PHOTOS: Pride Reveal
‘Exist. Resist. Have the Audacity!’ announced as 2026 theme
The Capital Pride Alliance held the annual Pride Reveal event at The Schuyler at The Hamilton Hotel on Thursday, Feb. 26. The theme for this year’s Capital Pride was announced as: “Exist. Resist. Have the audacity!”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts
Bev crowned winner of 44th annual pageant at The Lodge
The 44th annual Queen of Hearts pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, Feb. 20. Six contestants vied for the title and Bev was crowned the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Cupid’s Undie Run
Annual fundraiser for NF research held at The Wharf DC
Cupid’s Undie Run, an annual fundraiser for neurofibromatosis (NF) research, was held at Union Stage and at The Wharf DC on Saturday, Feb. 21.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Clash
New weekly drag show held at Trade
Crimsyn and Tatianna hosted the new weekly drag show Clash at Trade (1410 14th Street, N.W.) on Feb. 14, 2026. Performers included Aave, Crimsyn, Desiree Dik, and Tatianna.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
