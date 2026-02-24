Photos
PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts
Bev crowned winner of 44th annual pageant at The Lodge
The 44th annual Queen of Hearts pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, Feb. 20. Six contestants vied for the title and Bev was crowned the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
View on Threads
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Cupid’s Undie Run
Annual fundraiser for NF research held at The Wharf DC
Cupid’s Undie Run, an annual fundraiser for neurofibromatosis (NF) research, was held at Union Stage and at The Wharf DC on Saturday, Feb. 21.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Clash
New weekly drag show held at Trade
Crimsyn and Tatianna hosted the new weekly drag show Clash at Trade (1410 14th Street, N.W.) on Feb. 14, 2026. Performers included Aave, Crimsyn, Desiree Dik, and Tatianna.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Drag
PHOTOS: Drag in rural Virginia
Performers face homophobia, find community
Drag artists perform for crowds in towns across Virginia. The photographer follows Gerryatrick, Shenandoah, Climaxx, Emerald Envy among others over eight months as they perform at venues in the Virginia towns of Staunton, Harrisonburg and Fredericksburg.
(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)
PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts
New book profiles LGBTQ Ukrainians, documents war experiences
More than a dozen LGBTQ athletes medal at Olympics
Rob Jetten becomes first gay Dutch prime minister
US Embassy in Mexico issues shelter in place order for Puerto Vallarta
Judge rescinds order against activist in Capital Pride lawsuit
Trans activists arrested outside HHS headquarters in D.C.
How do we honor Renee Good, Alex Pretti?
US wins Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey
Calendar: February 20-26
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Judge rescinds order against activist in Capital Pride lawsuit
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Trans activists arrested outside HHS headquarters in D.C.
-
Opinions4 days ago
How do we honor Renee Good, Alex Pretti?
-
Sports5 days ago
US wins Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey