Out & About
Gala Hispanic Theatre’s Flamenco Festival returns
Gala Hispanic Theater will host the 21st Annual “Fuego Flamenco Festival” from Thursday, Nov. 6 to Saturday, Nov. 22.
The festival will feature American and international artists who will gather in the nation’s capital to celebrate the art of Flamenco. Guests can save 20% on tickets with a festival pass.
The festival kicks off now through Nov. 10 with the D.C. premiere of Crónica de un suceso, created, choreographed and performed by Rafael Ramírez from Spain, accompanied by renowned flamenco singers and musicians. In this new show, Ramírez pays homage to the iconic Spanish Flamenco artist Antonio Gades who paved the way for what Flamenco is today. GALA’s engagement is part of an eight-city tour of the U.S. by Ramírez and company.
The magic continues Nov. 14-16 with the re-staging of the masterpiece Enredo by Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company, a reflection of the dual nature of the human experience, individual and social, which premiered at GALA in 2023.
For more information, visit the theatre’s website.
Featured Local Savings
Calendar
Calendar: November 7-13
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, November 7
“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 12 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website or email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Social” at 7 p.m. at Silver Diner Ballston. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, November 8
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday Supper on Saturday will be at 2 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This event will be full of food, laughter and community. For more information, email [email protected].
Monday, November 10
“Center Aging: Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam ([email protected]).
“Soulfully Queer: LGBTQ+ Emotional Health and Spirituality Drop-In” will be at 3 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group will meet weekly for eight weeks, providing a series of drop-in sessions designed to offer a safe, welcoming space for open and respectful conversation. Each session invites participants to explore themes of spirituality, identity, and belonging at their own pace, whether they attend regularly or drop in occasionally. For more details visit the DC Center’s website.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more details, visit genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.
Wednesday, November 12
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
“Gay Men Speed Dating” will be at 7 p.m. at Public Bar Live. This is a fresh alternative to speed dating and matchmaking in a relaxed environment. Tickets start at $37 and are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, November 13
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga Class will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Out & About
High Heel Race returns Oct. 28
Thousands expected at annual D.C. event
D.C.’s 38th annual 17th Street High Heel Race returns Tuesday, Oct. 28, sponsored by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on 17th Street between P and S streets, N.W. near Dupont Circle. The event is free.
Thousands of costumed spectators will cheer on the drag queens running the race along 17th Street. If you’re interested in running in the race, fill out a registration form at the tent on R Street at the event.
Out & About
Gay historian to host event on queer liberation
Quaker push for LGBTQ rights explored
“Brian T. Blackmore On the Quaker Push for Gay Liberation” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 12:15 p.m. at The Living Room at Quaker House, Friends Meeting of Washington.
Brian T. Blackmore, Ph.D. is a historian with more than a decade of experience researching the evolution of Quaker attitudes toward LGBTQ people and the role many Quakers played in the advancement of gay rights.
He is author of “To Hear and To Respond: The Quakers’ Groundbreaking Push for Gay Liberation.” For nine years, Blackmore taught courses on Quakerism, peace and conflict, world religions, and gender and sexuality at Westtown School in West Chester, Pa. He serves on the board of the Friends Historical Association and is director of Quaker Engagement at the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC).
For more information, email [email protected].
LGBTQ legal leaders to Supreme Court: ‘honor your president, protect our families’
Suicide and the policy crisis facing trans Americans
Nancy Pelosi: an LGBTQ appreciation of the retiring House speaker emerita
Gala Hispanic Theatre’s Flamenco Festival returns
Calendar: November 7-13
‘Sandwich guy’ not guilty in assault case
Gay speedskater racing toward a more inclusive future in sports
Jonathan Bailey is People’s first openly gay ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
New York City mayoral race gets nasty but Mamdani will win
FBI thwarts Halloween terror plot targeting Mich. LGBTQ bars
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia1 day ago
‘Sandwich guy’ not guilty in assault case
-
Sports1 day ago
Gay speedskater racing toward a more inclusive future in sports
-
Celebrity News3 days ago
Jonathan Bailey is People’s first openly gay ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
-
Opinions4 days ago
New York City mayoral race gets nasty but Mamdani will win