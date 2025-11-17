The White House
EXCLUSIVE: Garcia, Markey reintroduce bill to require US promotes LGBTQ rights abroad
International Human Rights Defense Act also calls for permanent special envoy
Two lawmakers on Monday have reintroduced a bill that would require the State Department to promote LGBTQ rights abroad.
A press release notes the International Human Rights Defense Act that U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) introduced would “direct” the State Department “to monitor and respond to violence against LGBTQ+ people worldwide, while creating a comprehensive plan to combat discrimination, criminalization, and hate-motivated attacks against LGBTQ+ communities” and “formally establish a special envoy to coordinate LGBTQ+ policies across the State Department.”
“LGBTQ+ people here at home and around the world continue to face escalating violence, discrimination, and rollbacks of their rights, and we must act now,” said Garcia in the press release. “This bill will stand up for LGBTQ+ communities at home and abroad, and show the world that our nation can be a leader when it comes to protecting dignity and human rights once again.”
Markey, Garcia, and U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) in 2023 introduced the International Human Rights Defense Act. Markey and former California Congressman Alan Lowenthal in 2019 sponsored the same bill.
The promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights was a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris administration’s overall foreign policy.
The global LGBTQ and intersex rights movement since the Trump-Vance administration froze nearly all U.S. foreign aid has lost more than an estimated $50 million in funding.
The U.S. Agency for International Development, which funded dozens of advocacy groups around the world, officially shut down on July 1. Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this year said the State Department would administer the remaining 17 percent of USAID contracts that had not been cancelled.
Then-President Joe Biden in 2021 named Jessica Stern — the former executive director of Outright International — as his administration’s special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights.
The Trump-Vance White House has not named anyone to the position.
Stern, who co-founded the Alliance for Diplomacy and Justice after she left the government, is among those who sharply criticized the removal of LGBTQ- and intersex-specific references from the State Department’s 2024 human rights report.
“It is deliberate erasure,” said Stern in August after the State Department released the report.
The Congressional Equality Caucus in a Sept. 9 letter to Rubio urged the State Department to once again include LGBTQ and intersex people in their annual human rights reports. Garcia, U.S. Reps. Julie Johnson (D-Texas), and Sarah McBride (D-Del.), who chair the group’s International LGBTQI+ Rights Task Force, spearheaded the letter.
“We must recommit the United States to the defense of human rights and the promotion of equality and justice around the world,” said Markey in response to the International Human Rights Defense Act that he and Garcia introduced. “It is as important as ever that we stand up and protect LGBTQ+ individuals from the Trump administration’s cruel attempts to further marginalize this community. I will continue to fight alongside LGBTQ+ individuals for a world that recognizes that LGBTQ+ rights are human rights.”
Featured Local Savings
The White House
Trump targets LGBTQ workers in new loan forgiveness restrictions
A new Trump policy attempts to limit loan forgiveness for federal workers working with LGBTQ issues.
The Trump-Vance administration is moving forward with plans to restrict federal workers from using the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program if their work involves issues related to LGBTQ individuals, immigrants, or transgender children.
Lawsuits were filed last week in more than 20 cities — including Albuquerque, N.M., Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco — challenging the administration’s efforts to withhold loan forgiveness from organizations that oppose the president and his party’s political agenda.
Created by Congress in 2007 and signed into law by then-President George W. Bush, PSLF cancels the federal student loan debts of borrowers who spend a decade or more working in public service. The program covers teachers, nurses, law enforcement officers (including members of the military), and employees of tax-exempt organizations under Section 501(c)(3). Many of those who work to support LGBTQ rights are employed by such organizations — meaning they stand to lose eligibility under the new policy.
As of 2024, more than 1 million Americans have benefited from PSLF, helping erase an estimated $74 billion in student loan debt, according to a Biden-era estimate.
Under the new rule, which takes effect July 1, 2026, the Department of Education will be able to deny loan forgiveness to workers whose government or nonprofit employers engage in activities deemed to have a “substantial illegal purpose.” The power to define that term will rest not with the courts, but with the education secretary.
The rule grants the secretary authority to exclude groups from the program if they participate in activities such as trafficking, illegal immigration, or what it calls the “chemical castration” of children — defined as the use of hormone therapy or puberty-blocking drugs, a form of gender-affirming care sometimes provided to transgender children and teens.
Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent defended the change, arguing that the new rule would better serve the American people, despite every major American physician organization research showing gender-affirming care helps more than it harms.
“It is unconscionable that the plaintiffs are standing up for criminal activity,” Kent said in a statement to NPR. “This is a commonsense reform that will stop taxpayer dollars from subsidizing organizations involved in terrorism, child trafficking, and transgender procedures that are doing irreversible harm to children.”
The Williams Institute, a leading research center on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy, warned that this — along with other restrictions on federal loan forgiveness — would disproportionately harm LGBTQ Americans. The institute found that more than one-third (35%) of LGBTQ adults aged 18 to 40 — an estimated 2.9 million people — hold over $93.2 billion in federal student loans. About half (51%) of transgender adults, 36% of cisgender LBQ women, and 28% of cisgender GBQ men have federal student loans.
“The proposed restrictions on student loans will particularly affect the nearly one-quarter of LGBTQ adults employed in the public or nonprofit sectors, which qualify for the Public Student Loan Forgiveness program,” said Brad Sears, Distinguished Senior Scholar of Law and Policy at the Williams Institute, who authored a brief on how the proposed changes could impact LGBTQ borrowers. “A recent executive order could potentially disqualify anyone working for an organization involved in gender-affirming care, or possibly those serving transgender individuals more broadly, from the PSLF program.”
The White House
Political leaders, activists reflect on Dick Cheney’s passing
Former VP died on Monday at 84
Dick Cheney, the 46th vice president of the United States who served under President George W. Bush, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. His family announced Tuesday morning that the cause was complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.
Cheney, one of the most powerful and influential figures in American politics over the past century, held a long and consequential career in public service. He previously served as White House chief of staff for President Gerald Ford, as the U.S. representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district from 1979-1989, and briefly as House minority whip in 1989.
He later served as secretary of defense under President George H.W. Bush before becoming vice president during the George W. Bush administration, where he played a leading behind-the-scenes role in the response to the Sept. 11 attacks and in coordinating the Global War on Terrorism. Cheney was also an early proponent of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, falsely alleging that Saddam Hussein’s regime possessed weapons of mass destruction and had ties to al-Qaeda.
Cheney’s personal life was not without controversy.
In 2006, he accidentally shot Harry Whittington, a then-78-year-old Texas attorney, during a quail hunt at Armstrong Ranch in Kenedy County, Texas — an incident that became the subject of national attention.
Following his death, tributes and reflections poured in from across the political spectrum.
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney,” former Vice President Kamala Harris posted on X. “Vice President Cheney was a devoted public servant, from the halls of Congress to many positions of leadership in multiple presidential administrations,” she added. “His passing marks the loss of a figure who, with a strong sense of dedication, gave so much of his life to the country he loved.”
Harris was one of the Democrats that the Republican had supported in recent years following Trump’s ascent to the White House.
Former President Joe Biden, who served as former President Obama’s vice president, said on X that “Dick Cheney devoted his life to public service — from representing Wyoming in Congress, to serving as Secretary of Defense, and later as vice president of the United States.”
“While we didn’t agree on much, he believed, as I do, that family is the beginning, middle, and end. Jill and I send our love to his wife Lynne, their daughters Liz and Mary, and all of their grandchildren,” he added.
Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Federal and State Affairs JoDee Winterhof reflected on Cheney’s complicated legacy within the LGBTQ community.
“That someone like Dick Cheney, whose career was rife with anti-LGBTQ+ animus and stained by cruelty, could have publicly changed his mind on marriage equality because of his love for his daughter is a testament to the power and necessity of our stories.”
The White House
White House refugee cap is ‘a national disgrace’
LGBTQ advocacy groups sharply criticize 7,500 annual limit.
Advocacy groups have sharply criticized the Trump-Vance administration over its decision to limit the number of refugees admitted to the U.S. each year to 7,500.
The Associated Press notes the Biden-Harris administration in 2024 said it would admit up to 125,000 refugees into the country.
The Federal Registrar on Oct. 31 published a White House memorandum that noted the 7,500 cap. It states the “admissions numbers shall primarily be allocated among Afrikaners from South Africa … and other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands.”
The Council for Global Equality; Human Rights First; Immigration Equality; and the Organization for Refuge, Asylum, and Migration in a joint statement they issued on Oct. 31 “decried the refugee admissions goal and its life-threatening impacts for LGBTQI+ refugees awaiting resettlement to the United States.”
“The PD (Presidential Determination), which is set at a historic low of 7,500 individuals, prioritizes white South Africans (Afrikaners) and ‘victims of illegal or unjust discrimination’ — the Trump administration’s catch phrase to offer protection to far-right extremists — in a blatant attempt to politicize the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, erode our nation’s legal obligations, and reject our historical commitments to the most vulnerable,” reads the statement.
These groups and other advocacy groups have previously said the Trump-Vance administration’s overall immigration policies have put LGBTQ migrants and asylum seekers at increased risk.
The State Department’s 2024 human rights report that it released in August “erased” LGBTQ people. Immigration Equality in response to this omission noted these reports “serve as key evidence for asylum seekers, attorneys, judges, and advocates who rely on them to assess human rights conditions and protection claims worldwide.”
The Trump-Vance administration on Jan. 20 — the day it took office — issued several immigration-specific executive orders that, among other things, suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and shut down the CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) One app that allowed asylum seekers to schedule an appointment at a U.S. port of entry on the Mexican border.
Individual refugees and advocacy groups have challenged the suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program in federal court.
Casa Frida, an organization that works with upwards of 300 LGBTQ asylum seekers and migrants throughout Mexico, is among the organizations that had to curtail programs after the Trump-Vance administration in January suspended nearly all U.S. foreign aid spending.
“The Trump administration’s decision to put a cap of only 7,500 refugees for the year will have mortal consequences for thousands of LGBTQI+ refugees,” said Immigration Equality Executive Director Aaron C. Morris.
ORAM Executive Director Steve Roth said the 7,500 cap is a “moral failure” and “a deliberate abandonment of the world’s most vulnerable.”
Human Rights First President Uzra Zeya is a career Foreign Service officer who was most recently the under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights during the Biden-Harris administration. Zeya in a statement described the cap as “a national disgrace and yet another new low for this administration.”
“It endangers the lives of refugees in dire need of resettlement around the world,” she said. “All too often LGBTQI people who escape persecution in their home countries are targeted again in neighboring countries,” added Zeya. “The lives of real people are on the line. Members of Congress must demand that the administration restore this vital lifeline.”
EXCLUSIVE: Garcia, Markey reintroduce bill to require US promotes LGBTQ rights abroad
Could lower rates, lagging condo sales lure buyers to the table?
Gay, straight men bond over finances, single fatherhood in Mosaic show
High cost of living shuts essential workers out, threatens D.C.’s economic stability
New book highlights long history of LGBTQ oppression
Pro-trans candidates triumph despite millions in transphobic ads
Democratic Socialism won’t win the whole country
US bishops ban gender-affirming care at Catholic hospitals
Gottmik and Violet Chachki are bringing drag excellence across the country with ‘The Knockout Tour’
Salisbury, Md. rainbow crosswalk removed on Veterans Day
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Politics4 days ago
Pro-trans candidates triumph despite millions in transphobic ads
-
Opinions4 days ago
Democratic Socialism won’t win the whole country
-
National4 days ago
US bishops ban gender-affirming care at Catholic hospitals
-
Drag5 days ago
Gottmik and Violet Chachki are bringing drag excellence across the country with ‘The Knockout Tour’