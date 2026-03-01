Connect with us

PHOTOS: Pride Reveal

‘Exist. Resist. Have the Audacity!’ announced as 2026 theme

53 minutes ago

Pride Reveal was held at The Schuyler on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance held the annual Pride Reveal event at The Schuyler at The Hamilton Hotel on Thursday, Feb. 26. The theme for this year’s Capital Pride was announced as: “Exist. Resist. Have the audacity!”

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts

Bev crowned winner of 44th annual pageant at The Lodge

5 days ago

February 24, 2026

Bev is crowned Queen of Hearts 2026 at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 44th annual Queen of Hearts pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, Feb. 20. Six contestants vied for the title and Bev was crowned the winner.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Cupid’s Undie Run

Annual fundraiser for NF research held at The Wharf DC

1 week ago

February 21, 2026

A dance party was held at Union Stage before Cupid's Undie Run on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Cupid’s Undie Run, an annual fundraiser for neurofibromatosis (NF) research, was held at Union Stage and at The Wharf DC on Saturday, Feb. 21.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Clash

New weekly drag show held at Trade

2 weeks ago

February 18, 2026

Tatianna and Crimsyn host the drag show, Clash. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)


Crimsyn and Tatianna hosted the new weekly drag show Clash at Trade (1410 14th Street, N.W.) on Feb. 14, 2026. Performers included Aave, Crimsyn, Desiree Dik, and Tatianna.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

