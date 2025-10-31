The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].

Congratulations to Brittany Anderson named executive director of Pride At Work. Since August 2024, Anderson has served as interim executive director, helming the revitalization of the membership-based organization during a time of national crisis, leading the way in building LGBTQ worker power in the U.S.

Upon her appointment, she said, “The LGBTQIA+ and labor movements create strong organizers and leaders. At that intersection, Pride At Work is a uniquely powerful vehicle to shape workplaces, laws, and a country, that sets queer people up to thrive even beyond what is narrowly considered ‘LGBTQIA+ issues.’ We need healthcare that not only includes gender affirming care, but is actually affordable and accessible. We need living wages and job security, that mean we don’t have to do careful math with every item we place in our grocery cart. We need to be able to retire with dignity.”

Anderson has been a dedicated Pride At Work member for more than a decade, and was elected as national co-president in 2022. She was also elected to the organization’s National Executive Board in 2018 and as president of the NYC/Long Island Chapter in 2015. She joined the labor movement in 2011 as part of Occupy Wall Street, where union organizers took her under their wing.

As a retail worker in New York City, she went on to work for the RWDSU/UFCW Local 338, and the RWDSU International Union in multiple roles, including new organizing, electoral and legislative campaigns, creating and facilitating trainings, and representing workers fighting for justice and fair contracts on the job. She moved back to her home state of Minnesota in 2017 to become field director of the Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council. Anderson worked as the 2020 statewide canvass director for Faith in Minnesota/ISAIAH, and IAM District Lodge 77, working on organizing campaigns across the Midwest.