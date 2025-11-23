Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Transgender Day of Remembrance

Observance held at Metropolitan Community Church

Published

2 hours ago

on

Transgender Day of Remembrance was observed at Metropolitan Community Church of Washington, D.C. on Nov. 20. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Transgender Day of Remembrance was observed at the Metropolitan Community Church of Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Nov. 20. The event was emceed by Rayceen Pendarvis and Dwight Venson. Musical selections were provided by Agape Praise and Dynamic Praise. Proclamations from the D.C. Council and the D.C. Office of the Mayor were presented. The Pouring of the Libation was conducted by Rev. Elder Akousa McCray and Rev. Paul Fulton-Woods of Unity Fellowship Church. Remarks were given trans survivors of violence. Family members of slain trans woman Dream Johnson were featured speakers. Prayers were given by Rev. Cathy Alexander and Rev. Dwayne Johnson of Metropolitan Community Church of Washington, D.C. Yael Shafritz gave a Jewish prayer through a video presentation. Closing remarks were given by community leader, Earline Budd.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Cheers to Out Sports!

LGBTQ homeless youth services organization honors local leagues

Published

6 days ago

on

November 17, 2025

By

Wanda Alston Foundation Executive Director Cesar Toledo, on right, presents an award to the D.C. Front Runners at the 'Cheers to Out Sports!' event held at the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center on Monday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Wanda Alston Foundation held a “Cheers to Out Sports!” event at the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center on Monday, Nov. 17. The event was held by the LGBTQ homeless youth services organization to honor local LGBTQ sports leagues for their philanthropic support.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Whitman-Walker Gala

LGBTQ community health organization holds annual event at Ritz-Carlton

Published

1 week ago

on

November 14, 2025

By

Whitman-Walker Health CEO Naseema Shafi speaks at the Whitman-Walker 2025 Gala on Wednesday, Nov. 14. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Whitman-Walker 2025 Gala was held at the Ritz-Carlton Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America

Victoria Bohmore crowned in regional pageant held at Freddie’s Beach Bar

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 10, 2025

By

Victoria Bohmore is crowned Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America 2025 at Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, Nov. 7. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2025 Miss Gay Mid-Atlantic America Pageant was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, Nov. 7. Victoria Bohmore was crowned the winner, with Lady Lords named first alternate. Bohmore and Lords both qualify to compete against the winners of the Miss Gay Maryland America Pageant as well as other state and regional title holders from across the nation at the Miss Gay America Pageant in January.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Popular