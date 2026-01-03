Photos
The year in photos
Top LGBTQ news photos of 2025
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: 10’s Across the Board
Impulse Group DC holds anniversary celebration at Bravo Bravo
Impulse Group DC held “10’s Across the Board: A Celebration of 10 Years” at Bravo Bravo (1001 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) on Sunday, Dec. 14. Impulse Group DC is a volunteer-led 501(c)(3) and affinity group of AIDS Healthcare Foundation dedicated “to engaging, supporting, and connecting gay men” through culturally relevant health and advocacy work.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: The Holiday Show
Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform “The Holiday Show” at Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St., N.W.). Visit gmcw.org for tickets and showtimes.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Team DC holiday party
LGBTQ sports organization celebrates at Trade
The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC held a holiday party at Trade on Monday, Dec. 8. Attendees brought clothes and coats for a clothing drive.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)