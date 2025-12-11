Photos
PHOTOS: Team DC holiday party
LGBTQ sports organization celebrates at Trade
The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC held a holiday party at Trade on Monday, Dec. 8. Attendees brought clothes and coats for a clothing drive.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Rush preview night
New LGBTQ venue opens with dancing, performances
The new LGBTQ venue Rush (2001 14th Street, N.W.) held a preview night on Friday, Nov. 28. Performers included Cake Pop!, Druex Sidora and Tiara Missou.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Remove the Regime rally and march
Dropkick Murphys, Earth to Eve perform on steps of Lincoln Memorial
The Remove the Regime rally and march was held on Saturday, Nov. 22.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Transgender Day of Remembrance
Observance held at Metropolitan Community Church
Transgender Day of Remembrance was observed at the Metropolitan Community Church of Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Nov. 20. The event was emceed by Rayceen Pendarvis and Dwight Venson. Musical selections were provided by Agape Praise and Dynamic Praise. Proclamations from the D.C. Council and the D.C. Office of the Mayor were presented. The Pouring of the Libation was conducted by Rev. Elder Akousa McCray and Rev. Paul Fulton-Woods of Unity Fellowship Church.
Remarks were given by trans survivors of violence. Family members of slain trans woman Dream Johnson were featured speakers. Prayers were given by Rev. Cathy Alexander and Rev. Dwayne Johnson of Metropolitan Community Church of Washington, D.C. Yael Shafritz gave a Jewish prayer through a video presentation. Closing remarks were given by community leader, Earline Budd.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
‘Heated Rivalry’ is the gay hockey romance you didn’t know you needed
PHOTOS: Team DC holiday party
The beginning of the fall of Trump
Have yourself a merry John Waters Christmas
Markey reintroduces International Human Rights Act in Senate
Study shows ‘pervasive mistreatment of LGBTQ people by law enforcement’
Ultimate guide to queer gift giving
‘90s club kids will love Mark Ronson’s new book
Trump’s shocking East Wing amputation—and the painful fallout Americans won’t ignore
Third LGBTQ candidate running for Ward 1 D.C. Council seat
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
National5 days ago
Study shows ‘pervasive mistreatment of LGBTQ people by law enforcement’
-
a&e features5 days ago
Ultimate guide to queer gift giving
-
Books4 days ago
‘90s club kids will love Mark Ronson’s new book
-
The White House3 days ago
Trump’s shocking East Wing amputation—and the painful fallout Americans won’t ignore