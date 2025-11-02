Real Estate
Real terrors of homeownership come from neglect, not ghosts
Mold, termites, frayed wires scarier than any poltergeist
Each October, we decorate our homes with cobwebs, skeletons, and flickering jack-o’-lanterns to create that spooky Halloween atmosphere. But for anyone who’s ever been through a home inspection there’s no need for fake scares. Homes can hide terrors that send chills down your spine any time of year. From ghostly noises in the attic to toxic monsters in the basement, here are some of the eeriest (but real) things inspectors and homeowners discover.
Every haunted house movie starts with a creepy basement, and in real life, it’s often just as menacing. Mold, mildew, and hidden water leaks lurk down there like invisible phantoms. At first, it’s just a musty smell — something you might brush off as “old house syndrome,” but soon enough, you realize those black or green patches creeping along the walls can be more sinister than any poltergeist.
Black mold (Stachybotrys chartarum) is particularly fearsome – it thrives in damp, dark places and can cause serious respiratory problems. It’s not just gross – it’s toxic and, while some types of mold can be easily cleaned up, removing black mold can cost more than an exorcism.
Have you ever heard strange buzzing or seen flickering lights that seem to move on their own? Before you call the Ghostbusters, call an electrician. Faulty wiring, outdated panels, and aluminum circuits from the mid-20th century are the true villains behind many mysterious house fires. Home inspectors can also find open junction boxes, frayed wires stuffed behind walls, or overloaded breaker panels that hum like a restless spirit.
Imagine an invisible specter floating through your home – something that’s been there since the 1950s, waiting for you to disturb it. That’s asbestos. Home inspectors dread discovering asbestos insulation around old boilers or wrapped around ductwork. It’s often lurking in popcorn ceilings, floor tiles, and even wall plaster. You can’t see it, smell it, or feel it—but inhaling those microscopic fibers can lead to serious illness decades later.
Lead pipes, once thought to be durable and reliable, are like the vampires of your water system – quietly poisoning what sustains you. The results of a lead test can be chilling: even a small amount of lead exposure is dangerous, particularly for children.
And it’s not just pipes – lead paint is another problem that refuses to die. You might find it sealed beneath layers of newer paint, biding its time until it chips or flakes away. This is why, when selling a property built prior to 1978, homeowners must disclose any knowledge of lead paint in the home and provide any records they may have of its presence or abatement.
Scratching in the walls. Tiny footsteps overhead. Droppings in the attic. It’s not a poltergeist – it’s pests. Termites, rats, bats, carpenter ants, and even raccoons can do more damage than any ghost ever could.
Termites are the silent assassins of the home world, chewing through beams and joists until the structure itself starts to sag. Rats and mice leave behind droppings that can spread disease and contaminate food. Bats are federally protected, meaning your haunted attic guests can’t just be evicted without proper precautions. And I once had a raccoon give birth in my chimney flue; my dogs went crazy.
Ever step into a home and feel the floors tilt under your feet? That’s no ghostly illusion – it’s the foundation shifting beneath you. Cracked walls, doors that won’t close, and windows that rattle in their frames are the architectural equivalent of a horror movie scream.
Foundation damage can come from settling soil, poor drainage, or tree roots rising from under the structure. In extreme cases, inspectors find entire crawl spaces flooded, joists eaten by rot, or support beams cracked like brittle bones. Repair costs can be monstrous – and if left unchecked, the whole house could become a haunted ruin.
Some homes hold more than just physical scares. Behind the drywall or under the floorboards, inspectors may uncover personal relics – old letters, photographs, even hidden safes or forgotten rooms. Occasionally, however, there are stranger finds: jars of preserved “specimens,” taxidermy gone wrong, or mysterious symbols scrawled in attic spaces.
These discoveries tell stories of the people who lived there before, sometimes fascinating, sometimes chilling, but they all add to the eerie charm of an old home, reminding us that every house has a history — and some histories don’t like to stay buried.
So, while haunted houses may be a Halloween fantasy, the real terrors in homeownership come from neglect, not ghosts. Regular inspections, good maintenance, and modern updates are the garlic and holy water that turn a trick of a home into a treat.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
LGBTQ home ownership index 2025
Half of queer buyers have experienced or suspected discrimination
Half of LGBTQ+ buyers in the United States say they have experienced or suspected discrimination during the housing process, a new survey commissioned by Gay Real Estate has found. That single figure captures the reality behind one of life’s biggest milestones: buying a home is still not an equal journey for everyone.
Discrimination does not just hurt feelings. It limits access to neighborhoods, delays buying decisions, and pushes many to conceal who they are in order to secure housing. These patterns reveal the added weight LGBTQ+ people carry in a process that should be about opportunity and stability.
At Gay Real Estate, our mission is to connect LGBTQ+ individuals with trusted agents who understand these challenges and provide supportive guidance throughout the buying process. To explore this, we put together The LGBTQ+ Home Ownership Index 2025, which draws on new survey data to uncover these challenges, showing how identity influences every stage of the housing journey. From neighborhood choice to financing, here’s the data that highlights both the barriers and the resilience of LGBTQ+ buyers…
Discrimination Shapes the Homebuying Journey
Discrimination does not always take place in obvious forms. It might surface during an initial phone call, a property viewing, or even while negotiating terms. For LGBTQ+ buyers, these moments are often enough to alter decisions about whether to proceed at all. In fact…
- 33% have experienced discrimination due to their LGBTQ+ identity when in the home buying process.
- 17% suspected they were discriminated against, but could not be certain it was due to their identity.
- Combined, this means half of LGBTQ+ buyers report experiencing or suspecting discrimination.
For many, this ongoing risk changes the way they approach each stage of the process. Some hesitate to enquire about certain properties, while others walk away from negotiations when bias appears. These are not isolated frustrations but a pattern that continues to influence housing access nationwide.
Why Many Feel Pressure to Conceal their Identity
A striking 67% of the LGBTQ+ people surveyed either have hidden, considered hiding their identity, were pressured to hide their identity, or had limited disclosure of their identity while navigating the housing market. This can occur during property viewings, mortgage applications, or even casual conversations with landlords and neighbors.
This concealment is not about preference but survival. LGTBQ+ homebuyers weigh the risk of being open against the potential of being denied, steered elsewhere, or subjected to worse terms. The reality is that many feel they must downplay who they are in order to secure something as fundamental as a home.
How Neighborhood Choice is Limited by Discrimination
Location is a defining factor in real estate, yet for LGBTQ+ buyers it’s not just about schools, commute times, or amenities. It’s also about whether they feel comfortable walking around the streets, holding a partner’s hand, or participating in local life. The survey results show how deeply these considerations shape decisions:
- 22% have avoided certain areas due to fear of LGBTQ+ discrimination.
- 30% would avoid areas in the future for the same reason.
- 24% have at least considered avoiding certain areas.
Feelings of unease extend beyond neighborhoods. Eight in ten report experiencing at least some level of discomfort or risk that changes their behavior. This might mean avoiding viewings at night, skipping certain open houses, or limiting their search to areas perceived as more welcoming.
Politics, Legislation, and Timing
The decision to buy a home often comes with timing questions about jobs, interest rates, and personal finances. For LGBTQ+ buyers, the political and legal climate can be just as influential, with 24% reporting that they have delayed buying a home, and 17% are considering delaying because of these concerns. On top of this, 12% have even decided not to buy at all.
Altogether, 53% report that political or legal conditions have directly shaped when or whether they buy. These delays are not about whether or not they can make the decision, but about careful risk management. Many want assurance that their rights and investments will be protected before taking such a significant financial step.
The Cost of an LGBTQ-Friendly Area
For most people, cost is the single biggest factor in choosing where to live, yet 3 in 5 LGBTQ+ buyers are willing to pay more to live in areas they know will be affirming.
Combined, 60% are willing to trade financial savings for the stability and predictability of an affirming environment. This is not treated as a luxury but as a necessity, one that enables people to live more freely and fully in their own homes.
LGBTQ-Friendly States and Cities
When it comes to LGBTQ+ friendly places to buy a home, certain U.S. states and cities stand out. Our recent survey of 700 respondents revealed which areas are top of mind for prospective LGBTQ+ homeowners.
California
Leading the way, California was cited by 17.6% of respondents. Homebuyers here highlight strong legal protections, vibrant communities, and the availability of LGBTQ+-friendly real estate agents in California as key factors when deciding on timing and location.
New York
Close behind is The Big Apple, with 16.7% of respondents naming the state. Buyers appreciate its inclusive neighborhoods and the broad choice of agents experienced in supporting LGBTQ+ clients, making the process smoother and safer.
San Francisco
At the city level, San Francisco was mentioned by 9.7% of respondents. The city’s historic LGBTQ+ culture and welcoming communities make it a top pick for those seeking both social connection and secure homeownership.
Los Angeles
Cited by 7% of respondents, LA offers diverse neighborhoods and a strong network of supportive real estate professionals, helping buyers feel confident in their timing and choices.
Atlanta
Mentioned by 5%, Atlanta is increasingly recognised for its progressive neighborhoods and growing LGBTQ+ community, providing new options for LGBTQ+ homeownership in the South.
Why LGBTQ-Friendly Agents Matter
Choosing a realtor is about more than just market expertise. For LGBTQ+ buyers, it can also determine how comfortable they feel disclosing personal information, how they are treated during negotiations, and whether subtle steering is avoided.
45% of respondents agreed that they are more likely to choose an LGBTQ+ friendly real estate agent over a general agent, while 14% were not aware this was even an option, but expressed interest nonetheless.
That means nearly 6 in 10 are either actively seeking or open to working with an LGBTQ+-friendly agent, like those at Gay Real Estate. For many, aligned professionals mean fewer risks of bias, more transparent conversations, and better overall outcomes.
The Barriers to Ownership
The survey also reveals how multiple obstacles stack together, slowing or even stopping LGBTQ+ buyers from achieving homeownership. These barriers are not minor inconveniences but compounding pressures that reduce choice and delay progress. Key obstacles reported include:
- Concerns about harassment in certain areas.
- Struggling to find LGBTQ+-friendly areas within budget.
- Lack of local legal protections.
- The need to hide or downplay their identity to secure housing.
- Direct discrimination from sellers, agents, or landlords.
- The lack of inclusive schools and family resources.
- Access to healthcare.
- Facing negative housing experiences related to their LGBTQ+ identity.
In total, that’s 76% of the community that reports facing at least one barrier connected to their discrimination or identity.
Patterns of Incidents
Discrimination is not always obvious, but it may leave a paper trail. Survey respondents reported harassment, exclusion, and unfavorable terms across many different stages of the buying process, including:
- Harassment, derogatory comments, or intimidation (9%).
- Being steered to or away from certain areas (7%).
- Discrimination by a landlord or property manager (5%).
- Discrimination by a seller or real estate agent (5%)
- Being refused a viewing or property (4%)
- Being offered worse terms, higher prices, or additional conditions (4%)
Recognizing these patterns is the first step, but buyers should also document these incidents, keep written records, and work with agents who can support them in escalating issues when necessary.
Moving forward with support
Buying a home is never just about property. It’s about belonging, stability, and being able to live authentically. The LGBTQ+ Home Ownership Index 2025 shows how discrimination, concealment, and external pressures continue to shape this journey, but it also highlights the resilience of those navigating it.
At Gay Real Estate, we believe no one should have to compromise their identity to find the right home. Our network of LGBTQ+-friendly agents is here to provide knowledgeable, affirming support from the first search to closing day.
If you’re ready to start your home search with an agent who understands your needs, connect with an LGBTQ+ friendly real estate agent today.
Methodology
A survey of 700 people from the USA was commissioned by Gay Real Estate. Respondents were all a part of the LGBTQ+ community to provide real-life experiences and accurate results.
For more information visit GayRealEstate.com.
How a gov’t shutdown impacts D.C. real estate market
Prices normally drop, then rebound after reopening
As we enter week three of the latest government shutdown, Washington feels quiet, both in the halls of Congress and in the open houses around our city. Agents and sellers will tell you with a defeated lilt in their voice that, despite lower rates and a relatively strong economy, listings are sometimes just not selling — no matter the price drops.
And yet, despite this depressed sentiment held by so many in the industry, the numbers are telling an almost entirely different story. The latest statistics available through the main regional multiple listing service (MLS), BrightMLS, show that not only is sales volume up since September 2024, but so is the median sale price. In fact, overall listing inventory is not skyrocketing as so many on social media would have you believe — it’s actually on par with this time last year too. So how can the vibe be so mismatched with the data?
First, to go deeper into the numbers, the new listings in August of 2024 were just over 850, and in 2025 there were 816 in the same month. September of 2025 saw only 100 more new listings than September 2024. Meanwhile the number of units sold in both months this year were higher, and September of this year was actually higher by about 10%.
The median values data also tell a happy story: the median sale price in September of this year is $677,500, which is up a whopping 12.7% over the median sales price of $601,250 in September of 2024. On a year to date basis, the numbers are more modest, but still show an overall 2% increase in values.
Justin Levitch, the data whisperer and president of RLAH Real Estate, went a step further to explore the impact of previous shutdowns on the market to predict the effects of this one on our market. He found that in the weeks leading up to previous shutdowns, and the time of the shutdowns themselves, and the weeks after them, there was a noticeable drop in market activity, between 10% in 2013 and over 20% in 2018. But in both cases, the market basically rebounded just after the shutdown occurred: in 2013, the number of contracts signed vs. a ‘normal’ time period was down just a hair at around 3% under normal, but in 2018, contracts signed shot up to 20% above normal in the weeks following that event. Thirteen days into our current shutdown, new contracts are already down about 20% from their average over the last three years, so here’s hoping for a 2018-style rebound when this shutdown ends– assuming it does.
Levitch continues his analysis with a question about how the shutdown may also intersect with another market question about this fourth quarter versus last year’s: Q4 in 2024 saw the largest increase in closed sales over any previous year’s quarter since before 2022, at over 16%. This is undoubtedly a result of two back-to-back rate drops that occurred around election time last year. With a rate drop recently in the books, we could be poised for another similar bump this quarter, especially if it happens again. But with the shutdown firmly in place, will that still happen? That is certainly the big question on all our minds.
Markets like this are tough for buyers and sellers to understand and navigate, because even with the data to chew on, a clear path toward meeting their goals is not always apparent. That’s why choosing a capable and thoughtful Realtor as a guide is so critical. Experience dealing with tough markets, perseverance to see a strategy through to successful closing, and systems to ensure the plan is going according to plan are all essential elements to look for in your partner.
If you find that combination, whether with a team like Bediz Group or another agent, you might become one of these happy stats, and not watching others win from the sidelines.
David Bediz is the owner of Bediz Group, LLC at RLAH Real Estate, and also owns Home Starts Here, a loan brokerage. Both are licensed in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware and exist to serve the needs of buyers and sellers in every price range. Bediz Group has been awarded the Best of Gay DC award at least five times, including this year. More at www.bediz.com or 202-642-1616.
Landlords can reduce tenant friction, boost income with solar
How cut bills and modernize your rental before end of year
Summers are hotter, winters are harsher, and the price of comfort keeps rising. In Washington, D.C., where many older homes rely on electric heat or aging A/C systems, landlords are increasingly finding themselves in the middle of tenant frustration over unpredictable energy bills.
“Electrically heated rentals, and D.C. homes in general, get crushed in the extreme weather of summer and winter here in the city,” says Lou Vivas, Realtor and clean-energy adviser. “Solar is the simplest way to de-risk those bills for tenants and headaches for landlords.”
Living has become much more expensive, for tenants and honestly for all of us. It’s about peace of mind. For tenants, it’s not really about kilowatt-hours. What they want is to plan for expenses and peace of mind. Predictable, stable energy costs make a rental unit more attractive, helping landlords reduce vacancies and even command stronger rents. “Solar makes the electric bill predictable—often near zero,” Vivas explains. “That’s real tenant value. All else being equal, the unit with solar is the stronger choice.”
Vivas often explains it this way: “Power the own costs you control.”
Why Timing Matters Now
If you’re considering solar, urgency is key. Federal incentives won’t last forever, and the installation process takes time. Here are the three critical deadlines every landlord should know:
- 30% Residential Credit Deadline – To claim the 30% Residential Clean Energy Credit for the 2025 tax year, your system must be fully installed and operational by December 31, 2025. Permits and inspections take months, so starting now is crucial.
- Extra Time for Business Owners – If your rental is held in an LLC or business entity, you can use the commercial pathway and qualify by beginning construction by July 4, 2026. But don’t wait—the backlog will grow.
$0-Out-of-Pocket Option – Through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), landlords can install solar with no upfront cost. You won’t own the system or capture the renewable energy credits, but you will lock in predictable, low-cost energy.
Ownership vs. Purchase Power Agreement
Deciding whether to own your solar system or sign a PPA comes down to strategy.
If You Own the System:
- Earn Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs), which in D.C. pay about $410 per 1,000 kWh. A 10 kW system can generate $4,100+ per year.
- Use net metering to offset retail electricity costs.
- Add long-term resale value
“You’re turning the roof into an income-producing asset while stabilizing cash flow,” Vivas says.
If You Choose a PPA:
- Pay nothing upfront.
- Lock in 20 years (plus extensions) of predictable, low or zero-cost electricity.
- Tradeoff: the installer retains credits and incentives.
- Beware of hidden charges—some “free solar” offers aren’t truly free.
The Business-Owner Advantage
If your property is in an LLC or other business structure, solar becomes even more attractive. Beyond the federal credit, you can add accelerated depreciation (MACRS) and potentially deduct interest on financing. As Vivas puts it: “Put the property in an LLC and you can stack benefits on benefits—commercial ITC, MACRS, interest deductions—on top of SRECs and bill savings.” Talk to your accountant to better understand all the benefits, including how MACRS works. If your CPA isn’t familiar with this, Vivas can refer someone to you.
For landlords, the benefits extend well beyond tax credits. Solar reduces service calls, lowers tenant anxiety during extreme weather, and helps listings lease faster.
- Lower bill anxiety: Solar covers much of the heating and cooling load.
- Fewer complaints: No more “the meter must be broken” calls after a heat wave or a cold snap.
- Stronger leasing position: “Solar = low electric bills” is a marketing hook that gets attention.
“Tenants will start asking, ‘Does this unit have solar?’” Vivas predicts. “The rental that shields them from utility cost spikes wins.”
Looking Ahead
Climate data shows the District averaging just one 100°F day per year in the past. By the 2030s, projections call for five to six days over 100°F annually, with longer, more frequent heat waves to follow. Solar—and increasingly, paired upgrades like heat pumps—helps landlords stay ahead of rising costs.
“The sun has never sent us a bill,” Vivas says. “Put panels on your property and you’ve created your own power plant.”
Installing solar isn’t complicated—but it takes time. The installer manages everything.
- Share 1–2 recent electric bills.
- Site and engineering analysis.
- Permitting and utility paperwork.
- Installation and inspections.
- System activation.
- Enrollment in SREC income (if you own the system).
Your role: provide bills, sign agreements, and allow access. The rest is handled.
The Bigger Play
Forward-thinking landlords can pair solar with heat-pump upgrades, insulation, battery storage, and even EV charging. Doing so future-proofs the property, widens the tenant pool, and stabilizes net operating income.
“Standardize on one platform, pair solar with phased heat-pump upgrades, proper insulation, upgrading doors and windows, and watch NOI stabilize,” Vivas advises.
Quick Checklist for Owners
- Decide: Own (capture credits & income) or PPA (no upfront cost).
- Deadlines: 12/31/25 (residential install) or 7/4/26 (LLC begin-construction).
- Kick off: send bills, approve design, get permits filed.
- Optional upgrades: battery storage, EV charging, insulation.
- Stack benefits: energy audits + air sealing increase efficiency.
(This article is informational, not tax advice. Consult your CPA for your specific situation. About the contributors: Lou Vivas is the Principal of Viva the Life Properties, a firm dedicated to creating healthier, more sustainable homes. With over 21 years as a realtor, he now serves as a Healthy Home Realtor and Clean Energy Consultant, guiding property owners through upgrades that improve air, water, food, energy, and overall quality of life. Vivas is also the creator of the Five Pillars of a Healthy Home, a framework that helps landlords and homeowners alike elevate comfort, reduce costs, and invest in long-term well-being.)
Scott Bloom is owner and senior property manager at Columbia Property Management.
Sexual desire is waning, should we open our relationship?
Reggie White explores the many definitions of home in ‘Fremont Ave.’
Doble exclusión, misma dignidad
White House moves to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth nationwide
Douglas M. Haller and Timothy H. Longnecker wed in Detroit, Michigan
EXCLUSIVE: Adelita Grijalva on gov’t shutdown, House swearing-in, trans rights
Exhibit showcases trans, nonbinary joy in Maryland and Virginia
Politics and drag mix at annual High Heel Race
King Charles III unveils memorial to British LGBTQ servicemembers
