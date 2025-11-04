Moore keeps redistricting push alive in Md. amid national map fights

The Maryland Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs is conducting a survey to understand the experiences and needs of LGBTQ Maryland residents.

According to the commission, the results of the community needs assessment will shape policies, programs and resources available to the state’s LGBTQ individuals. The commission is organizing the survey in partnership with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1.

Respondents can expect the anonymous questionnaire, which predominately consists of multiple choice questions, to take 15-20 minutes to complete. Participants must be at least 18 years of age and in good physical and mental health, according to the survey’s informed consent statement.

The Maryland General Assembly created the Maryland Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs in 2021 to evaluate challenges faced by the state’s LGBTQ community, shape inclusive policies, combat discrimination and establish best practices for LGBTQ inclusion. The commission functions within the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives and consists of 15 members appointed by the governor.

Those interested can complete the survey via the Survey Monkey link.