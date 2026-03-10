Photos
PHOTOS: ‘Defrosted’
Live drag musical performed at JR.’s
Highball Productions held performances of a drag musical, ‘Defrosted,’ at JR.’s on Friday and Saturday.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade
48th annual LGBTQ event held in Australian city
The 48th annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade was held on Feb. 28.
(Photos by Cori Mitchell)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Reveal
‘Exist. Resist. Have the audacity!’ announced as 2026 theme
The Capital Pride Alliance held the annual Pride Reveal event at The Schuyler at The Hamilton Hotel on Thursday, Feb. 26. The theme for this year’s Capital Pride was announced: “Exist. Resist. Have the audacity!”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts
Bev crowned winner of 44th annual pageant at The Lodge
The 44th annual Queen of Hearts pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, Feb. 20. Six contestants vied for the title and Bev was crowned the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
View on Threads
Md. Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus outlines 2026 priorities
PHOTOS: ‘Defrosted’
Trump will refuse to sign voting bill without anti-trans provisions
Owner of D.C. gay bar Green Lantern John Colameco dies at 79
Man stuck in Lebanon as Iran war escalates
13 HIV/AIDS activists arrested on Capitol Hill
Fla. Senate passes ‘Anti-Diversity’ bill that could repeal local LGBTQ protections
Ugandan activist named Charles F. Kettering Foundation fellow
Liza Minnelli makes surprise appearance at GLAAD Media Awards
Capital Pride must be transparent about sexual misconduct investigation
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
National5 days ago
13 HIV/AIDS activists arrested on Capitol Hill
-
Florida4 days ago
Fla. Senate passes ‘Anti-Diversity’ bill that could repeal local LGBTQ protections
-
Uganda4 days ago
Ugandan activist named Charles F. Kettering Foundation fellow
-
Celebrity News4 days ago
Liza Minnelli makes surprise appearance at GLAAD Media Awards