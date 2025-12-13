Photos
PHOTOS: The Holiday Show
Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform “The Holiday Show” at Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St., N.W.). Visit gmcw.org for tickets and showtimes.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Team DC holiday party
LGBTQ sports organization celebrates at Trade
The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC held a holiday party at Trade on Monday, Dec. 8. Attendees brought clothes and coats for a clothing drive.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Rush preview night
New LGBTQ venue opens with dancing, performances
The new LGBTQ venue Rush (2001 14th Street, N.W.) held a preview night on Friday, Nov. 28. Performers included Cake Pop!, Druex Sidora and Tiara Missou.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Remove the Regime rally and march
Dropkick Murphys, Earth to Eve perform on steps of Lincoln Memorial
The Remove the Regime rally and march was held on Saturday, Nov. 22.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)