Photos
PHOTOS: Transgender Day of Remembrance
Observance held at Metropolitan Community Church
Transgender Day of Remembrance was observed at the Metropolitan Community Church of Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Nov. 20. The event was emceed by Rayceen Pendarvis and Dwight Venson. Musical selections were provided by Agape Praise and Dynamic Praise. Proclamations from the D.C. Council and the D.C. Office of the Mayor were presented. The Pouring of the Libation was conducted by Rev. Elder Akousa McCray and Rev. Paul Fulton-Woods of Unity Fellowship Church. Remarks were given trans survivors of violence. Family members of slain trans woman Dream Johnson were featured speakers. Prayers were given by Rev. Cathy Alexander and Rev. Dwayne Johnson of Metropolitan Community Church of Washington, D.C. Yael Shafritz gave a Jewish prayer through a video presentation. Closing remarks were given by community leader, Earline Budd.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Cheers to Out Sports!
LGBTQ homeless youth services organization honors local leagues
The Wanda Alston Foundation held a “Cheers to Out Sports!” event at the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center on Monday, Nov. 17. The event was held by the LGBTQ homeless youth services organization to honor local LGBTQ sports leagues for their philanthropic support.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Whitman-Walker Gala
LGBTQ community health organization holds annual event at Ritz-Carlton
The Whitman-Walker 2025 Gala was held at the Ritz-Carlton Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America
Victoria Bohmore crowned in regional pageant held at Freddie’s Beach Bar
The 2025 Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America Pageant was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, Nov. 7. Victoria Bohmore was crowned the winner, with Lady Lords named first alternate. Bohmore and Lords both qualify to compete against the winners of the Miss Gay Maryland America Pageant as well as other state and regional title holders from across the nation at the Miss Gay America Pageant in January.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Transgender Day of Remembrance
Revving up the holidays with auto-themed gifts
Pioneering gay journalist takes on Trump 2.0 in new book
In real estate, it’s déjà vu all over again
New take on ‘Some Like It Hot’ offers diverse casting
New LGBTQ bar Rush set to debut
Repealing marriage amendment among Va. House Democrats’ 2026 legislative priorities
MTG should keep up the pressure on Trump, MAGA
PEPFAR delivers first doses of groundbreaking HIV prevention drug to two African countries
Guillermo Diaz on his role as a queer, Latino actor in Hollywood
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
New LGBTQ bar Rush set to debut
-
Virginia5 days ago
Repealing marriage amendment among Va. House Democrats’ 2026 legislative priorities
-
Opinions3 days ago
MTG should keep up the pressure on Trump, MAGA
-
Eswatini4 days ago
PEPFAR delivers first doses of groundbreaking HIV prevention drug to two African countries