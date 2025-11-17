PHOTOS: Cheers to Out Sports!

The 2025 Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America Pageant was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, Nov. 7. Victoria Bohmore was crowned the winner, with Lady Lords named first alternate. Bohmore and Lords both qualify to compete against the winners of the Miss Gay Maryland America Pageant as well as other state and regional title holders from across the nation at the Miss Gay America Pageant in January.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)