Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: 10’s Across the Board

Impulse Group DC holds anniversary celebration at Bravo Bravo

Published

19 minutes ago

on

Impulse Group DC's '10's Across the Board' party was held at Bravo Bravo on Sunday, Dec. 14. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Impulse Group DC held “10’s Across the Board: A Celebration of 10 Years” at Bravo Bravo (1001 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) on Sunday, Dec. 14. Impulse Group DC is a volunteer-led 501(c)(3) and affinity group of AIDS Healthcare Foundation dedicated “to engaging, supporting, and connecting gay men” through culturally relevant health and advocacy work.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: The Holiday Show

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre

Published

4 days ago

on

December 13, 2025

By

The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform “The Holiday Show” at Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St., N.W.). Visit gmcw.org for tickets and showtimes.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Team DC holiday party

LGBTQ sports organization celebrates at Trade

Published

6 days ago

on

December 11, 2025

By

Team DC holds a holiday party at Trade on Dec. 8. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC held a holiday party at Trade on Monday, Dec. 8. Attendees brought clothes and coats for a clothing drive.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Rush preview night

New LGBTQ venue opens with dancing, performances

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 30, 2025

By

Druex Sidora performs at Rush's 'Preview Night' on Friday, Nov. 28. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The new LGBTQ venue Rush (2001 14th Street, N.W.) held a preview night on Friday, Nov. 28. Performers included Cake Pop!, Druex Sidora and Tiara Missou.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Popular