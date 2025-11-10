Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America
Victoria Bohmore crowned in regional pageant held at Freddie’s Beach Bar
The 2025 Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America Pageant was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, Nov. 7. Victoria Bohmore was crowned the winner, with Lady Lords named first alternate. Bohmore and Lords both qualify to compete against the winners of the Miss Gay Maryland America Pageant as well as other state and regional title holders from across the nation at the Miss Gay America Pageant in January.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Halloween
Costumed revelers enjoy a spooky night at Kiki, Crush
LGBTQ venues Kiki and Crush Dance Bar were packed with costumed partiers on Friday night for Halloween festivities.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: High Heel Race
Costumed competitors run down 17th street in annual event
The 38th annual High Heel Race was held on 17th Street, N.W. in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: HoCo Pride
Sixth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Columbia, Md.
The sixth annual HoCo Pride Festival was held at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods in Columbia, Md. on Sunday, Oct. 26.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Spark Social House to start serving alcohol
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America
Supreme Court rejects Kim Davis’s effort to overturn landmark marriage ruling
I’m transgender. I’m autistic. And Trump’s SNAP chaos is frightening
Capital Pride files anti-stalking complaint against local LGBTQ activist
Supreme Court rejects Kim Davis’s effort to overturn landmark marriage ruling
‘Sandwich guy’ not guilty in assault case
Gay speedskater racing toward a more inclusive future in sports
Beginning of the end for Trump
White House refugee cap is ‘a national disgrace’
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
U.S. Supreme Court4 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Kim Davis’s effort to overturn landmark marriage ruling
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
‘Sandwich guy’ not guilty in assault case
-
Sports4 days ago
Gay speedskater racing toward a more inclusive future in sports
-
Opinions4 days ago
Beginning of the end for Trump