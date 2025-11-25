Pattie Gonia calls out Hegseth’s anti-LGBTQ policies — while doing better pull-ups

Since the Trump takeover of the Kennedy Center, several shows have been cancelled as a result of the current administration’s anti-LGBTQ policies. Whether it be theater companies withdrawing as a sign of solidarity or Trump himself banning drag performances and other events, the renowned venue is now experiencing a massive overhaul since the president named himself board chair.

With WorldPride coming up in June and one of the country’s highly respected stages separating itself from queer entertainment, the Washington Blade has spoken with some of D.C.’s own drag performers about the current situation.

Tatiyanna Voche’, Miss Gay America 2023 and headliner for several shows throughout the DMV, spoke with the Blade about the current state of drag in D.C.

BLADE: Since the beginning of the new Trump administration, have you ever had thoughts that your work as a drag queen would be under threat?

VOCHE’: Oh absolutely! We realized this during his first administration that if you don’t fit a certain mold whether it be the color of your skin, your religious beliefs, how you choose to identify, your sexual preference or hobby, your freedom or hobby is definitely under attack.

BLADE: How does Trump making himself the chair of the Kennedy Center and banning shows there indefinitely make you feel about the future of drag for the next four years?

VOCHE’: Sadly we have been down this road before. Being gay, or drag itself wasn’t so mainstream or cool once upon a time. So I’ll say as a community we are very powerful together. I think most of us are tired of fighting the good fight but we have to continue on the same way generations before us fought for us to be able to do what we do. I do think drag is in jeopardy over the next four years, but when there’s a will, there’s a way.

BLADE: What are your plans moving forward for your performance under the current political climate?

VOCHE’: For me personally, I will continue to spread love throughout the country wherever I go, and lift up as many community members or allies as possible. I ask questions when in a new venue to protect myself (i.e. … where the emergency exits are, always have a plan) and to just be vigilant of your surroundings. Be in groups of people in areas that you don’t feel safe, and don’t engage. We know the kind of people are on the other side of this and the true hate they have in their hearts, we are not that way and we can’t poke the bear for a lack of better words. We will win in the end.

Tatiyanna Voche‘ performs at Crush Dance Bar for the Ziegfeld’s/Secrets Reunion Party on March 15, 2025. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Evry Pleasure also spoke with the Blade

She is an award-winning performer known for shows full of energy, laughter, and glamour. Evry Pleasure was voted DC’s Best Drag Queen at the 2023 D.C. Drag Awards and by the Blade.

BLADE: In times like these, how do you garner joy for yourself and the community?

EVRY PLEASURE: Focusing on my purpose. I do drag because it is a way for me to tell stories, show my creativity, connect with my community, and provide everyone who sees me with a fun time. When I focus on that purpose, and the platform I have to drive change or spread information, I find joy. There is always a way out. Times are hard, but they have been hard in the past, and we have come out of it strong.

BLADE: What do you feel like is the best way to stand up to the current pushback on queerness right now?

EVRY PLEASURE: The first thing we need to do is continue to be unapologetically and visibly queer, showing them that we have been here and will continue to be here even when they are constantly attacking us. The other thing is to find and build community. When we are organized, we can work better. We saw it in the March for Drag earlier in March here in D.C., and we have seen it all across the country. When we are together, we are stronger. We can organize and fight back stronger. Following organizations like @Qommitte can help you find more information on how to be involved and support several actions and protests around the DMV area and the country.

Evry Pleasure (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The last queen with whom the Blade spoke is Tara Hoot, a highly regarded performer who has been very vocal in the area’s queer scene. The Blade in 2022 voted her one of the Top 5 Drag Queens in D.C.

BLADE: How do you think World Pride will be affected by this takeover of D.C.?

TARA HOOT: So I think the world probably will be affected by the Trump administration. You know, people from around the world want to come to the United States. I mean Canada’s travel to the United States has already plummeted. Would LGBTQ people from around the world feel safe coming to Washington D.C.? That’s a big open question, so we’ll certainly need Washington D.C. and LGBTQ people from the United States to show up and show support for WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride.

BLADE: With opposition to queerness being a main goal of the Trump administration., do you think protests are the biggest way to push back?

TARA HOOT: I think protests are big like marches and things like that right but I also think … calling having my friends that live in states that do have representation. I think planning smaller acts of civil disobedience that make a point and show that we exist I think Is really important. Looking at ACT UP, that organization from the AIDS crisis and kind of they did things like they put a huge condom on the house of Jesse Helms who was a Republican senator who lived in Arlington. So they’re there are our ancestors before us and those who have a thought before us in the LGBTQ community kind of have given us a roadmap of kinds of things at work, things that are successful and ways that we can use civil disobedience. To bring attention to it, but also to bring joy and to bring humor I think that that’s what fascism and Republicans want to take away from us is our love our joy and our exuberance and we have to keep showing up with those things

BLADE: How are you garnering joy for yourself and the community during this administration?

TARA HOOT: So my character didn’t exist before the pandemic. It came out during the pandemic right at the end of the Trump administration, so this is the first time it’s kind of existed. When I started in the world, everybody just felt bad and I didn’t wanna be a drag queen that made people feel bad and dragged them down. I wanted to lift people up and bring some joy so that’s been my mode of operating. I describe my kind of drag characters like Mr. Rogers in address and you know I do storytime events I do bingo. I do trivia. But with my storytime, people think oh those are just for little kids, but the grown-ups are the ones that get the most out of that. They’re the ones who were tearing up and crying a little bit when I’m telling them how brave and strong they can be, how gorgeous they are. You can tell the people need to hear that and me just getting into a drag makes me happy and I can tell that it makes other people happy. That’s how I’m gonna keep bringing the joy.