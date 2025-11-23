Autos
Revving up the holidays with auto-themed gifts
Lamps, mugs, headphones, and more for everyone on your list
Here’s how to shift your holidays into high gear.
Bentley Bottle Stopper
Pop your cork—in a good way—with a Bentley bottle stopper ($106), made of zinc alloy with chrome plating and rubber rings. The classy design is inspired by the automaker’s iconic “Flying B” mascot from 1930.
Subaru Motorsports Counter Stool
Belly up to the bar with the Subaru Motorsports Counter Stool ($175). The 30-inch-tall metal chair—with padded vinyl cover and automaker logo—is lightweight and swivels 360 degrees.
BMW Luxe Luggage
You won’t have trouble spotting this chic khaki-green BMW M Boardcase ($307) at airport baggage carousels. The high-performance “M” logo is etched on the durable polycarbonate casing, as well as on the main compartment zipper and all four of the sturdy double wheels. Comes with recycled lining, along with laundry and shoe bags.
Ford Yoga Gym Bag
The Ford Yoga Gym Bag ($15) has a wide handle and button strap to securely carry a yoga mat, as well as convenient pockets to stow water bottles and shoes. Made of black polyester, with reflective silver Ford logo. (Yoga mat not included.)
Kia Mini Lamp with Speaker/Sound
It doesn’t get much more Zen than a Kia Mini Lamp with Speaker and Sound Machine ($50). Made of bamboo, sturdy plastic and a fabric grill, the tiny wireless lamp has LED lighting with three settings. Pair with your phone to choose from eight soothing sounds: brook noise, bird chirp, forest bird, white bird, ocean wave, rainy day, wind and fireside.
Lexus Green Pro Set
Practice makes perfect with the Lexus Green Pro Set ($257), a putting mat with “train-track markings” to help improve any golfer’s alignment. Lexus logo on the wood frame with automatic ball return.
Lamborghini Wireless Headphones
Turn on, tune in, drop out—well, at least at the end of a hectic day—with these Lamborghini Wireless MW75 Headphones by Master & Dynamic ($901). Batteries last up to 32 hours or up to 28 hours in active noise-canceling mode.
BMW Quatro Slim Travel Tumbler
The BMW Quatro Slim Travel Tumbler ($23) lives up to its name: sleek, smooth and scratch-resistant. Comes with leak-proof lid and non-spill design.
Ford Vintage Mustang Ceramic Mug
Giddy-up each morning with the Ford Vintage Mustang Ceramic Mug ($29). With cool blue stripes, the 14-ounce mug features a silver handle and iconic pony emblem.
My First Lamborghini by Clementoni
Proving it’s never too early to drive an exotic car, My First Lamborghini by Clementoni ($62) is for children ages two- to four-years old. Kids can activate the remote-control car by pressing the button on the roof or by using the remote. This Lambo certainly is less expensive than an entry-level Huracan, which starts at $250,000.
Rolls-Royce Cameo
For adults looking for their own pint-sized luxury ride, there’s the Rolls-Royce Cameo ($5,500). Touted as a piece of art rather than a toy, this miniature collectible is made from the same solid oak and polished aluminum used in a real Rolls. As with those cars, this one even has self-leveling wheel-center caps (which operate independently of the hubcaps so that the RR logo is always in the upright position).
Maserati Notebook
For those of us who still love the art of writing, the Maserati MC20 Sketch Note ($11) is an elegant notebook with 48 sheets of high-quality paper. The front and back covers feature stylish sketches of the interior of a Maserati MC20 supercar and the Maserati logo. Comes with saddle-stitched binding using black thread.
Dodge Demon Dog Collar
If your pooch is more Fluffy-kins and less the guard dog you sometimes need it to be, then there’s the Dodge Demon Seatbelt Buckle Dog Collar ($30). Made of steel and high-density polyester with a tiny seatbelt-buckle clasp, the collar is emblazoned with devilish Dodge Demon logos.
Featured Local Savings
A jolt to the senses: Chevy Bolt returns
Refreshed, refined, and with more rapid charging
After a brief hiatus that started in late 2023, the Chevy Bolt—once a practical wallflower in the EV world—arrives back in showrooms in early 2026. It’s now sleeker, sassier, and less expensive than ever. And why not? Saving the planet should be affordable — and look good on Instagram.
CHEVY BOLT
$29,000
Range: 255 miles
0 to 60 mph: 7.5 seconds
Cargo space: 16.2 cu. ft.
Pros: Shapelier styling. Faster charging. Wallet-friendly price.
Cons: No speed demon. No AWD option. Modest towing capability.
If the previous Chevy Bolt was like a dependable friend who didn’t exactly turn heads, the new version has had a queer awakening. Still practical? Absolutely. Still efficient? You bet. But the exterior now boasts a sharper, wider stance, with slimmer headlights and punchier details that scream confidence instead of compromise.
Charging speed—which was anemic before—is significantly faster: roughly 100 miles in just 10 minutes at a fast-charging station. If you’re on a longer road trip and need to reach up to 80% battery capacity, it takes just 26 minutes—which is less than half the time of the previous model.
Range sits around 255 miles, so you’ll have no problem making it from your downtown apartment to that weekend cabin getaway—or your ex’s new city, if you’re feeling chaotic.
Regenerative braking is also improved, recapturing more energy for better efficiency and the ability for seamless one-pedal driving. In fact, lift your foot off the pedal and you can now come to a complete stop without touching the brakes.
As for speed, there’s now 210 horsepower—perfect for zipping through traffic (and faster than the Bolt’s archnemesis: the Nissan Leaf).
Overall, the ride is composed and confident—smooth over bumps, whisper-quiet, and surprisingly fun. No, this is not a performance diva, but it’s got lowkey swagger.
Inside, the Bolt is all grown up: cozy, modern and uncluttered, with soft-touch materials and ambient lighting that can match your mood. The cabin feels designed for people who appreciate good design—and good lighting for selfies.
There’s also enough tech to impress gadget-loving friends without being overwhelming. A massive, curved touchscreen runs Google Built-In, so your Maps, Assistant and playlists are always ready to go. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still here, and the interface feels logical, polished and just a touch playful.
And the suite of safety features is impressive: automatic braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitor, 360-degree camera, parking assist—it’s all here. But the crown jewel is Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free driving system that can take over on thousands of miles of highways. Forget route planning or battery-range concerns, this high-tech system does it all for you—including automatic lane changes on compatible roads.
Headroom and legroom are more than decent, especially for front-seat passengers. But for serious shopping mavens, rear cargo capacity is basically average. Luckily, the Bolt’s stowage quickly balloons to three times the size with the rear seats folded. (CityCenter, her I come!)
If the first Bolt seemed like that sweet environmentalist who handed out reusable straws, this one’s their supercharged offspring—still saving the planet, but now with a jawline and a Spotify playlist that slaps. It feels like an EV that makes sustainability something to celebrate, not tolerate.
To me, you could say the Bolt didn’t just come back — it came out, fully charged and ready to shine.
Double the drama: BMW X4 versus BMW X4 M
Two personalities — both playful, passionate
The BMW X4 and its spicy sibling, the X4 M, are like that annoying A-list couple: One’s got the sleek, stylish look that turns heads, and the other is the high-energy dancer in six-inch heels who just won’t leave the stage. Both deliver, but in different flavors.
BMW X4
$57,000
MPG: 21 city/27 highway
0 to 60 mph: 6.2 seconds
Cargo space: 18.5 cu. ft.
PROS: Effortless acceleration. Easy handling. Elegant looks.
CONS: Eensy-weensy side-door storage. Vexing electronics.
The BMW X4 compact SUV is all about presence—a sloping roofline screams “crossover coupe,” while the refreshed front fascia exudes enough attitude to feel modern without overdoing it.
Inside, the X4 is full glam. Cabin materials lean upscale, with form-fitting, multi-adjustable seats that are heavenly. And optional upholstery colors go beyond basic black. Think mocha brown, oyster beige and even a bold red if you’re feeling extra smart.
A curved display sweeps across the dash like an opera diva, with a nice mix of touchscreen and dial controls. But while some drivers may swoon over the nav system’s adaptive map mode—which enlarges the view on the screen automatically every time you approach a turn, intersection or merge lane—it took some doing for me reset the monitor to the old-school static view I prefer.
Performance-wise, the base model—the xDrive30i—starts with a turbocharged four-cylinder (good for 248 horsepower). But the real sweet spot is the six-cylinder xDrive40i, which pumps out a robust 382 horses. This is not a sports car, but it sure is playful—like a friend who insists on karaoke after midnight and somehow nails every note.
Handling is sharp for a crossover, thanks to BMW’s all-wheel drive and well-tuned suspension. But while the sharply angled roof sure is sexy, it also means limited rear headroom and cargo space. Luckily, the stowage expands to almost three times the size by folding down the backseats.
Of course, buyers aren’t choosing the X4 because it’s an overt hauler. They want intriguing looks and, well, an ego boost. I found this Bimmer to be daring enough for date night, practical enough for groceries and fun enough to take on twisty back roads.
BMW X4 M
$81,000
MPG: 15 city/20 highway
0 to 60 mph: 3.9 seconds
Cargo space: 18.5 cu. ft.
PROS: Exhilarating power. Exotic feel. Elegant lines.
CONS: Anemic fuel economy. Excessive sticker price.
If the BMW X4 is like your chic brunch buddy, then the high-performance X4 M is the club friend who orders tequila shots for everyone and convinces the DJ to play Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” front to back. This thing is drama—in the best way.
Under the hood, the X4 M packs BMW’s beloved 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, tuned for 473 horsepower. In the Competition trim level, you get a staggering 500 horsepower and can fly from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.2 seconds. (Yes, that’s quicker than some exotic race cars. But for me, driving either one of these bad boys was like voguing down a runway in broad daylight.)
The styling cues crank things up, too: aggressive air intakes, quad exhaust tips, performance wheels and a slightly angry stance. The X4 M doesn’t just look sporty, it seems to be challenging every vehicle out there to a dual. Inside, the M-specific touches—sport seats, carbon-fiber accents and customizable drive modes—reminded me that this isn’t just another pretty face.
On the road, this BMW is absolutely thrilling. Steering is precise, grip is endless and the engine’s growl feels more Broadway belter than coffeehouse crooner. Sure, the ride is firm—not exactly built for Sunday yoga Zen class—but that’s part of the appeal. Anyone shopping this car wants intensity.
Alas, practicality does take a hit. As with the regular BMW X4, rear cargo area is tight. And eco-conscious drivers will be put off by the low fuel economy here. But let’s be real: no one buys an X4 M for Costco runs. They buy it because of the over-the-top performance and panache—and just enough utility to make sense.
IOW, the X4 M is for extroverts, people who thrive on making an entrance. If the standard X4 is your sophisticated weekday outfit, the X4 M is your sequined Saturday night.
Eco-friendly oldies but goodies: Prius, Leaf
Toyota, Nissan still producing these sleeker, smarter legends
Oversized SUVs dominate parking lots like they’re the headliners at suburban music festivals, but there’s real artistry on the road with two compact eco-car legends: the Nissan Leaf and Toyota Prius. Both are now sleeker, smarter and much more fun than their early-2000s selves.
Think of them as queer kickball teammates: The Leaf is the quiet nerd who’s secretly hilarious, while the Prius is the glam social butterfly who somehow knows everyone.
NISSAN LEAF
$30,000
Range: 149 to 215 miles
0 to 60 mph: 7.4 seconds
Cargo space: 23.6 cu. ft.
PROS: Cute. Maneuvers easily. Feels spacious inside.
CONS: Limited in range, charging options and cubbies.
IN A NUTSHELL: Ditching its bug-eyed looks, the latest Nissan Leaf flaunts a trendier style—not too edgy, but not bland either. You can dress this electric vehicle up in colors like Deep Blue Pearl or Scarlet Ember, making it flamboyant enough for a Pride parade. Inside, the design is practical but not frumpy: enviro-friendly fabrics, a logical layout for gauges and an interior that feels airy.
The standard Leaf S comes with a 147-horsepower electric motor and 149-mile range, while the Leaf SV Plus offers more oomph: a 214-horsepower motor and 215-mile range. Either ride is powerful enough for daily commuting or shortish weekend getaways. But while you can “fast charge” the battery pack to 80% in about 40 minutes—enough time to grab a latte and spill some gossip—the rather dated port mechanism needs an adapter for use at many of today’s charging stations.
Still, this EV feels nimble and ready to play in tight spaces. Another plus: The regenerative braking—with easygoing one-pedal driving—makes it feel like you are gently teleporting to destinations.
While a bevy of new EVs offer more range, power and features, it’s the Leaf’s low MSRP that is such a draw. This means the list of base-model amenities is solid but not overflowing: steel wheels with plastic covers, automatic headlights, remote entry and smartphone integration.
Step up to the Leaf SV Plus for larger wheels, power driver’s seat, nav system and better stereo. An app also lets you remotely cool or heat the cabin, as well as check for battery-charging time, range and even nearby stations—because nothing kills a vibe like running low on juice mid-trip.
For me, the Leaf is a low-drama, high-reliability EV. Not as flashy as some newcomers, but still able to hit all its marks.
TOYOTA PRIUS
$30,000
Mpg: 57city/56 highway
0 to 60 mph: 7.1 seconds
Cargo space: 23.8 cu. ft.
PROS: Steller fuel economy. Quicker and sexier now.
CONS: Reduced rear headroom. Bit noisy at times.
IN A NUTSHELL: Remember when the Toyota Prius was the butt of car jokes? Those days are over. The latest version is a full-on glow-up story—new look, new attitude, same eco-friendly heart. If the old Prius was sensible sandals, this one is a designer sneaker (or Prada heels, even) that still supports your arch.
Exterior colors are quite outré, such as Wind Chill Pearl, Supersonic Red and Cutting Edge—a metallic silver with a sparkling finish that changes depending on the lighting. Yep, bling!
Under the hood, the hybrid system pairs a 2.0-liter engine with two electric motors for a combined 194 horsepower (or 220 horsepower in the all-wheel-drive Prius Prime plug-in, which can go up to 44 miles on battery power alone). This Prius is quicker than any previous model and still delivers incredible fuel economy. Oh, and braking is better than ever, too.
Steering feels more responsive, the ride is composed and the lower stance means this hybrid corners with actual confidence. You won’t confuse it for a sports car, but you might just take the long way home.
Inside, the cabin is modern and minimalist, with an emphasis on clean lines and quality finishes. The digital gauge display is now front and center (finally!), and the infotainment system is quick and easy to use. Smartphone integration and a full suite of driver-assist features are standard. There’s enough room for four adults to ride comfortably, and the hatchback layout means it can swallow IKEA flat-packs without complaint.
The Prius has gone from quirky wallflower to confident main character. Efficient, practical, and unexpectedly attractive—it’s like Cinderella, who finally realized she was gorgeous all along.
