Theater
Reggie White explores the many definitions of home in ‘Fremont Ave.’
‘Music and humor set against the rhythm of a cutthroat game of spades’
‘Fremont Ave.’
Through Nov. 23
Arena Stage
1101 Sixth St., S.W.
Tickets start at $49
Arenastage.org
For Reggie D. White, growing up Black and queer in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, there wasn’t a lot of vocabulary for his experience outside of the AIDS crisis. Despite being surrounded by family who loved him, White felt isolated in his own home; there was a sort of membrane that prevented him from being present.
With his new play “Fremont Ave.,” now running at Arena Stage, White has written a work about home and the many definitions of that idea specifically relating to three generations of Black men.
Set in a house on a street in a Southern California suburb (similar to where White grew up), “Fremont Ave.” explores the ways a lack of belonging can be passed down generationally. The first act is boy meets girl and creating a home; and the second watches the next generation struggling to achieve something different.
“The third act’s storyline is deeply queer,” White explains. “Boyfriends Joseph and Damon have been together for years yet can’t figure out what it means to make a home. We don’t totally see the relationship solved, but there’s a glimmer of hope that it just might make it.”
The playwright notes, it’s not all about familial angst and alienation: “Much of the play is music and humor set against the rhythm of a cutthroat game of spades.”
Playwright, actor, and educator, White “does all the things.” Currently, he holds the title of Arena’s senior director of artistic strategy & impact, a role focused on artistic vision and growth. Superbly energetic, White splits his time between Arena and his prized rent-stabilized residence in Brooklyn’s desirable Park Slope neighborhood. He’s already told his landlord that he’s never leaving.
At seven, he came close to landing the part of young Simba in the pre-Broadway “Lion King.” Soured by the near miss, White turned his attention to sports and studies. In his freshman year at college in the Bay Area, he took a musical theater class for the heck of it, and soon gave up law school ambitions to focus on show biz. He went on to appear in Matthew López’s Broadway success “The Inheritance” until the pandemic hit.
Winning the Colman Domingo Award in 2021 gave White the flexibility to write “Fremont Ave.” (The award is given to a Black male or male-identifying theater artist and includes a cash stipend and development opportunities.)
“It can be scary to make a career in the arts. I ran from it for a long time. Then one morning I just woke up very grateful for the accumulation of accidental circumstances that landed me in this moment.”
WASHINGTON BLADE: Is queerness your secret to success?
REGGIE D. WHITE: I’m not saying that being queer is my mutant super power, but I do think there is an element of living my life on the margins trying to find a place for myself that I’ve been able to observe relationships and how people engage and interact with each other that gives me a real objective eye on how to render a world that I didn’t live in.
BLADE: What’s queer about your work?
WHITE: There’s this thing that James Baldwin said a lot, it’s about being on the outside of an experience, being able to observe more astutely. With “Fremont Ave.” it felt important to me that the actor leading us through is played by a queer actor. I wanted that authenticity and that experience of having felt isolation.
It’s unique that the central man in each story, the grandfather, stepson, and grandson are played by the same queer actor Bradley Gibson, that amazing TV star with the big muscles.
It’s also interesting to watch a single body traverse over generations in the same house (altered over time by appliance and art updates).
BLADE: Premiering your play as part of Arena’s 75th anniversary season must be a thrill.
WHITE: Sometimes I ask myself, how is this happening? And I didn’t even have to sleep with anybody. But seriously, I’m lucky. Arena excels at taking great care of world premieres, and the production’s director Lili-Anne Brown has a visceral sense of how to create community and life on stage.
BLADE: What else is unique about “Fremont Ave.”?
WHITE: Men aren’t a particularly emotionally literate species, so there haven’t been a lot of plays exploring the emotional condition of men and what it means to learn to love.
For men, love looks like silence. I wanted to explore what it looks like when there’s a deep curiosity about the people we’ve known and loved.
BLADE: Was risk involved?
WHITE: I wrote a deeply personal play. That’s scary. So, to see everyone involved invest their own love into what’s my play, that’s incredible, and a great confirmation of “specificity is the key to universality.” People seeing themselves in the characters has been both beautiful and surprising.
Featured Local Savings
Theater
Set designer August Henney puts new spin on Mary Shelley’s life
‘So Late Into the Night’ an ideal fall show at Rorschach
‘So Late Into the Night’
Through Nov. 2
Rorschach Theatre
The Stacks @ Buzzard Point
101 V St., S.W.
Spooky Action Theater
Washington, D.C.
Tickets start at $74
Rorshachtheatre.com
We’ve all been to that scary party or two. But ordinarily, it’s not by choice.
But with playwright Shawn Northrip’s So Late Into the Night, the spookiness is planned, executed, and fun. Northrip lays out the story of novelist Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, famed author of the gothic masterpiece Frankenstein, and in gathering her Romantic poet friends and lovers, investigates their afterlife.
What’s more, the new play, which also features a rock séance, is performed in the Stacks at D.C.’s Buzzard Point neighborhood, a unique neighborhood positioned where the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers meet, just south of Audi Field.
At the Stacks, Rorschach is activating a high-ceilinged corner retail that serves as the company’s fall home base. Inside the cavernous space, the production’s set designer August Henney is putting a new spin on Newstead Abbey, the grand home of Lord Byron, a friend of Shelley. Included in the new look are a Victorian dining table (33 by 12 feet), grand drapes, and modern rock and roll posters. Audience members can sit at the table or the risers on the perimeter.
Henney, who identifies as a trans gay man, is a Bay Area transplant who arrived in D.C. three years ago to study scenic design at the University of Maryland. The experience has been transformational.
WASHINGTON BLADE: How do you pursue concept before realizing a set?
AUGUST HENNEY: At first, I go through the script and take out words that spark inspiration. I’m very much a words person – I find words and then relatable images. Next, I create a collage and present it to the director.
BLADE: Along the way, does the director exert control?
HENNEY: Oh yes. It’s hopefully conversation, but they have the final say about everything. If it’s very important to me or I think it’s very important to the show, I’ll fight for it.
BLADE: When the show kicks off does your vision typically come to fruition.
HENNEY: That depends entirely on the technical director. I do the drafting and present it to the tech director. Lays out how to do that. Like an engineer and architect. This is how I want the façade to look but I don’t care so much about the insides. Comes down to what we can and can’t do. Usually comes down to cost.
BLADE: How much was learned in life and now much at school?
HENNEY: At school, I came in not knowing much. UMD cleverly matched us up with a cohort who has different skills from you. They do that well. So, there were endless hours in the hallways of the grad school where we’d build models until 3 a.m. working and blasting music. I also learned from my father who is adept at wood working, and jobs in prop shops.
BLADE: How was your coming out as a trans gay man?
Henney: Well grad school really helped with that. I believe the universe puts people in places. And with UMD, it put me in the right place. At undergrad, I got another degree in human physiology and thought I wanted to be a doctor for a second. My path would have been very different.
Scenic design placed me in range of the right people who helped me realize things about myself that I didn’t have to keep hiding. Theater is such an inclusive community already and I feel safe here while the world is so unsafe.
BLADE: This morning, I heard the administration was blaming the government shutdown on trans people. Does that kind of madness get you angry?
HENNEY: Angry, frustrated, and despondent. I get through the days by focusing on the good bits, and the people who make me feel like myself. That’s all you can really hope for in a world that’s falling apart.
BLADE: Yet, the show goes on.
HENNEY: Oh yes, and So Late Into the Night is a wonderful show. It pairs with some of the best things in the world like spooky ghost stories and dramatic rock music in autumn, the perfect season. It’s a show where audience members can feasibly be seated next to Mary Shelley and friends at a big dining table on Halloween night. How great is that?
Theater
‘The Dragon’ a powerfully subversive play once banned in Russia
Relevantly set in immigrant detention center acted out by detainees
The Dragon
Spooky Action Theater
1810 16th St., NW
$23-$43
Spookyaction.org
Weird and abusive, yet still inexplicably tolerated by the populace. That describes the titular ruler in “The Dragon,” the story of how a 400-year-old authoritarian regime endures, now running at Spooky Action Theater.
Originally written by Evgeny Shvarts in the 1940s, “The Dragon” has the feel of a fairytale yet it’s a powerfully subversive play written (and banned) in Stalinist Russia.
And now adapted by Jesse Rasmussen and Yura Kordonsky for Spooky’s new production, the reworked play is relevantly and disturbingly set in an immigrant detention center with the tale acted out by the detainees. Their reality mixes with the story.
The new work is staged by the company’s artistic director Elizabeth Dinkova and performed by a five-person cast (including immigrants from South America, Syria, and Bangladesh) in Spooky’s black box theater on 16th street in the Dupont Circle neighborhood.
Included among the players are Helen Hayes Award-winning actor Fran Tapia and talented actor Gabriel Alejandro, two residents of Columbia Heights, a diverse and currently heavily policed neighborhood in Northwest. While Tapia is working with a visa for those with extraordinary ability and Alejandro is a U.S. citizen, the vibe remains extremely worrying for much of the area’s population.
Tapia, who self describes as “Chilean, Latina, queer and a proud immigrant,” says “The Dragon” resonates to her core: “Despite the stress, you keep going while everything around remains strange; you can’t be your authentic self. You’re thinking twice about what you’re saying and posting, and where and what time you go anywhere. Danger is there as much as we try to pretend it’s not.”
“The Dragon’s” actors are cast in multiple roles, Tapia plays Lancelot, the hero who comes to save the day; Sophia, a journalist who comes to report on detention center conditions; and a beautiful cat.
“As Lancelot, I’m a bit of an outsider. He’s used to fixing things and helping people in distress. In this town the people are unaware that they need help.”
And regarding real life, Tapia says, “Immigration has become topsy turvy. It’s not unusual to see people being detained in broad daylight. It’s not unusual to have five police cars parked on the corner in the afternoon. It makes us think about how people respond to authority and absurd behavior.”
Similarly, Alejandro plays multiple roles including Henry, the son of the mayor (played by Ryan Sellers) and Officer Luis, a guard in the detention center. “Luis is comparatively a nice guy,” Alejandro explains, “Yet, he accepts what’s bad about the regime he serves.”
As a Latino, Alejandro is exploring his identity through the play. “In my daily routine I’m more anxious. I present in a way that I could be a target for the government even though I’m a U.S. citizen.”
What’s happening on the streets isn’t entirely alien to what’s happening in the play, he adds. “In the play, I have some power over people who look like me. I could be in the detention center, and that’s not altogether different from what’s going on in the real world.”
Alejandro who identifies as pansexual moved from his native Puerto Rico to D.C. six years ago. After acting in just one show the pandemic hit and work dried up. Next, he attended the Shakespeare Theatre’s MFA in Classical Acting program at George Washington University, and since graduating in 2023, he’s been consistently working as an actor, something he calls “a joy and privilege.”
And as pansexual, he has an openness to people, says Alejandro. “That’s how I approach my characters. I find a way to love them. Even if they’re bad guys, I find a way to figure them out. That’s what I do here.”
“The Dragon” is satirical, and funny. Still, we know what we’re referring to in the real world, which is very scary and painful. And yet, audiences are given permission to laugh without losing the gravity of the work.
Theater
Theatre Week shows D.C.’s vibrancy, resiliency
More than 25 companies offering discounted tickets
Theatre Week
Through Oct. 5
$25, $45 & $65 tickets to 25+ shows
Theatreweek.org
Sometimes names can be misleading. For instance, Theatre Week, currently celebrating the season’s launch with discounted tickets and free events, is in fact three weeks long. But no one’s complaining.
Produced by Theatre Washington (the diverse alliance of theater makers and supporters), Theatre Week is designed to celebrate and amplify the D.C. theater community. It’s a way to share marketing, promote shows, and to bring people together to meet both new artists and new audiences.
Though Oct. 5, more than 25 companies (see theatreweek.org) are offering discounted tickets priced at $25, $45, and $65 tickets. Theatre Week also includes events like Lights Up! a free outdoor concert at The Wharf on Sunday, Sept. 28; and there’s a discussion panel at Studio Theatre (Sept. 29) poised to weigh in on upcoming productions.
Reginald “Reg” Douglas, the out artistic director of Mosaic Theater Company and a Theatre Washington board member, believes the success of this year’s Theatre Week is “doubly important.”
“The story of Washington, D.C. that’s being told right now doesn’t reflect the richness of our culture. Theatre Week is a way to show the vibrancy and resiliency of our city. We need to gather and combat the lie about who we are and instead confirm that DC is a vibrant, eclectic, safe and cool place to be.”
As part of Theatre Week, Mosaic presents Kareem Fahmy’s Dodi & Diana (through Oct.5) directed by Douglas.
Mosaic veteran Dina Soltan plays a leading lady movie star, and Jake Loewenthal is her husband in this rich contemporary work. Douglas says “It’s a sexy and surprising play; it brings Princess Diana astrology and the ups and downs of a sexually alive marriage in 85 minutes.”
For one day only, nonbinary actor Caro Dubberly is one of the featured performers in Sunday’s concert Lights Up!
Along with Vagenesis (Anderson Wells), Victoria Gomez, Kara-Tamieka Watkins, Nicholas Yenson, Deimoni Brewington, Dubberly will be performing songs from the musical theater canon, some more well known than others: “Heart and Music” from William Finn’s A New Brain, numbers from A Chorus Line, Avenue Q, and lots of other good stuff.”
Dubberly’s solos include a piece from Adam Gwon’s musical String and the rock song “Midnight Radio” from their “favorite musical of all time,” Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
Adept at standards and rock infused songs, Dubberly is classically trained: “Both of my parents were in opera. Growing up in Denton, Texas, my mom was my first teacher. That’s how I figured out how to do edgier things with my voice but in a healthy way.”
Fortunately for Dubberly, there was a robust queer community in Denton. That was one of the things that they were most sad to leave when they moved to D.C. 10 years ago.
Their introduction to DMV showbiz was by sitting in the audience of the apocalyptic chamber musical “Soon” at Signature Theatre: “Before that I’d no idea about the D.C. theater scene, I thought it was a purely political place. My girlfriend at the time got a job at a theater here, so in true U-Haul fashion, I finished college in Texas and quickly joined her.”
Dubberly says their career as an openly nonbinary actor has been mostly positive. A time came when they wanted to pivot away from the ingenue and be considered for roles across the gender spectrum. They say, “I’m grateful that I know so many people who have the imagination to see me at not just for someone who may look as one specific gender but as an artist who is capable of playing may different things.”
The thrice-Helen Hayes Award nominated Dubberly counts Theatre Week as one of their favorite times of year. “When not performing, I’m an avid theater goer. I love to see plays and I’m always on the lookout for a good theater discount. I’m planning to see Merry Wives at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Arena Stage’s Damn Yankees, and other productions.”
Both Douglas and Dubberly agree that Theatre Week is bursting with opportunity for everyone.
Companies benefit from the exposure, and it’s a chance for people to see a company they’ve never seen before. To try something new on a discount. To take a risk. And it’s very much a celebration of the local theater community’s strength and diversity.
Real terrors of homeownership come from neglect, not ghosts
Sexual desire is waning, should we open our relationship?
Reggie White explores the many definitions of home in ‘Fremont Ave.’
Doble exclusión, misma dignidad
White House moves to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth nationwide
Douglas M. Haller and Timothy H. Longnecker wed in Detroit, Michigan
EXCLUSIVE: Adelita Grijalva on gov’t shutdown, House swearing-in, trans rights
Exhibit showcases trans, nonbinary joy in Maryland and Virginia
Politics and drag mix at annual High Heel Race
King Charles III unveils memorial to British LGBTQ servicemembers
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Wedding Announcement3 days ago
Douglas M. Haller and Timothy H. Longnecker wed in Detroit, Michigan
-
Federal Government4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Adelita Grijalva on gov’t shutdown, House swearing-in, trans rights
-
a&e features3 days ago
Exhibit showcases trans, nonbinary joy in Maryland and Virginia
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Politics and drag mix at annual High Heel Race