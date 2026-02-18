Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Clash

New weekly drag show held at Trade

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tatianna and Crimsyn host the drag show, Clash. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)


Crimsyn and Tatianna hosted the new weekly drag show Clash at Trade (1410 14th Street, N.W.) on Feb. 14, 2026. Performers included Aave, Crimsyn, Desiree Dik, and Tatianna.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Drag

PHOTOS: Drag in rural Virginia

Performers face homophobia, find community

Published

1 week ago

on

February 8, 2026

By

Four drag performers dance in front of an anti-LGBTQ protester outside the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. (Blade photo by Landon Shackelford)

Drag artists perform for crowds in towns across Virginia. The photographer follows Gerryatrick, Shenandoah, Climaxx, Emerald Envy among others over eight months as they perform at venues in the Virginia towns of Staunton, Harrisonburg and Fredericksburg.

(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)

Photos

PHOTOS: SMYAL for the New Year

LGBTQ youth services organization holds annual fundraiser

Published

3 weeks ago

on

January 29, 2026

By

From left, SMYAL Executive Director Erin Whelan and journalist Ari Shapiro attend SMYAL for the New Year at Shakiki on Thursday, Jan. 22. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL held its annual fundraiser, ‘SMYAL for the New Year,’ at Shakiki (2012 9th Street, N.W.) on Thursday, Jan. 22.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2026

Gage Ryder wins annual competition

Published

1 month ago

on

January 19, 2026

By

Gage Ryder, center, wins the title of Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2026 in a competition at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Jan. 18. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2026 Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition was held at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill on Sunday. Seven contestants vied for the title and Gage Ryder was named the winner.

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

