PHOTOS: ‘ICE Out For Good’ Sunday protests

“ICE Out For Good” demonstrations were held in the Northern Virginia municipalities of Haymarket, Annandale and Arlington, among others, on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Nearly 1,200 similar actions were scheduled nationwide over the weekend, according to a statement from organizers.

Demonstrations in D.C. against ICE included a protest march on Friday and a march around the White House on Saturday.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Picketers stand along James Madison Highway near Heathcode Blvd. just outside of Haymarket, Va. on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Demonstrators in the ‘ICE Out For Good’ protests hold signs on an overpass over the Capital Beltway in Annandale, Va. on Jan. 11.