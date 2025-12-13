Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: The Holiday Show

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform “The Holiday Show” at Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St., N.W.). Visit gmcw.org for tickets and showtimes.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Team DC holiday party

LGBTQ sports organization celebrates at Trade

Published

3 days ago

on

December 11, 2025

By

Team DC holds a holiday party at Trade on Dec. 8. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC held a holiday party at Trade on Monday, Dec. 8. Attendees brought clothes and coats for a clothing drive.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Rush preview night

New LGBTQ venue opens with dancing, performances

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 30, 2025

By

Druex Sidora performs at Rush's 'Preview Night' on Friday, Nov. 28. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The new LGBTQ venue Rush (2001 14th Street, N.W.) held a preview night on Friday, Nov. 28. Performers included Cake Pop!, Druex Sidora and Tiara Missou.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Remove the Regime rally and march

Dropkick Murphys, Earth to Eve perform on steps of Lincoln Memorial

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 24, 2025

By

The Dropkick Murphys perform at the Remove the Regime rally outside of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Nov. 22. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Remove the Regime rally and march was held on Saturday, Nov. 22.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Popular