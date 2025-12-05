Biden honored at Victory Institute conference

Former President Joe Biden received the Chris Abele Impact Award on Friday at the JW Marriott in downtown Washington, honored by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute for his decades-long commitment to advancing LGBTQ rights, workers, and policies.

The ceremony was held during the Victory Institute’s 41st annual International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference, which brought together LGBTQ elected and appointed officials, staff, media, and supporters from across the world.

Biden — often described as the most pro-equality president in American history — used the moment to trace his own evolution on LGBTQ equality, acknowledging both early missteps and later milestones. As a young senator, he said, his understanding was limited. He voted for the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996, which federally defined marriage as between a man and a woman, and once publicly echoed beliefs he now rejects.

“My gut reaction is that they [homosexuals] are security risks,” Biden said in 1973, according to the Morning News, a Delaware newspaper. “But I must admit I haven’t given this much thought.”

After serving 36 years in the U.S. Senate and becoming Delaware’s longest-serving senator, Biden joined Barack Obama’s presidential ticket. It was during those years, he said, that he began reevaluating LGBTQ issues more deeply — culminating in a defining moment that altered the national conversation.

In 2012, Biden stunned the political world when he endorsed same-sex marriage during an appearance on Meet the Press, publicly staking out a position ahead of Obama.

“Back in 2012 I went on Meet the Press and got myself in a bit of trouble, but good trouble,” Biden joked. “I told the truth. I expressed my support for gay marriage.” His comments are now widely seen as a watershed moment in the national movement toward marriage equality.

Former President Joe Biden speaking at International LGBTQ Leaders Conference on Dec. 5, 2025. (Washington Blade Photo by Michael Key)

That shift, Biden said, emerged from countless small interactions with LGBTQ Americans — many of them deeply personal. He described one in particular that stayed with him.

“I was speaking a few weeks earlier to a group of LGBTQ leaders in a private home,” he said. “During the Q and A period a gentleman stood up and said, ‘Mr. Vice President … How do you feel about us?’ I turned to the gay couple who owned the house. I looked at both of them. I said, ‘What did I do first, when I walked in the door to your home?’ They both said, ‘You walked right up to our two children.’”

It was in that moment, he said, that he understood at a visceral level what equality meant. “I wish every American could have seen the loving eyes of these two young boys for their dads. If they did see that, they’d never have any doubt what this is all about.”

With marriage equality legalized nationwide in 2015, Biden continued to speak forcefully for LGBTQ rights — even amid criticism from conservatives. That commitment only deepened, he said, as he encountered more LGBTQ people and gained a better understanding of their lives.

When he entered the White House in 2020, Biden said his goal was clear: build an administration that reflected the nation it served.

“When I took office, I promised to have an administration that looked like America … You all worked on issues that went far beyond equality for the LGBTQ community,” he said. “With your help, we accomplished much — not just for this community, but across the board to create opportunity for everybody.”

He highlighted the Respect for Marriage Act — signed in December 2022 — as one of the most meaningful achievements of his presidency.

“Next week marks three years since many of us stood on a crisp day on the South Lawn of the White House where I signed Respect for Marriage,” he said. “The moment had an air of celebration, but also, quite frankly, for me and many of you, an air of relief … the momentous battle was finally won. Finally, finally, finally.”

But Biden warned that much of this progress is now under threat under the Trump-Vance administration, which he accused of targeting LGBTQ communities by slashing funding for organizations, healthcare, and HIV/AIDS programs.

“Today, though, we know much more work to do, and the challenges ahead can feel daunting, particularly in the face of everything we’re seeing coming out of this reactionary White House.”

He placed responsibility squarely on President Donald Trump and Republican leaders.

“Donald Trump and many Republicans distort and derail our fight for equality,” he said. “They’re trying to turn it into something scary, something sinister. But at its core, it’s about making every American be treated with basic decency, dignity, and respect.”

“This administration is trying to use those issues as a wedge to further divide the country,” he continued. “But there’s nothing more American than the notion of equality. Nothing, nothing, nothing.”

Biden said the consequences of such attacks are especially harmful to LGBTQ youth. “Right now, no small number of young people are sitting alone at home, scrolling through social media, staring at the ceiling, wondering whether they’ll ever be loved … My message to young people is this: just be you. You are loved. You belong.”

He connected LGBTQ equality to a broader national ideal, one that has pushed America forward.

“We are an idea stronger and more powerful than any dictator or army — that in America, we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all are created equal and all deserve to be treated with dignity. We’ve never lived up to that idea, but we’ve never walked away from it.”

Biden’s record — through both the Obama and Biden administrations — remains extensive. He played a key role in the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” allowing gay and lesbian service members to serve openly. As president, he signed sweeping executive orders banning discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation across federal agencies, healthcare, housing, and education. He reversed the ban on transgender military service and, in 2024, issued categorical pardons for service members previously convicted under the military’s historic ban on consensual gay sex.

He oversaw passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, appointed a historic number of LGBTQ federal officials — including Pete Buttigieg and Dr. Rachel Levine — and pushed for expanded nondiscrimination protections in healthcare and education. Abroad, he directed U.S. agencies to prioritize LGBTQ rights in foreign policy. He also hosted the largest Pride celebration in White House history and became the first president to issue a proclamation for Transgender Day of Visibility. And he continues urging Congress to pass the Equality Act.

“In Promise Me, Dad,” his memoir published shortly after his son Beau’s death, Biden reflected on his own evolution and the country’s. It took time, he wrote, for many Americans to understand “the simple and obvious truth” about gay men and women: that they are “overwhelmingly good, decent, honorable people who want and deserve the same rights as anyone else.”

Former President Joe Biden speaking at International LGBTQ Leaders Conference on Dec. 5, 2025. (Washington Blade Photo by Michael Key)

He closed his remarks Friday with a call to persist despite political headwinds.

“Friends, we are one of the only countries in the world that time and again has come out of every crisis stronger than we entered it. I still believe we can emerge from the many crises caused by this administration stronger, wiser, and more resilient than before. We just have to get up … and remember who we are.”