Advice
My federal worker husband is depressed and I don’t know how to help
I feel like he’s dragging me into his hopelessness
Dear Michael,
My husband is a federal worker. Many of his colleagues took “the fork” or have been fired. So work has been overwhelming. He usually works late. The morale in his office is terrible. His paycheck disappeared with the shutdown although due to the specifics of his job, he still had to go in. He’s gotten increasingly depressed, irritable, and short-tempered.
I met Jason 20 years ago when we were young, and one of the things that made me fall in love with him was his idealism. He came to Washington because he wanted to contribute to the well-being of our country.
When I look at him now, it’s like he’s been through the wringer. He’s lost his idealism, feels unappreciated by our country, and is becoming bitter.
He never wants to go out with friends. Either he doesn’t want to hear them complain about the same sorts of things he’s experiencing, or he doesn’t want to have to interact with people who are doing just fine, job-wise.
He also doesn’t feel like going out, just the two of us. So we’re home a lot. But we’re not spending time together when we’re at home. He’s surfing the internet, doom-scrolling, or playing video games.
I can’t get him to talk to me; he says, “I don’t want to talk about anything, it just makes me feel worse.” I can’t get him to do anything that might help him feel better. He doesn’t want to cook dinner with me, he doesn’t want to eat any of his favorite foods that I make for him, he won’t go for a walk with our dog (exercise is supposed to help mood, right?).
I’m really worried about him. Clearly, he’s depressed, and nothing I am trying is helping him to feel better.
But in addition, I am starting to get annoyed. How much more can I try to do things for him that he doesn’t respond to and doesn’t appreciate?
I’ve been OK through this long slog, so far, but now I feel like I am being sucked into his depression and hopelessness. I’m starting to feel like giving up. I’m lonely and I miss my husband and I am despairing that he’s ever really going to come back.
In short, now I hate my life, too.
I’m not going anywhere but I am worried that my main feeling toward him is starting to be apathy. Is there something I can do to help him that I haven’t thought of?
Michael replies:
I’m sorry, this is such a rough time.
It’s understandable that when someone you love is suffering and feeling miserable, you might at times get fed up and feel like pulling away.
There’s a great saying by an ancient Jewish sage, Rabbi Tarfon: While you can’t fix the whole world, that doesn’t mean you should give up and do nothing to help.
I thought of that saying as I read your letter, because while you can’t get Jason to change his mood or take action on his own behalf, you may have some ability to help him.
Similarly, while you can’t have a fantastic time in life when your husband is in a miserable place, you can take care of yourself and likely have a better life than you are having at present.
For starters, I encourage you to keep reminding yourself that this is without doubt one of the hardest periods of your husband’s life. So it’s a very good idea to have an open heart and a lot of compassion for Jason, as much of the time as you can. This won’t be easy. Strive to keep in mind that getting angry at Jason or frustrated with him won’t help.
Don’t try to insist that Jason do anything. Often, when we push someone to do something that they don’t want to do, this just results in their digging in more. People generally don’t like to be nagged.
Of course you can ask Jason if he’d like to join you for a walk, or an outing, but tread carefully. You can advocate for what you’d like, but Jason gets to decide what he wants to do.
You can certainly ask Jason what he would like from you, especially when he’s complaining. I love the “3 H’s” concept: Would he like you to hear (simply listen)? Would he like help (advice on what to do)? Or would he just like a hug?
The best message you can send to Jason, by your presence and by an ongoing loving stance, is “I am here. You’re not alone.” Even when he wants to stay in the basement playing video games. You’re not criticizing him and you’re not judging him. Maybe you’re baking some cookies you both like and leaving him a plateful to eat if and when he wants to. (Be sure to treat yourself to some, as well.)
In terms of bigger interventions, you can suggest that Jason meet with a therapist, or meet with his physician to discuss the possibility of an antidepressant to help him through this awful period. For example, you might have a sincere conversation where you say something like this:
“I’m worried about you. I really want to encourage you to get some help. My love for you can only go so far, and while I’m not going anywhere, I’d like you to take seriously how miserable you are. I’m here to encourage you that maybe you could feel better, even though your circumstances are terrible and you feel disillusioned.”
Again, trying to convince or force Jason to take action will likely go nowhere useful.
Now let’s focus on you. Living with a depressed spouse can be a miserable, soul-crushing experience. As you described, you’re watching the person you love suffer, and you’re pretty much losing your partner in so many of the things that make life enjoyable.
Part of getting through this is to acknowledge that there is a limit to what you can do for Jason. And part of it is to strengthen your commitment to self-care. Taking care of yourself may keep you from going too far into misery or resentment. He doesn’t want to get together with a friend? Consider going anyway, and do your best to have at least a good time. Same thing with a dog walk, a good meal, or sitting down to watch a movie you’d like to see. You might also consider meeting with a therapist for ongoing support and strategizing.
While this period of your life is gruelingly difficult, try to remember that it likely will come to an end, that there will likely be good times ahead for you and for Jason, and that in the meantime, doing your best to find ways to take care of yourself while also being a supportive and loving spouse will help you to survive.
Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to [email protected].
Featured Local Savings
Advice
Sexual desire is waning, should we open our relationship?
Couple faces difficult choices after seven years
Dear Michael,
When I met my husband seven years ago, I was super attracted to him and we had a really hot sex life.
That feeling has been waning for a while and now I am just not feeling it.
I know that people get older, gain weight, get less attractive over time but that’s not the case here. Ben is as good looking as ever. But I have little desire to have sex with him.
It bothers me that I don’t really want to have sex with the guy I love and want to spend the rest of my life with.
Is this why everyone else I know has an open relationship? Is there something I can do to want to have sex with my husband again?
This is causing major problems in my marriage. I don’t initiate anymore and half the time I find an excuse to not have sex when Ben initiates. He knows something is up but I usually blame it on work stress or not feeling well. I don’t want to hurt his feelings.
Aside from this, I love Ben and we have a lot of fun together. We’re very close, talk about all sorts of stuff, but not this.
Michael replies:
Pretty much everyone in a long-term relationship has to deal with decreased desire at some point.
Sex changes after you’ve been with your partner for a while. Sex is not going to be as easy, hot, and irresistible as it was at the beginning of the relationship. Newness generates a lot of the sexual heat at the outset of a relationship, and when the newness is gone, you don’t easily feel the same sizzling excitement that you felt when you first met.
Unfortunately, the kind of sex that people have at the beginning of a relationship is totally glorified in our culture as the gold standard of sex.
I say “unfortunately” because it’s not possible to consistently have the hot sex of a new relationship, ongoing, with a long-term partner. So if you think that is the best or only kind of sex to have, you will be contemptuous of anything else, and you will be disappointed in your sex life with your partner as time marches on.
But the sizzling sex people have at the start of a relationship is just one way to have sex. If you are willing to be imaginative, and are open to change, there are many other kinds of sex that can be wonderful.
How about sex for emotional connection? Sex for physical closeness? Sex for romance? Sex to celebrate just being together?
So, consider changing (not lowering!) your expectations. Rather than sulking or moping that you don’t want to spontaneously jump Ben’s bones, be open to having sex with your husband that is based more on your relationship and on your love for each other.
Now, here’s a whole other angle to consider: While the excitement of a new partner often fades, there are still ways to generate excitement and passion in a long-term relationship by taking risks and revealing yourself more deeply. Stick with me and I’ll explain.
- You haven’t said anything to Ben about your waning interest. I encourage you to re-think this. You would be much better positioned to tackle this issue collaboratively. Not talking about how stuck you feel is likely to deepen your feeling of shame and fear that something is wrong. Speaking with Ben about what is actually a fairly common couples’ issue could be a relief.
- Ironic as this may seem, the closer two people are, the less comfortable they may be being frankly sexual with each other. Clients often tell me that they are more comfortable expressing their real desires to someone they hardly know (or don’t know at all) than to their significant other. For one thing, the more your partner means to you, the more you may fear rejection if you reveal sexual feelings and desires that might upset or even shock your partner. For another, as couples get closer, sex may start to feel like too much closeness, and avoiding sex may be a way to create some space.
Not speaking up about what is important keeps you distant from your partner and drains your relationship of vitality. A powerful antidote to this: work toward becoming a person who can take risks, tolerate discomfort and uncertainty, and be able stand on your own when you don’t get your partner’s validation.
Talking with Ben, whether it’s about your lack of spontaneous desire for sex, or about sexual interests you may be keeping from him for fear of judgment, would involve your making uncomfortable moves that might lead to Ben’s judgment or even rejection. But doing so would also, of course, allow the possibility of more happening between you sexually. It would also let Ben know you better, thereby deepening the level of intimacy in your relationship. Making these moves could also be inherently exciting, which —guess what—could help to shake you out of your sexual doldrums and bring more passion and life into your relationship.
Similarly, you might start initiating. Even if you’re afraid it won’t go well and even if you’re not feeling it. That is the only way you are going to figure out how to have satisfying long-term sex. Take the need for an erection or orgasm off the table. Sex with your partner should not be a performance. Go for closeness, connection, and what feels good. And challenge yourself to go places that you are uncomfortable about going.
If any of this intrigues you, “Passionate Marriage” and “Intimacy and Desire,” both by David Schnarch, explore how your sexual connection can deepen over time in a long-term relationship.
Finally, with regard to your considering an open relationship as a remedy: Do you think that would enhance the sexual connection between you and Ben?
Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to [email protected].
Advice
My boyfriend dumped me because I moved too fast
How do I move on when I’m sad all the time?
Dear Michael,
My boyfriend dumped me in April and I can’t get past it. I’m sad all the time and I’m always thinking about Leo, our time together, and how I ruined things. I pushed for too much, too quickly, and I’m afraid I came across as desperate.
Leo was my idea of a great boyfriend. He’s sexy, he’s funny, he loves travel and going out dancing (both of which I love).
He told me when we started dating that he liked keeping things light. That was OK with me. I barely knew him and didn’t know that I would want anything serious. But as I got to know him, my feelings changed.
When he broke up with me, he told me he wasn’t ready for the kind of relationship he thought I wanted. All I had done was suggest that we go to Europe together for a fun summer vacation. We had been going out for three months and I thought we were in a good place. I wish I had waited. Maybe he would have been ready for more.
He was really a great guy and now I screwed up. How do I move on from Leo’s leaving me, when it’s clear that he would have been a fantastic partner?
I want to stop berating myself for screwing this up. But I’m afraid of being alone for the rest of my life.
Michael replies:
Leo wouldn’t have been a fantastic partner, because he didn’t want the kind of relationship you were hoping for.
You didn’t do anything wrong by liking a guy and wanting to take the relationship to a deeper level. That’s how relationships progress — or don’t. You have to take a chance. And if the other person isn’t interested, he isn’t interested.
But in this case, Leo gave you advance notice that he didn’t want anything serious. And yet, you’re relentlessly berating yourself for making a mess of things, thinking that if only you had paced yourself better, Leo would have come around.
I think the key issue here is that you see yourself through a lens distorted by self-criticism, focused on regret and loss. Many of us frequently look at our lives through a lens that distorts reality. “I’m unlovable”, “I always screw up”, and “I can’t trust anyone” are some I hear a lot.
Such lenses likely develop in part from early, and big, life experiences; and in part we learn them from our parents and important caregivers.
Having some understanding of why you berate yourself for screwing up your life when you didn’t, might help you take this belief less seriously. And even without understanding why your mind tends to go in this direction, simply reminding yourself that you are looking through a distorted lens could help you to see clearly.
Now, here are some practical assists to stop lamenting and get yourself into reality.
• Strive to notice when you’re falling into the whirlpool of longing and regret, and do your best, every time, to pull yourself into the present. One way to do this: focus on the minute details of the reality around you. For example, sitting in your chair, feel the back of the chair behind you, the feel of the floor on your feet, the sounds coming into the room, the way the light plays on various objects around you. The more you do this, the easier it will likely get to shift into the present.
• Push yourself to do the things that you have enjoyed in the past, even if you don’t feel like getting out of bed or off your couch. You may be wishing you were with Leo when you’re traveling or out dancing, but it’s still better to be living than simply pining. And when you go into your Leo reverie, do your best to pull yourself back into the present (see above).
• On a similar note: Get out and spend time with people. If you’re concerned about being lonely, this is the way to proceed. Making yourself feel bad and like a loser isn’t going to bring Leo back. It just makes you unhappy, and poor relationship material.
While I hope my reply is helpful, I think you could use ongoing support, given your entrenched negative view of yourself. Please consider finding a therapist to help you grieve, move forward, and stop knifing yourself.
Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to [email protected].
Advice
Closeted and confused about the gay scene
I just want to be seen as me
Michael,
I’m having a hard time with being gay and I wonder why everyone seems to “get it” but me. I’m only 24 but I feel like I’m living a 1950s gay man’s life: Lonely and feeling bad about myself.
My issue isn’t religious (I didn’t grow up with any strong religious faith or proscriptions). It’s just that I can’t get rid of the feeling that there’s something wrong with being gay.
From a basic biological point of view, being gay doesn’t make any sense. The real purpose of sex is for procreation. So I feel like a dud from that angle.
Also, I feel like I’m part of a weird minority. Most people are straight, the world is set up for them, that’s what’s considered normal. I don’t want people to see me through a stereotyped lens of how they think gay people are, or how gay people act. I don’t want to be seen as “queer” or strange in some way. I just want to be seen as me.
I hate feeling different from all my friends. I haven’t told any of them and that’s depressing too. I don’t think they’d reject me but I think they’d see me differently and probably back off some. I’m feeling lots of distance because I’m keeping this thing secret.
In any case, being gay IS making me different. Just for an obvious example, I don’t share my guy friends’ interest in women so when that is what they’re talking about, I feel lonely and fake.
Besides that, I just don’t vibe with gay life. I don’t like nonstop hooking up, or staying up all night dancing and getting smashed.
I have been with some guys, but after I have sex I feel bad about myself because I just find myself dwelling on the negatives and wishing I were straight. Life would be much easier. So I don’t have much sex. I’m lonely from that angle too.
I don’t know if you have any ideas to help me make some peace with the hand I’ve been dealt.
Michael replies:
I’m glad you would like to make your peace with being gay.
The consensus is that sexual orientation is not changeable. So hating something about yourself that you cannot change is accomplishing nothing, except for making you miserable.
Of course, knowing that intellectually, and doing something about it, are two different things.
Being gay is not easy. You may hear terrible things about gay people and absorb these negative beliefs even before you think you might be gay. You grow up feeling (and yes, being) different from everyone around you. You may worry about or experience rejection (or worse) from those you are closest to. The list goes on and on.
So, of course, the road to self-acceptance is often not easy. Negative feelings about being gay can have very deep roots.
If you are going to get to a better place, it won’t just happen. You have to begin taking action on your own behalf. Two suggestions for a place to start: Commit to challenging your negative thoughts about being gay, perhaps simply by telling yourself whenever these thoughts come up that you want to be kind to yourself; and start looking for connections with people who run at (or close to) your speed. Neither of these are solutions, but they may help you begin to move away from self-denigration and loneliness.
A few thoughts to mull over in response to some of the big concerns you raise:
You don’t have to live your life in any particular way. All gay men aren’t the same. If you don’t like partying, you don’t have to party. The “scene” is big and it’s what people mainly see. But there are many gay men who want a non-scene life. I am hopeful you can find some of them, to alleviate your feeling of being alone.
Yes, sex can be for procreation, but it serves other functions: Pleasure, for one, and a way to express all sorts of feelings for another person, including profound closeness. (And of course, it has been possible to procreate without sex between a man and a woman for quite a while.)
It is possible for a gay man to have a life that includes close connections to straight friends—perhaps closer than you are now experiencing, given that you are keeping a big secret. One question to ask yourself: To what extent are your fears about your friends’ reactions to knowing you’re gay influenced by your negative feelings about being gay?
One response from an advice column has very limited power to help you make a big shift in how you view yourself. So I urge you to get ongoing support. Find a therapist to talk to on a regular basis, someone who will listen to your concerns, help you to deal with your fears, and encourage you to challenge your negative beliefs, so that you can construct a fulfilling life and stop feeling bad about who you are.
Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to [email protected].
Meet Mr. Christmas
My federal worker husband is depressed and I don’t know how to help
‘Lavender Scare 2.0’: inside the White House’s campaign against LGBTQ federal employees
Thank you, Mayor Bowser
Activists praise Mayor Bowser’s impact on city, LGBTQ community
India’s Jharkhand state works to improve trans people’s access to health care
Perfection is a lie and vulnerability is the new strength
HIV/AIDS activists block intersection near White House
Holiday movie season off to a ‘Wicked’ good start
Tips for LGBTQ buyers, sellers during holidays
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
India5 days ago
India’s Jharkhand state works to improve trans people’s access to health care
-
Commentary5 days ago
Perfection is a lie and vulnerability is the new strength
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
HIV/AIDS activists block intersection near White House
-
Movies4 days ago
Holiday movie season off to a ‘Wicked’ good start