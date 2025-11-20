Guillermo Diaz on his role as a queer, Latino actor in Hollywood

In a challenging year for D.C. and the local LGBTQ community, it’s important to remember that there are people, places, and organizations that work hard each day to support us. From activists to bartenders, politicians to drag queens, the Blade’s annual review of D.C.’s best is a welcome break from the news.

We need to support our queer-owned businesses now so please review the list and then patronize as many of them as you can. Our community has a long history of pulling together and dancing our way to better days, so you know what to do.

This was a big year for our annual friendly competition with more than 5,000 nominations in 75 categories and nearly 20,000 votes. The Blade’s Stephen Rutgers coordinated the voting, while Michael Key shot most of the photos. This year’s contributing writers are: Lou Chibbaro Jr., Michael K. Lavers, Joe Reberkenny, Kevin Naff, Tinashe Chingarande, Shreya Jyotishi, Evan Caplan, and Patrick Folliard.

This year’s Local Hero Award goes to Stonewall Sports, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month, in recognition of all its leaders do to promote unity in our community and to give back. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.

Local Hero: Stonewall Sports

(Photo by John Jack Photography; courtesy of Stonewall Sports)

stonewallsports.org

Sports, for a lot of LGBTQ people, stir up complicated feelings — for some, they bring back memories of uncomfortable gym classes or the sense of not quite fitting in with other teammates. Stonewall Sports, a community-based nonprofit for LGBTQ people and their allies, was created to push back against the idea that sports aren’t a welcoming space for queer people — and to build a place where the community can grow, thrive, and support one another.

Founded in D.C. in 2010 by Martin Espinoza, Mark Gustafson, Melvin Thomas, Scott Moorehead, and Scott Filter, Stonewall Sports began as a small kickball team. Fifteen years later, it has exploded into a national network with 27 chapters across the U.S., offering a wide range of sports in the DMV — including billiards, bocce, climbing, dodgeball, and kickball.

“We seek to be the premier social sports organization for LGBTQIA+ individuals in the DMV and nationwide, really focusing on building community that lasts,” Stonewall President Stu Wales told the Blade. “This is an opportunity for people to feel comfortable in their own identity in organized sports… to participate fully without having to worry about who they are.”

Stonewall Sports’s mission is clear: sports for all. At a time when trans athletes are being singled out and excluded from participation, the organization continues to provide inclusive, affirming spaces for every member of the LGBTQ community. “We make sure everyone feels welcome — from how we recruit to how we build teams — so no one ever has to question if they belong here,” Wales said.

But building community isn’t the only thing Stonewall Sports has achieved. Over the past 15 years, the organization has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities.

“We’re as much a philanthropic organization as we are a social sports organization,” Wales said. “There was one year where we raised over $100,000 just in a single year, and that really demonstrated our commitment to one of our key pillars — that was part of what we were founded on and what sets us apart from other local social sports organizations in the DMV.”

From donating money to Whitman-Walker Health, DC Black Pride, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, and House with a Heart senior pet sanctuary — just to name a few — the organization continues to reinvest in the community in a wide array of ways.

Whether it’s on the National Mall on Sundays for kickball or in Logan Circle on Wednesdays for bocce, Stonewall Sports continues to bring people together — on and off the field — proving that in D.C., sports can be competitive, impactful, and community-driven.

Stonewall Kickball (Washington Blade photo by Thomas Hausman)

NIGHTLIFE

Best Drag Queen: Cake Pop!

Cake Pop! (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

From her larger-than-life costumes to her beat-thumping DJ sets and growing “Pop” drag family, Cake Pop has quickly become a fixture in D.C.’s drag scene. The Chicago-born, D.C.-based queen is constantly on the move — whether she’s hosting a show, spinning a set, or running her “Pop-Up” bar that took over the top floor of Pitchers earlier this year. After first winning Best Drag Queen in 2022, Cake Pop is once again taking the crown — proving she’s a true D.C. favorite.

Editor’s Choice: Sasha Adams Sanchez

Best Drag King: King Molasses

King Molasses (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

For the fourth year in a row, the freshly crowned “King of Drag” has taken home another honor. King Molasses knows how to command a stage — delivering performances that get the crowd cheering for the sticky-sweet king. With more than 37,000 Instagram followers, Molasses showcases a bold mix of color, confidence, and masculine flair. Fresh off winning the first-ever drag king reality TV competition in July, this is one king D.C. is more than happy to bow down to.

Editor’s Choice: Dylan Dickherson

Best Transgender Performer: Gigi Paris Couture

Gigi Paris Couture (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Hailing from Arlington across the Potomac, Gigi Paris Couture is a celebrated name in DMV drag and beyond. With a career spanning decades, Miss Couture has dazzled audiences nationwide with her stunning performances and sexy, show-stopping costumes. Her trophy case is as impressive as her talent: most recently winning Miss Perry’s in 2023, along with Miss Freddie’s 2015, Miss Diamond International 2007, Miss Tennessee Continental 2003, Miss New York, New York Continental 2002, and Miss Luchos Continental 2001. With so many crowns, it’s a wonder she has room for them all.

Editor’s Choice: Brooke N Hymen

Best Drag Show: Daddy Issues at Kiki

Daddy Issues at Kiki (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

915 U St., N.W.

dcwannahaveakiki.com

Who says drag is only for the weekends? Not Daddy Issues! Each Wednesday at 10 p.m., some of the DMV’s best drag performers take over the second-floor stage at Kiki with incredible performances, games, and a vibe that “might help you catch a daddy!” Hosted by Evry Pleasure and featuring a rotating cast including Cake Pop, Druex Sidora, Indiana Bones, and Crimsyn, this midweek extravaganza proves that drag in D.C. never takes a day off.

Editor’s Choice: Freddie’s Follies

Best LGBTQ Party: Flower Factory

Flower Factory (Photo by Jake Stronko)

1223 Connecticut Ave., N.W.

@flowerfactoryparty

Since its debut in 2021, this queer DJ collective dance party has become a staple of D.C.’s LGBTQ nightlife. Held once a month at Zebbie’s Garden in Dupont Circle, Flower Factory turns the neighborhood into a cross between a daytime rave, Studio 54, and your favorite gay bar. If it’s the second Sunday of the month and you spot fabulously dressed revelers radiating color, florals, and queer joy, odds are they’re heading to Flower. The collective has grown immensely over the past few years, spinning sets at Somos in Mexico City, venues across Provincetown and New York City, and even hosting a special WorldPride party in 2025 — and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Editor’s Choice: Grizzly Bear Happy Hour

Best Bartender: Stephen Sides, Little Gay Pub

Stephen Sides (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1100 P St., N.W.

thelittlegaypub.com

With his warm smile and handsome facial hair, Stephen Sides is one face you definitely want to see on the other side of the bar. Sides has an extensive history in the food service industry, and an even longer list of friends who request LGP’s signature espresso martini poured by him. Whether it’s a busy Friday night or a quiet weekday, Stephen makes every guest feel like part of the little gay family.

Editor’s Choice: Ben Oursler, Annie’s

Best DJ: DJ Honey

DJ Honey (Photo courtesy of DJ Honey)

@djhoney215

Honey Johnson, better known as DJ Honey, continues to break barriers as a Black lesbian DJ, spinning at venues across the country. From BET events to World AIDS Day celebrations and even the Library of Congress, her resume proves that success comes from hard work. Her unique style gives a platform to underrepresented musical talent in Thurst Lounge and beyond, making every set unforgettable.

Editor’s Choice: DJ Matt Bailer

Best Neighborhood Bar: As You Are Bar

As You Are (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

500 8th St., S.E.

asyouaredc.com

As You Are doesn’t just see itself as a café turned nightclub — it proudly brands itself as home. Owners Jo McDaniel and Rach “Coach” Pike are no strangers to LGBTQ nightlife, both having worked at A League of Her Own in Adams Morgan. This dynamic duo built their own “haven for queer expression and connection,” with a special spotlight on Sapphic events and DJs, a scene that can be hard to find elsewhere. Whether you’re coming for coffee, cocktails, or a night of dancing, As You Are makes everyone feel welcome.

Editor’s Choice: Number Nine

Best Outdoor Drinking: Trade

Trade (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1410 14th St., N.W.

tradebardc.com

Edging out LGP, which won last year, Trade snagged the top spot this year likely due to its sizeable patio, newly expanded during Pride season. With echoes of erstwhile Town patio, Trade’s outdoor space brings the gay community together to enjoy its XL happy hour around the brightly lit tree that stands at attention in the center of the space.

Editor’s Choice: Little Gay Pub

Best Happy Hour Presented by ABSOLUT: Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1607 17th St., N.W.

annieparamountdc.com

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse has been a Dupont Circle fixture for more than 75 years. George Katinas opened the restaurant in 1948 on the corner of 17th and Church streets, N.W., where JR.’s is now located. He later renamed it in honor of his sister Annie. Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, which is now located on 17th Street between Corcoran and R streets, continues to welcome locals and visitors alike with its signature cocktails, food, and camaraderie.

Editor’s Choice: Crush

Best LGBTQ Bar: Crush

Cast members of Queer Eye visit Crush Dance Bar in August. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

2007 14th St., N.W.

crushbardc.com

Crush Dance Bar, which opened in the busy U Street corridor in 2023, is one of the city’s most popular LGBTQ establishments.

Its walls — adorned with posters of Lady Gaga, Kylie Mingoue, Janet Jackson, and myriad other pop divas — provide the perfect backdrop for revelers who are looking to let loose. Owners Stephen Rutgers and Mark Rutstein have succeeded in making Crush the city’s “all-inclusive nightlife destination on 14th Street.”

Editor’s Choice: Trade

Best LGBTQ-Friendly Bar: Dacha Beer Garden

Dacha Beer Garden (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Multiple locations

dachabeergarden.com

Dacha, a longstanding popular outdoor watering hole, is not officially a gay bar. Yet, you will consistently see groups of D.C.’s LGBTQ community hanging out at Dacha Beer Garden drinking boots of beer and enjoying a selection off the German-style beer garden’s extensive menu. With its giant murals of gay icons Elizabeth Taylor at the Shaw location and Jackie Onassis in the Navy Yard spot, it’s easy to see why gay, straight, and truly everyone can find something to enjoy.

Editor’s Choice: Jane Jane

Best LGBTQ Bar Outside the District: Freddie’s Beach Bar

Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

555 23rd St. S

Arlington, Va.

freddiesbeachbar.com

The DMV LGBTQ bar scene discussion must mention longstanding Freddie’s Beach Bar in National Landing, Arlington. Freddie’s has been a staple in the area since it opened more than 20 years ago. Serving classic cocktails and a full menu, the bar is also known for its infamous Sunday Buffet Brunch, and daily events including drag shows, bingo, and karaoke, it makes sense that Washington Blade readers have voted Freddie’s the best “LGBTQ+ but straight friendly restaurant and bar” outside of the District for several years.

Editor’s Choice: Baltimore Eagle

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Theater Presented by Wild Side Media: Arena Stage

Arena Stage (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1101 6th St., S.W.

Arenastage.org

Famous for its in-the-round productions, the Tony Award-winning Arena Stage located just steps from the Wharf, is the country’s largest theater committed to presenting American plays and playwrights.

Arena is currently presenting the Broadway bound revival of “Damn Yankees” (through Nov. 9) directed by Sergio Trujillo and starring Rob McClure as Applegate, Ana Villafañe as Lola, and Jordan Donica as Joe. It’s a fresh take on a beloved classic.

Editor’s Choice: Studio Theatre

Best Theater Production: “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” Gala Hispanic Theatre

Actors Martín Ruiz as Molina (left) and Rodrigo Pedreira as Valentín in GALA Hispanic Theatre’s production of ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman.’ (Photo by Daniel Martínez González)

3333 14th St., N.W.

Galatheatre.org

In September, GALA Hispanic Theatre in Columbia Heights kicked off its 50th anniversary season with an exciting revival production of out playwright Manuel Puig’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman”

First a novel published in 1976 (the same year GALA was founded), then a play, followed by a Broadway musical and films, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” is a stunningly enduring work. GALA’s production was brought to life by a triad of queer talent including director José Luis Arellano, and appealing actors Martín Ruiz and Rodrigo Pedreira

Editor’s Choice: “Summer, 1976,” Studio Theatre

Best Live Music in D.C. Presented by Wild Side Media: 9:30 Club

9:30 Club (Photo by Farrah Skeiky)

815 V St., N.W.

930.com

No stranger to the Blade’s “Best of,” the 9:30 club has been a favorite of DMV audiences in search of live entertainment since 1980. Over the years, the key destination venue has hosted a wide range of artists ranging from the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Alison Moyet to Tony Bennett, making it one of the most respected live music spots in America.

Editor’s Choice: The Anthem

Best Live Music Outside of D.C.: Wolf Trap

Wolf Trap (Photo courtesy of Wolf Trap)

1551 Trap Rd.

Vienna, Va.

Wolftrap.org

In nearby Northern Virginia, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts boasts a sprawling green campus with a major theater as well as smaller other venues all with pitch perfect acoustics.

Arvind Manocha, the out president and CEO of Northern Virginia’s Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts for more than a decade, loves his job. And for him, part of that means promoting diversity and queer inclusion.

As part of its impactful lineup, Wolf Trap presents “Out & About,” an annual two-day outdoor music festival spotlighting LGBTQ artists and vocal allies. With the new musical event, Manocha and his programming team bring together entertainment and visibility by featuring big queer names like headliner Brandi Carlisle.

Editor’s Choice: Merriweather Post Pavilion

Best Local Artist Presented by Wild Side Media: Miss Grace David

Miss Grace David (Photo by Farrah Skeiky)

missgracedavid.com

Miss Grace David is a Black, queer, and non-binary femme performance and textile artist based in the D.C. area. By using character performance, textile production, world-making, and storytelling, their work connects human emotion and personal experience with visual abstraction.

Editor’s Choice: Diane D’Costa

Best Museum: National Museum of African American History & Culture

National Museum of African American History & Culture (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1400 Constitution Ave., N.W.

nmaahc.si.edu

Since opening its doors in 2016, the museum has engaged millions of people worldwide, sharing the unvarnished truth about African-American experiences, advances, and contributions. The anti-DEI crusade of the Trump administration serves as a reminder of the important role museums play in telling the full American story. The museum remains closed due to the federal government shutdown.

Editor’s Choice: National Gallery of Art

Best Professional Sports Team: Washington Spirit

Washington Spirit (Photo courtesy of Washington Spirit)

For the second year in a row, Blade readers voted the Washington Spirit, D.C.’s premier professional women’s soccer team, as the best local professional sports team. The highly regarded team last year was ranked second in the National Women’s Sports League.

It has consistently supported local LGBTQ groups like SMYAL, and its many LGBTQ fans believe Washington Spirit understands the importance of playing hard and supporting LGBTQ representation in sports.

Editor’s Choice: Washington Commanders

COMMUNITY & BUSINESS

Most Committed Activist: Preston Mitchum

Preston Mitchum (Photo by Kollin Benson)

An acclaimed D.C. attorney and digital creator, Preston Mitchum is described online by people who know him as a Black, queer advocate and activist, with a focus on the power of Black people, young people, and queer, trans, and non-binary people

With more than a decade of legal and policy experience, he has worked for and or provided support for more organizations and causes you can shake a stick at in the areas of racial and gender justice, LGBTQ liberation, and reproductive health, rights, and justice policies.

As a respected public speaker, he has appeared on TV news programs and was quoted in news publications, including the Washington Post, on the wide range of issues on which he has worked. “A force to be reckoned with, Preston Mitchum isn’t just a name, it’s a symbol of commitment, passion, and the embodiment of change,” one of his admirers states in an online posting.

Editor’s Choice: Jordyn White

Best LGBTQ Public Official: George Garcia

George Garcia (Photo by Judy Schloss)

D.C. Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnership

George Garcia served as Director of Operations for the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs since September 2024, and prior to that he served as the LGBTQ Affairs office’s Grants and Partnerships Specialist since February 2023. In early October of this year, he began a new job as Deputy Director of Operations and Finance for the Mayor’s Office of Volunteerism and Partnerships, which is also known as Serve DC.

He is described in an LGBTQ Affairs Office statement as a dedicated community leader with more than 14 years of experience advocating for underserved populations, especially within the LGBTQ community. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from D.C.’s American University, where he honed his expertise in public policy, strategic planning, and leadership. While working in the LGBTQ Affairs Office, he played a lead role in the city’s support for WorldPride events this year, “coordinating 10 community coalitions and managing a $5 million budget.”

Editor’s Choice: Council member Zachary Parker

Best Community Ally: Robert White

D.C. Council member Robert White (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

An At-Large member of the D.C. City Council since 2016, Robert White has emerged as one of the Council’s strongest supporters and allies of the LGBTQ community. He currently chairs the Council’s Committee on Housing. And in September he announced he is a candidate for the D.C. congressional delegate seat for which he is running in the city’s June 2026 Democratic primary.

A self-described proud fifth generation Washingtonian and an attorney, he has served prior to being elected to the Council as the city’s first Director of Community Outreach for the D.C. Office of the Attorney General. He currently also serves as an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center.

Editor’s Choice: Erin Palmer

Best Medical Provider: Whitman-Walker Health

(Photo courtesy of Whitman-Walker Health)

1201 Sycamore St., S.E.

whitman-walker.org

Whitman-Walker Health was founded in 1973 as the Gay Men’s VD Clinic as a volunteer operation in a church basement before incorporating as the Whitman-Walker Clinic in 1978. It was named after poet Walt Whitman and Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a physician who worked in D.C. during the Civil War before becoming a women’s rights activist.

It became a leading first responder to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, providing medical care and support for gay men and others impacted by the epidemic. It has since expanded into a comprehensive community health center with services that include primary care, dental, mental health, and legal aid, with a continued focus on serving the LGBTQ community in the D.C. metro area.

Editor’s Choice: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Best Non-Profit: SMYAL

SMYAL Executive Director Erin Whelan speaks at the 2025 SMYAL Fall Brunch. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

410 7th St., S.E.

smyal.org

Celebrating its 41st anniversary this year, SMYAL continues its role as an acclaimed service provider for LGBTQ youth in the D.C. area. Through its after-school programs, counseling services, and LGBTQ youth drop-in center, SMYAL provides LGBTQ youth with safe spaces to express themselves, find support, and build community.

Among other things, it awards $35,000 in scholarships to students each year and provides education and training for adults working with LGBTQ youth in schools, housing programs, local government agencies, and hospitals. SMYAL’s Youth Housing Program provides transitional housing for at least 55 LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness.

Editor’s Choice: The D.C. Center

Best LGBTQ Center Outside of D.C.: Pride Center of Maryland

2418 St. Paul St.

Baltimore, Md.

pridecenter.org

The Pride Center of Maryland, which serves as an LGBTQ community center, provides a wide range of services for youth, adults, seniors, and families. It states on its website that its programs “are designed to meet the diverse needs of our community and provide a safe and welcoming space for all.”

Its programs include mental health counseling, HIV health services, support groups, education and training, a computer lab, and a game room along with space for community events and meetings. While its headquarters is based in Baltimore, its website points out it has “a presence throughout the state, including Prince George’s County, Montgomery County, Frederick, and Charles counties, and conducts outreach and education activities within those counties.”

Editor’s Choice: CAMP Rehoboth

Best Day Trip: Annapolis

Annapolis, Md. (Photo by SeanPavonePhoto/Bigstock)

downtownannapolispartnership.org

Less than an hour from D.C., Annapolis makes the perfect day trip. With its charming streets, historic waterfront, and the Naval Academy’s good-looking midshipmen, Maryland’s state capital is filled with visual pleasures. What’s more, Annapolis offers a range of attractions, including parks, galleries, and museums that cater to the LGBTQ community. For more information go to annapolispride.org.

Editor’s Choice: Baltimore

Best Adult Store: Bite the Fruit

Bite the Fruit (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1723 Connecticut Ave., N.W. (second floor)

bitethefruit.online

Go ahead, succumb to the temptation found at Bite the Fruit. The busy queer-owned Dupont Circle retailer of adult novelties and provocative apparel specializes in promoting “healthy sexual and sensual exploration.”

Editor’s Choice: What’s Your Pleasure DC

Best Local Content Creator: Bri Battle, @queertalkdc

Bri Battle (Photo courtesy of Bri Battle)

instagram.com/queertalkdc

Bri Battle’s @queertalkdc promises to inform readers about “everything queer in the DMV and beyond.” Some of the events and organizations Battle has promoted include DMV Dyke Camp 2025, All Things Go, and the Columbia Mental Health clinics. Battle has also championed taking oneself out as a form of self-care.

Editor’s Choice: AJ Dronkers, @aj_dc

Best Local Website: Washingtonian Problems

instagram.com/washingtonianprobs

Washingtonian Problems is a website that revels in “celebrating the quirks and spirit of the District.” Some of its recent posts highlight the impact of the federal government shutdown in D.C., such as asking readers about local businesses that are “doing government shutdown specials.” Others note U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other Capitol Hill personalities who try to make their mark in the nation’s capital.

Editor’s Choice: Popville

Best Local TV/Radio Personality: Tommy McFly, NBC4

Tommy McFly (Photo by Jonathan Thorpe)

Tommy McFly has been a fixture on local airwaves for more than a decade. Washingtonians can currently watch him doing “The Scene” on NBC4.

“I’m proud to be surrounded by so many incredibly talented queer media professionals in D.C.,” McFly told the Washington Blade. “Just like on the airwaves, our vibrant community is made better because so many people feel they can live their lives authentically here — at work, in public, and at home. I know that isn’t the case everywhere. It’s something we need to cherish. And we have a responsibility to keep bringing everyone along.”

McFly was in the closet when he moved to D.C. in 2006. He said the city since then “has embraced me and my husband, Chrys, in countless ways.”

“But the opportunity to be your neighbor — a friendly face on TV, at live events, in your feed and on the street — is the most incredible gift, and one I’ll never take for granted,” said McFly.

Editor’s Choice: Lorenzo Hall, WUSA 9

Best Fitness or Workout Spot: VIDA Fitness

VIDA Fitness (Photo courtesy of VIDA)

Multiple locations

vidafitness.com

For the second year in a row, VIDA Fitness is the most popular gym among LGBTQ Washingtonians.

Vida has locations in Logan Circle, the Navy Yard, City Center, U Street, Ballston, and Reston. The exclusive Penthouse Pool at the U Street location remains the go-to summer destination for locals who don’t want to schlep to the beach.

Editor’s Choice: Barry’s Bootcamp

Best Lawyer: Erin Palmer

Erin Palmer (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Erin Palmer has been the associate director of the Pro Bono Institute’s Corporate Pro Bono project since 2024. The organization’s website notes she “brings extensive experience in legal ethics, litigation, and public interest advocacy.”

She is an alum of the American University Washington College of Law and of the University of Pennsylvania. Palmer is also a former member of the D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission.

Runner-up: Chase Strangio

Best Dentist: Dr. Robert McKernan, Big Gay Smiles

Dr. Robert McKernan (Photo by Sam Fatima)

biggaysmiles.com

Dr. Robert McKernan of Big Gay Smiles continues to make Washingtonians “smile with Pride.”

“Big Gay Smiles Dental is an LGBTQ2IA+ owned practice that prioritizes comfort, quality, and community,” says Big Gay Smiles on its website. “We understand the stressors related to going to the dentist and actively work to redefine what it means to provide queer- (and ally-) focused dental care.”

Big Gay Smiles also donates 10 percent of its annual revenue to HIV/AIDS service organizations.

Editor’s Choice: Dr. Gregory Martin, DDS

Best Amateur Sports League: Rogue Cornhole

Rogue Cornhole (Photo courtesy of Rogue Leauge Sports)

rlsports.org/cornhole

Rogue Cornhole describes itself as a “fun, socially minded, LGBTQ+ non-profit that strives to better our communities through volunteer efforts and raising funds for local non-profit organizations. The group, while championing cornhole, pledges to “have fun, cherish friendships, meet new people, and to be engaged with and committed to bettering our community through educational efforts.”

Editor’s Choice: DC Front Runners

Best LGBTQ Social Group: Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform ‘Passports’ at the Lincoln Theatre in March. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

gmcw.org

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, has inspired gay men and many others since its founding more than 40 years ago. The chorus, which has performed at the White House, the Kennedy Center, and many other famed institutions, currently includes more than 250 members. It remains “the LGBTQ+ voice of equality in the nation’s capital.”

Editor’s Choice: Capital Sapphics

Best Local Businessperson: Russwin Francisco, Bite the Fruit

Russwin Francisco (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1723 Connecticut Ave., N.W. (second floor)

bitethefruit.online

Established in 2012 in D.C., Bite the Fruit is gay-owned, straight-friendly and kink forward. It is a peerless retailer of adult novelties and provocative apparel that promotes healthy sexual and sensual exploration.

Editor’s Choice: Gregory Jones, Capital Center for Psychotherapy & Wellness

Best Clergy: Bishop Thomas Wieczorek

Bishop Thomas Wieczorek (Photo courtesy of Wieczorek)

Thomas Wieczorek is a priest with the D.C.-based affiliate parish of St. Mary’s National Catholic Church of North America; he was elected auxiliary bishop in 2022.

Wieczroek has held many titles during his lifetime: award-winning newspaper reporter, baker, police officer, fire chief, deputy and director of public safety, city manager, and consultant. He is active in D.C. and other communities, having been the vice chairperson of Capital Pride, chairperson of Ionia-Montcalm County Domestic Violence Program, and other groups.

Editor’s Choice: Rev. Dr. Adalphie Johnson

Best Real Estate Agent: Michael Moore, Compass

Michael Moore (Photo courtesy of Michael Moore)

1313 14th St., N.W.

michaelmoorehomesdc.com

Michael Moore cares about doing good work for people through each step of the buying and selling process. For him, the client experience is the heart of the business, and his commitment to investing in the longevity of those relationships defines his career. He’s also been a longtime advocate for AIDS LifeCycle bike rides, Caron Treatment Centers, and Food and Friends.

Editor’s Choice: Lamar Brathwaite, Coldwell Banker

Best Real Estate Group: Bediz Group, RLAH

Bediz Group (Photo courtesy of Bediz Group)

Multiple locations

202-642-1616

bediz.com

The Bediz Group is a real estate team of seven agents and this is its fifth win in this category. In addition to real estate services, Bediz Group also offers an in-house creative team that provides high-caliber marketing collateral that ensures your property stands out. The group’s weekly emails reach more than 3,600 readers and it promotes its listings on its social media platforms.

Editor’s Choice: The Tom Buerger Team, Compass

Best LGBTQ-Owned Business: LGBT+ Counseling Collaborative

(Photo by Cindy Kane Photography; courtesy LGBT+ Counseling Collaborative)

lgbtcounselingdmv.com

This collaborative is a dedicated team of queer and trans-identifying psychotherapists serving LGBTQ+ clients, their families, and allies. The group’s mission is to provide culturally competent, social justice oriented, queer affirming, neurodiverse-informed, and trauma informed therapeutic services to clients who want to actively engage in healing and processing around personal history, generational cycles, and systemic issues with clinicians who have similar lived experiences and values.

Editor’s Choice: Urban Adventures

Most LGBTQ-Friendly Workplace: Stratus Firm

Stratus Firm (Photo courtesy of Stratus Firm)

stratusfirm.com

Stratus specializes in events that are dynamic, large-scale, and production-heavy and produces high-impact experiences for a wide range of corporations, associations, and nonprofits.

Editor’s Choice: Whitman-Walker Health

Best Home Furnishings: Miss Pixie’s

Miss Pixie’s (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1830 Columbia Rd., N.W.

misspixies.com

Established in 1997, Miss Pixie’s opened at 1810 Adams Mill Rd. NW in Adams Morgan in a tiny 550-square-foot space with 18-foot ceilings. Miss Pixie quickly learned to “stack it deep and sell it cheap,” and most of the weekly inventory was gone by the end of each week.

Sadly, Miss Pixie’s announced the store is closing on Oct. 31 so stop by soon for 20 percent off many items.

Editor’s Choice: West Elm

Best Pet Business or Vet: City Paws Animal Hospital

1823 14th St., N.W.

citypaws-14th.com

City Paws has assembled a team of caring, compassionate, and highly skilled veterinary professionals who share the same dedication to delivering the highest quality veterinary care while building solid and lasting client relationships.

Editor’s Choice: Canino Dog Boutique

Best Salon/Spa: Logan 14

Logan 14 (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1314 14th St., N.W.

logan14salonspa.com

Logan 14 Aveda Lifestyle Salon & Spa is the winner for the ninth consecutive year. The salon places an environmentally conscious, queer-affirming focus on hair, skin and makeup services. The LGBTQ-owned salon strives to create a nurturing environment and uses entirely naturally derived Aveda products. Guests can opt for medspa treatments in addition to traditional salon services, all of which promote rejuvenation. The 14th Street salon opened in 2010 and features a 75% LGBTQ clientele.

Editor’s Choice: Bang Salon

Best Med Spa: ProMD Health

ProMD Health (Photo courtesy of ProMD Health)

1003 K St., N.W. #835

promdhealth.com

Editor’s Choice: Javan Wellness

Best Hotel: Eaton DC

The Pride room in the Eaton Hotel was prepared for WorldPride 2025. (Washington Blade photo by Joe Reberkenny)

1201 K St., N.W.

eatonworkshop.com

Eaton DC was the 2024 Editor’s Choice in this category. A member of World Rainbow Hotels, Eaton DC is focused on diverse cultural programming, equitable community-building, and environmental sustainability. This flagship location is LGBTQ-friendly and offers an inclusive safe space for guests. The boutique hotel is also home to a Pride-themed hotel suite, featuring Marsha P. Johnson’s quotes on the wall, rainbow decor and decorations based on feedback from LGBTQ hotel staff. The hotel is nestled downtown, walking distance from the National Mall. Eaton Workshop’s original location is in Hong Kong.

Editor’s Choice: Dupont Circle Hotel

Best House of Worship: Sixth & I

Sixth & I (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

600 I St., N.W.

sixthandi.org

Sixth & I is the winner for the second year in a row. The multi-denominational and non-membership institution is housed in a historic 1908 synagogue. The synagogue offers cultural and spiritual programming ranging from comedy, concerts, and live podcasts. Past live entertainment included talks from Janelle Monáe, Jonathan Van Ness and Ocean Vuong. Sixth & I also offers a range of LGBTQ-inclusive services and events, including Pride Shabbat services, gay weddings and other community events.

Editor’s Choice: Metropolitan Community Church of DC

Best Tattoo Parlor: Second Son Tattoo

Second Son Tattoo (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1712 14th St., N.W. (third floor)

secondsontattoo.com

This tattoo and piercing shop located just north of Logan Circle prioritizes safe and enjoyable experiences for its clients. While the shop isn’t LGBTQ owned, Second Son Tattoo strives to create custom tattoos best fit to customers’ wishes. The shop’s eight artists specialize in a variety of artistic specialties, including black and grey realism, florals, anime, and line work.

Editor’s Choice: Tattoo Paradise

Best LGBTQ Event: Capital Pride

The 2025 WorldPride Parade (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride, an annual LGBTQ parade and festival held in June, is Washington’s premier Pride celebration. A parade featuring community organizations, corporate sponsors and local businesses, a street festival, a gala and a block party are just some of Capital Pride’s many featured events, all organized by the Capital Pride Alliance. The event originated as Gay Pride Day, a one-day block party, in 1975; the event is now a multi-day celebration that lights up a variety of neighborhoods. Capital Pride is set to be held from June 8-14 in 2026.

Editor’s Choice: Miss Adams Morgan Pageant

Best WorldPride Event: WorldPride Music Festival

Jennifer Lopez performs at the WorldPride Music Festival. (Screen capture via Jennifer Lopez/YouTube)

worldpridedc.org/events/music-festival-global-dance-party/

The WorldPride Music Festival served as the District’s dance party on June 6 and 7 for the 50th year of Capital Pride. The two-day music festival was held on RFK Festival Grounds on the banks of the Anacostia River. Featured artists included Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan and Reneé Rapp. The WorldPride Music Festival is set to be held in Amsterdam in 2026.

Editor’s Choice: MIXTAPE Pride Party

Best Diversity of Pride: DC Black Pride

Ts Madison speaks at the 2025 Black Pride Opening Reception. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1001 16th St., N.W.

dcblackpride.org

DC Black Pride, held on Memorial Day weekend, raises awareness and funding for HIV/AIDS while celebrating Black Pride and community. The event began with a Black Gay and Lesbian Pride event in 1991 and has since blossomed into an event of 500,000 Black LGBTQ attendees and allies. As the catalyst for Black Pride events, more than 50 cities globally center their celebrations around Washington’s model. The Center for Black Equity produces DC Black Pride annually.

Editor’s Choice: Trans Pride

Best Pride Outside of DC: Baltimore Pride

A scene from the 2024 Baltimore Pride Parade. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

baltimorepride.org

Baltimore Pride is the best non-D.C. winner for the second consecutive year. The Pride Center of Maryland hosts Baltimore Pride annually in celebration of LGBTQ contributions and diversity. The event began in 1975 with a peaceful activist demonstration and has since evolved into a range of events spread throughout the downtown area. The celebration takes place in and near Mount Vernon, Baltimore’s “gayborhood.” Typical events include the Pride Parade and Block Party, the Twilight on the Terrace Gala, Youth Pride and Pride in the Park.

Editor’s Choice: Virginia Pride, Richmond

Best Car Dealership: BMW of Fairfax

BMW of Fairfax (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

8427 Lee Hwy

Fairfax, Va.

bmwoffairfax.com

Editor’s Choice: DARCARS

Best Private School: Edmund Burke

(Photo courtesy of Edmund Burke School)

4101 Connecticut Ave., N.W.

burkeschool.org

Editor’s Choice: Maret School

FOOD & DRINK

Best Coffee Shop: Spark Social House

Spark Social House (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

2009 14th St., N.W.

spark-dc.com

Spark Social House, which opened in March 2025, is Washington’s first LGBTQ alcohol-free bar, but is also so much more than that. A community gathering place in the heart of D.C.’s LGTBQ nightlife center at 14th and U Streets, N.W., the two-story space serves coffee and tea during the day, bringing in friends, colleagues, and dates in an inclusive, welcoming space. And in the evening, it becomes a sober party, with DJs, performances, and events.

Editor’s Choice: Three Fifty Bakery & Coffee Bar

Best Outdoor Dining: Hank’s Oyster Bar

(Photo courtesy of Hank’s Oyster Bar)

Multiple locations

hanksoysterbar.com

With locations in Dupont, the Wharf, and Alexandria, this 20-year-old institution has collected numerous Blade awards, like Best Chef (owner Jamie Leeds) and Best Craft Cocktails. In Dupont, the outdoor patio is a classic scene, located right off 17th Street, for everything from first dates to catch-ups to events. As a community-oriented space, Hank’s has placed a sincere focus on being inclusive for its two decades, meaning that everyone is welcome on its breezy patio with both great food and great people watching. On the Wharf, The sweeping vistas pair especially well with oysters and lobster rolls.

Editor’s Choice: Barcelona

Best Restaurant: Tabard Inn

Tabard Inn (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1739 N St., N.W.

tabardinn.com

One of the oldest hotels in Washington, D.C., the Tabard Inn opened in 1922 in the style of an English manor and has been oozing charm ever since. While not gay-owned, it’s become a welcoming gathering space for LGBTQ locals and visitors, owing to its geography in Dupont Circle, eccentric nature, somewhat hidden locale, and diverse staff and clientele. The restaurant, started as a tea room, is full of art and warmth, and places a focus on mid-Atlantic cuisine.

Editor’s Choice: Red Hen

Best Brunch: Shaw’s Tavern

Brunch at Shaw’s Tavern (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

520 Florida Ave., N.W.

shawstavern.com

Shaw’s Tavern has been a mainstay of the LGBTQ community for many years, with LGBTQ management and a prime location by nightlife and culture. Boasting a large outdoor patio, this New American restaurant is primed for big brunch business (running an impressive seven hours, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.), especially wrapped around its bottomless mimosas and brunch cocktails and shots. Brunch brings sandwiches, flatbreads, waffles, lots of eggs, and a healthy dose of socializing.

Editor’s Choice: HER Diner

Best Brewery: Red Bear Brewing Company

Red Bear Brewing Company (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

209 M St., N.E.

redbear.beer

Having taken home Best Brunch, Best Neighborhood Bar, and Best Local Brewery awards in the past, this year, it’s back to win the Best Brewery award yet again. This gay-owned venue in the District hosts drag shows (including brunch), trivia, and stand-up performances, among other events, along with a big space for board games and casual conversation. It has poured brews with suggestive titles like “Hefe Don’t Preach,” “OktoBEARfest,” and “Tall, Dark and Nutty,” to name a few.

Editor’s Choice: DC Brau

Best Distillery: Republic Restoratives Distillery

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

1369 New York Ave., N.E.

republicrestoratives.com

Winning this honor multiple times, Republic Restoratives is women-owned, community-led, made in the District, and as activist-oriented as they come. Republic’s vodka, Civic Pride, was created out of frustration with popular brands co-opting the rainbow flag while also supporting organizations or efforts that directly harm LGBTQ people. It created and then quickly sold out bottles of “Madam” a bourbon-rye whiskey on whose label Kamala Harris’s smiling visage is featured.

Editor’s Choice: Cotton & Reed

Best Burger: Duke’s Grocery

Duke’s Grocery (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Multiple locations

dukesgrocery.com

The 2021, 2023, and 2024 winner, Duke’s Grocery serves burgers with a British accent. With locations in Dupont Circle (recently refreshed), Woodley Park, Navy Yard, and Foggy Bottom, this restaurant serves guests hearty portions of bar food. The burger has landed it on a whole bunch of lists, from Zagat to the Washington Post. Besides its famed Proper Burger, it also has salmon, Impossible, and Wagyu burgers. The Dupont location was closed for a year, undergoing a renovation, and recently reopened to royal fanfare.

Editor’s Choice: Lucky Buns

Best Pizza: Andy’s Pizza

Andy’s Pizza (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Multiple locations

eatandyspizza.com

Andy’s Pizza serves up pizza straight from the long and storied New York tradition. Featuring stone deck ovens, long-fermented dough, Wisconsin mozzarella, California tomatoes, and a skilled pizzaiolo named Andy, this neighborhood pizzeria brings New York to D.C. while serving classic combinations. Andy’s has seven spots across the area, including one spot in Shaw across from 9:30 club and near popular gay bars. Options include flavors like pepperoni and white sauce, but the whole pies come in a range of options, including a Buffalo crispy chicken and a vegan pie with plant-based cheese.

Editor’s Choice: We the Pizza

Best Ice Cream/Gelato: Yala Greek Ice Cream

Yala Greek Ice Cream (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

3143 N St., N.W.

yalagreekicecream.com

The newest scoop on the block, Yala Greek Ice Cream, started by Chrys Kefalas and Salah Czapary, blends flavors from their heritage with sugar and cream to create D.C.’s latest frozen treat obsession. From classics like chocolate and vanilla to adventurous flavors like “Mornings with Thea,” a Greek yogurt ice cream with orange preserves, Yala uses mix-ins like pistachios sourced from the EU and milk from Maryland “A2” cows, known for being easier to digest. With lines often stretching around the block, it’s easy to see why Yala has quickly become a favorite for locals craving something sweet and unique.

Editor’s Choice: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

Best Winery: Chester Gap Cellars

Chester Gap Cellars (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

4615 Remount Rd.

Front Royal, Va.

chestergapcellers.com

Located in Front Royal, Virginia, just a little over an hour from Washington, gay-owned and gay-friendly Chester Gap Cellars offers the best in valley vistas and delightful vintages. The small estate winery’s owners also have an Airbnb where guests can eat, sleep, enjoy the outdoor fire pit, and indulge in more vino.

Editor’s Choice: District Winery

REHOBOTH BEACH

Best Rehoboth Drag Queen: Magnolia Applebottom

Magnolia Applebottom (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

She’s done it again. Magnolia Applebottom (aka Jeremy Bernstein) is your pick for Best Rehoboth Drag Queen for the fourth consecutive year. At a time of anti-DEI crackdowns and legislative attacks on everything from drag to trans healthcare, the queens will show us the way as they have bravely done for decades. Magnolia remains a constant fierce and fearless presence not just in Rehoboth but throughout the Eastern Shore, from Salisbury to Milton, Del. Catch her at Diego’s in Rehoboth and during the month of October at the Milton Theater where Bernstein stars as Frank N Furter in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Editor’s Choice: Regina Cox

Best Rehoboth Drag Show: Splash Party with Magnolia at Diego’s

(Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

37298 Rehoboth Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

diegosbarnightclub.com

A second win for Magnolia this year and a repeat winner in this category from last year. The Splash Party at Diego’s remains one of the hottest events in town, Saturdays at 5 p.m. on the outdoor patio.

Editor’s Choice: Follies at the Beach, Freddie’s

Best Rehoboth-Area Live Show: Pamala Stanley at Diego’s

Pamala Stanley (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

37298 Rehoboth Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

diegosbarnightclub.com

The beloved Pamala Stanley celebrated her 20th year of performing in Rehoboth Beach this summer with her Sunday night dance party and Monday night piano show. The Monday event is on pause now that the summer season is over, but you can still catch Pamala on Sundays starting at 5 p.m. through New Year’s. After 20 years, Pamala’s show remains the place to be seen on Sundays as locals and tourists alike come together to party. It’s two hours of upbeat, infectiously joyful pop and disco peppered with Pamala’s inimitable humor and wit.

Editor’s Choice: Naughty Bingo with Magnolia Applebottom at Diego’s

Best Rehoboth Outdoor Dining: The Back Porch Café

The Back Porch Café (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

59 Rehoboth Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

backporchcafe.com

Many locals know about the important role that the Back Porch Café played in elevating Rehoboth’s culinary scene but not many realize how pivotal the 51-year-old restaurant was in bringing together the quiet town’s gay, straight, and trans communities. The Back Porch was an important gathering place for the town’s creative residents and a place not just for excellent food but for art exhibitions. Today, the Back Porch continues to serve up top-notch French fare in an unpretentious, welcoming setting. The outdoor patio is one of the few places in Rehoboth where you can dine al fresco in a private, convivial courtyard. After dinner, take time to stroll the restaurant and take in the art that adorns the walls. There’s a lot of fascinating history to be found in this irreplaceable icon of Rehoboth Beach.

Editor’s Choice: The Purple Parrot

Best Rehoboth Coffee Shop: Rise Up

Rise Up (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

502 Rehoboth Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

riseupcoffee.com

Rehoboth’s coffee scene is in flux after the recent closure of the town’s Starbucks. Rise Up is part of a small regional chain of coffeehouses that offers a small menu and a cocktail bar. But most visitors grab a coffee or latté and relax in the spacious lounge or outdoor patio complete with complimentary Wifi enabling you to work or just quietly doom scroll.

Editor’s Choice: The Coffee Mill

Best Rehoboth Restaurant: Blue Moon

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

35 Baltimore Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

bluemoonrehoboth.com

Perennial favorite Blue Moon remains on top after winning this category last year. With so much competition from regional and out-of-town chains like Atlas Restaurant Group, it’s nice to see a local, gay-owned restaurant continue to serve up the best food in town. Go early for the Moon’s excellent happy hour specials or to hear John Flynn on the piano then indulge in the luxurious lobster risotto or perhaps a comforting bowl of short rib stroganoff.

Editor’s Choice: Henlopen City Oyster House

Best Rehoboth Real Estate Agent: Andy Staton

Andy Staton (Photo courtesy of Andy Staton)

18949 Coastal Highway, Suite 304

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

shopdelawarehomes.com

After seven consecutive wins in this category by local legend Lee Ann Wilkinson, there’s a new agent atop the list. Longtime local Realtor Andy Staton is your pick for Best Rehoboth Realtor. The Andy Staton Group at Monument Sotheby’s “combines concierge style attention to customer detail to meet seller and buyer needs in a modern service-oriented approach,” according to its website. You may have seen Andy in his role as a TV host for the American Dream Network or in one of his videos promoting his love of pickleball.

Editor’s Choice: Chris Beagle

Best Rehoboth Business: Diego’s

Diego’s (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

37298 Rehoboth Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

diegosbarnightclub.com

Diego’s dominated this year’s awards with multiple wins, showcasing the hard work of owners Darryl and Joe Ciarlante-Zuber to create an unabashedly queer space with year-round entertainment, friendly bartenders, and multiple indoor/outdoor spaces to gather with friends. Whether you come for an intimate happy hour with friends, a Sunday T-dance with Pamala Stanley, or late-night dancing with internationally renowned DJs, Diego’s never disappoints.

Editor’s Choice: Freddie’s Beach Bar

Best Rehoboth Bartender: Katie Lyell, Aqua Bar& Grill

Katie Lyell (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

57 Baltimore Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Katie Lyell is a first-time winner in this competitive category but she’s no stranger to the regulars at Aqua. Fighting the crowds to the bar in summer, you will be greeted by Katie’s always-smiling face.

Lyell, 39, is straight and has been married for two years. She grew up in Newark, Del., and attended Frostburg State University.

She’s in her eighth year bartending at Aqua and says the bar has become much more of a year-round destination since she started.

“We’ve been able to extend our season because of it,” she said, noting Aqua will hold its annual closing party on Jan. 1 and likely reopen for St. Patrick’s Day in March.

She plans to “hibernate” during the break and travel with her husband.

The best part of working at Aqua? “Getting to meet so many different people, even if it’s just for a 60-second interaction. I enjoy chatting with everyone. I really love my community.”

What’s her most dreaded drink order? “Three martinis at one time because I can only make two in a shaker.”

Lyell says the highlight of her summer was Memorial Day Weekend because customers count down to the unofficial summer kickoff weekend.

“I also really love Bear Weekend, it’s always a great time.”

Editor’s Choice: Eddie Adam, Diego’s