the ship. The nice thing is there will be 10 sea days, with only three stops planned. Celebrity saves money by not having to pay port fees. The stops include Cagliari, in Sardinia, on day two, and I have a tour booked there; then Gibraltar, and Bermuda. I might actually stay on the ship in Gibraltar, as I have seen the monkeys before. Bermuda is always beautiful. So, I was thinking about what to do for some of my time onboard. I am always up early having coffee delivered to the room by 7 a.m., and then spend a couple of hours writing before heading to the gym. This year my plan is to begin my second book. I enjoyed writing my memoir, “Born this Gay: My Life of Activism, Politics, Travel and Coming Out,” which is still available on Amazon (that’s a plug). Since I don’t think I could write a novel, my thought is to write about politics. Something I do for the Blade nearly every week. The tentative title is: “From Camelot to Fascism, in 65 short Years.” I will be writing from my perspective, and my politics, over those years. Those who read my memoir will remember I heard Dwight Eisenhower speak when I was 13, at the 25th Boy Scout Jamboree in Colorado Springs. On the bus trip from New York, I listened on my transistor radio to JFK give his acceptance speech at the 1960 Democratic convention, while sleeping on the floor of the gym at Washington, University, in Saint Louis. Both our country and I have come a long way since then.
As always, I will also be writing a blog from the ship, and Kevin Naff, the Blade editor, has been kind enough to say he will publish it online. So I hope you can enjoy some of the cruise with me. Maybe it will even entice you to join our group next year, when on Oct. 23, 2026 we set sail for 16 days, from Barcelona to Miami, on the new Celebrity XCEL, which goes into service this year.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Featured Local Savings
Opinions
The importance of holding queer leaders accountable
They must reflect the best of who we are: brave and inclusive
Integrity matters in our queer community. Many of us know what it is like to hide parts of who we are just to stay safe, to edit ourselves, to shrink, to survive. Because of that, honesty means something deeper to us. We know what it costs. Integrity is not a luxury; it is how we stay whole. When we ask our leaders to act with integrity, we are asking them to live by the same truth we have had to live by ourselves.
Across the country, in cities and hometowns, something troubling is happening. Some of the leaders who once gave us hope are now staying silent, or worse, while trans kids are being attacked by cruel laws and political games. Some elected officials say queer leaders have told them not to fight for things like Pride flags or rainbow crosswalks, calling it “smart politics” when really it is fear and moral failure.
Some people in our community are blurring the line between public service and personal gain, using the trust of queer people to advance their professional standing. Others, unprepared for the seriousness of our moment, keep rolling out surveys and “listening sessions” as if paperwork could replace leadership, while their inaction compounds the real hurt queer folx are experiencing.
These are not small mistakes. Together they show something bigger: a loss of accountability among people who are supposed to protect and defend our full community.
Queer and trans people are facing organized attacks across the country. In schools, libraries, and statehouses, our rights are being stripped away. This is not the time for quiet or calculation. Leadership right now is not about being seen; it is about showing up. When people in power stay quiet, it is our most vulnerable who pay the price. Trans kids are left isolated. Queer parents and families are left unsupported. Our trust is broken.
We need courage, not calculation. We need solidarity, not silence.
Queer leadership is extraordinarily hard work. It means facing public hate, navigating tough politics, and carrying the hopes of a community that is used to being disappointed. Many of our leaders are trying their best under tough conditions, and that matters. Anyone who steps forward to advance queer issues deserves our sincere praise and our utmost gratitude.
It’s also important for us to remember our leaders. Being a leader does not mean being perfect. It means being responsible. When someone makes mistakes, accountability is how they rebuild trust. It is what separates real leadership from self-promotion, and community service from personal ambition.
Leadership is not a prize for popularity. It is a responsibility. It comes with privileges like access, visibility, and influence, and those privileges come with limits. You cannot use them to exclude people. You cannot put your comfort ahead of your community’s safety. And you cannot hide behind endless bureaucracy when what is needed is action.
I cannot stress this enough, every queer leader deserves our appreciation for stepping up. And it’s appropriate for that appreciation to come with expectations. It is how we keep our movement healthy and our leaders honest. We can be enthusiastic about someone’s work and still provide them with the tools and coaching to do better. Avoiding accountability weakens trust. Facing it makes us stronger. A community that can be honest with itself is one that endures.
In this context, we each have a heightened responsibility to inclusion. Our movement is built by people who were told they did not belong. Doing that same harm to others is not leadership; it is betrayal. Real leaders open doors wider and when necessary tear them off the hinges.
Accountability in action means being clear about decisions, standing up for trans youth and other vulnerable people, and taking action instead of just talking. It means welcoming disagreement instead of silencing it. And when harm happens, it means owning it and making it right.
None of this is easy. But nothing about compound liberation ever will be.
It is being hopeful. It means believing that our leaders can do better, and that our movement deserves honesty and integrity. We can support our leaders and still expect courage. We can appreciate their work and still demand they act with principle.
The queer community has never been built on comfort or convenience. It has been built on truth telling, to power, to each other and to ourselves.
Leadership is not about being beyond criticism. It is about being worthy of trust.
When we hold our leaders accountable, we are not tearing our community down. We are protecting it. Accountability is how we honor those who came before us and how we make sure queer leadership reflects the best of who we are: brave, inclusive, and unapologetically ourselves.
Will Fries is a Maryland communications strategist with experience in multiple presidential campaigns.
Opinions
Supreme Court’s conversion therapy case tests if science matters
A ruling against Colorado’s ban would endanger LGBTQ youth
Imagine: A 15-year-old in Colorado confides in his therapist that he might be gay. Instead of finding support, he was told to pray harder, to picture himself with a girl, to imagine God “fixing” him. Weeks later, he stopped showing up for sessions. His parents thought he was improving; in reality, he had learned that honesty carried punishment. He’s one of thousands of LGBTQ young people who entered therapy seeking help and left believing they were broken.
Stories like this are why states banned conversion therapy in the first place, and why the Supreme Court’s latest case could undo those protections.
When the justices heard arguments in Chiles v. Salazar on Oct. 7, they weren’t simply weighing a dispute over counseling. They were deciding whether scientific consensus still counts as fact in American law.
The issue before the Court is Colorado’s 2019 law prohibiting licensed mental health professionals from subjecting minors to so-called conversion therapy – interventions that claim to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Every major medical and public health organization in the United States has rejected these practices as both ineffective and harmful. The American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Medical Association all warn that such interventions increase anxiety, depression, and suicide risk among youth.
Yet several justices appeared more concerned about the “speech rights” of counselors who wish to continue the practice. They suggested that Colorado’s law might represent “viewpoint discrimination,” because it allows therapists to affirm LGBTQ identities but forbids them from trying to change them. In that framing, evidence-based medicine becomes ideology, and ideology becomes protected speech.
This inversion of expertise has become a recurring theme in modern jurisprudence. During the pandemic, the Court restricted states’ ability to enforce public health orders, treating epidemiological evidence as optional. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the Court majority brushed aside decades of medical testimony about the safety of abortion care. Now, in Chiles v. Salazar, the justices are poised to decide whether overwhelming scientific consensus on psychological harm can be reduced to a matter of personal belief.
But medicine is not a marketplace of ideas in which every viewpoint deserves equal weight. It is a field governed by empirical testing, ethical standards, and the obligation to do no harm. To call conversion therapy “just speech” is to erase the patient sitting across from the clinician – a vulnerable minor whose trust and health depend on professional integrity. The state’s role in setting those standards is not viewpoint censorship; it is public health in action.
Consider the analogy to prescribing medication. A physician who tells patients that antibiotics cure viral infections is not exercising free speech; she is providing substandard care. A state medical board that disciplines her is not policing ideas; it is enforcing evidence-based practice. Mental-health care should be no different. Words are a therapist’s instruments, and when used to shame or pathologize identity, they can wound as deeply as any physical act.
If the Court strikes down Colorado’s law, it will erode the principle that professional conduct must be guided by evidence. States could find themselves unable to regulate misinformation in clinical settings – from anti-vaccine counseling to denial of gender-affirming care. The ripple effects would reach school-based programs, public health campaigns, and any professional discipline that relies on communication as a form of treatment.
For LGBTQ youth, the consequences would be immediate. The Trevor Project reports that LGBTQ young people who have been subjected to conversion efforts are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide. Legalizing such practices under the guise of “speech” does not protect expression. It protects harm.
Public health policy depends on one fragile norm: that evidence and scientific consensus matters. Once the judiciary treats empirically validated standards as partisan viewpoints, we lose the ability to distinguish expertise from ideology. That threatens LGBTQ youth, but it also threatens every patient who expects the doctor’s office to be a refuge from politics.
Science will survive this Court. But its authority, and the health of the people it protects, may not emerge unscathed. Whatever the ruling, we must be clear that protecting youth from harm is not ideology. It’s care, backed by evidence.
Harry Barbee, Ph.D., is an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Their research and teaching focus on LGBTQ+ health, aging, and public policy.
Opinions
Erasure laws are the new frontline of anti-LGBTQ hate
Rendering our identities unspeakable, and therefore, unthinkable
In a Tennessee classroom this fall, a teacher was told she could lose her job for displaying a small rainbow sticker on her door. Her offense wasn’t speaking about sexuality or teaching gender theory — it was the mere act of suggesting that LGBTQ students were welcome. The policy that targeted her isn’t officially called an “erasure law,” but that’s what it is: legislation designed not merely to restrict queer life, but to erase it from public existence altogether.
Across the country, right-wing legislators are experimenting with a new kind of weapon in the culture war. Gone are the days when anti-LGBTQ policy came disguised as “religious freedom” or “protecting children.” The new frontier is subtler and more insidious. States like Montana, Florida, and Tennessee have introduced or passed laws that redefine “male” and “female” in statute to exclude gender identity, prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms, and mandate the use of birth-assigned pronouns in schools or government documents.
These are not mere bureaucratic adjustments. They are ideological projects—efforts to write queer and trans people out of the law itself.
In Montana, the “Sex Definition Act” passed earlier this year legally defines sex as “immutable biological characteristics at birth,” effectively nullifying any recognition of transgender or intersex individuals in state policy. In Tennessee, a law now prohibits teachers and librarians from displaying symbols or materials that “promote sexual ideology.” Florida’s laws restrict even university departments from using public funds for “programs that advocate for gender ideology.”
The language of these bills is bloodless, almost clinical. But their intent is unmistakably political. They aim to make LGBTQ identity unspeakable, and therefore, unthinkable.
The right has realized that it can’t always win by targeting specific rights like marriage or adoption — issues on which the public has largely moved toward acceptance. Instead, it has shifted the battlefield to language itself: who gets to define “man,” “woman,” “family,” or even “existence.” By redefining sex in law, by banning the words that describe us, these legislators are waging a linguistic purge.
Erasure laws carry devastating consequences for everyday life. A trans woman in Montana may find her driver’s license no longer matches her identity. A nonbinary student in Tennessee can’t ask to be called by their name without their teacher violating a statute. Librarians in Florida are pulling queer books off shelves, fearful of losing their jobs. Even medical systems are confused about what counts as “gender-affirming care,” since the state’s definition of gender itself has been legally rewritten.
The result is a bureaucratic maze built to suffocate. Queer people don’t vanish through violence alone; they vanish through paperwork, through silence, through fear.
Proponents of these laws claim they are merely “clarifying biological reality.” But biology is not what’s at stake — humanity is. These are not clarifications; they are redefinitions meant to justify exclusion. When you erase the word “transgender” from legal language, you erase the protections, the data collection, and the recognition that make life livable.
It’s a strategy with global roots. In Hungary and Poland, authoritarian leaders have pushed near-identical measures redefining sex in law and banning “gender ideology.” It’s part of a transnational campaign that frames queer existence as a threat to the “natural order.” America’s new erasure laws are echoes of that project, dressed in the language of states’ rights and “parental control.”
For LGBTQ Americans, this means the fight has entered a new phase. The frontlines are no longer just in courts or Pride parades — they’re in classrooms, libraries, health databases, and ID offices. Visibility itself has become an act of defiance.
As a transgender man, I know that visibility is a fragile thing. It’s something we fight to gain and must fight again to keep. Every pronoun, every rainbow sticker, every acknowledgment of our lives in the public record is a small bulwark against oblivion. When lawmakers move to silence those symbols, they are declaring that our existence is optional—that we can be legislated out of memory.
We cannot let that happen.
Queer people are not abstractions to be edited out of legal code. We are citizens, neighbors, and contributors to the nation’s fabric. The erasure of our presence in language and law is a moral failure, one that history will judge harshly.
Erasure is the first step toward persecution. Before you can target a group, you make them invisible. The rainbow sticker on a classroom door may seem small, but it represents something lawmakers fear most: the undeniable fact of our existence.
They can strike our names from documents, ban our books, and redefine our bodies — but they cannot erase us. We will continue to speak, to write, to love, and to live in the open. Because visibility is not vanity. It is survival.
Isaac Amend is a writer based in the D.C. area. He is a transgender man and was featured in National Geographic’s “Gender Revolution” documentary. He serves on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Contact him on Instagram at @isaacamend.