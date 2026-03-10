Connect with us

PHOTOS: ‘Defrosted’

Live drag musical performed at JR.’s

Published

52 minutes ago

on

'Defrosted' was performed at JR.'s on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Highball Productions held performances of a drag musical, ‘Defrosted,’ at JR.’s on Friday and Saturday. 

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade

48th annual LGBTQ event held in Australian city

Published

5 days ago

on

March 5, 2026

By

A scene from the 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. (Photo by Cori Mitchell)

The 48th annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade was held on Feb. 28.

(Photos by Cori Mitchell)

PHOTOS: Pride Reveal

‘Exist. Resist. Have the audacity!’ announced as 2026 theme

Published

1 week ago

on

March 1, 2026

By

Members of Cheer DC warm up the crowd at Pride Reveal on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance held the annual Pride Reveal event at The Schuyler at The Hamilton Hotel on Thursday, Feb. 26. The theme for this year’s Capital Pride was announced: “Exist. Resist. Have the audacity!”

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts

Bev crowned winner of 44th annual pageant at The Lodge

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 24, 2026

By

Bev is crowned Queen of Hearts 2026 at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 44th annual Queen of Hearts pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, Feb. 20. Six contestants vied for the title and Bev was crowned the winner.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

