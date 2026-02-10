Philippines
Philippines Supreme Court rules same-sex couples can co-own property
Advocacy group celebrated landmark decision
The Philippines Supreme Court in a landmark ruling said same-sex couples can co-own property under the country’s Family Code.
The Philippine News Agency on Tuesday notes the court issued its ruling in the case of two women who bought a house in Quezon City, a suburb of Manila, the Filipino capital, before they broke up.
The two women, according to the Philippine News Agency, “agreed to sell the property” after they ended their relationship, “and the registered owner — the respondent — signed a document acknowledging that the other partner paid for half of the purchase and renovations.” The Philippine News Agency notes “the registered owner” later “refused to sell the property and withdrew her earlier acknowledgment of co-ownership, prompting the other partner to file a complaint.”
A Regional Trial Court and the Philippines Court of Appeals ruled against the plaintiff.
The Supreme Court in a 14-page ruling it issued on Feb. 5 overturned the decisions. The Supreme Court published its decision on Tuesday.
“Considering that there is co-ownership between petitioner and respondent, then each co-owner may demand at any time the partition of the thing owned in common, insofar as her share is concerned,” said the Supreme Court in its ruling, according to the Philippine News Agency. “Having rightful interest over the subject property, petitioner has the right to demand the division of the subject property.”
The predominantly Catholic country’s Family Code defines marriage as “a special contract of permanent union between a man and a woman entered into in accordance with law for the establishment of conjugal and family life.” It also states in Article 148 that “in cases of cohabitation” outside of marriage, “only the properties acquired by both of the parties through their actual joint contribution of money, property, or industry shall be owned by them in common in proportion to their respective contributions.”
“In the absence of proof to the contrary, their contributions and corresponding shares are presumed to be equal,” it reads.
The BBC reported the Supreme Court ruling states this provision “applies to all forms of co-habitation,” regardless of the couple’s gender. A Supreme Court press release indicates the decision notes lawmakers and the Filipino government “must address same-sex couples’ rights, as courts alone cannot resolve all related policy concerns.”
“This court does not have the monopoly to assure the freedom and rights of homosexual couples,” it reads. “With the political, moral, and cultural questions that surround the issue concerning the rights of same-sex couples, political departments, especially the Congress must be involved to quest for solutions, which balance interests while maintaining fealty to fundamental freedoms.”
LGBT Pilipinas, a Filipino advocacy group, welcomed the ruling.
“This ruling marks a monumental step forward in the legal recognition of LGBTQ+ families and relationships in the country,” it said in a statement.
LGBT Pilipinas added the ruling “lays a crucial legal foundation for broader recognition of same-sex relationships and strengthens the push for comprehensive anti-discrimination protections.”
“This is a win not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but for fairness and justice in Philippine society as a whole,” said the group.
Featured Local Savings
Asia
Asian Development Bank urged to uphold LGBTQ, intersex rights commitments
Activists met in the Philippine capital of Manila earlier this month
APCOM and the Asian Development Bank hosted the 3rd Asian Development Bank Learning Week in the Philippine capital of Manila from Sept. 8-9.
The meeting brought together LGBTQ and intersex activists, civil society organizations, and human rights defenders from Asia and the Pacific to engage with bank management on development that is LGBTQ and intersex-inclusive. The ASEAN SOGIE Caucus, ILGA Asia, Intersex Asia, and the Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network co-organized the event.
The bank’s presence and collaboration, however, was noticeably absent.
Although invitations had been extended and initially accepted, all bank staff who were scheduled to speak at the sessions — including representatives from the ADB NGO and Civil Society Center — withdrew at the last minute.
“It’s really unfortunate that we have this situation, but we understand if there is some trepidation to engage with the LGBTQI community given the changing geopolitical context and a dismaying pushback on rights across the spectrum. The LGBTQI community will continue its advocacy to demand accountability from the ADB to include us in its quest for a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific. That promise should include the LGBTQI community,” said Bambang Prayudi, executive director of Perkumpulan Suara Kita, an LGBTQ rights organization based in Indonesia. “The lessons of the past have clearly demonstrated that exclusion ultimately undermines and harms individuals, communities, and entire nations both socially and economically.”
The activists shifted from the originally planned sessions with ADB staff to engaging directly with bank board members, voicing concerns the withdrawal reflected a backtracking by an institution that had increasingly been progressive on LGBTQ and intersex-inclusion and engagement with LGBTQ and intersex communities. The move also raised questions about the bank’s commitment to its Strategy 2030, which aims to sustain efforts to eradicate extreme poverty and promote an inclusive Asia and Pacific.
APCOM, however, highlighted the bank last year approved a new Environmental and Social Framework that, for the first time, explicitly includes sexual orientation and gender identity in its definition of disadvantaged and vulnerable groups. The policy is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, with rollout efforts underway, including capacity-building for bank management and staff.
APCOM noted that while the move represents a significant step forward for the bank, its true impact will depend on consistent implementation and sustained, genuine engagement with the LGBTQ and intersex community.
Activists said bank management in December 2024 approved the Operational Approach to Sexual and Gender Minorities Inclusion: A Roadmap for 2025–2030, aimed at creating an environment in which people of diverse sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics are not only accepted but fully empowered. APCOM noted in a press release the bank has since removed the document from its website without explanation.
The press release said the sudden removal has left many LGBTQ and intersex activists uncertain about next steps because they were not consulted. The website removal raises questions about how firmly the bank will carry its commitment forward.
APCOM said activists met with several bank board members and requested the ADB return the document to its website. The press release also highlighted disappointment the bank this year did not commemorate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia — the ADB has marked IDAHOBiT since 2019.
“ADB needs to have continued dialogue with the LGBTQI community and hold regular meetings with us if it seeks to implement policies that claim to benefit us,” said APCOM Executive Director Midnight Poonkasetwattana. “They have to remember: Nothing about us, without us. They cannot enact SOGIESC-inclusive policies without involving the LGBTQI community.”
LGBTQ and intersex activists who traveled to Manila, meanwhile, are urging the bank to uphold accountability in its stated commitments.
“More than policies on paper, our constituencies seek meaningful inclusion — to be consulted, engaged, and heard in the design, implementation, and monitoring of initiatives that affect their lives,” said Poonkasetwattana. “We sincerely hope ADB, whose policies are so crucial in setting an example for its member states and other stakeholders to follow, will stand strong in these challenging times and uphold principles of equality and social justice for all.”
The Washington Blade in 2022 reported then-Ambassador Chantale Wong, who was the ADB’s U.S. director during the Biden-Harris administration, pushed for sexual orientation and gender identity to be included in the bank’s safeguards.
The bank, which is based in the Philippines, seeks to promote economic and social development across Asia and the Pacific. Wong was the first openly lesbian U.S. ambassador in the U.S.
Arts & Entertainment
Get swept away by ‘Sparks Camp,’ the Philippines’ first gay dating show
Landmark series creators discuss impact on LGBTQ representation in country
Whether it be iconic crashouts or jaw-dropping moments of drama, reality television has always had a tremendous impact on queer culture — but few shows have done as much in the fight for global liberation as “Sparks Camp.”
This series has awed since its premiere, with U.S. audiences discovering “Sparks Camp” when the first episode dropped for free on YouTube back in 2023. Focusing on a group of “Campers” who participate in romance-themed challenges while exchanging the titular “sparks of love,” the program made history as the Philippines’ first ever gay dating show. It was a landmark production for a country that still struggles with widespread prejudice against the LGBTQ community. Yet with each season comes increasing viewership and more people (both within the country and across the world) learning from the love on display and the many messages of queer self-acceptance featured in each episode. The Los Angeles Blade sat down with the cast and creatives behind this series as they wrap up their third season, with the “Sparks Camp” team breaking down what this groundbreaking show has done for LGBTQ representation in the Philippines — and how they plan to do even more going forward.
“The journey [to] “Sparks Camp” hasn’t been easy,” said Creative Head Hyro Aguinaldo, as he spoke to the Los Angeles Blade alongside Director Theodore Boborol. The pair detailed the many difficulties they faced in getting greenlit by ABS-CBN — one of the Phillipines’ biggest TV networks — and their fight against an entertainment industry that had never given LGBTQ stories the platform they deserve.
“Most queer individuals here in the Philippines are tolerated, but not accepted,” explained Boborol. “Queer people are usually only relegated to [comic relief], never [portrayed] in any serious way … and that includes, of course, reality shows.”
He describes how impossible it once seemed that they’d actually get to create the program and, now that they’re wrapping up its third season, how heartwarming it’s been to see LGBTQ audiences fall in love with the project. It’s not always a great experience, as the series has been the victim of countless discriminatory attacks online. But it’s undeniable that “Sparks Camp” has become one of the most educational, authentic portrayals of what it truly means to be LGBTQ in the Philippines today … but what is it like to actually be on the show?
While reality series can skyrocket contestants to internet fame, none elevate their cast to international icon status like “Sparks Camp” does for its ensemble. Season 3 stars Andrew, Kim, and Edward spoke about how thrilling it felt to have their attempts at romance get filmed on camera, with Kim saying, “Being there in the camp with nine other strangers, where I have to be as vulnerable as I can!? It was very challenging!” From half-naked mud wrestling tournaments to discussions about healing from trauma, the experience is intense enough on its own, yet it wasn’t until their installment began airing that the men realized just how influential these moments would be in the Philippines’ ongoing fight for queer rights. These were narratives that the heterosexual members of their audience (a demographic that has steadily increased since season one) weren’t used to, with Andrew detailing, “One of the reasons why a lot of people are unaware [about LGBTQ issues] is because we’ve been restricted from talking about these very normal topics.” They all explained how mainstream Filipino culture often discourages discussions about sexual safety and LGBTQ romance, meaning not only are people disallowed from learning about these identities, but young queer folk aren’t able to see themselves represented onscreen.
“Moving forward,” said Edward. “I want queer boys and girls to see their stories reflected in ours.”
Representing your community on such a large scale can be daunting, but these campers take pride in using every scene to show their audience what it means to be gay in the Philippines today. It’s a heavy responsibility for many, but luckily, this show is hosted by someone who truly knows what it means to fight for your found family: “Mother Sparker” herself, Mela Habijan.
When she isn’t advocating for transgender rights or winning international pageants, Habijan acts as the host of “Sparks Camp,” moderating the series and imbuing each episode with her unique brand of self-love. It’s a role she does not take lightly, emphasizing, “Whenever I spend time with [the campers], there’s an assurance that their stories are safe, that this isn’t just a mere reality show about finding love — it’s [a space] for them to find value in themselves.”
It’s an assurance that shows through the screen; whether it’s witty banter at challenges or reminding Campers to love themselves above all else, she brings a level of care to her role unusual for your typical reality host. She describes how this kind of openness is sadly missing in the Philippines, with the country’s deep roots in Catholicism meaning anti-LGBTQ discrimination is the norm in many areas and that there are few laws safeguarding queer rights. It’s because of this that she recognizes just what a huge impact “Sparks Camp” has on their local communities, saying, “I take pride in being ‘Mother Sparker’ because once a young trans person [watches the show], they can say: my future can be in front of the camera.” Habijan, who’d spent her entire career fighting to make easier pathways for other trans artists, emphasized how essential it is for people to see her and her campers being their truest selves onscreen. “The future is bright for [young people], because if they see more and more people who reflect [their] same experiences, then they’ll gain the courage [they need].”
“Sparks Camp” stands out not only for its historical impact, but because it does something that few reality shows are able to: it offers an amazing show, with an even better message. As each of the team expressed in their interviews with the Blade, this program and the few others like it are bringing LGBTQ stories to the Philippines like the country has never seen before. It’s helping to not only start vital conversations surrounding the respect and rights of queer communities, but fosters a kind of inclusive, love-filled influence that any viewer, no matter what country they’re watching from, can benefit from. In the last few moments of her interview, Mela Habijan perfectly encapsulated the core of what “Sparks Camp” is truly about.
“The value of their being queer … that’s what matters most. When you create and enrich the love that [the Campers] have within [them] — even if they don’t find the spark at the end of the series — they will end their journey at ‘Sparks Camp’ with so much pride in themself.”
It’s a pride that LGBTQ people worldwide can use now more than ever, and luckily for all, it’s a pride that anyone can watch three seasons of for free online right now.
Philippines Supreme Court rules same-sex couples can co-own property
Disney’s Gay Days ‘has not been canceled’ despite political challenges
Pride flag removed from Stonewall Monument as Trump targets LGBTQ landmarks
Capital Pride wins anti-stalking order against former volunteer
Olympics Pride House ‘really important for the community’
LGBTQ Venezuelans in Colombia uncertain about homeland’s future
D.C. bar Rush facing eviction on charge of failing to pay rent
D.C. non-profits find creative ways to aid the unhoused amid funding cuts
Blade, Pride House LA announce 2028 Olympics partnership
Spanberger signs bill that paves way for marriage amendment repeal referendum
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Colombia4 days ago
LGBTQ Venezuelans in Colombia uncertain about homeland’s future
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
D.C. bar Rush facing eviction on charge of failing to pay rent
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
D.C. non-profits find creative ways to aid the unhoused amid funding cuts
-
Sports4 days ago
Blade, Pride House LA announce 2028 Olympics partnership