Senegalese lawmakers approve bill to further criminalize homosexuality

Senegalese lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would further criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations in the country.

The Associated Press notes the measure that Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko introduced in February would increase the penalty for anyone convicted of engaging in consensual same-sex sexual relations from one to five years in prison to five to 10 years. The AP further indicates the bill would prohibit the “promotion” or “financing” of homosexuality in the country.

The bill passed with near unanimous support. Only three of 135 MPs abstained.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is expected to sign the measure.

The National Assembly in 2021 rejected a bill that would have further criminalized homosexuality in Senegal.

Senegalese police last month arrested a dozen men and charged them with committing “unnatural acts.”