Maryland
Moore keeps redistricting push alive in Md. amid national map fights
Senate President Bill Ferguson opposes move.
By PAMELA WOOD | Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is preserving the possibility of congressional redistricting by creating a commission overseen by a political ally that will issue recommendations for new maps.
“My commitment has been clear from day one — we will explore every avenue possible to make sure Maryland has fair and representative maps,” Moore said in a statement Tuesday outlining the new commission.
The move comes less than a week after Senate President Bill Ferguson, a fellow Democrat, threw cold water on the idea of redrawing the maps to favor their party.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Maryland
LGBTQ Marylanders invited to participate in community needs survey
Maryland Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs conducting poll through Dec. 1.
The Maryland Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs is conducting a survey to understand the experiences and needs of LGBTQ Maryland residents.
According to the commission, the results of the community needs assessment will shape policies, programs and resources available to the state’s LGBTQ individuals. The commission is organizing the survey in partnership with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1.
Respondents can expect the anonymous questionnaire, which predominately consists of multiple choice questions, to take 15-20 minutes to complete. Participants must be at least 18 years of age and in good physical and mental health, according to the survey’s informed consent statement.
The Maryland General Assembly created the Maryland Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs in 2021 to evaluate challenges faced by the state’s LGBTQ community, shape inclusive policies, combat discrimination and establish best practices for LGBTQ inclusion. The commission functions within the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives and consists of 15 members appointed by the governor.
Those interested can complete the survey via the Survey Monkey link.
Maryland
Senate president dismisses redistricting in Md., citing legal and political challenges
Lawmakers in other states have proposed similar plans.
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson — who has long expressed reservations about throwing the state into the national congressional redistricting debate — declared that his chamber won’t support redrawing the state’s map.
In a letter to fellow Senate Democrats on Tuesday night, Ferguson wrote that despite a national “fight for democracy,” it would be unwise for Maryland to follow other states that have tweaked their congressional boundary lines to further favor one party or another.
“Despite deeply shared frustrations about the state of our country, mid-cycle redistricting for Maryland presents a reality where the legal risks are too high, the timeline for action is too dangerous, the downside risk to Democrats is catastrophic, and the certainty of our existing map would be undermined,” Ferguson wrote.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Maryland
Wes Moore running for re-election
Md. governor announced campaign on Tuesday
By PAMELA WOOD | Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is making his reelection bid official, launching his campaign via an online video Tuesday morning.
The two-minute-long video sweeps through the Democratic governor’s first election and accomplishments in his two and a half years in office. It touches on addressing a budget shortfall, the homicide reductions in Baltimore, and the response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The video, narrated by Moore, takes aim at President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.
“The president of the United States is bending over backwards for billionaires and big corporations, firing federal workers, gutting Medicaid, raising prices on everything from electricity to groceries,” Moore says in the video. “The games of Washington are exhausting, and worse, they’re hurting people.”
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
FBI thwarts Halloween terror plot targeting Mich. LGBTQ bars
LGBTQ Marylanders invited to participate in community needs survey
The first courageous annual Palapye Pride in Botswana
Jonathan Bailey is People’s first openly gay ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Queer Broadway icon gets stellar biopic treatment in ‘Blue Moon’
Texas Supreme Court rules judges can refuse to marry same-sex couples
Double exclusion, equal dignity
D.C. mayor announces use of local funds for SNAP food aid
Comings & Goings
