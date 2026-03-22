Small is beautiful: subcompact SUVs

Large SUVs are fine for long-distance travel. But in the city? Not so much.

That’s where subcompacts come in. They fit anywhere. Yet they often remind me of sensible shoes: practical, dependable and kinda dull.

Now, though, more and more small crossovers are starting to channel their inner Christian Louboutin. Stylish. Sassy. And with some swagger to make things interesting.

CHEVROLET TRAX

$22,000

MPG: 28 city/32 highway

0 to 60 mph: 9.1 seconds

Cargo space: 54.1 cu. ft.

PROS: Affordable. Updated. Roomier than expected.

CONS: So-so acceleration. No all-wheel drive. Some road noise.

The Chevrolet Trax has undergone a stunning redo. Longer. Lower. Sharper. And more muscular — especially in sporty trims like the RS, which adds darker accents and a bit of attitude.

It’s like watching an understudy get a breakout moment.

Under the hood sits a three-cylinder turbo. No, that’s not NASCAR material, but it’s perfectly adequate for daily life. Around town, the Trax felt light, easy to maneuver and surprisingly smooth. While I wasn’t going to be chasing lap times like Brad Pitt in “F1,” this pint-sized SUV kept up with traffic comfortably.

Another plus: Chevy re-tuned the suspension. Rough pavement softens. Long drives are relaxed.

Inside, the dashboard is more upscale than the price tag suggests. A large infotainment display dominates the center stack, and wireless smartphone connectivity is standard. Rear passenger room is generous thanks to the longer wheelbase, and cargo space is decent.

Inexpensive, yes. And now stylish enough to earn an ovation.

MAZDA CX-30

$26,000

MPG: 24 city/31 highway

0 to 60 mph: 8.0 seconds

Cargo space: 45.2 cu. ft.

PROS: Sexy exterior. Chic cabin. Sporty handling.

CONS: Limited rear visibility. Smallish cargo area.

Mazda has mastered the art of making affordable cars feel expensive, and the CX-30 might be its best performance yet. Sculpted curves. Dramatic fenders. Rich paint colors that shimmer under sunlight. Park this crossover next to competitors and it looks like it wandered in from a more upscale showroom.

The base four-cylinder engine is lively enough. But the real fun starts with the optional turbo. Press the throttle and the CX-30 surges forward with gusto, whipping you from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 5.9 seconds. Suddenly, merging onto the highway feels less like commuting and more like making an entrance worthy of Lady Gaga.

Handling also shines, with sharp steering, minimal body roll and controlled cornering. To me, the CX-30 is one of the few small rides that genuinely rewards enthusiastic driving.

Inside, the cabin feels premium. Soft-touch materials, elegant stitching and a minimalist dashboard create a refined atmosphere.

There are tradeoffs. Backseat legroom is tighter than some rivals, and outward visibility can feel limited due to the thick roof pillars.

But if you enjoy driving — really enjoy it — the CX-30 stands apart.

VOLVO XC40

$40,000

MPG: 23 city/30 highway

0 to 60 mph: 8.1 seconds

Cargo space: 57.5 cu. ft.

PROS: Euro styling. High-quality materials. Top safety gear.

CONS: Bit jarring over potholes. Average fuel economy.

For a more sophisticated look, there’s the Volvo XC40. Crisp lines. Upright stance. Signature “Thor’s hammer” LED headlights that give the front-end an unmistakable presence.

Under the hood, the XC40 pairs a four-cylinder turbo with standard all-wheel drive. While the XC 40 won’t outrun a true sports car, it moves with purpose. Think quiet confidence — like Jodie Foster in practically all her movies.

The ride balances comfort and composure nicely. Firm enough for zigzagging through congested traffic, but smooth enough to endure long highway drives.

Inside, the cabin is modern, airy and beautifully assembled. Volvo uses soft textiles, brushed metal and minimalist trim pieces to create an upscale aura. The vertically oriented touchscreen integrates Google apps, like Maps and Assistant. Once you get used to it, the system feels intuitive and tech-forward.

Volvo also excels at clever practicality. Door pockets are enormous. There’s even a removable trash bin in the center console.

While the XC40 may cost more than its mainstream rivals, it offers something they can’t quite replicate. Effortless cool.