D.C. bar, LGBTQ+ Community Center to mark Lesbian Visibility Week

2026 Lesbian Visibility Week North America will take place from April 20-26.

This year marks the third annual Lesbian Visibility Week, run by the Curve Foundation. A host of events take place from April 20-26.

This year’s theme is Health and Wellness. For the Curve Foundation, the term “lesbian” serves as an umbrella term for a host of identities, including lesbians, bisexual and transgender women, and anyone else connected to the lesbian community.

The week kicks off with a flag-raising ceremony on April 19. It will take place in New York, but will be livestreamed for the public.

“Queeroke” is one of the events being held around the country. It will take place at various participating bars on April 23.

As You Are, an LGBTQ bar in Capitol Hill, is one of eight locations across the U.S. participating. Their event is free and 21+.

On April 24, the D.C. LGBTQ+ Community Center will hold a screening of “Ahead of the Curve,” a documentary about the founder of Curve, Franco Stevens. The event is free with an RSVP.

April 25, is Queer Women in Sports Day. And on April 26, several monuments in New York will be illuminated.

Virtual events ranging from health to sports will be made available to the public. Details will be released closer to the start of Lesbian Visibility Week. Featured events can be found on the official website.

Some ways for individuals to get involved are to use #LVW26 and tag the official Lesbian Visibility Week account on social media posts. People are encouraged to display their lesbian flags, and businesses can hand out pins and decorate. They can also reach out to local lawmakers to encourage them to issue an official Lesbian Visibility Week.