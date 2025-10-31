Comings & Goings

Local
Brittany Anderson named executive director of Pride At Work
Congratulations to Brittany Anderson named executive director of Pride At Work.
Congratulations to Brittany Anderson named executive director of Pride At Work. Since August 2024, Anderson has served as interim executive director, helming the revitalization of the membership-based organization during a time of national crisis, leading the way in building LGBTQ worker power in the U.S.
Upon her appointment, she said, “The LGBTQIA+ and labor movements create strong organizers and leaders. At that intersection, Pride At Work is a uniquely powerful vehicle to shape workplaces, laws, and a country, that sets queer people up to thrive even beyond what is narrowly considered ‘LGBTQIA+ issues.’ We need healthcare that not only includes gender affirming care, but is actually affordable and accessible. We need living wages and job security, that mean we don’t have to do careful math with every item we place in our grocery cart. We need to be able to retire with dignity.”
Anderson has been a dedicated Pride At Work member for more than a decade, and was elected as national co-president in 2022. She was also elected to the organization’s National Executive Board in 2018 and as president of the NYC/Long Island Chapter in 2015. She joined the labor movement in 2011 as part of Occupy Wall Street, where union organizers took her under their wing.
As a retail worker in New York City, she went on to work for the RWDSU/UFCW Local 338, and the RWDSU International Union in multiple roles, including new organizing, electoral and legislative campaigns, creating and facilitating trainings, and representing workers fighting for justice and fair contracts on the job. She moved back to her home state of Minnesota in 2017 to become field director of the Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council. Anderson worked as the 2020 statewide canvass director for Faith in Minnesota/ISAIAH, and IAM District Lodge 77, working on organizing campaigns across the Midwest.
Politics and drag mix at annual High Heel Race
Thousands flock to 17th Street for popular event
The 38th annual High Heel Race was held in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Scores of costumed competitors ran from R Street to P Street in high heels, passing by thousands of spectators. The event was sponsored by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs. Drag artist Cake Pop! served as the emcee.
The program began at 5 p.m. with music provided by DJ Alex Love. Drag artists, dancers, singers and musicians entertained from a stage set up in the intersection of 17th Street and R Street. Entertainers included DC Different Drummers, Cheer DC, Pirouette, Ricky Rosé, Bruce Brown, Urban Couture, Sophia Honey, Cake Pop!, Kaira, Bang Garçon, among others. A costume contest was held with several categories. A person in a spotted lantern fly costume won the “Most D.C.” costume of the night.
“For nearly 40 years, a handful of drag queens raced from JR.’s to Annie’s…And tonight, thousands of us are here to carry on that same energy of joy, of creativity, and a pure community spirit,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
“Just a few months ago our city hosted WorldPride 2025,” Bowles continued. “And the world saw what we already know that Washington, D.C. is the heartbeat of Pride – full, diverse, and unstoppable. Tonight, the High Heel Race is part of that story. We have turned our street yet again into runway art, freedom, and love.”
“And let me be real. It’s not only about love. This event – it brings business from throughout the country, from the region. It reminds everyone that Pride brings progress and prosperity,” Bowles concluded.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke from the stage. “I’m also proud to say that D.C. is the gayest city in the world,” said Bowser. “And on behalf of D.C. residents, I’m proud to say that we hosted WorldPride. We welcomed people and showed them how our city is inclusive and welcoming. We generated $310 million in economic impact, $75 million in lodging, dining, and more in tax revenue.”
“And beyond the numbers we reminded the world just who we are,” Bowser continued. “I’m talking about the real D.C. The full story of D.C. that we are proud Americans, that we take care of each other and we stand up for each other. I am proud to be your mayor. And I am proud to welcome members of the Council.”
D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, as well as D.C. Council members Kenyan McDuffie, Robert White, Brooke Pinto, and Matt Frumin were also introduced on the stage.
“Lady Liberty” won the race.
Click here to view more photos from the High Heel Race.
Va. election to determine future of LGBTQ rights in state
Democrat Abigail Spanberger ahead in race to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Virginia will hold elections on Nov. 4 for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and the House of Delegates. A “moral opposition” to marriage equality and anti-transgender advertisements, among other things, have shaped current polling numbers and the election’s relevance to LGBTQ voters.
With one week before election day, Democrats may face a split ticket result, considering former state Del. Jay Jones’s text message scandal that shook up the attorney general race.
Governor: Abigail Spanberger v. Winsome Earle-Sears
Democratic former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are competing for the governor’s office. Spanberger leads Earle-Sears by seven points among Virginia’s likely voters, according to an Oct. 27 poll by Christian Newsport University.
Earle-Sears declared during the gubernatorial debate that opposing marriage equality and employment protections for the LGBTQ community is “not discrimination.” The candidate also holds a “moral opposition” to marriage equality.
Spanberger, supported by former President Barack Obama and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, holds a record of supporting LGBTQ rights, specifically in co-sponsoring the Equality Act, which would enshrine non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people in federal law.
An ad from Restoration of America PAC, a collection of conservative groups, describes Spanberger “as extreme as it gets” because of her stance on trans rights.
Lieutenant governor: Ghazala Hashmi v. John Reid
State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi holds a two point lead against Republican John Reid, according to the CNU poll. The Democrat’s advantage narrowed from a previous 48-39 percent lead.
Reid, a conservative talk show host, is the first openly gay person nominated for a Virginian statewide office. The candidate, however, denies the existence of trans people on his campaign website and has pledged to vote against a constitutional amendment that would protect marriage equality in Virginia.
Reid earlier in the campaign faced calls from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who Virginia law prevents from running for a consecutive term, and others to drop out after pornographic images he allegedly posted on social media emerged.
Hashmi’s record includes supporting marriage equality protections and sponsoring a bill to protect doctors who provide gender-affirming healthcare to patients who don’t live in Virginia.
Attorney general: Jay Jones v. Jason Miyares
Incumbent Republican Jason Miyares holds a one point lead against Jones, according to the CNU poll conducted after the text message scandal. The National Review earlier this month published screenshots of Jones texting a colleague about a scenario in which he shot former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican.
The publication of the August 2022 conversation led to President Donald Trump demanding Jones to drop out of the race, Spanberger expressing “disgust” toward him, and Earle-Sears encouraging voters to “reject the insanity.”
Jones still holds 91 percent support among Democrats, although the number is a drop from a previous CNU poll that found 96 percent of Democrats backed him.
House of Delegates
All 100 Virginia House of Delegates seats are on the ballot. The CNU poll finds that, upon asking likely voters the party for which they intend to vote, Democrats hold an eight point lead over Republican candidates.
The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, a political action committee seeking to increase LGBTQ political power, has endorsed eight House candidates: State Dels. Rozia Henson (D-Prince William County), Laura Jane Cohen (D-Fairfax County), Joshua Cole (D-Fredericksburg), Marcia Price (D-Newport News), Adele McClure (D-Arlington County), and Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County) and Lindsey Dougherty and Risë Hayes.
Dougherty and Hayes are both challenging Republican incumbents in District 75 and 52, respectively.
Victory Fund President Evan Low said LGBTQ representation is “about improving lives and sharing critical lived experiences.”
“In this time when LGBTQ+ identity is under attack, we are proud to have a strong, powerful coalition of delegates on the ballot this November,” Low said.
Daniel Hernández, the organization’s vice president of political programs, added state legislatures offer a more “direct and tangible” pathway to change.
“To know that LGBTQ+ Victory Fund is working alongside this amazing slate of candidates working to grow our LGBTQ+ caucus in the Virginia House of Delegates, with several incumbents up for reelection, shows the power and impact of LGBTQ+ representation and how it’s working for Virginians,” Hernández said.
Narissa Rahaman is the executive director of Equality Virginia Advocates, the advocacy branch of Equality Virginia, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy group.
Rahaman said the candidates elected on Nov. 4 will dictate the progress of LGBTQ rights and amending the state constitution to protect marriage equality, reproductive freedom, and voting rights.
“As national guards are mobilized into neighboring states and cities, as communities are disrupted by increasingly militant ICE raids, as federal funding is used to threaten public education and healthcare institutions into submission, Virginia’s greatest hope of fighting back in the coming years will be ensuring we elect pro-equality candidates to the House of Delegates and statewide offices,” Rahaman said.
Senate president dismisses redistricting in Md., citing legal and political challenges
Lawmakers in other states have proposed similar plans.
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson — who has long expressed reservations about throwing the state into the national congressional redistricting debate — declared that his chamber won’t support redrawing the state’s map.
In a letter to fellow Senate Democrats on Tuesday night, Ferguson wrote that despite a national “fight for democracy,” it would be unwise for Maryland to follow other states that have tweaked their congressional boundary lines to further favor one party or another.
“Despite deeply shared frustrations about the state of our country, mid-cycle redistricting for Maryland presents a reality where the legal risks are too high, the timeline for action is too dangerous, the downside risk to Democrats is catastrophic, and the certainty of our existing map would be undermined,” Ferguson wrote.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
