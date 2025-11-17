Photos
PHOTOS: Cheers to Out Sports!
LGBTQ homeless youth services organization honors local leagues
The Wanda Alston Foundation held a “Cheers to Out Sports!” event at the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center on Monday, Nov. 17. The event was held by the LGBTQ homeless youth services organization to honor local LGBTQ sports leagues for their philanthropic support.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Whitman-Walker Gala
LGBTQ community health organization holds annual event at Ritz-Carlton
The Whitman-Walker 2025 Gala was held at the Ritz-Carlton Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America
Victoria Bohmore crowned in regional pageant held at Freddie’s Beach Bar
The 2025 Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America Pageant was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, Nov. 7. Victoria Bohmore was crowned the winner, with Lady Lords named first alternate. Bohmore and Lords both qualify to compete against the winners of the Miss Gay Maryland America Pageant as well as other state and regional title holders from across the nation at the Miss Gay America Pageant in January.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Halloween
Costumed revelers enjoy a spooky night at Kiki, Crush
LGBTQ venues Kiki and Crush Dance Bar were packed with costumed partiers on Friday night for Halloween festivities.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)