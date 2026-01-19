Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2026

Gage Ryder wins annual competition

Published

21 minutes ago

on

Gage Ryder, center, wins the title of Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2026 in a competition at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Jan. 18. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2026 Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition was held at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill on Sunday. Seven contestants vied for the title and Gage Ryder was named the winner.

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: ‘ICE Out For Good’ Sunday protests

Northern Virginia demonstrations among nationwide protest

Published

1 week ago

on

January 12, 2026

By

A demonstrator holds a sign with the photo of Renee Nicole Good. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

“ICE Out For Good” demonstrations were held in the Northern Virginia municipalities of Haymarket, Annandale and Arlington, among others, on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Nearly 1,200 similar actions were scheduled nationwide over the weekend, according to a statement from organizers.

Demonstrations in D.C. against ICE included a protest march on Friday and a march around the White House on Saturday.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Picketers stand along James Madison Highway near Heathcode Blvd. just outside of Haymarket, Va. on Sunday, Jan. 11.
Demonstrators in the ‘ICE Out For Good’ protests hold signs on an overpass over the Capital Beltway in Annandale, Va. on Jan. 11.
Demonstrators participating in the ICE Out For Good protests stand along Mount Vernon Ave. in Alexandria, Va. on Jan. 11.
Photos

PHOTOS: ‘ICE Out For Good’

Demonstrators protest ICE across country following shooting

Published

1 week ago

on

January 10, 2026

By

D.C. shadow representative Oye Owolewa speaks at a rally outside of the White House on Saturday, Jan. 10. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A protest was held outside of the White House on Saturday following the killing of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis. Across the Potomac, picketers held signs calling for “Justice for Renee” in Tysons, Va.

“ICE Out For Good” demonstrations were held in cities and towns across the country, according to multiple reports. A march was held yesterday in Washington, D.C., as the Blade reported. Further demonstrations are planned for tomorrow.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Freddie’s Follies

Queens perform at weekly Arlington show

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 6, 2026

By

The Freddie's Follies drag show was held at Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Freddie’s Follies drag show was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, Jan. 3. Performers included Monet Dupree, Michelle Livigne, Shirley Naytch, Gigi Paris Couture and Shenandoah.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

