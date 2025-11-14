Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Whitman-Walker Gala

LGBTQ community health organization holds annual event at Ritz-Carlton

Published

1 hour ago

on

Whitman-Walker Health CEO Naseema Shafi speaks at the Whitman-Walker 2025 Gala on Wednesday, Nov. 14. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Whitman-Walker 2025 Gala was held at the Ritz-Carlton Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America

Victoria Bohmore crowned in regional pageant held at Freddie’s Beach Bar

Published

4 days ago

on

November 10, 2025

By

Victoria Bohmore is crowned Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America 2025 at Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, Nov. 7. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2025 Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America Pageant was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, Nov. 7. Victoria Bohmore was crowned the winner, with Lady Lords named first alternate. Bohmore and Lords both qualify to compete against the winners of the Miss Gay Maryland America Pageant as well as other state and regional title holders from across the nation at the Miss Gay America Pageant in January.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Halloween

Costumed revelers enjoy a spooky night at Kiki, Crush

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 3, 2025

By

A scene from Kiki on Oct. 31, 2025. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

LGBTQ venues Kiki and Crush Dance Bar were packed with costumed partiers on Friday night for Halloween festivities.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: High Heel Race

Costumed competitors run down 17th street in annual event

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 29, 2025

By

A scene from the 38th annual 17th Street High Heel Race on Tuesday, Oct. 28. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 38th annual High Heel Race was held on 17th Street, N.W. in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Lady Liberty‘ was the winner of the 2025 High Heel Race. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Continue Reading

Popular