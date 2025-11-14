Photos
PHOTOS: Whitman-Walker Gala
LGBTQ community health organization holds annual event at Ritz-Carlton
The Whitman-Walker 2025 Gala was held at the Ritz-Carlton Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America
Victoria Bohmore crowned in regional pageant held at Freddie’s Beach Bar
The 2025 Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America Pageant was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, Nov. 7. Victoria Bohmore was crowned the winner, with Lady Lords named first alternate. Bohmore and Lords both qualify to compete against the winners of the Miss Gay Maryland America Pageant as well as other state and regional title holders from across the nation at the Miss Gay America Pageant in January.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Halloween
Costumed revelers enjoy a spooky night at Kiki, Crush
LGBTQ venues Kiki and Crush Dance Bar were packed with costumed partiers on Friday night for Halloween festivities.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: High Heel Race
Costumed competitors run down 17th street in annual event
The 38th annual High Heel Race was held on 17th Street, N.W. in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
