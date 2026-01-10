Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: ‘ICE Out For Good’

Demonstrators protest ICE across country following shooting

Published

19 minutes ago

on

D.C. shadow representative Oye Owolewa speaks at a rally outside of the White House on Saturday, Jan. 10. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A protest was held outside of the White House on Saturday following the killing of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis. Across the Potomac, picketers held signs calling for “Justice for Renee” in Tysons, Va.

Demonstrations were held in cities and towns across the country, according to multiple reports. A march was held yesterday in Washington, D.C., as the Blade reported. Further demonstrations are planned for tomorrow.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Freddie’s Follies

Queens perform at weekly Arlington show

Published

4 days ago

on

January 6, 2026

By

The Freddie's Follies drag show was held at Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Freddie’s Follies drag show was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, Jan. 3. Performers included Monet Dupree, Michelle Livigne, Shirley Naytch, Gigi Paris Couture and Shenandoah.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

The year in photos

Top LGBTQ news photos of 2025

Published

1 week ago

on

January 3, 2026

By

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

The 40th annual Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition is held on Jan. 12 at the Hyatt Regency Washington.
A drag dance protest is held outside the Kennedy Center on Jan. 13.
Activists gather for The People’s March on the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 18.
The Transgender Unity Rally and March is held on March 1. Activists march from the U.S. Capitol to the White House.
President Donald Trump addresses the Joint Session of Congress on March 4.
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs “Passports” at Lincoln Theatre on March 14.
The American Civil Liberties Union displays a ‘Freedom to Be’ trans flag on the Mall on May 17.
Actress Ts Madison speaks at the Black Pride Opening Reception on May 23.
The WorldPride Parade moves through the streets of Washington, D.C. on June 7.
Doechii performs at the main stage of the WorldPride Festival on June 8.
Activist/performer Tara Hoot speaks at the D.C. Drag Awards at Trade on July 20.
Cast members from ‘Queer Eye’ speak at a CAA event at Crush Dance Bar on Aug. 4.
The National Guard is controversially deployed by President Trump into Washington, D.C. Military-style vehicles are parked in front of Union Station on Aug.14.
Activists march in a ‘Trump Must Go’ protest ending at the White House on Aug. 16.
Supporters of trans students attend a meeting of the Arlington School Board on Aug. 21 to counter a speech by anti-trans Virginia gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.
Local governmental officials as well as volunteers and staff of MoCo Pride Center attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new LGBTQ community center in Bethesda, Md. on Aug. 30.
Activists protest cuts to PEPFAR funding outside of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Sept. 2.
Ivanna Rights is crowned Miss Gay Maryland America 2025 at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Sept. 6.
Thousands join the We Are All D.C. March on Sept. 6.
A scene from the We Are All D.C. March on Sept. 6.
Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson speaks at the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS on Sept. 7.
Cake Pop! performs at the Washington Blade’s Best of LGBTQ D.C. party at Crush Dance Bar on Oct. 16.
A participant poses for the camera at the High Heel Race on 17th Street, N.W. on Oct. 28.
President Joe Biden speaks at the International LGBTQ Leaders Conference at the JW Marriott on Dec. 5.
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform ‘The Holiday Show’ at the Lincoln Theatre on Dec. 12.
Photos

PHOTOS: 10’s Across the Board

Impulse Group DC holds anniversary celebration at Bravo Bravo

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 17, 2025

By

Impulse Group DC's '10's Across the Board' party was held at Bravo Bravo on Sunday, Dec. 14. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Impulse Group DC held “10’s Across the Board: A Celebration of 10 Years” at Bravo Bravo (1001 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) on Sunday, Dec. 14. Impulse Group DC is a volunteer-led 501(c)(3) and affinity group of AIDS Healthcare Foundation dedicated “to engaging, supporting, and connecting gay men” through culturally relevant health and advocacy work.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

