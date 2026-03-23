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PHOTOS: Capital Stonewall Democrats 50th Anniversary

D.C. LGBTQ political group celebrates milestone at Pepco Edison Place Gallery

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1 hour ago

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The Capital Stonewall Democrats 50th Anniversary is held at Pepco Edison Place Gallery on Friday, March 20. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Stonewall Democrats held a 50th anniversary celebration at Pepco Edison Place Gallery on Friday. Rayceen Pendarvis served as the emcee.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

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PHOTOS: Awesome Con

George Takei speaks on the main stage

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1 week ago

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March 15, 2026

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George Takei was among the featured guests at Awesome Con on March 14. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

The annual fantasy, comics and science fiction convention Awesome Con was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on March 13-15. Featured guests included openly gay actor, author and activist, George Takei. The convention included LGBTQ panels and a “Pride Alley” with LGBTQ-specific booths in the exhibit hall.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

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PHOTOS: ‘Defrosted’

Live drag musical performed at JR.’s

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2 weeks ago

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March 10, 2026

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'Defrosted' was performed at JR.'s on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Highball Productions held performances of a drag musical, ‘Defrosted,’ at JR.’s on Friday and Saturday. 

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

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PHOTOS: Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade

48th annual LGBTQ event held in Australian city

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3 weeks ago

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March 5, 2026

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A scene from the 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. (Photo by Cori Mitchell)

The 48th annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade was held on Feb. 28.

(Photos by Cori Mitchell)

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