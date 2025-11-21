Out & About
Delaware beaches ring in holidays with tree lightings
Festivities in Rehoboth preceded by a sing-along
The Rehoboth Beach annual tree lighting at the bandstand will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28. Festivities are preceded by a sing-along by Clear Space Theatre beginning at 6:30 p.m.
And if you’re not tired of tree lightings at the beach, check out the annual Dewey Beach tree lighting along Rt. 1 at Fifer’s market on Saturday, Nov. 29. Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. and include local businesses offering food and drinks along with the lighting.
Featured Local Savings
Out & About
DC Center announces annual Thanksgiving program
‘Our food programs are about more than just meals’
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will launch its “Annual Thanksgiving Food Program” on Thursday, Nov. 27.
This program, alongside several ongoing initiatives, will ensure that D.C.’s queer community has nourishment, dignity, and connection year-round. Beyond the Thanksgiving holiday, the Center continues its commitment to food access through several vital programs.
The Free Food Pantry, supported by Wegmans Food Market, provides shelf-stable essentials, available to anyone in need. The Food Rescue Program, in partnership with Food Rescue DC, offers ready-to-eat meals while helping to prevent food waste. In collaboration with Hungry Harvest and MicroHabitat, the Fresh Produce Program distributes seasonal fruits and vegetables weekly through a simple lottery registration. Additionally, the Farmers Market Program, in partnership with Food For Health and AHF, brings locally sourced produce directly to the community each month, promoting healthy eating and supporting local growers.
“Our food programs are about more than just meals, they’re about nourishment, connection, and care,” said Kimberley Bush, executive director of the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center. “In these uncertain times, we are proud to stand with our community and ensure that every person, regardless of circumstance, feels seen, supported, and fed, because everyone deserves a place at the table.”
For more information about the Thanksgiving Program or ongoing food initiatives, please visit thedccenter.org or email [email protected].
Calendar
Calendar: November 21-27
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, November 21
“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 12 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., NW. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website or email [email protected].
Trans and Genderqueer Game Night will be at 6 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a relaxing, laid-back evening of games and fun. All are welcome. There will be card and board games on hand. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Social in the City” at 7 p.m. at Hotel Zena. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, November 22
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, November 23
A Tour of Her Own will host “Walking Tour: Over The Rainbow Queer Feminist HIstory” at 10 a.m. at Farrgut Square. Guests are encouraged to come explore feminist history through a queer lens and discover how D.C. has been a pivotal location for the LGBTQ+ community. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
KhushDC will host a screening of “The Queen of My Heart” at 2 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This queer, Pakistani film is described as “a vibrant, genre-blending mother-daughter dramedy that explores queerness, memory, and the Bollywood dreams that shape us.” Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, November 24
Center Aging: Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam ([email protected]).
“Soulfully Queer: LGBTQ+ Emotional Health and Spirituality Drop-In” will be at 3 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group will meet weekly for eight weeks, providing a series of drop-in sessions designed to offer a safe, welcoming space for open and respectful conversation. Each session invites participants to explore themes of spirituality, identity, and belonging at their own pace, whether they attend regularly or drop in occasionally. For more details visit the DC Center’s website.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This month’s reading is “The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea” by Maggie Tokuda-Hall. For more information, email [email protected].
Tuesday, November 25
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more details, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so — by sharing struggles and victories the group allows those newly coming out and who have been out for a while to learn from others. For more details, visit the group’s Facebook.
Wednesday, November 26
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom upon request. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
“Movement for Healing with Felicia Taliaferro” will be at 3 p.m. This is a space for nervous system nourishment and embodied restoration. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. Currently, this group is a meeting place for both identities, but we realize that as time passes, the groups may choose to host individual meetings.For more details, email For more information, email [email protected].
Thursday, November 27
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Out & About
Trans Day of Resilience set for Nov. 22
Leadership brunch, ‘Chat & Chew,’ fashion show and live performances planned
Capital Pride will host the Trans Day of Resilience Leadership Brunch on Saturday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center (1827 Wiltberger Street, N.W.). For more information and to RSVP, visit this link.
There will be a Trans Day of Resilience “Community Chat & Chew” at 5 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. fashion show and live performances at 9 p.m. at TransMission (1353 H Street, N.E.). The event is 21+. More information about the event is available on Facebook.
Trans workers take White House to court over bathroom policy
Coast Guard’s redefinition of hate symbols raises safety concerns for service members
Delaware beaches ring in holidays with tree lightings
DC Center announces annual Thanksgiving program
Calendar: November 21-27
D.C. LGBTQ bars ‘hanging in there’ amid tough economy
New LGBTQ bar Rush set to debut
213 House members ask Speaker Johnson to condemn anti-trans rhetoric
Chilean presidential election outcome to determine future of LGBTQ rights in country
EXCLUSIVE: Garcia, Markey reintroduce bill to require U.S. to promote LGBTQ rights abroad
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
D.C. LGBTQ bars ‘hanging in there’ amid tough economy
-
District of Columbia1 day ago
New LGBTQ bar Rush set to debut
-
National3 days ago
213 House members ask Speaker Johnson to condemn anti-trans rhetoric
-
Chile4 days ago
Chilean presidential election outcome to determine future of LGBTQ rights in country