Bad Bunny shares Super Bowl stage with Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga

The government of Puerto Rico has made a clear decision: to turn its back on part of its own people. There are no technical excuses or legal arguments that can disguise what is really happening.

The temporary suspension of the “X” gender marker on birth certificates is a deliberate act of erasure. It is a modern form of exclusion, masked as a defense of the “rule of law.” But let’s be clear: what is being defended here is not justice — it’s the power of a few to impose their fear on the freedom of many.

The federal court order issued by Judge María Antongiorgi Jordán didn’t force anyone into anything. It didn’t erase existing categories or require anyone to identify as nonbinary. It simply allowed those who have never had a truthful box to check on a government form to finally exist legally. But the moment that option challenged the comfort of binary thinking, the entire state apparatus was mobilized against it.

Pride Society Magazine, Puerto Rico’s only LGBTQ media outlet, covered this development in an article titled “Gobierno de Puerto Rico paraliza la X” or “Puerto Rico’s government paralyzes the X.” More importantly, it echoed the voices of those most affected. The LGBTQ+ Federation of Puerto Rico didn’t mince words: the government is spending public money and resources to block a right that has already been validated by the courts. This is not about process or caution — it’s about obstruction. Federation leaders called it exactly what it is: a political move rooted in prejudice, fear, and a desire to appease the most conservative sectors of society.

This isn’t a technical delay. This is a statement of values. It says if your identity doesn’t fit our categories, you don’t exist. If your truth challenges the status quo, you will be denied.

The “X” on a birth certificate doesn’t impose anything. It doesn’t threaten anyone. What it does is allow people to live with dignity, without being forced to lie every time they’re asked to show their ID. That minimal recognition is now being denied, not by accident, but by design.

And it fits perfectly within a broader, dangerous trend — at both the federal and local level. Across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, we are witnessing a calculated rollback of LGBTQ rights, particularly those affecting trans and nonbinary people. What was once progress is now treated as threat. What was once affirmed is now litigated into oblivion. And while legal teams argue and politicians posture, people are being erased in real time.

This has nothing to do with parties, religions, or ideology. It’s about human dignity. It’s about the right to be seen and named for who you truly are. Those who celebrate this suspension are not protecting society — they are upholding a system of exclusion that punishes anyone who dares to be different.

The Pride Society Magazine article is more than just a news story. It is a record of resistance. It documents the courage of those who speak up when institutions stay silent. It reminds us that dignity cannot be postponed, and existence cannot be debated.

The truth is simple: the “X” is not the problem. The real problem is a system that cannot stand to admit that people come in more than two categories. A system that would rather halt a form than recognize a life.

And if we allow that system to keep winning, soon there won’t be any boxes left to check, because we will have allowed ourselves to be erased completely.